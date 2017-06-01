Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) (10822 Views)

Source: Superstar 2Baba was one of the singers that performed at GloMegaMusicTour at VI,Lagos.He thrilled the audience with an electrifying display.Check out photos from his performance belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/2baba-performs-at-glomegamusictourvilag.html

henryanna36:

More more more

2Baba wit black sha. Anyways love his music anytime any day. One love man. Jah bless. 13 Likes

When is Baba going to give us a banger 1 Like 1 Share

I trust tubaba 9 Likes

Issorite

Legend 20 Likes 3 Shares

Old Man

where is the electrifying displaying in this pictures 4 Likes

look the people wey dey the stage side dem never chop



na dem tuface do electrifying performance for 4 Likes

For the past 5 days,surfing the internet with my Glo sim has been very poor and inconsistent!!!!



2 Likes

where is Efe the noise maker 1 Like

olayinks007:

2Baba wit black sha. Anyways love his music anytime any day. One love man. Jah bless. Dem no fit shake him 7 Dem no fit shake him 7 3 Likes

Make Glo kuku become record label since they have failed in telecommunication 8 Likes

Realkenny:

Old Man

Pathetic Pathetic

Maybe the next man!!!

Abegi

Mai guy shut up

U dey sing rubbish these days

Blackface was right

first comment on NL.. still looking for the ga ga.!

Failed Network

Singing almost all Nigerian Celebrities..

They be planning a tour or whatever sh!t they do to revive thier lost glory...

Glo suck *spits* [color=#550000]

so I should fry my balls?? so I should fry my balls?? 1 Like

Is it a gay party? 1 Like 1 Share

Carry go bro,nice one

YoungKeem:

Dem no fit shake him 7 who no go no go ever kno who no go no go ever kno 1 Like

Legend of our time

2BABA LOVED BY ALL



[quote author=googlepikins post=57706133]where is Efe the noise maker[/quote In the studio recording a collabo with VIC O 1 Like

Wait oo. Wey d chicks sef? Abi na boyz only show ni? Wait oo. Wey d chicks sef? Abi na boyz only show ni?

omoadeleye:

Make Glo kuku become record label since they have failed in telecommunication Seconded lol Glo is a failed network I'm sure even mr Adenuga doesn't use glo Seconded lol Glo is a failed network I'm sure even mr Adenuga doesn't use glo 1 Like

One love... Too like this bros

omoadeleye:

Make Glo kuku become record label since they have failed in telecommunication

true talk. .

I don subscribe for data two times.

I no fit use am..

Their network is rubbish...

Glo Record Rebel.. true talk. .I don subscribe for data two times.I no fit use am..Their network is rubbish...Glo Record Rebel.. 2 Likes