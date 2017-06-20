Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Gaming / Most Overrated Video Games Of The Decade (7298 Views)

Over the last few years in particular we've seen a massive step-up in production values and overall graphical wallop applied to gaming and all the products within, the social media/PR cycle hype going supernova at the drop of a tasty new screenshot or trailer.

However, once all's set and done and the effect of all this stuff have worn off, you're left with a bevy of popular-sounding titles that under the hood, just don't hold up in the long run.

Note: This List contains alot of spoilers so if you haven't played any of the games fall back, i repeat fall back

Call of Duty

I hear my friends telling me Call of Duty the best game ever go and get it. As recession is i didnt want to waste my money so I first look at IGN reviews and it got a 9.4 out of 10 . I wasn't sure if I wanted to get the game so I borrowed it from my cousins. I beat up the campaign on veteran on the 1st try. I analyzed the game's multiplayer, zombies and campaign. Multiplayer gets a 3/10. Boring and repetitive. Campaign 1/10 Bad storyline and 6 hours is not worth a #7800 game. Seriously! The guns seem all the same, like smgs, assault , and light machine. There is no difference. Despite the fact that Nazis are one of the most viscerally satisfying, guilt-free enemies to be pitted against it gets tiresome mowing down fascists with a Thompson. The war went on for years, but in many places that was generally long periods of watching and waiting followed by action, which was often taking place in unremarkable forests or fields. The games were good for a time, but with no new material to draw from, anything that has to pump out more content will become stagnant. Even the tightest controls can’t make up for repetitive level design. 4 Likes 1 Share

L. A NOIRE

us an open-world adventure, slap a Rockstar logo on

the box, and we'll come running. Throw in a properly

captivating plot, generation-defining facial animation

technology and set us free in an authentic recreation of

1940s Los Angeles, and we'll practically throw our money

at it. And so we did when Team Bondi dished up the

stylish crime saga, L.A. Noire, bolstered by a critical

response which the developer would have been rightly

proud of. But all was not well in the city of angels. For

every group of L.A. Noire fanatics unable to tear

themselves away from the amazingly realistic characters

and silky-smooth storytelling, there was a handful of

aspiring detectives who couldn't overlook the games'

underlying flaws. Flaws which unshakable fans chose to

bury under a thick layer of enthusiasm for this astounding

achievement in immersive narrative and mould-breaking

design. Many saw weaknesses where others saw

innovation, especially centred around the headline feature

of the game - the interrogation and investigation

mechanic. Nay-sayers called it limited and stifling, when

we had been assured of a dynamic investigative procedure

unlike anything we had experienced before. Visually, and

in terms of delivering an unforgettable cinematic

experience, Team Bondi exceeded expectations. Even the

cover-based gunplay was well above average for a third-

person adventure game. But criticisms aimed at the

cardboard cut-out feel of Los Angeles and a disconnect

between player and certain game mechanics, being

funnelled in a scripted direction instead of given the

freedom hoped for, left some as cold as a body found in

the trunk of an abandoned Cadillac Series 62. Oh, and a

quick sidebar: Lead protagonist Cole Phelps was (possibly

intentionally) an unrelatable, obnoxious twit. 1 Like 1 Share

Angry Birds

How did this game get so popular? Sure its good technically, however it is so unoriginal it's a surprise people think more of this game than any other indie game out there.

This is one of the most repetitive games I have ever played. There are tons of games similar to angry birds that deserve more popularity. The games are also released more than once but yet people still buy them why?! 7 Likes

Halo Series

Is anyone still genuinely surprised to see the original Halo

on a list like this? Surely by now we've all come to terms

with it, haven't we? Of course, out of respect, we still spit

and pound our fists against our chests, we shake our

cages violently and fling our poo at heretics who dare the

blasphemy of taking Master Chief's name in vain. But

deep down we know the truth, and most of us have quietly

accepted it in our hearts: the start of Bungie's formidable

Halo franchise had a few cracks in its supposedly

immaculate veneer. None which significantly damage its

place in FPS history, but enough to tarnish its image. When Halo first came out, it was without a doubt THE coolest video game I owned. The story was immersive, the firefights were exciting, the enemies were incredible and the first contact with the flood was horrifying. Halo Combat evolved had this sense of mystery about it that no other FPS game I had ever owned could emulate... The wide variety of weapons, vehicles, and characters was mind blowing to me and I also loved that there was a slight horror element to Halo: CE. Keep in mind I was 10 when I first played so it did not take much to scare me. Then Halo 2 Came out... It felt forced, the plot twist were confusing and to be honest not that much fun to be dragged through. The slight element of horror that I thoroughly enjoyed was replaced with aggravation and impatience trying to wade through the annoying wave after wave of flailing armed Flood. I'm pretty sure they must've realized the exploding flood looked like a scrotum 2 Likes

World of WarCraft

Way too overrated. Not fun at all. It feels and looks like a childish game. When I played the tutorial, I fell asleep at my computer. I tried to get into the game and just couldn't. I can't imagine dishing out tons of money for the constant expansions on top of the monthly feel Everything feels like a task, like when your teacher gives you a worksheet, this game makes you do the same thing, get mad and say "fine I'll do it" there is no enjoyment in doing quests, it feels like a job. Not even free roaming in this game is fun, everything in this game gets boring after 10 minutes, and once I got off I never had the urge to play it again, and it's been like 5 years. But, like trying

to patch a sinking ship with Sellotape, these attempts are

starting to reek of desperation. At this rate it won't be long

before the remaining 7 million-odd supporters realise that

their beloved World of Warcraft is nearing it's expiration

date. 4 Likes

GTA IV



Is it a good game? Of course... Is it a 10/10 rated game?

