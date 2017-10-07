₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by feelgoods: 6:10pm On Jun 23
There was this guy that wanted to marry my wife before me, my mother in-law keeps calling me by my wife's ex's name... it's super awkward. but not every time.
I don't know if she does it to make my wife realize that she made a mistake or she's really forgetting things, it's not that I'm not doing well, I'm living well of, and the other guy as I heard is not up to me. but I don't know where the hate from my mother-in-law comes from.
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by elderhimself(m): 6:29pm On Jun 23
Yess, Mine flies both daytime and nighttime ......with her private jet
Please dont ask me what kind of jet it is .
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Greatzeus(m): 8:25pm On Jun 23
God deliver us from Monster in laws
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by feelgoods: 10:24am
hehe
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Evaberry(f): 10:52am
I just shake my head whenever I read about people cursing their MIL or not wishing 4 one.
My mother in law and I are going to be close, I will love that woman plenty. I've always wanted a second mother, besides MIL are cool depends on how you treat their son, wife and her and her family members. They will find it hard to dislike u if everyone like u
I mean this is a woman that must have sacrificed for her son.
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by rebirthforgoody(f): 11:59am
Don't really have mother in law yet but I believe she will be a nice woman that will take me as her daughter because I really need a mother love since I don't have any.
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by annie74(f): 12:12pm
elderhimself:
LWKMD!
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Lalas247(f): 12:16pm
Ask your Wife if she has ever discussed you with her mum or her mum just preferred the other guy cause he can be easily manipulated into doing things she wants ....
Sometimes this is where the hate stems from....
Solution
Talk to your Mrs and let her know you won’t tolerate it cause your mum don’t stress her out so why should hers
She should know how to speak to her mother ... her daughters happiness should be priority ( she has lived so she should let you live yours )
Cc Mynd44 lalasticlala
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by muller101(m): 12:42pm
elderhimself:Edo airways
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by DeutschJunge: 6:18pm
Except you met your wife and got married under 1 week then she is most probably doing it on purpose.
You have to be firm on this and talk to her if need be. But first through your wife, show your wife you are not happy about it.. man be firm!!
If you make a mistake and let your in laws take you for granted it will be something you will regret forever and almost impossible to correct.
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by bedspread: 6:18pm
MAYBE SHE SEES THAT EX IN YOU...
Try CALL HER YOUR EX MOTHER'S NAME
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by lelvin(m): 6:18pm
Poison her! That was a joke.
I know in-laws can be very difficult. When next she calls you any f*ucked up name, stare deep into her eyes. I mean real stare here. Dead stare. Call her by her name "Mrs.. Annoying... " say
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by soberdrunk(m): 6:19pm
Bros you never 'shake body" Well!! meaning you haven't 'impressed' the woman enough, women are easy to impress so just study her and press and make the right moves. It isn't easy to give someone your child so you have to impress the woman no matter what it takes......
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by moscobabs(m): 6:19pm
And so?
You too call her daughter with your ex name!!!
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Donald3d(m): 6:19pm
This one is strong
SOLUTION :
Talk to your wife about it,she is supposed to be your padi(do this camly ,this is not the time to start forming man of the house )
If your padi ,can't get her mom to stop ,talk to your Mother In Law
Its possible she is doing it innocently and she got super close to the other guy ,you should get super close to her too and make her your friend too,treat her like you treat your mom,call her frequently ask her how she is doing ,surprise her with gifts .
Each time she calls you by the other guy's name ,say something like
*playfully" mummy mummy this one you are always calling me Bode,my name is Segun na mummy
Her reaction when you say this would make you know whether she is doing it intentionally or innocently
Conflict resolution is not as hard as we think whether in marriage or anywhere else,its just a matter of compromise and manner of approach
God Bless ya
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Oblitz(m): 6:19pm
na wa oh!
check my signature............
stamped concrete as cheap as interlock.
what more?....nobody does it better
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by autotrader014(m): 6:19pm
Chai, sorry bros.. tell your wife to tell your mother inlaw that u don't like it, if she doesn't know what to call u, let her call u "my son"..
Me no fit accept this one oooh.. for Wetin naa
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by enemyofprogress: 6:19pm
That's what happens when she prefers him to you,dat woman no happy as you marry her daughter. No wonder I dey always hear am calling your name inside her prayers shouting "die, die, die, die, die, die."
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by masada: 6:20pm
super awkward
probably she dated the guy for a long time
and d mum was so used to him
or she is loosing her memory
or she enjoys spiting u with it
not nice bro
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by nastyesco(m): 6:21pm
Call ur MIL one day by the name of the maid...trust me she ll adjust thank me later
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Promismike(m): 6:21pm
Ok
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by numtums(m): 6:21pm
Evaberry:I pray o
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by johnstar(m): 6:21pm
Hmm
Today na abt relationship wahala
I think u should go for a divorce
Eblyk say me self nor go marry oo dis wn wey b say na second hand ppl dey carry put for houz so
Choi
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by rane06(f): 6:21pm
Why do I find this hard to believe.
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by highchief1: 6:21pm
Evaberry:u get sence pls stick to ur words don't mind these children of nowadays
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by iMUMUweh(m): 6:21pm
your MIL still miss his 12 inch deek
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by thunderbabs(m): 6:22pm
Ur mother-in law is yet to get over him...
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by Naff24(f): 6:22pm
See gbege o
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by ObaIgwe1: 6:23pm
Evaberry:
Just pray you don't have terrible MIL.
Some just hate their wife in law for no reason, and nothing the wife does is right.
Some feel jealous because their son spend more time and money on the wife than her...
Pray hard dear.
|Re: My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name by mamatayour(f): 6:25pm
