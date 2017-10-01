Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son (7632 Views)

Runtown's babymama, Selena Leath took to social media to share before and after photo with Runtown and their son, Zamar.



No difference or maybe he even looked better 'then'... 3 Likes

Thank goodness the boy took after his momma 2 Likes

eezeribe:

No difference or maybe he even looked better 'then'... Then, weeds never take over #justsaying Then, weeds never take over #justsaying 2 Likes





Y does he like doing his teeth like roger rabbit? 9 Likes 1 Share

money is good oo



Ultimate turn around

Slay queen

F u c k poverty!!

kingemmybxt:

. space booking is not allowed space booking is not allowed

He quickly went to attach himself to a foreigner to run away from this country wahala. No way, no way we will be in this together.

He looked better then

Fresh pple

atilla:

Y does he like doing his teeth like roger rabbit?



all wizkid's pictures be like that all wizkid's pictures be like that 1 Like

What is this all about now?

I like that

atilla:

Y does he like doing his teeth like roger rabbit?

You mean Bugs Bunny You mean Bugs Bunny

atilla:

Y does he like doing his teeth like roger rabbit? Someone cannot take pishures again Someone cannot take pishures again

bigboss80s:





You mean Bugs Bunny Why una wicked like this Why una wicked like this

