|There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:01pm
Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Gbenga Ashafa has said that with the rate at which the youths are abusing drugs, there might not be anyone with sound mind when the Federal Government finally creates the millions of jobs it promised them.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/there-might-be-no-sound-youth-left-when-fg-finally-creates-jobs-sen-ashafa/amp/
1 Like
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:01pm
Provide job they promised they refused, now they blaming the youths for not providing jobs for them...
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by jay2pee(m): 3:12pm
Imagine, if the youths are you provide jobs themselves..... What is now the work of the government
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by do4luv14(m): 3:13pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
bro ah taya oooo
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:15pm
do4luv14:Imagine what the ani mal representing Lagos is saying .. .
8 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by do4luv14(m): 3:24pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
you dey forget say nah Lagos APC start
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by olayinks007(m): 3:35pm
Just imagine.. Wat if i say thunder shld just strike all dis old fools called leaders nko. Nd is dis same drug junkies they look out 4 wen they are abt 2 play their devilish political crimes. Stupid leaders i better do d needful by creating jobs so youth can be more engaged rather dan giving excuses. F**king Retards
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by TINALETC3(f): 4:38pm
Foolish excuse
7 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Jamiubond009(m): 4:39pm
K
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by kolnel: 4:39pm
Useless senator
How many youth take drugs ?
He should talk to his fellow senators to stop taking drugs like Tinubu and make good laws
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by BizBayo: 4:39pm
But where is the job na! Which one have you created?
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by dlondonbadboy: 4:39pm
Shame...
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by obicentlis: 4:39pm
Oga Senator, you failed this.
What led to many drug abuses? That is the failure of the govt. Nigerian Youths are hard working and most of them wants to succeed but the govt failed them. Their leaders failed them by oppressing them with their I'll gotten wealth, which push some low valued minds to scams and drugs. Firstly , it is the failure of the govt.
Hope, this is not an excuse for the failure called APC.
Note: I don't support any party.
3 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by davie80: 4:40pm
No be lie nau... Hunger don dey make pple go gaga
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by davodyguy: 4:40pm
so so true.
I only feel sorry for Nigeria.
Some idiots who were fed with lies about the 1967 war are filled with bitterness.
Some idiots who weren't born then are also playing war drums.
Some are into touting, some smoke igbo, some womanize.
Others into Armed robbery and other crimes.
Very few intelligent and sound minded youths left in Nigeria
Read some comments on Nairaland and shake your head in disappointment
3 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by ChangetheChange: 4:40pm
Chai Nigerians have truly suffered under this confused APC led Government
APC are 1 million times worse than PDP---- Quote me anywhere
We have never had things so bad in Nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by littlewonders: 4:40pm
How I wan use swear for this idiot now?
3 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Obagoblog(m): 4:41pm
What's this one saying...
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by ehissi(m): 4:41pm
T
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Samexdx(m): 4:41pm
This government don tire me
2 Likes
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by magoo10: 4:41pm
That means the govt needs to start providing jobs immediately and not just making noise and empty promises
1 Like
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Oladelson(m): 4:42pm
will u keep quiet?!!!
okay continu
1 Like
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by IMASTEX: 4:42pm
Lol
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by jayboi146: 4:42pm
Many people did not read d article but r quick to insult d man
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Tenim47(m): 4:43pm
when u find out good idea coming 4rm a fool
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by oshe11(m): 4:43pm
so he is trying to say dat onli youth abuse drugs
Is senator Adeleke among the youth
Wich kain yeye senator b dis
Is dat y Buhari is appointing onli old cargoes like himsef
or Is Buhari nt taking Trams wen he wants to **** Aisha
1 Like
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by habex005(m): 4:43pm
An Idle hand is the devil workshop .... create the job first
1 Like
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by davodyguy: 4:43pm
ChangetheChange:
You're obviously one of those with zero sound mind
The foundation for destruction was laid under PDP, APC is so unfortunate that the destruction happened when they're in power. APC now became overwhelmed and clueless.
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by oruma19: 4:43pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Satan has taken over our polity in naija. They create the problem and blame the youth for misbehavior. Shame on all satanic agents called Nigerian politicians. All promise cancelled party and people destroy people party. Thunder visit u all for killing the future of Nigeria.
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by Buxton65: 4:43pm
So many sound graduates out there
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by ZombieTAMER: 4:44pm
Nigerian youths are not sound
Check them on nairaland
That's why APC cannot create jobs now
There are no available youths for the jobs
Is it ipobexposed bandutra kyase jiang markfemi that will do the jobs
|Re: There Might Be No Sound Youth Left When FG Finally Creates Jobs – Sen. Ashafa by coptic: 4:44pm
True.
Sometimes I do feel like the situation is worse in the northern states.
That being said, create the jobs first. We will take it up from there.
