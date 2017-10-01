₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:42pm
Runtown's babymama, Selena Leath took to social media to share before and after photo with Runtown and their son, Zamar.
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:43pm
See difference..Zamar is a cute kid tho
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by eezeribe(m): 6:09pm
No difference or maybe he even looked better 'then'...
3 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Cuddlebugie(f): 6:13pm
Thank goodness the boy took after his momma
2 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Praisles(f): 6:31pm
eezeribe:Then, weeds never take over #justsaying
2 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by arrhem: 6:49pm
Cute
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by atilla(m): 7:49pm
Y does he like doing his teeth like roger rabbit?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by kingemmybxt(m): 8:36pm
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Khonvicted(m): 9:02pm
money is good oo
Ultimate turn around
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by aldexrio(m): 9:02pm
Slay queen
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Ayo4251(m): 9:03pm
F u c k poverty!!
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by aldexrio(m): 9:03pm
kingemmybxt:space booking is not allowed
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Teewhy2: 9:03pm
He quickly went to attach himself to a foreigner to run away from this country wahala. No way, no way we will be in this together.
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by lonelydora(m): 9:07pm
He looked better then
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by mikool007(m): 9:08pm
Fresh pple
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Septembermann: 9:08pm
atilla:
all wizkid's pictures be like that
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by santopelele(m): 9:15pm
I AM LOOKING FOR MY BABY MAMA
AGE 45-70, APPLY IN GROUP
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by greatman247(m): 9:21pm
What is this all about now?
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Daz82: 9:21pm
I like that
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by bigboss80s(m): 9:25pm
atilla:
You mean Bugs Bunny
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by buffalowings: 9:28pm
atilla:Someone cannot take pishures again
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by lenghtinny(m): 9:29pm
bigboss80s:Why una wicked like this
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by seyizma(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Selena Leath Shares Before & After Photo With Runtown And Their Son by Dainikel(m): 9:35pm
Insta's second home
