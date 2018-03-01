₦airaland Forum

FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by MissEdified(f): 4:39pm
Boko Haram has released a short statement about the Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted a few weeks back.

According to the terrorists, they did not collect ransom form the Federal government as opposed to the rumors neither did they rape any of the girls.

Read their statement below;



http://newshelm.ng/fg-did-not-pay-us-any-ransom-boko-haram-on-released-dapchi-girls/

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by buhariguy(m): 4:39pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy with this fulani lady.
They said she was the dilector of the movie.

Meanwhile, late nnamdi KANU will be turning in his grave, as he is not alive to watch this most interesting movie of all time.

34 Likes 9 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by simplemlmwebsit: 4:40pm
Nigeria is doomed

37 Likes

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by NOC1(m): 4:41pm
Is she the movie director, I mean they Twitter girl?

56 Likes 4 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by mekaboy(m): 4:50pm
Bokoharam does not collect ransom from their members.

109 Likes 6 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by annnikky(f): 4:55pm
B4 nko will they expose their mentor to nigerians? Mbanu, they'll will protect his image in case of another kidnapping undecided

so hw come the dapchi girls was released unconditionally while the chibok girls wasn't released like that undecided

52 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by fk001: 4:57pm
This white Fulani lady is lying says pigs and idiots.






Thank God the girls are safe and sound

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by MistadeRegal(m): 4:58pm
Story for the fools.
Waiting for a reliable source to reveal how much FG paid.

30 Likes

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by mikezuruki(m): 5:01pm
Boko haram defends FG! How ridiculous!

100 Likes 6 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by LeOstrich: 5:02pm
It is now offficial.

This faction of BH which is headed by Mohammed Yusuf's son and supported by Saudi Arabia via ISIS and the CIA is working for Buhari's re-election

34 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by speedyconnect3: 5:04pm
These people think we are eediots. So they should say they were paid before?

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Ojiofor: 5:05pm
Boko dey collabo with apc nicely.

49 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by 66spirit(m): 5:05pm
Time and only time alone will tell.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by loadedvibes: 5:05pm
Boko haram don dey talk regularly o.. almost like they have a media team.. do they have a Twitter handle ?

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 5:05pm
buhariguy:
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy with this fulani lady.
They said she was the dilector of the movie.

Meanwhile, late nnamdi KANU will be turning in his grave, as he is not alive to watch this most interesting movie of all time.

How you can just come online to spew rubbish and behave like an idiot baffles me.
If Boko Haram did not collect ransom it means that your government is a government of close association with terrorists else they would not be able to convince them to return the girls.
Your mentality is very poor as is usual for a northerner and Buhari supporter but I guess that doesn't bother you.
All you gworo chewing aboki are so dull unintelligent, and unconvincing​. Your boko movie is poorly made - next time get a struggling alaba producer to manage your scripting. He will do a better job.

Edit:
This whole arrangement is just irritating. You guys should go away and form your own country

#go back to Daura Mr Buhari.

73 Likes 6 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by slapandfall(m): 5:05pm
This Nigeria sef na joke.

if Nigeria e sef get visa, e go comot for Nigeria go another country.

So Boko haram don turn resort center abi. Children just go vacation come back!!

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by fahren(m): 5:06pm
Liah Sharibu the Dapchi christian girl held behind because she refused to denounce her faith is more than any ransom

Liah, you have earned my respect, you are my heroine already.

If you have not registered to vote, you are worse than APC and Boko Haram put together

Indeed, there was a country

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by sonnie10: 5:06pm
BH is gradually being rebranded. Not that we are surprised, 2019 is just around the corner.

Nigerians swallowed the BH cum chiboks girls script, hook, line and sinker in 2015.

#Yourmumuneverdo

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by dynicks(m): 5:06pm
this is what happens when d government of a nation takes its citizenry for a ride....i don't blame them boko harams at'all....

we never expected them to say they received any money.....they only get to fool them Zombies!!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by don4real18(m): 5:06pm
Fishy, Fishy, Fishy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by pol23: 5:06pm
Boko Haram cleaning the road for Federal government.
Can you ask yourself what that means.
A terrorist organisation that gives a heck about how people might judge the government...
Rip....
God punish Buhari and APC

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Uchenyomi(m): 5:06pm
MissEdified:
Boko Haram has released a short statement about the Dapchi schoolgirls that were abducted a few weeks back.

According to the terrorists, they did not collect ransom form the Federal government as opposed to the rumors neither did they rape any of the girls.

Read their statement below;



http://newshelm.ng/fg-did-not-pay-us-any-ransom-boko-haram-on-released-dapchi-girls/


Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by silastemplar: 5:06pm
annnikky:
B4 nko will they expose their mentor to nigerians? Mbanu, they'll will protect his image in case of another kidnapping undecided

so hw come the dapchi girls was released unconditionally while the chibok girls wasn't released like that undecided
are u aware there are different factions of BH?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by HigherEd: 5:06pm
So now Boko Haram is trying to save FG's face or Boko Haram has now become spokesperson for FG. Abeg just release the Christian in you held back and save your stories for those who belief.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Sapiosexuality(m): 5:07pm
It is getting ridiculous now.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by xcolanto(m): 5:07pm
So because she is white we should believe her??
These BMC guys are idiots!!

When boko starts defending the APC then you should know they were paid handsomely.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by innobets(m): 5:07pm
Imagine

3 Likes

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by jeeqaa7(m): 5:07pm
Ogun tie your mouth dia

3 Likes

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by Mcfiltermouth: 5:07pm
Then u must be foolish to kidnap dem and return them again

Y did u kidnap dem in the first place na

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by erek(m): 5:07pm
very funny how we do things in this country.... if this is true then is a shame to the federal government of Nigeria to allow a terrorist group and tell the masses how conclusions were meant in their negotiations....



SEE PEOPLE

!!!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Did Not Pay Us Any Ransom – Boko Haram On Released Dapchi Girls by obonujoker(m): 5:07pm
Lol... these moslems sef....

5 Likes 1 Share

