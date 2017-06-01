₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:20pm
According to reports trending online, the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello commissioned a 300 KVA Transformer installed in a street in Lokoja as his first project after spending a year and six months in office.
One Facebook user who shared the photo wrote: He went with a convoy of over 20 cars mostly SUVs to commission this wonderful project. If the recalling of Sen. Dino Melaye goes successful it will be his second completed project. Kudos to Gov. Bello!
Senator Dino Melaye also shared the photo and captioned it: Big party as Yahaya Bello commissioned his first project since he became governor. One transformer in koto with red carpet and platform. Allah ya isa. Kai!!!!
Source; http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/governor-yahaya-bello-commissions.html
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by fistonati(m): 8:25pm
Don't blame him, if he had fought for the office he occupied today he will value his people more and bring democracy to them.
Imagine, he even had his picture on the banner.
He's not just prepared for the office. SHAME
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by psucc(m): 8:31pm
Next project will be to commission public toilets.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:33pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:35pm
At least he commissioned something unlike Buhari whose only project he commissioned was the HELIPORT in Daura his village.
After 50days in London Hospital all we got for our oil money for his care was Barkan ku da Sallah, Jamaa NIJERIYA.
We haff suffer.....
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by gentlekeny(m): 8:36pm
What will LGA Chairmen and councillors commission if a Governor is commissioning this?
I weak for Yahaya
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by businesslawyer(m): 8:38pm
Haba this is not true. I may disagree with the Governors policies and actions. I was in Lokoja recently and i saw the completed Revenue House a beutiful edifice for public servants to work in. The rehabilitation of Lokoja township roads, street lights and some good road constructions in the East of the State. This transformer is definitely not his first project pls stick to the truth when you post information to the public.
Thank you.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by yudee233: 8:44pm
But he also commissioned the free wheelbarrows
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by kaystick86(m): 8:47pm
This guy is the worst governor for the year 2017
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by Victornezzar(m): 9:17pm
Op mind ya self ooo
Dats not a project
Transformer wey some streets go contribute money buy without d help of government
it's even 1....wat a shame
Btw people of kogi dey endure sha
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by gabazin080(m): 9:17pm
nigeria under buhari is in deep sh1t.
what project has buhari commissioned or which campaign promise has he fulfilled
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by Lexusgs430: 9:17pm
Nigeria we hail thee......
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by sunnysunny69: 9:17pm
na wah for Kogi.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by jieta: 9:17pm
how kogi go develop when people like dino and bello dey rule
i though okowa was worse until bello prove me wrong.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:17pm
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by Cladez(m): 9:18pm
A governor indeed.I guess he did this just to cover his shame after all Dino said.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by ekems2017(f): 9:18pm
Transformer? ? Ok o!!!!
Congrats sir. After two years in office transformer is your first project. Thks sir.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by incredibleace(m): 9:18pm
Kogi people una don enter one chance
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by kokomaster4d: 9:18pm
Hmm Naija
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by jaymejate(m): 9:18pm
hahaha first project ke... o pari
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by joiful(f): 9:18pm
He has tried na
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by Juwaro: 9:18pm
9ice one
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by adaweezy(m): 9:19pm
This is a lie, why wont Nairaland Mods verify posts before pushing them to front page
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by BigBrother9ja: 9:19pm
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by davodyguy: 9:19pm
Just not possible.
So as a governor, he didn't build road, hospital, public building in 2 years?
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by soberdrunk(m): 9:19pm
Dino Dino!! I 'dino' you can be this petty......
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by obailala(m): 9:20pm
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by free2ryhme: 9:20pm
Poverty is indeed real and it is in the mind of the people
just transformer, they decorated and painted as if they have electrified the entire state. dem even lay foundation sef
i want to ask na burial dem wan do for that place, or na fashion parade make we know ooo
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by davodyguy: 9:20pm
adaweezy:A very big one. Dino is behind this
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by free2ryhme: 9:20pm
dem put red carpet for ordinary transformer, chai
isaac newton wey even discover electricity no dress like this ooo
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by mrtegation99(m): 9:20pm
So this goat hasn't done anything in his state, but wants to recall an active senator in the National Assembly. Nigeria is a joke. What pains me most is that it's a common Transformer after how many months in power.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Commissions A Transformer As His First Project in Kogi.PIC by bloodwashed: 9:20pm
Ok
