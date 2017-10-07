Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Mother-In-Law Calls Me By My Wife's Ex Boyfriend's Name (7681 Views)

There was this guy that wanted to marry my wife before me, my mother in-law keeps calling me by my wife's ex's name... it's super awkward. but not every time.



I don't know if she does it to make my wife realize that she made a mistake or she's really forgetting things, it's not that I'm not doing well, I'm living well of, and the other guy as I heard is not up to me. but I don't know where the hate from my mother-in-law comes from. 1 Like

God deliver us from Monster in laws 15 Likes

I just shake my head whenever I read about people cursing their MIL or not wishing 4 one.





My mother in law and I are going to be close, I will love that woman plenty. I've always wanted a second mother, besides MIL are cool depends on how you treat their son, wife and her and her family members. They will find it hard to dislike u if everyone like u



I mean this is a woman that must have sacrificed for her son. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Don't really have mother in law yet but I believe she will be a nice woman that will take me as her daughter because I really need a mother love since I don't have any. 7 Likes

Ask your Wife if she has ever discussed you with her mum or her mum just preferred the other guy cause he can be easily manipulated into doing things she wants ....

Sometimes this is where the hate stems from....



Solution

Talk to your Mrs and let her know you won’t tolerate it cause your mum don’t stress her out so why should hers

She should know how to speak to her mother ... her daughters happiness should be priority ( she has lived so she should let you live yours )



Except you met your wife and got married under 1 week then she is most probably doing it on purpose.

You have to be firm on this and talk to her if need be. But first through your wife, show your wife you are not happy about it.. man be firm!!

If you make a mistake and let your in laws take you for granted it will be something you will regret forever and almost impossible to correct. 5 Likes 1 Share

MAYBE SHE SEES THAT EX IN YOU...



Try CALL HER YOUR EX MOTHER'S NAME 4 Likes

Poison her! That was a joke.



I know in-laws can be very difficult. When next she calls you any f*ucked up name, stare deep into her eyes. I mean real stare here. Dead stare. Call her by her name "Mrs.. Annoying... " say 1 Like

Bros you never 'shake body" Well!! meaning you haven't 'impressed' the woman enough, women are easy to impress so just study her and press and make the right moves. It isn't easy to give someone your child so you have to impress the woman no matter what it takes......

And so?



You too call her daughter with your ex name!!! 4 Likes



SOLUTION :

Talk to your wife about it,she is supposed to be your padi(do this camly ,this is not the time to start forming man of the house )

If your padi ,can't get her mom to stop ,talk to your Mother In Law



Its possible she is doing it innocently and she got super close to the other guy ,you should get super close to her too and make her your friend too,treat her like you treat your mom,call her frequently ask her how she is doing ,surprise her with gifts .



Each time she calls you by the other guy's name ,say something like

*playfully" mummy mummy this one you are always calling me Bode,my name is Segun na mummy

Her reaction when you say this would make you know whether she is doing it intentionally or innocently



Conflict resolution is not as hard as we think whether in marriage or anywhere else,its just a matter of compromise and manner of approach

God Bless ya This one is strongSOLUTION :Talk to your wife about it,she is supposed to be your padi(do this camly ,this is not the time to start forming man of the house )If your padi ,can't get her mom to stop ,talk to your Mother In LawIts possible she is doing it innocently and she got super close to the other guy ,you should get super close to her too and make her your friend too,treat her like you treat your mom,call her frequently ask her how she is doing ,surprise her with gifts .Each time she calls you by the other guy's name ,say something like*playfully" mummy mummy this one you are always calling me Bode,my name is Segun na mummyHer reaction when you say this would make you know whether she is doing it intentionally or innocentlyConflict resolution is not as hard as we think whether in marriage or anywhere else,its just a matter of compromise and manner of approachGod Bless ya 11 Likes 1 Share

Chai, sorry bros.. tell your wife to tell your mother inlaw that u don't like it, if she doesn't know what to call u, let her call u "my son"..

Me no fit accept this one oooh.. for Wetin naa 1 Like

That's what happens when she prefers him to you,dat woman no happy as you marry her daughter. No wonder I dey always hear am calling your name inside her prayers shouting "die, die, die, die, die, die." 1 Like

super awkward



probably she dated the guy for a long time



and d mum was so used to him



or she is loosing her memory



or she enjoys spiting u with it



not nice bro 1 Like

thank me later Call ur MIL one day by the name of the maid...trust me she ll adjustthank me later 5 Likes

I think u should go for a divorce



Why do I find this hard to believe.

your MIL still miss his 12 inch deek



your MIL still miss his 12 inch deek 1 Like

Ur mother-in law is yet to get over him... 1 Like

