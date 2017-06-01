₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by sar33: 8:43am
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,Abubakar Nadada,the soldier pictured below was killed on Sunday by Boko Haram.Our readers who understand Hausa better should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/boko-haram-insurgents-kill-nigerian.html
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by sar33: 8:43am
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by DLuciano: 9:14am
RIP to a gallant and patriotic soldier for a government that doesn't care
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by Fizah: 10:53am
RIP
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 11:32am
RIP gallant one
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 11:33am
you died protecting a british fraud, you will end up in hell.
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 11:35am
Mtcheeeewww
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by dexterinc2003: 11:36am
crestedaguiyi:
Somtimes i wonder how this kind of people ended up in Nigeria...So heartless.
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by bessel10(m): 11:36am
Rip
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by Eazybay(m): 11:36am
crestedaguiyi:
It doesn't hurt to use ur brain. A trial would be enuf to convince you.
RIP man
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:36am
K
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by brightballer(m): 11:36am
The Nigerian media, just like on Buhari's disappearance, has since gone mute on the issue of Boko Haram attacks.
Sleep on, soldier of men!
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by UgoFly: 11:37am
These are the real MVPs. These are the men that ought to be celebrated. Their blood is sacrificed so that foolish Nigerians can live to see the next day.
RIP soldier. It's sad that nobody will celebrate you.
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by slawomir: 11:37am
rest in peace soldier.
this is why I refused to allow my younger brother go for this soldier recruit with his waec result.
you can only enjoy a little being a soldier in Nigeria only if you were taken with Bsc
if not you go too suffer for war front. and he go take time before them go promote you to senior staff.
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by AreaFada2: 11:37am
RIP.
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by Olypeppy(f): 11:37am
so sad.Rest in peace Sir
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:37am
I am sure he was killed while escorting motorist convoys in a dubious propaganda by this govt to make Borno roads seem safe while in reality they have been over until by different units of Boko Haram .RIP soldier
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 11:38am
So sad when you realise that the country u died for cannot even give you common 12hrs power supply talk more of supporting your family..
RIP DUDE
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by Flashmove: 11:38am
So who are the ones causing problems in Nigeria? The Biafrans or The Boko Haram Hausas , Where is the Army Chief, Inspector General , Lai Manmade , Osibanjo, Arewa Youths.....
Which tribe is beating the drum of war..... Boko Haram has killed , The Biafrans , The Hausas, The Deltans, The Oduduwas so which regions is breaking the Nigeria unity now...
Remember Boko Haram will never stop if they do not conquer the North and Make it Islamic Country...
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by kagari: 11:38am
Nice one
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 11:38am
RIP
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:39am
c
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 11:40am
But the shameless old fool says boko was over
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 11:40am
RIP to him...
Buh ah Kant die for NIGYRIYA.....
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by magoo10: 11:40am
Chai! died fighting political boko haram.
RIP
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by POpikin: 11:40am
But radio Biafra said all the soldiers killed by boko haram are igbos how come this one is not Igbo am confused?
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by melody91: 11:41am
crestedaguiyi:goat
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by idreezbaba(m): 11:42am
And now Your Watch has ended
|Re: Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) by kikake: 11:42am
Oh, see what adoption of Islamic Sharia criminal codes in northern Nigeria is doing to Nigeria.
Sure, Boko Haram could not have visited Nigeria if the 12 northern Nigeria states had not adopted Sharia criminal codes.
Boko Haram says it is fighting for a country to be governed with Islamic Sharia criminal codes.
RIP soldier.
