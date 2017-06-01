₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by obiremy: 6:55pm
Below are photos of Senator Obanikoro with Senator Oluremi Tinubu and others at 22nd edition of Lagos Central Senatorial District Town hall meeting.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/photos-of-senator-obanikoro-with.html
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by obiremy: 6:55pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by seunmsg(m): 7:03pm
"As a Constituent of Lagos Central Senatorial District, I today attended Sen. Remi Tinubu’s Townhall Meeting to support her good work". - Musiliu Obanikoro.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by free2ryhme: 9:15pm
I'll not be surprised if you decide to join APC tomorrow, this is because Nigerian politicians lack idealogies, conviction and focus. Politicians in Nigeria are only interested in their 'pockets'
That's why somebody can be in APC today, tomorrow he is in PDP, next tomorrow he will move over to CPC.
Unfortunately, the political parties in Nigeria don't have something they stand for.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by free2ryhme: 9:15pm
When did Obanikoro start this romance with apc and tinubu? I think this is all to save his political future and a short cut from further probe into his financial improprieties while with the previous govt.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by burkingx(f): 9:15pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by free2ryhme: 9:15pm
"Whatever a man has decided never to eat.....he does not still put it up to his nose to smell it o o"
Yoruba proverb
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by burkingx(f): 9:15pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by Chanchit: 9:16pm
All this politicians no get conscience at all. I wonder how you jump from one party to another, wreck havoc here, then continue at the other party and they still get welcomed, and we would still be here, shouting PDP and APC
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by PREBuhari2019: 9:16pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by victorazy(m): 9:17pm
Hafa, Dino later forkam?
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by lukotony: 9:17pm
dz days, i only read NwaAmaikpe's comment; m looking forward to his take on dz
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by deb303(f): 9:17pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by sulaimon22: 9:18pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by balanceofterror1(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by elmessiahs(m): 9:18pm
He wants to sleep and impregnate remi tinubu,while dino wants to beat and impregnte ha
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by jieta: 9:18pm
remi tinubu is beautiful
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by juman(m): 9:18pm
The senseless apc people.
They are disgrace to good governance.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by NubiLove(m): 9:20pm
he is preparing to switch to APC.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by MrIcredible: 9:21pm
Rogues of our generation
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by Jarus(m): 9:21pm
Politicians no get shame. I will make a bad politician.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by bionixs: 9:21pm
obiremy:what is apc?
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by MillionDollars: 9:22pm
Even OBJ tore his PDP card,,, so who is he not to join APC
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by muller101(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by Pavore9: 9:23pm
Obanikoro claims to be a vegetarian but shares meat with his teeth!
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by policy12: 9:23pm
Hmm Nigeria polithievcian no permanent friend or permanent enemies. Na only the masses dey kill demselves on looters who don't care dey exist.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by highrise07: 9:23pm
obanikoro....oba awon alatenuje, loooooong throat
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by rabonni(m): 9:25pm
Those taking politicians(APC, pdp etc) serious, by fighting or defending them, they are only using ur destiny to play ludo
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by Generalyemi(m): 9:26pm
initiation into d dreaded brotherhood of APC.
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by BABANGBALI: 9:26pm
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:32pm
Lol Obanikoro Be Looking For Automatic Ticket to Governorship Poll
The werey run go ♿ APC...
BUNCH OF SICK MINDS
|Re: Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today by Alariwo2: 9:33pm
How come Igbos were not invited there.. thought they own 80% of Lagos.
I'm glad everyone is gradually knowing their boundaries.. no more tolerance for rubbish in the name of One Nigeria
#God bless all omoluabis worldwide
