₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,052 members, 3,608,901 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) (10198 Views)
Eva Alordiah Confirms Break Up With Fiancé Caeser After 16 Months Of Engagement / Photos: Promise The Shoe Rack Hawker Discovered By Kcee, Gets Luxury Apartment / E-Money Gives A 'Shoe-Rack' Hawker A Car & N300k (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by ObiOmaMu: 3:23pm
Sometime last year, Five Star Music Boss, Kcee took to the street of Lagos to hawk recharge cards on a charity project, and met Promise, a ‘shoe – rack‘ hawker from Ebonyi state who he promised to help.
However Promise who has been hawking for over 6 years, was arrested by officials of KAI (Kick Against Indiscipline) and transported to their office in Alausa, Ikeja the following week Kcee and his crew went all out to help him.
He was however released after Kcee and his brother intervened, and also signed an undertaking never to hawk again. Luck shined upon Promise, as he was given a brand new Toyota Corolla car courtesy of E-Money as well as the sum of #300,000 to fuel the car, a new apartment and also a new shoe business was opened for him.
16-months after, Promise is now knocking on E-Money’s and Kcee’s mansion with his mum, to thank the duo for helping him, as it was gathered that he’s now doing well and taking care of his family. His mother who was almost in tears, also thanked the brothers for lending her son a helping hand.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/16-months-shoe-rack-hawker-returns-mum-thank-kcee-changing-life.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by rheether(f): 3:33pm
Why do Nigerians always leave their shoe at the door?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by praizephoto(m): 3:52pm
not bad
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by deebee13(f): 4:52pm
Sunofgod:
Bros, at all at all na him bad pass. This might not be his first thank you, this might just be the one that made it to the media.
Wow, that's so sweet of them. Such acts of kindness has a way of reaffirming a person's faith in humanity!
10 Likes
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by sukkot: 4:52pm
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by 9jayes: 4:52pm
praizephoto:
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by StephDamielola(f): 4:53pm
ITS GOOD TO SHOW APPRECIATION
1 Like
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by oshe11(m): 4:53pm
cos his career is dead after harrysongz left, he wants to use dis goodwill to claim popularity....
who knows mayb he wants to use d boy's destiny to revive his dead music career......
with im face wen over yellow like today shiiiit
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by zeetyzin(m): 4:53pm
1
1 Like
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by sunnysunny69: 4:53pm
Good rag to riches story,
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by alukstea(m): 4:53pm
Did they dance Limpopo ?
2 Likes
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 4:54pm
thank you for thanking him
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 4:54pm
After so long.... Ungreatfulness sha,
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 4:54pm
After so long.... Ungreatfulness sha,
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:54pm
If only he knew what KCee and E-Money have done with his destiny.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by sukkot: 4:55pm
rheether:cuz i dont want you to use ya shoe that you have use to step on potopoto to come and dirty my white persian carpet na
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Jfrankination(m): 4:55pm
nice one
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:55pm
GOOD ONE.
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 4:56pm
Thank God he did not squander the money, happy for him. Unlike some unrepentant robbers/Evans who will never think of investing their initial loots but prefer to continue in the unholy biz...Evans-Evil
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by habex005(m): 4:56pm
Good one
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by NLPsychologist: 4:56pm
Jf
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by lollytk: 4:56pm
[quote author=rheether post=57694387]Why do Nigerians always leave their shoe at the door? [/ dem no wan carry sand enter house na quote]
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Buxton65: 4:56pm
Kcee is a very nice person. Keep the good work bro. More grease to your elbow
1 Like
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by Tenim47(m): 4:56pm
Honestly I see Nigerians as very happy people; whatever happens good or bad will be used as a joke or even for advert For example. You will soon hear "Buy Evans paracetamol it will kidnap all your headache"
4 Likes
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by intruxive: 4:56pm
rheether:African curtsy, and also not to soil ur carpet + maybe ur house looks like mosalaci
1 Like
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by mainkendo: 4:57pm
D
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by ademoladeji(m): 4:57pm
If you believed Olajumoke's story is fake, then this is staged too...
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by pat077: 4:57pm
Good gesture
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 4:58pm
nice one
more of this
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by JMK9600(f): 4:58pm
Good gesture Mr K-Cee
|Re: Shoe-Rack Hawker & Mother Thank Kcee 16-Months After (Photo) by eliwa47: 4:58pm
Appreciation, that's nice!
Sen. Ita Giwa Party Hard In Nite Club (Pix) / Top Nigerian Celebs Who Are Rich & Famous But Not Married / 8 Cars You Won't See Anywhere Else In Theworld Except In Dubai
Viewing this topic: Mustack(m), Xperience12, bladeAnders(m), susanovy(f), Kennedymac(m), hookupp, Arijude(m), Inferno17, charles424(m), Onyinye15(f), BBBlaze, HolyMalaam, snowwhyte607, hollowpot15684(m), Kenzico(m), chinaylo, luckybaddest(m), estluv(f), Tumise100(m), Biralee(m), MZmitchelle, onyeudo234(m), GoodFaith, idmoore(m), Magictesla, Opistorincos(m), sophy17(m), cenaboy(m), holarthayor(m), Eagle17, chibecan, intu5(f), masam(m), Wizywiz(m), ttshems(m), toyinolaigbe, Cornerstone2020, hemhey007(m), nairaland94(m), Kellavic(m), eyeview, kaydon01(m), realgideon(m), HelenBee(f), Dasgoro, Tocynone(m), Motolank, dotman27, Sketch007(m), adetboy, Adexchelsea19(m), Macdawid(m), Kimmiey, Lapyte, dekokelvin(m), Ra88, dixon400(m), oolalekan1560(m), Ejegbleje(m), stigman(m), omgismholly(f), Datkachi(m), SirJonse(m), Kevylex(m), benukah(m), abbacool(m), surgeonzany(m), victons(m), Hadeehart101(f), link2ok(m), SweetJoystick(m), phlakkeys(f), willokos, franklyneo(m), Onyema1(m), Mystiqme, batxano, Tungsten(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11