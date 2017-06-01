₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,475 members, 3,620,763 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 10:22 AM

Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates (13850 Views)

Empress Njamah And Nkechi Okocha Hang Out (Photos) / Empress Njamah Post Shirtless Picture Of Herself Before Bedtime: / Cynthia Morgan Forced To Use Taxis After Her Range Rover Was Stolen (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by JNBoss: 10:44pm On Jun 26
Nollywood Actress. Empress Njamah took a picture with her Range Rover with her name "M Press" customized on the car plates.

See photos below.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/empress-njamah-poses-with-her-range.html

2 Likes

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by liftedhigh: 10:45pm On Jun 26
Hmm

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by liftedhigh: 10:45pm On Jun 26
So cute


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm1aefergLk
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by 24sqm: 10:50pm On Jun 26
Good.
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by OrestesDante: 10:58pm On Jun 26
Next one angry

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by ugofr(f): 11:04pm On Jun 26
where is timaya?
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by iammee(f): 11:05pm On Jun 26
who is she hiding her face for now? maybe T Maya

9 Likes

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 11:06pm On Jun 26
[/color]where z the source of this car??
time will tell

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Evablizin(f): 11:17pm On Jun 26
No comment i don't know her

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Evablizin(f): 11:20pm On Jun 26
iammee:
who is she hiding her face for now? maybe T Maya
no not Tmaya rather Evans boys NPF never catch all of them lols
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Hotshawarma: 11:26pm On Jun 26
EbukaHOkechukwu:
[/color]where z the source of this car??
time will tell
how is the source your business??is she ur sister or wife or gf?

8 Likes

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by thorpido(m): 11:27pm On Jun 26
Why is she bleaching?
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by praizephoto(m): 5:17am
mama ooo
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by lenghtinny(m): 6:20am
Timaya flex this girl that year angry

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Nutase(f): 6:35am
Cool
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Elnino4ladies: 7:29am
Timaya bitch
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Omotayor123(f): 9:01am
hmmmmm.... ma no talk lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by kings09(m): 9:01am
Should we expect anoda prophet story?

1 Like

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by seunoni34(m): 9:02am
Na her sugar daddy get am

2 Likes

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Dutchey(m): 9:02am
booked space 4 sale. wink
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by BigBrother9ja: 9:02am
What is her occupation undecided

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Nma27(f): 9:02am
Dem politicians are really working.

9 Likes

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by solace8(m): 9:03am
Seen. Nxt
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Fresca(f): 9:03am
This one hasn't acted a movie in years, plus when she was acting, she didn't really make it big in nollywood so Atleast we could say na acting money, but we all know nollywood doesn't pay like that.

I will continue to say, nollywood is just a cover up for these Premium oloshos to hide under. Mtchewww. Atleast Tag Your Sponsor....

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by MadCow1: 9:03am
I think say na Journalist motor.
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by dangotesmummy: 9:03am
Hope it's not borrow pose abi stolen car because all this celebrities this days can do anything to show
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by tellwisdom: 9:03am
She wants to make us believe she's balling. BUT ALL NA WASH cheesy

10 Likes

Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by UgoFly: 9:03am
v
Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Myself2(m): 9:03am
Why is this picture coming online now,she's had that vehicle for about three years now

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Wizkid An Illuminati Member? / Ellen Degeneres' Turns 55! / Comedian Fred Bright Buries Father. (photos)

Viewing this topic: ufeedoh, pystar, Yewandequeen(f), Darksider131, xtivin(m), carlvon, tsmart360(m), oluphilip2008(f), Uiturba(m), ciwi, foyeks2001(f), Nnaminnami(m), adecamp(m), edi287, mizvee(f), fedrick1(m), adijakan(m), hizzylife(f), daududaniel(m), Matilda77(f), Sugarkay, Softmojo, giftygirl1(f), omikel(m), micky90(m), Hydriss(m), Ucheoman, ddjay, heartbitmi, abua(m), ashbishop(m), ncoolsome(m), uwanIsong(f), Dinhoo(m), Vicolan, Jaqenhghar, aycd44(m), ibironkefayemi(f), kings2079(m), EFGH, obagangan, Bekeem(f), iammee(f), Valsaz20 and 87 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.