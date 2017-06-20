Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR (4972 Views)

President Muhammad Buhari, who left Nigeria 45 days ago to resume treatment for an undisclosed medical condition believed to be cancer, has developed speech difficulties, presidency sources said today.



Previously, Mr. Buhari was also said to be suffering memory lapses. The latest revelation stems from recent attempts to return the President to Nigeria by members of a cabal managing his health and using it to deceive Nigerians.



Several of President Buhari’s aides who traveled with him are reportedly not in touch with him, reports say, while others were ordered to return to Nigeria, with nobody having any certainty about the prospects of Mr. Buhari’s date of return.



During his last trip Saharareporters revealed that his London doctors rejected the idea of his returning to work. They asked that he remained in London for four months to see how best they could treat his illness. Nonetheless, the cabal managing the president brought him back to enable him to undertake a number of acts including military postings and appointments that would have been impossible with an acting President on seat.



At that time, Buhari revealed he had been very ill and had received blood transfusion, and indicated he would soon return to the UK for further treatment. During the period he was in Nigeria, he was rarely seen outside, but managed to attend a few Federal Executive Council meetings which he left as soon as the photo opportunities were done with. Two weeks after that return, his condition deteriorated and doctors had to be flown in from the UK to embark on treatment, but that phase lasted only for a few weeks.



The president then stopped attending the weekly FEC altogether, but to maintain the ruse that he was healthy, members of the cabal would shepherd him to the mosque on Fridays hoping to generate sentiments within the core Muslim north where a rumor had circulated that the president had been “poisoned”.



Buhari eventually left for the UK abruptly on the evening of May 7, shortly after meeting with some Chibok girls who had been released the previous day by Boko Haram. Although Buhari spoke at the event, his voice was barely audible, as he had lost a lot of weight, his condition reportedly complicated by Crohn’s Disease.



When the President was leaving for the airport, he shocked his aides when he asked if they were going to Sokoto, perhaps one of the first signs of his deteriorating memory.



It has now been learnt that President Buhari has not spoken to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo by telephone since his departure. Only last week, the Acting President was asked to await a phone call from Mr. Buhari but when a call eventually came in, nothing coherent was heard from Mr. Buhari, despite the cabal having kept telling people of his “tremendous” improvement.



The cabal is also reportedly behind the rumors of a possible coup by some military officers a couple of weeks ago, as well as the recent quit notice by some Northern youths to the Igbos in that area, which they figured would make western countries view such an attempt with understanding if they thought the action would protect Nigeria as an indivisible entity.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/20/buhari-suffers-speech-impairment-london



Karma is indeed great, when you outside you don't open mouth to spill shiit.





Many nairalanders hailed him when he called on yaradua to resign due to ill health but today they have lost their voices, where are omenka , madridguy , egift , modath , uncle Gbawe , dropshot and co ?







Name your source my young man.

Buhari is Nigerian version of Biblical king Asa. King Asa was diseased and this incapacitated him, well wishers went and encouraged him to relinquish power but he got angry and locked them up in prison. The Bible said that even in his sickness, King Asa was so hardened and he died in his sickness.







..........only a fool will pray or pity this Buhari of a man. 11 Likes

Queenlovely:

Name your source my young man.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/20/buhari-suffers-speech-impairment-london 2 Likes

Why are you pple wishing the man dead,with all this rumour, you better find better work to do 2 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44 lalasticlala come abeg ooo

On top of the speech impediments he was born with.....na wa ohh, 7 Likes

nawa. .The old man should resign and take care of his health naah 2 Likes

fake news Sahara Reporters, I feel say them dey look for una oga 1 Like 1 Share

Mynd44

NwaNimo1:

On top of the speech impediments he was born with.....na w's ohh,



I learnt that he pronounced his wife's name as Aishawo instead of Aisha.





Can you imagine?. I learnt that he pronounced his wife's name as Aishawo instead of Aisha.Can you imagine?. 9 Likes

Guess Buhari and APC have seen and agreed that not all that glitters is gold? There is nothing these propagandists & alarmist didn't do to acquire power but alas they don't know what to do with it.Buhari is the enemy to his own self. 5 Likes

feelgoodInc:

fake news Sahara Reporters, I feel say them dey look for una oga



When was the last time you heard from Buhari?. When was the last time you heard from Buhari?. 6 Likes 1 Share

Bakerdav:

Why are you pple wishing the man dead,with all this rumour, you better find better work to do

The wicked will know no sleep. The wicked will know no sleep. 2 Likes

But can he still have sex?

Aisha still needs him in the other room!! 2 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:







http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/20/buhari-suffers-speech-impairment-london So you now believe in Saharareporters? So you now believe in Saharareporters? 1 Like 1 Share

balanceofterror1:







When was the last time you heard from Buhari?. so because you haven't heard from him, you develop a story. and you can't even stand a critic like me so you had to report me.

Fake news Sahara reporters. so because you haven't heard from him, you develop a story. and you can't even stand a critic like me so you had to report me.Fake news Sahara reporters.

make i park my vehicle here 1 Like

All of a sudden Sahara reporters wouldn't be an APC media house any longer - wailers. 1 Like

Ghen...ghen 1 Like

Rip

It is well with Mr. President. Wishing him quick recovery.

CROWNWEALTH019:

This same use less vegetable uneducated phoolish nonsense cow condemned Yaradua for traveling abroad for treatments, and now the idiat has spent billions of naira to treat himself. Is it not better for the ani mal to die and allow this country be or why is he still holding on to power ?



Karma is indeed great, when you outside you don't open mouth to spill shiit.





Many nairalanders hailed him when he called on yaradua to resign due to ill health but today they have lost their voices, where are omenka , madridguy , egift , modath , uncle Gbawe , dropshot and co ?







He's better dead than suffering all these pains and die with a use less name or better still resign if he really wants the good of the country.... Karma was smiling then Karma was smiling then 2 Likes

feelgoodInc:



so because you haven't heard from him, you develop a story. and you can't even stand a critic like me so you had to report me.

Fake news Sahara reporters.



Trash. Trash. 3 Likes

I smell chaos.









Country with deaf n dumb president









The shortie Coordinator onli knows hw to visit n talk without action.....





Naija need to be scattad nt broken......







Useless set of pipo with dia YEYE politicking......





The thunder wen go strike buhari blokus dey wait for LONDON HAS FALLEN PART 3 Wich kain YEYE country be this......Country with deaf n dumb presidentThe shortie Coordinator onli knows hw to visit n talk without action.....Naija need to be scattad nt broken......Useless set of pipo with dia YEYE politicking......The thunder wen go strike buhari blokus dey wait for LONDON HAS FALLEN PART 3 2 Likes

Buhari should just resign abeg 1 Like

Buhari just take him hand look for trouble for himself all in the name of looking for power,the power him no come enjoy reach two years mtcheeeeeeeeeeew 1 Like







Binta, tell Buhari I said he's mad - Nnamdi Kanu Buhari and Nigeria are suffering the curses of Pharaoh and Egypt. Till the day they leave the people of God, Isreal (Biafra) to leave.Binta, tell Buhari I said he's mad - Nnamdi Kanu 2 Likes

seanet02:

So you now believe in Saharareporters? I believe good news like this but as for corruption news I no believe I believe good news like this but as for corruption news I no believe 1 Like