According to the terrorists, they did not collect ransom form the Federal government as opposed to the rumors neither did they rape any of the girls.



Read their statement below;







http://newshelm.ng/fg-did-not-pay-us-any-ransom-boko-haram-on-released-dapchi-girls/ Boko Haram has released a short statement about the Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted a few weeks back.According to the terrorists, they did not collect ransom form the Federal government as opposed to the rumors neither did they rape any of the girls.Read their statement below; 3 Likes 3 Shares

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy with this fulani lady.

They said she was the dilector of the movie.



Meanwhile, late nnamdi KANU will be turning in his grave, as he is not alive to watch this most interesting movie of all time. 34 Likes 9 Shares

Nigeria is doomed 37 Likes

Is she the movie director, I mean they Twitter girl? 56 Likes 4 Shares

Bokoharam does not collect ransom from their members. 109 Likes 6 Shares





so hw come the dapchi girls was released unconditionally while the chibok girls wasn't released like that B4 nko will they expose their mentor to nigerians? Mbanu, they'll will protect his image in case of another kidnappingso hw come the dapchi girls was released unconditionally while the chibok girls wasn't released like that 52 Likes 2 Shares

This white Fulani lady is lying says pigs and idiots.













Thank God the girls are safe and sound 5 Likes 1 Share

Story for the fools.

Waiting for a reliable source to reveal how much FG paid. 30 Likes

Boko haram defends FG! How ridiculous! 100 Likes 6 Shares

It is now offficial.



This faction of BH which is headed by Mohammed Yusuf's son and supported by Saudi Arabia via ISIS and the CIA is working for Buhari's re-election 34 Likes 3 Shares

These people think we are eediots. So they should say they were paid before? 19 Likes 1 Share

Boko dey collabo with apc nicely. 49 Likes 3 Shares

Time and only time alone will tell. 9 Likes 1 Share

Boko haram don dey talk regularly o.. almost like they have a media team.. do they have a Twitter handle ? 27 Likes 2 Shares

How you can just come online to spew rubbish and behave like an idiot baffles me.

If Boko Haram did not collect ransom it means that your government is a government of close association with terrorists else they would not be able to convince them to return the girls.

Your mentality is very poor as is usual for a northerner and Buhari supporter but I guess that doesn't bother you.

All you gworo chewing aboki are so dull unintelligent, and unconvincing​. Your boko movie is poorly made - next time get a struggling alaba producer to manage your scripting. He will do a better job.



Edit:

This whole arrangement is just irritating. You guys should go away and form your own country



#go back to Daura Mr Buhari. How you can just come online to spew rubbish and behave like an idiot baffles me.If Boko Haram did not collect ransom it means that your government is a government of close association with terrorists else they would not be able to convince them to return the girls.Your mentality is very poor as is usual for a northerner and Buhari supporter but I guess that doesn't bother you.All you gworo chewing aboki are so dull unintelligent, and unconvincing​. Your boko movie is poorly made - next time get a struggling alaba producer to manage your scripting. He will do a better job.Edit:This whole arrangement is just irritating. You guys should go away and form your own country#go back to Daura Mr Buhari. 73 Likes 6 Shares

This Nigeria sef na joke.



if Nigeria e sef get visa, e go comot for Nigeria go another country.



So Boko haram don turn resort center abi. Children just go vacation come back!! 12 Likes 1 Share

Liah Sharibu the Dapchi christian girl held behind because she refused to denounce her faith is more than any ransom



Liah, you have earned my respect, you are my heroine already.



If you have not registered to vote, you are worse than APC and Boko Haram put together



Indeed, there was a country 11 Likes 1 Share

BH is gradually being rebranded. Not that we are surprised, 2019 is just around the corner.



Nigerians swallowed the BH cum chiboks girls script, hook, line and sinker in 2015.



#Yourmumuneverdo 4 Likes 1 Share

this is what happens when d government of a nation takes its citizenry for a ride....i don't blame them boko harams at'all....



we never expected them to say they received any money.....they only get to fool them Zombies!! 8 Likes 1 Share

Fishy, Fishy, Fishy 3 Likes 1 Share

Boko Haram cleaning the road for Federal government.

Can you ask yourself what that means.

A terrorist organisation that gives a heck about how people might judge the government...

Rip....

God punish Buhari and APC 22 Likes 2 Shares

annnikky:

B4 nko will they expose their mentor to nigerians? Mbanu, they'll will protect his image in case of another kidnapping



so hw come the dapchi girls was released unconditionally while the chibok girls wasn't released like that are u aware there are different factions of BH? are u aware there are different factions of BH? 1 Like 1 Share

So now Boko Haram is trying to save FG's face or Boko Haram has now become spokesperson for FG. Abeg just release the Christian in you held back and save your stories for those who belief. 18 Likes 2 Shares

It is getting ridiculous now. 2 Likes 1 Share

So because she is white we should believe her??

These BMC guys are idiots!!



When boko starts defending the APC then you should know they were paid handsomely. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine 3 Likes

Ogun tie your mouth dia 3 Likes

Then u must be foolish to kidnap dem and return them again



Y did u kidnap dem in the first place na 16 Likes 3 Shares

very funny how we do things in this country.... if this is true then is a shame to the federal government of Nigeria to allow a terrorist group and tell the masses how conclusions were meant in their negotiations....







SEE PEOPLE



!!! 4 Likes 2 Shares