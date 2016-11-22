₦airaland Forum

There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:01pm
Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Gbenga Ashafa has said that with the rate at which the youths are abusing drugs, there might not be anyone with sound mind when the Federal Government finally creates the millions of jobs it promised them.

The Senator who is sponsoring a bill in the upper legislative chamber and aimed at curbing the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria had raised an alarm over the rising rate of drug abuse among the youths, stressing that it has now become a national concern.


“When I was thinking about this bill, what was in my mind was the situation where our youths are just abusing drugs.

“If we succeed in creating employment for our youth, what kind of youths are we creating the jobs for?

“Are we creating the jobs for sound minded individuals and young people or what? That is part of the side effects we are having with that,” he said.

Senator Ashafa also revealed that he heard young ladies now take a particular cough suppressant in volumes and then go to parties so as to achieve a particular effect.

“Now, what I heard is that there is a particular drug that ladies now take when they go to parties and this is supposed to be a cough suppressant.

“They take it in volumes and then go to parties.

In the interview, Sen. Ashafa said there was an urgent need to combat drug abuse among youths.

According to him, the rate at which the youth including girls were abusing drugs was now on the increase.

He said that if nothing is done about it urgently, homes will be filled with youths seeking treatment from drug related illness.

“Drug is something that is affecting that group of Nigerians, if nobody is saying anything, in the next three years we would have our psychiatric homes full of young people begging for mental treatment.

He said that a former head of state saw the bill and commended it while also making some inputs which have been sent through the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:01pm
Provide job they promised they refused, now they blaming the youths for not providing jobs for them...

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by jay2pee(m): 3:12pm
Imagine, if the youths are you provide jobs themselves..... What is now the work of the government

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by do4luv14(m): 3:13pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

Provide job they promised they refused, now they blaming the youths for not providing jobs for them...


bro ah taya oooo
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:15pm
do4luv14:



bro ah taya oooo
Imagine what the ani mal representing Lagos is saying .. .

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by do4luv14(m): 3:24pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

Imagine what the ani mal representing Lagos is saying .. .

you dey forget say nah Lagos APC start

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by olayinks007(m): 3:35pm
Just imagine.. Wat if i say thunder shld just strike all dis old fools called leaders nko. Nd is dis same drug junkies they look out 4 wen they are abt 2 play their devilish political crimes. Stupid leaders i better do d needful by creating jobs so youth can be more engaged rather dan giving excuses. F**king undecided Retards
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by TINALETC3(f): 4:38pm
Foolish excuse angry angry

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Jamiubond009(m): 4:39pm
K
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by kolnel: 4:39pm
Useless senator
How many youth take drugs ?
He should talk to his fellow senators to stop taking drugs like Tinubu and make good laws

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by BizBayo: 4:39pm
But where is the job na! Which one have you created?
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by dlondonbadboy: 4:39pm
Shame...
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by obicentlis: 4:39pm
Oga Senator, you failed this.



What led to many drug abuses? That is the failure of the govt. Nigerian Youths are hard working and most of them wants to succeed but the govt failed them. Their leaders failed them by oppressing them with their I'll gotten wealth, which push some low valued minds to scams and drugs. Firstly , it is the failure of the govt.


Hope, this is not an excuse for the failure called APC.



Note: I don't support any party.

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by davie80: 4:40pm
No be lie nau... Hunger don dey make pple go gaga
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by davodyguy: 4:40pm
so so true.

I only feel sorry for Nigeria.

Some idiots who were fed with lies about the 1967 war are filled with bitterness.

Some idiots who weren't born then are also playing war drums.

Some are into touting, some smoke igbo, some womanize.

Others into Armed robbery and other crimes.

Very few intelligent and sound minded youths left in Nigeria

Read some comments on Nairaland and shake your head in disappointment

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by ChangetheChange: 4:40pm
grin

Chai Nigerians have truly suffered under this confused APC led Government


APC are 1 million times worse than PDP---- Quote me anywhere

We have never had things so bad in Nigeria.

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by littlewonders: 4:40pm
How I wan use swear for this idiot now?

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Obagoblog(m): 4:41pm
What's this one saying...
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by ehissi(m): 4:41pm
T
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Samexdx(m): 4:41pm


This government don tire me

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by magoo10: 4:41pm
That means the govt needs to start providing jobs immediately and not just making noise and empty promises

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Oladelson(m): 4:42pm
will u keep quiet?!!! angry angry angry

okay continu grin grin

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by IMASTEX: 4:42pm
Lol
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by jayboi146: 4:42pm
Many people did not read d article but r quick to insult d man
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Tenim47(m): 4:43pm
when u find out good idea coming 4rm a fool
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by oshe11(m): 4:43pm
so he is trying to say dat onli youth abuse drugs



Is senator Adeleke among the youth



Wich kain yeye senator b dis



Is dat y Buhari is appointing onli old cargoes like himsef


or Is Buhari nt taking Trams wen he wants to **** Aisha

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by habex005(m): 4:43pm
An Idle hand is the devil workshop .... create the job first

Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by davodyguy: 4:43pm
ChangetheChange:
grin

Chai Nigerians have truly suffered under this confused APC led Government


APC are 1 million times worse than PDP---- Quote me anywhere

We have never had things so bad in Nigeria.

You're obviously one of those with zero sound mind

The foundation for destruction was laid under PDP, APC is so unfortunate that the destruction happened when they're in power. APC now became overwhelmed and clueless.
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by oruma19: 4:43pm
CROWNWEALTH019:


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/there-might-be-no-sound-youth-left-when-fg-finally-creates-jobs-sen-ashafa/amp/



Satan has taken over our polity in naija. They create the problem and blame the youth for misbehavior. Shame on all satanic agents called Nigerian politicians. All promise cancelled party and people destroy people party. Thunder visit u all for killing the future of Nigeria.
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Buxton65: 4:43pm
So many sound graduates out there
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by ZombieTAMER: 4:44pm
Nigerian youths are not sound
Check them on nairaland
That's why APC cannot create jobs now
There are no available youths for the jobs grin

Is it ipobexposed bandutra kyase jiang markfemi that will do the jobs
Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by coptic: 4:44pm
True.

Sometimes I do feel like the situation is worse in the northern states.

That being said, create the jobs first. We will take it up from there.

