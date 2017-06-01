₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by henryanna36: 7:32pm
Superstar 2Baba was one of the singers that performed at GloMegaMusicTour at VI,Lagos.He thrilled the audience with an electrifying display.Check out photos from his performance below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/2baba-performs-at-glomegamusictourvilag.html
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by henryanna36: 7:32pm
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by henryanna36: 7:33pm
henryanna36:more
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by olayinks007(m): 7:35pm
2Baba wit black sha. Anyways love his music anytime any day. One love man. Jah bless.
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by coolebux(m): 7:44pm
When is Baba going to give us a banger
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by praizephoto(m): 8:11pm
I trust tubaba
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante: 8:59pm
Issorite
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 9:05pm
Legend
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by Realkenny: 9:36pm
Old Man
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
where is the electrifying displaying in this pictures
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
look the people wey dey the stage side dem never chop
na dem tuface do electrifying performance for
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:51pm
For the past 5 days,surfing the internet with my Glo sim has been very poor and inconsistent!!!!
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by googlepikins: 9:52pm
where is Efe the noise maker
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by YoungKeem(m): 9:52pm
olayinks007:Dem no fit shake him 7
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 9:53pm
Make Glo kuku become record label since they have failed in telecommunication
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by Dailyschoolnews: 9:53pm
Realkenny:
Pathetic
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by generaluthman: 9:53pm
Maybe the next man!!!
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by 2shure: 9:54pm
Abegi
Mai guy shut up
U dey sing rubbish these days
Blackface was right
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by 100SmartPunter: 9:54pm
first comment on NL.. still looking for the ga ga.!
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:54pm
Failed Network
Singing almost all Nigerian Celebrities..
They be planning a tour or whatever sh!t they do to revive thier lost glory...
Glo suck *spits* [color=#550000]
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by chimoney17(m): 9:54pm
so I should fry my balls??
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 9:54pm
Is it a gay party?
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 9:55pm
Carry go bro,nice one
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by Elagancy: 9:55pm
YoungKeem:who no go no go ever kno
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 9:55pm
Legend of our time
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by ymee(m): 9:55pm
2BABA LOVED BY ALL
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by chimoney17(m): 9:56pm
[quote author=googlepikins post=57706133]where is Efe the noise maker[/quote In the studio recording a collabo with VIC O
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by mymadam: 9:57pm
Wait oo. Wey d chicks sef? Abi na boyz only show ni?
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:57pm
omoadeleye:Seconded lol Glo is a failed network I'm sure even mr Adenuga doesn't use glo
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by richy16(m): 9:58pm
One love... Too like this bros
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by tonardo(m): 10:01pm
omoadeleye:
true talk. .
I don subscribe for data two times.
I no fit use am..
Their network is rubbish...
Glo Record Rebel..
|Re: Fans Go Gaga For 2Baba At GloMegaMusicTour Victoria Island, Lagos (Photos) by SIRmanjar(m): 10:02pm
Elagancy:Who knor know?
