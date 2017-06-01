Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Obanikoro With Oluremi Tinubu & Other APC Members In Lagos Today (15879 Views)

Below are photos of Senator Obanikoro with Senator Oluremi Tinubu and others at 22nd edition of Lagos Central Senatorial District Town hall meeting.



"As a Constituent of Lagos Central Senatorial District, I today attended Sen. Remi Tinubu’s Townhall Meeting to support her good work". - Musiliu Obanikoro. 5 Likes 1 Share

I'll not be surprised if you decide to join APC tomorrow, this is because Nigerian politicians lack idealogies, conviction and focus. Politicians in Nigeria are only interested in their 'pockets'

That's why somebody can be in APC today, tomorrow he is in PDP, next tomorrow he will move over to CPC.



Unfortunately, the political parties in Nigeria don't have something they stand for. 10 Likes 3 Shares

When did Obanikoro start this romance with apc and tinubu? I think this is all to save his political future and a short cut from further probe into his financial improprieties while with the previous govt. 3 Likes

"Whatever a man has decided never to eat.....he does not still put it up to his nose to smell it o o"



Yoruba proverb 2 Likes

All this politicians no get conscience at all. I wonder how you jump from one party to another, wreck havoc here, then continue at the other party and they still get welcomed, and we would still be here, shouting PDP and APC 2 Likes

Hafa, Dino later forkam? 5 Likes

dz days, i only read NwaAmaikpe's comment; m looking forward to his take on dz 4 Likes

He wants to sleep and impregnate remi tinubu,while dino wants to beat and impregnte ha

remi tinubu is beautiful

The senseless apc people.



They are disgrace to good governance.

he is preparing to switch to APC.

Rogues of our generation

Politicians no get shame. I will make a bad politician.

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/photos-of-senator-obanikoro-with.html what is apc? what is apc?

Even OBJ tore his PDP card,,, so who is he not to join APC 2 Likes

Obanikoro claims to be a vegetarian but shares meat with his teeth!

Hmm Nigeria polithievcian no permanent friend or permanent enemies. Na only the masses dey kill demselves on looters who don't care dey exist.

obanikoro....oba awon alatenuje, loooooong throat

Those taking politicians(APC, pdp etc) serious, by fighting or defending them, they are only using ur destiny to play ludo

initiation into d dreaded brotherhood of APC.

Obanikoro Be Looking For Automatic Ticket to Governorship Poll

The werey run go ♿ APC...



































































