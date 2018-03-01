₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by MissEdified(f): 4:39pm
Boko Haram has released a short statement about the Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted a few weeks back.
According to the terrorists, they did not collect ransom form the Federal government as opposed to the rumors neither did they rape any of the girls.
Read their statement below;
http://newshelm.ng/fg-did-not-pay-us-any-ransom-boko-haram-on-released-dapchi-girls/
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by buhariguy(m): 4:39pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy with this fulani lady.
They said she was the dilector of the movie.
Meanwhile, late nnamdi KANU will be turning in his grave, as he is not alive to watch this most interesting movie of all time.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by simplemlmwebsit: 4:40pm
Nigeria is doomed
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by NOC1(m): 4:41pm
Is she the movie director, I mean they Twitter girl?
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by mekaboy(m): 4:50pm
Bokoharam does not collect ransom from their members.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by annnikky(f): 4:55pm
B4 nko will they expose their mentor to nigerians? Mbanu, they'll will protect his image in case of another kidnapping
so hw come the dapchi girls was released unconditionally while the chibok girls wasn't released like that
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by fk001: 4:57pm
This white Fulani lady is lying says pigs and idiots.
Thank God the girls are safe and sound
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by MistadeRegal(m): 4:58pm
Story for the fools.
Waiting for a reliable source to reveal how much FG paid.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by mikezuruki(m): 5:01pm
Boko haram defends FG! How ridiculous!
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by LeOstrich: 5:02pm
It is now offficial.
This faction of BH which is headed by Mohammed Yusuf's son and supported by Saudi Arabia via ISIS and the CIA is working for Buhari's re-election
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by speedyconnect3: 5:04pm
These people think we are eediots. So they should say they were paid before?
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Ojiofor: 5:05pm
Boko dey collabo with apc nicely.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by 66spirit(m): 5:05pm
Time and only time alone will tell.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by loadedvibes: 5:05pm
Boko haram don dey talk regularly o.. almost like they have a media team.. do they have a Twitter handle ?
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 5:05pm
buhariguy:
How you can just come online to spew rubbish and behave like an idiot baffles me.
If Boko Haram did not collect ransom it means that your government is a government of close association with terrorists else they would not be able to convince them to return the girls.
Your mentality is very poor as is usual for a northerner and Buhari supporter but I guess that doesn't bother you.
All you gworo chewing aboki are so dull unintelligent, and unconvincing. Your boko movie is poorly made - next time get a struggling alaba producer to manage your scripting. He will do a better job.
Edit:
This whole arrangement is just irritating. You guys should go away and form your own country
#go back to Daura Mr Buhari.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by slapandfall(m): 5:05pm
This Nigeria sef na joke.
if Nigeria e sef get visa, e go comot for Nigeria go another country.
So Boko haram don turn resort center abi. Children just go vacation come back!!
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by fahren(m): 5:06pm
Liah Sharibu the Dapchi christian girl held behind because she refused to denounce her faith is more than any ransom
Liah, you have earned my respect, you are my heroine already.
If you have not registered to vote, you are worse than APC and Boko Haram put together
Indeed, there was a country
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by sonnie10: 5:06pm
BH is gradually being rebranded. Not that we are surprised, 2019 is just around the corner.
Nigerians swallowed the BH cum chiboks girls script, hook, line and sinker in 2015.
#Yourmumuneverdo
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by dynicks(m): 5:06pm
this is what happens when d government of a nation takes its citizenry for a ride....i don't blame them boko harams at'all....
we never expected them to say they received any money.....they only get to fool them Zombies!!
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by don4real18(m): 5:06pm
Fishy, Fishy, Fishy
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by pol23: 5:06pm
Boko Haram cleaning the road for Federal government.
Can you ask yourself what that means.
A terrorist organisation that gives a heck about how people might judge the government...
Rip....
God punish Buhari and APC
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Uchenyomi(m): 5:06pm
MissEdified:
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by silastemplar: 5:06pm
annnikky:are u aware there are different factions of BH?
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by HigherEd: 5:06pm
So now Boko Haram is trying to save FG's face or Boko Haram has now become spokesperson for FG. Abeg just release the Christian in you held back and save your stories for those who belief.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Sapiosexuality(m): 5:07pm
It is getting ridiculous now.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by xcolanto(m): 5:07pm
So because she is white we should believe her??
These BMC guys are idiots!!
When boko starts defending the APC then you should know they were paid handsomely.
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by innobets(m): 5:07pm
Imagine
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by jeeqaa7(m): 5:07pm
Ogun tie your mouth dia
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Mcfiltermouth: 5:07pm
Then u must be foolish to kidnap dem and return them again
Y did u kidnap dem in the first place na
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by erek(m): 5:07pm
very funny how we do things in this country.... if this is true then is a shame to the federal government of Nigeria to allow a terrorist group and tell the masses how conclusions were meant in their negotiations....
SEE PEOPLE
!!!
|Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by obonujoker(m): 5:07pm
Lol... these moslems sef....
