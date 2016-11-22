Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa (6609 Views)

Corper Begs Senator Ashafa N100,000, See The Reply He Got / Gbenga Ashafa's 61st Birthday: Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside Attend / FG Included Lagos-calabar Rail In 2016 Budget - Gbenga Ashafa

Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Gbenga Ashafa has said that with the rate at which the youths are abusing drugs, there might not be anyone with sound mind when the Federal Government finally creates the millions of jobs it promised them.



The Senator who is sponsoring a bill in the upper legislative chamber and aimed at curbing the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria had raised an alarm over the rising rate of drug abuse among the youths, stressing that it has now become a national concern.





“When I was thinking about this bill, what was in my mind was the situation where our youths are just abusing drugs.



“If we succeed in creating employment for our youth, what kind of youths are we creating the jobs for?



“Are we creating the jobs for sound minded individuals and young people or what? That is part of the side effects we are having with that,” he said.



Senator Ashafa also revealed that he heard young ladies now take a particular cough suppressant in volumes and then go to parties so as to achieve a particular effect.



“Now, what I heard is that there is a particular drug that ladies now take when they go to parties and this is supposed to be a cough suppressant.



“They take it in volumes and then go to parties.



In the interview, Sen. Ashafa said there was an urgent need to combat drug abuse among youths.



According to him, the rate at which the youth including girls were abusing drugs was now on the increase.



He said that if nothing is done about it urgently, homes will be filled with youths seeking treatment from drug related illness.



“Drug is something that is affecting that group of Nigerians, if nobody is saying anything, in the next three years we would have our psychiatric homes full of young people begging for mental treatment.



He said that a former head of state saw the bill and commended it while also making some inputs which have been sent through the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki.



Provide job they promised they refused, now they blaming the youths for not providing jobs for them... 28 Likes 3 Shares

Imagine, if the youths are you provide jobs themselves..... What is now the work of the government 2 Likes 1 Share

Provide job they promised they refused, now they blaming the youths for not providing jobs for them...



bro ah taya oooo bro ah taya oooo

bro ah taya oooo Imagine what the ani mal representing Lagos is saying .. . Imagine what the ani mal representing Lagos is saying .. . 8 Likes

Imagine what the ani mal representing Lagos is saying .. .

you dey forget say nah Lagos APC start you dey forget say nah Lagos APC start 2 Likes 1 Share

Retards Just imagine.. Wat if i say thunder shld just strike all dis old fools called leaders nko. Nd is dis same drug junkies they look out 4 wen they are abt 2 play their devilish political crimes. Stupid leaders i better do d needful by creating jobs so youth can be more engaged rather dan giving excuses. F**kingRetards

Foolish excuse 7 Likes

Useless senator

How many youth take drugs ?

He should talk to his fellow senators to stop taking drugs like Tinubu and make good laws 9 Likes 1 Share

But where is the job na! Which one have you created?

Shame...

Oga Senator, you failed this.







What led to many drug abuses? That is the failure of the govt. Nigerian Youths are hard working and most of them wants to succeed but the govt failed them. Their leaders failed them by oppressing them with their I'll gotten wealth, which push some low valued minds to scams and drugs. Firstly , it is the failure of the govt.





Hope, this is not an excuse for the failure called APC.







Note: I don't support any party. 3 Likes

No be lie nau... Hunger don dey make pple go gaga

so so true.



I only feel sorry for Nigeria.



Some idiots who were fed with lies about the 1967 war are filled with bitterness.



Some idiots who weren't born then are also playing war drums.



Some are into touting, some smoke igbo, some womanize.



Others into Armed robbery and other crimes.



Very few intelligent and sound minded youths left in Nigeria



Read some comments on Nairaland and shake your head in disappointment 3 Likes





Chai Nigerians have truly suffered under this confused APC led Government





APC are 1 million times worse than PDP---- Quote me anywhere



We have never had things so bad in Nigeria. Chai Nigerians have truly suffered under this confused APC led GovernmentAPC are 1 million times worse than PDP---- Quote me anywhereWe have never had things so bad in Nigeria. 5 Likes

How I wan use swear for this idiot now? 3 Likes

What's this one saying...

This government don tire me 2 Likes

That means the govt needs to start providing jobs immediately and not just making noise and empty promises 1 Like





okay continu will u keep quiet?!!!okay continu 1 Like

Lol

Many people did not read d article but r quick to insult d man

when u find out good idea coming 4rm a fool









Is senator Adeleke among the youth







Wich kain yeye senator b dis







Is dat y Buhari is appointing onli old cargoes like himsef





or Is Buhari nt taking Trams wen he wants to **** Aisha so he is trying to say dat onli youth abuse drugsIs senator Adeleke among the youthWich kain yeye senator b disIs dat y Buhari is appointing onli old cargoes like himsefor Is Buhari nt taking Trams wen he wants to **** Aisha 1 Like

An Idle hand is the devil workshop .... create the job first 1 Like

Chai Nigerians have truly suffered under this confused APC led Government





APC are 1 million times worse than PDP---- Quote me anywhere



We have never had things so bad in Nigeria.

You're obviously one of those with zero sound mind



The foundation for destruction was laid under PDP, APC is so unfortunate that the destruction happened when they're in power. APC now became overwhelmed and clueless. You're obviously one of those with zero sound mindThe foundation for destruction was laid under PDP, APC is so unfortunate that the destruction happened when they're in power. APC now became overwhelmed and clueless.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/there-might-be-no-sound-youth-left-when-fg-finally-creates-jobs-sen-ashafa/amp/







Satan has taken over our polity in naija. They create the problem and blame the youth for misbehavior. Shame on all satanic agents called Nigerian politicians. All promise cancelled party and people destroy people party. Thunder visit u all for killing the future of Nigeria. Satan has taken over our polity in naija. They create the problem and blame the youth for misbehavior. Shame on all satanic agents called Nigerian politicians. All promise cancelled party and people destroy people party. Thunder visit u all for killing the future of Nigeria.

So many sound graduates out there



Check them on nairaland

That's why APC cannot create jobs now

There are no available youths for the jobs



Is it ipobexposed bandutra kyase jiang markfemi that will do the jobs Nigerian youths are not soundCheck them on nairalandThat's why APC cannot create jobs nowThere are no available youths for the jobsIs it ipobexposed bandutra kyase jiang markfemi that will do the jobs