Absolutely not.

The game got an amazing graphics upgrade since Grand

Theft Auto: San Andreas, but San Andreas overcomes

Grand Theft Auto 4 in everything else.

What you got first in Grand Theft Auto 4 is a lack of

gameplay, the controls are bad and also when you drive car

you feel like driving over ice. Most of missions are fun at

first, but then they're all the same: You drive a car, get

some guns, and shoot to kill people. While Grand Theft Auto

San Andreas has a lot of dynamism in its missions eg:

Swim underwater, get a boat, hope a board a ferry, get

some guns, kill people with guns, and then run away from

heli shooting you missiles.

Also, in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas there are lot of

things you can explore, since forest to the desert now thats a good game. 6 Likes

Destiny

To be sincere i haven't finished this game but with the little time ive spent on this game i know definitely that this game is overrated. You wouldn't think a game so culturally lambasted and downright despised by almost everyone you mention it to would be 'overrated', but try telling that to the people who've literally put upwards of five hundred hours in - alongside the saps who keep hoovering up DLC as they try in vein to justify the time invested so far.

Destiny is a filing cabinet of a game; the structure of combat and overall graphical fidelity is phenomenal - but everything else from the story to the complete lack of content across the board makes for a "Pay to play" framework Bungie are positively milking right now.

Seriously, have you ever talked to a Destiny fan? They're like lapsed addicts, forever craving more yet knowing they shouldn't. They justify the game through the most asinine things like "Well the skyboxes are gorgeous" or "You can see the detail on your enemy's gun" as if such maddening statements are supposed to help the rest of us sleep at night.

The fact Bungie and Activision got away with this completely business-motivated practice is insane, and you can expect to see Destiny listed everywhere from every 'Most Disappointing' to 'WTF Happened During Development' list possible because of it.

God of War

Alot of Nairalanders are going to come at me for this, but that doesn't mean i shouldn't speak my mind. At some point - possibly at E3, as Sony seem to be bringing Kratos back again - they might as well just call it "God of War: Square, Square, Triangle" instead of God of War 3 and be done with, as the winning formula from the first game has barely been improved upon since. After playing the game and its sequels and comparing it to all other games, I can safely say that this game has the most over bloodline fan base for such a bad game. I can tell you this about the campaign, I never died, and people whine about Halo games being easy, the puzzle part is mind numbingly easy, and I never could like Kratos, He is the biggest Asshole I have ever seen, watch the game and you'll see there is a reason why I feel sorry for Zeus and the Gods. Unlike most Video game characters which are noble, Kratos is the poorest excuse for a good character and constantly reminds me of Hoped from Final Fantasy 13. 4 Likes

Op you can post any game just leave God of war out of it.... that game is the best game ever.... 20 Likes

if you have not played any of these so called overrated games , hit like.........the only game i really loved back in the days is gambling with rubber bands, back in the 90s, rubber bands served as a store of wealth for niggas like me, only those born with "bronzen" spoons will understand. 29 Likes

Candy crush 19 Likes 1 Share

Na xo

Since It's a gaming thread,let me bare my mind as regards my plight..



I hacked Dream League Soccer 2017 to get more than enough coins but whenever i choose to play online with other players of the world,it refers me to update my DLS app at playstore.



The version is an updated version.



Whoever can help should do well to mention me.



1 Share

Shut up! Shut up! 37 Likes 1 Share

I love my Army of Two 2 Likes 1 Share

For saying that call of duty is bad.

You ent a gamer. At all 8 Likes

God of War ke? 7 Likes



Abeg if u see let me know

I wan witness am Have you seen where herdsmen dey play game?Abeg if u see let me knowI wan witness am 5 Likes 2 Shares

Oga Op what do you know about video games? 2 Likes

Where is candy crush 6 Likes

Grand theft auto is my best game ever 10 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

ifeanyija:

Candy crush

make candy crush..crush you to death there.. thunder fire you make candy crush..crush you to death there.. thunder fire you 4 Likes 2 Shares

Super Mario Nintendo 7 Likes 1 Share

What of super Mario

If op is looking for a good story he should go and read John grisham or Fredrick Forsyth



Some games have bad stories but they are solidly built.



He said the guns in Modern warfare looks the same did he bother to check how different were the guns used in the world war.



This guy is just a novice 8 Likes





Street Fighter



Fifa (All Editions) Mortal KombatStreet FighterFifa (All Editions) 1 Like

Am not a game fan but I love grant theft and god of war the are two andriod that I so much charise and luv 3 Likes