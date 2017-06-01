Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC (16496 Views)

One Facebook user who shared the photo wrote: He went with a convoy of over 20 cars mostly SUVs to commission this wonderful project. If the recalling of Sen. Dino Melaye goes successful it will be his second completed project. Kudos to Gov. Bello!



Senator Dino Melaye also shared the photo and captioned it: Big party as Yahaya Bello commissioned his first project since he became governor. One transformer in koto with red carpet and platform. Allah ya isa. Kai!!!!



Don't blame him, if he had fought for the office he occupied today he will value his people more and bring democracy to them.



Imagine, he even had his picture on the banner.

He's not just prepared for the office. SHAME 73 Likes 4 Shares

Next project will be to commission public toilets. 64 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

At least he commissioned something unlike Buhari whose only project he commissioned was the HELIPORT in Daura his village.



After 50days in London Hospital all we got for our oil money for his care was Barkan ku da Sallah, Jamaa NIJERIYA.



We haff suffer..... 60 Likes 1 Share

What will LGA Chairmen and councillors commission if a Governor is commissioning this?



I weak for Yahaya 47 Likes 1 Share

Haba this is not true. I may disagree with the Governors policies and actions. I was in Lokoja recently and i saw the completed Revenue House a beutiful edifice for public servants to work in. The rehabilitation of Lokoja township roads, street lights and some good road constructions in the East of the State. This transformer is definitely not his first project pls stick to the truth when you post information to the public.



Thank you. 26 Likes 2 Shares

But he also commissioned the free wheelbarrows 5 Likes

This guy is the worst governor for the year 2017 21 Likes 3 Shares

Op mind ya self ooo

Dats not a project

Transformer wey some streets go contribute money buy without d help of government

it's even 1....wat a shame

Btw people of kogi dey endure sha 5 Likes

nigeria under buhari is in deep sh1t.





what project has buhari commissioned or which campaign promise has he fulfilled 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria we hail thee...... 1 Like

na wah for Kogi. 1 Like

how kogi go develop when people like dino and bello dey rule



i though okowa was worse until bello prove me wrong. 10 Likes 1 Share

A governor indeed.I guess he did this just to cover his shame after all Dino said. 4 Likes

? Ok o!!!!

Congrats sir. After two years in office transformer is your first project. Thks sir. Transformer?? Ok o!!!!Congrats sir. After two years in office transformer is your first project. Thks sir. 5 Likes

Kogi people una don enter one chance 23 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm Naija

first project ke... o pari hahahafirst project ke... o pari

He has tried na

9ice one

This is a lie, why wont Nairaland Mods verify posts before pushing them to front page 1 Like

Just not possible.



So as a governor, he didn't build road, hospital, public building in 2 years? 1 Like

Dino Dino!! I 'dino' you can be this petty...... 2 Likes

Poverty is indeed real and it is in the mind of the people





just transformer, they decorated and painted as if they have electrified the entire state. dem even lay foundation sef



i want to ask na burial dem wan do for that place, or na fashion parade make we know ooo 2 Likes

adaweezy:

This is a lie A very big one. Dino is behind this A very big one. Dino is behind this 1 Like





dem put red carpet for ordinary transformer, chai





isaac newton wey even discover electricity no dress like this ooo dem put red carpet for ordinary transformer, chaiisaac newton wey even discover electricity no dress like this ooo 9 Likes

So this goat hasn't done anything in his state, but wants to recall an active senator in the National Assembly. Nigeria is a joke. What pains me most is that it's a common Transformer after how many months in power. 3 Likes