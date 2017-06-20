Atiku courts Afenifere, ex-governors



Lamido intensifies consultation



Barring any hitch in plans, northern power brokers, in concert with their influential counterparts in the South, have commenced the search for presidential candidates who they intend to push for the 2019 election.



While the godfathers as well as foot soldiers of the secret plot are mostly members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), they are looking beyond the party for the candidates.



This is even as the possible presidential running mate will still emerge from the South-West. In this regard, the fate of acting President Yemi Osinbajo hangs in the balance as far as the permutation is concerned.



Those behind the plot for the new presidential candidates are hoping that President Muhammadu Buhari would not contest the 2019 presidential election.



But the plan appears to run contrary to the pronouncement made by the national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, that the party would still field President Buhari as candidate in 2019 in spite of his fragile health.



An impeccable source close to one of the camps behind the plan confided in our correspondent that at least, three serving governors, as well as two serving senators are being touted as possible candidates to replace Buhari.



They are Governors Kashim Shettima (Borno), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Senators Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kabiru Gaya, who were both governors of Kano State at different times.



All, except Dankwambo who belongs to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are of the ruling APC.



“From the look of things, the president, who is currently on medical follow-up in the UK, might not have the energy to face the rigour of political campaigns for the 2019 election.



“While some might be praying for the unforeseen so that their political empire will blossom, what we are praying God to grant us is to give Mr. President enough strength to complete the remaining period of this term, so that we can redraw our political architecture in the country.



“Already, some elders from the North with deep contacts in the South have started consultations on the way forward for the nation with regards to 2019. Those who set the tone for Buhari and the APC are still there and they are talking.



“From all indications, this time around, the search will be expanded to other parties, including our most vociferous opposition, which is the PDP.



“But we cannot just face the burden of the name. So whatever it is that happens, whoever the lot falls on even outside the APC, he will join us in our party,” the source, an influential member of the APC, said.

It was gathered that talks in this direction commenced in March during Buhari’s first medical trip abroad this year.



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is said to be actively involved in the push, was reportedly rooting for Kwankwaso until last month when he allegedly drafted in Dankwambo. He is the only known southerner involved in the plot.



The Gombe governor served as Accountant General of the Federation under Obasanjo. If plans work according to the former president’s game, Dankwambo may dump the PDP for APC towards the end of this year.



For both Kwankwaso and Gaya, movers of the plot are banking on the voting strength of Kano while Tambuwal’s youthful advantage as well as his deep contacts in other zones, are being considered as assets for him.



For Shettima, he is said to be considered on the strength of his position as chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, a group he has led with maturity for over two years.



But the need to placate the devastated North-East is also paramount in the thinking of those behind the plot.



Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a former Governor of Jigawa State, Dr. Sule Lamido, are currently battling for strength, preparatory to the 2019 presidential elections.



Currently, Atiku is in APC while Lamido is in the PDP, whose fate is hanged on the awaited judgement of the Supreme Court.

Atiku and Lamido are revving up their machines, preparatory to what would be an imminent showdown for the presidency.



Atiku has been on the presidential scene for some time, having contested in 2007 and 2011 and losing the ticket of the APC to Buhari in 2015. But Lamido, who completed his eight years as governor of Jigawa State in 2015, is staking a strong claim for the presidency. He has, in fact, declared his bid.



New Telegraph learnt that owing to the uncertainties surrounding Buhari and Osinbajo in the race, Atiku has opted to shun the Bola Tinubu-led South-West block of the APC, preferring rather to court the leadership of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, and some former governors in the South-West, who he believes would be able to work for him when the real battle starts.



It was gathered that those who have been contacted by Atiku towards his project include Afenifere leaders, former Governors Gbenga Daniel, Rashidi Ladoja and Adebayo Alao-Akala, among others. It was gathered that Atiku believes that he does not have much problem in the South-East and South-South zones if he picks the ticket of any party.



A source close to the former Vice President told New Telegraph that the decision to side-step Tinubu and the South-West block of the APC now was based on the feeling that should Buhari not run in 2019, Tinubu might be a major deciding factor in the selection of the candidate of the APC.



Although Atiku has not foreclosed eventually working with the group, “he is not banking on their support because Osinbajo might be thrown into the mix.”



The source said: “By our calculation, if Buhari is not running, Osinbajo might want to give it a try. We are not sure he will run, but definitely, the South-West block of the party, where he comes from, has a commanding influence and might decide what would happen. We believe it may not be in our favour based on past history. So, we are looking at new alliances in the zone.”



It was further learnt that Atiku is keeping his cards close to his chest, considering different options that may be available to him.



One of such options could be picking the ticket of the PDP if the Ahmed Makarfi faction wins at the Supreme Court.



Although Atiku has maintained overtime that he remained an APC member, it was learnt that the Makarfi group are putting pressure on him to return to the PDP if the Supreme Court rules in their favour.



Another source in Atiku’s camp said: “There are many options. There are many offers, but you know Turaki is in the APC. But you also know politicians. The decision of the Supreme Court either way could change a lot of things with the PDP. If that ruling comes soon, then the field might be opened wider than it is now. But different groups have approached Turaki. That is for sure.”



It was learnt that Atiku is also considering picking his Vice President from the South-East. “It would be a surprise if he didn’t pick his running mate from the South-East. He has a good working relationship with the zone and the South-South. You know with the APC, the likelihood is a North/South-West ticket. So, the deciding factor would be the South-East and South-South,” said a source.



But Atiku also fears that should the ruling favour Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his camp, the PDP might not be an option. That is premised on the feeling that even Sheriff has presidential ambition.



New Telegraph also learnt that while the Supreme Court judgement is awaited, Lamido is working seriously to pick the PDP ticket either way it goes. An aide of the former governor told New Telegraph that Lamido believes that he represents the best option for the PDP to return to power in 2019.



According to the aide, Lamido will begin full consultation with former governors, ministers, PDP leaders and Board of Trustees (BoT) members after the Sallah celebration. The Eid-el- Fitri comes up next week.



“By the beginning of July, whatever happens, you will see us in full action. Lamido believes that he is the unifying factor in the PDP. He has hosted the 36 state chairmen of the PDP before. He will begin full consultations after the Sallah. We strongly believe that we will beat the APC in 2019, if the party goes into that contest as one. There is no hiding place for APC,” the source stated.



But one factor that is playing between the aspirants is the looming image of former president Obasanjo. While he may not be opposed to a Lamido candidacy, that of Atiku is a nightmare to Obasanjo. The Lamido camp believes strongly that the Obasanjo’s support is not difficult, considering their relationship. But a ruling of the Supreme Court in favour of Makarfi could complicate the matter for Lamido, who is seen as being sympathetic to Sheriff.

