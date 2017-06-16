



However Promise who has been hawking for over 6 years, was arrested by officials of KAI (Kick Against Indiscipline) and transported to their office in Alausa, Ikeja the following week Kcee and his crew went all out to help him.



He was however released after Kcee and his brother intervened, and also signed an undertaking never to hawk again. Luck shined upon Promise, as he was given a brand new Toyota Corolla car courtesy of E-Money as well as the sum of #300,000 to fuel the car, a new apartment and also a new shoe business was opened for him.



16-months after, Promise is now knocking on E-Money’s and Kcee’s mansion with his mum, to thank the duo for helping him, as it was gathered that he’s now doing well and taking care of his family. His mother who was almost in tears, also thanked the brothers for lending her son a helping hand.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/16-months-shoe-rack-hawker-returns-mum-thank-kcee-changing-life.html Sometime last year, Five Star Music Boss, Kcee took to the street of Lagos to hawk recharge cards on a charity project, and met Promise, a ‘shoe – rack‘ hawker from Ebonyi state who he promised to help.However Promise who has been hawking for over 6 years, was arrested by officials of KAI (Kick Against Indiscipline) and transported to their office in Alausa, Ikeja the following week Kcee and his crew went all out to help him.He was however released after Kcee and his brother intervened, and also signed an undertaking never to hawk again. Luck shined upon Promise, as he was given a brand new Toyota Corolla car courtesy of E-Money as well as the sum of #300,000 to fuel the car, a new apartment and also a new shoe business was opened for him.16-months after, Promise is now knocking on E-Money’s and Kcee’s mansion with his mum, to thank the duo for helping him, as it was gathered that he’s now doing well and taking care of his family. His mother who was almost in tears, also thanked the brothers for lending her son a helping hand. 3 Likes 2 Shares