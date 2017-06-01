Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Nadada, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram On Sunday (Photos) (1534 Views)

Source: From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,Abubakar Nadada,the soldier pictured below was killed on Sunday by Boko Haram.Our readers who understand Hausa better should please explain more with the help of the screenshot belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/boko-haram-insurgents-kill-nigerian.html

RIP to a gallant and patriotic soldier for a government that doesn't care

RIP

RIP gallant one

you died protecting a british fraud, you will end up in hell.

Mtcheeeewww

Somtimes i wonder how this kind of people ended up in Nigeria...So heartless. Somtimes i wonder how this kind of people ended up in Nigeria...So heartless.

Rip

It doesn't hurt to use ur brain. A trial would be enuf to convince you.







RIP man It doesn't hurt to use ur brain. A trial would be enuf to convince you.RIP man

The Nigerian media, just like on Buhari's disappearance, has since gone mute on the issue of Boko Haram attacks.



Sleep on, soldier of men!

These are the real MVPs. These are the men that ought to be celebrated. Their blood is sacrificed so that foolish Nigerians can live to see the next day.



RIP soldier. It's sad that nobody will celebrate you.

rest in peace soldier.

this is why I refused to allow my younger brother go for this soldier recruit with his waec result.

you can only enjoy a little being a soldier in Nigeria only if you were taken with Bsc

if not you go too suffer for war front. and he go take time before them go promote you to senior staff.

RIP.

so sad.Rest in peace Sir

I am sure he was killed while escorting motorist convoys in a dubious propaganda by this govt to make Borno roads seem safe while in reality they have been over until by different units of Boko Haram .RIP soldier

So sad when you realise that the country u died for cannot even give you common 12hrs power supply talk more of supporting your family..



RIP DUDE

So who are the ones causing problems in Nigeria? The Biafrans or The Boko Haram Hausas , Where is the Army Chief, Inspector General , Lai Manmade , Osibanjo, Arewa Youths.....



Which tribe is beating the drum of war..... Boko Haram has killed , The Biafrans , The Hausas, The Deltans, The Oduduwas so which regions is breaking the Nigeria unity now...



Remember Boko Haram will never stop if they do not conquer the North and Make it Islamic Country...

RIP

But the shameless old fool says boko was over But the shameless old fool says boko was over

RIP to him...

Buh ah Kant die for NIGYRIYA.....

Chai! died fighting political boko haram.



RIP

But radio Biafra said all the soldiers killed by boko haram are igbos how come this one is not Igbo am confused?

crestedaguiyi:

you died protecting a british fraud, you will end up in hell.



goat goat

And now Your Watch has ended