|Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:02pm
President Muhammad Buhari, who left Nigeria 45 days ago to resume treatment for an undisclosed medical condition believed to be cancer, has developed speech difficulties, presidency sources said today.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/20/buhari-suffers-speech-impairment-london
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:02pm
This same use less vegetable uneducated phoolish nonsense cow condemned Yaradua for traveling abroad for treatments, and now the idiat has spent billions of naira to treat himself. Is it not better for the ani mal to die and allow this country be or why is he still holding on to power?
Karma is indeed great, when you outside you don't open mouth to spill shiit.
Many nairalanders hailed him when he called on yaradua to resign due to ill health but today they have lost their voices, where are omenka , madridguy , egift , modath , uncle Gbawe , dropshot and co?
He's better dead than suffering all these pains and die with a use less name or better still resign if he really wants the good of the country....
18 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Queenlovely: 5:04pm
Name your source my young man.
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by balanceofterror1(m): 5:13pm
Buhari is Nigerian version of Biblical king Asa. King Asa was diseased and this incapacitated him, well wishers went and encouraged him to relinquish power but he got angry and locked them up in prison. The Bible said that even in his sickness, King Asa was so hardened and he died in his sickness.
..........only a fool will pray or pity this Buhari of a man.
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:14pm
Queenlovely:
http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/20/buhari-suffers-speech-impairment-london
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Bakerdav: 5:16pm
Why are you pple wishing the man dead,with all this rumour, you better find better work to do
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:16pm
Mynd44 lalasticlala come abeg ooo
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by NwaNimo1(m): 5:16pm
On top of the speech impediments he was born with.....na wa ohh,
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by sekxy(f): 5:17pm
nawa. .The old man should resign and take care of his health naah
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by feelgoodInc: 5:17pm
fake news Sahara Reporters, I feel say them dey look for una oga
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:24pm
Mynd44
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by balanceofterror1(m): 5:27pm
NwaNimo1:
I learnt that he pronounced his wife's name as Aishawo instead of Aisha.
Can you imagine?.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Paperwhite(m): 5:28pm
Guess Buhari and APC have seen and agreed that not all that glitters is gold? There is nothing these propagandists & alarmist didn't do to acquire power but alas they don't know what to do with it.Buhari is the enemy to his own self.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by balanceofterror1(m): 5:30pm
feelgoodInc:
When was the last time you heard from Buhari?.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by bolanto24(m): 5:32pm
Bakerdav:
The wicked will know no sleep.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by BiafraBushBoy(m): 5:37pm
But can he still have sex?
Aisha still needs him in the other room!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by seanet02: 5:40pm
CROWNWEALTH019:So you now believe in Saharareporters?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by feelgoodInc: 5:42pm
balanceofterror1:so because you haven't heard from him, you develop a story. and you can't even stand a critic like me so you had to report me.
Fake news Sahara reporters.
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by sukkot: 5:43pm
make i park my vehicle here
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by tesppidd: 5:43pm
All of a sudden Sahara reporters wouldn't be an APC media house any longer - wailers.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by DIKEnaWAR: 5:43pm
Ghen...ghen
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by PastorandMentor(m): 5:44pm
Rip
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:44pm
It is well with Mr. President. Wishing him quick recovery.
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Oyindidi(f): 5:44pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Karma was smiling then
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by balanceofterror1(m): 5:44pm
feelgoodInc:
Trash.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Ermacc: 5:44pm
I smell chaos.
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by oshe11(m): 5:45pm
Wich kain YEYE country be this......
Country with deaf n dumb president
The shortie Coordinator onli knows hw to visit n talk without action.....
Naija need to be scattad nt broken......
Useless set of pipo with dia YEYE politicking......
The thunder wen go strike buhari blokus dey wait for LONDON HAS FALLEN PART 3
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by hilroy: 5:45pm
Buhari should just resign abeg
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by notoriousbabe: 5:45pm
Buhari just take him hand look for trouble for himself all in the name of looking for power,the power him no come enjoy reach two years mtcheeeeeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by conductor2: 5:45pm
Buhari and Nigeria are suffering the curses of Pharaoh and Egypt. Till the day they leave the people of God, Isreal (Biafra) to leave.
Binta, tell Buhari I said he's mad - Nnamdi Kanu
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:45pm
seanet02:I believe good news like this but as for corruption news I no believe
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Suffers Speech Impairment In London, Cabal Caused Igbo Quit Notice - SR by Edum13656: 5:45pm
chaiiiii Oga Bubu!
