₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,475 members, 3,620,763 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 10:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates (13850 Views)
Empress Njamah And Nkechi Okocha Hang Out (Photos) / Empress Njamah Post Shirtless Picture Of Herself Before Bedtime: / Cynthia Morgan Forced To Use Taxis After Her Range Rover Was Stolen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by JNBoss: 10:44pm On Jun 26
Nollywood Actress. Empress Njamah took a picture with her Range Rover with her name "M Press" customized on the car plates.
See photos below.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/empress-njamah-poses-with-her-range.html
2 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by liftedhigh: 10:45pm On Jun 26
Hmm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by liftedhigh: 10:45pm On Jun 26
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by 24sqm: 10:50pm On Jun 26
Good.
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by OrestesDante: 10:58pm On Jun 26
Next one
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by ugofr(f): 11:04pm On Jun 26
where is timaya?
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by iammee(f): 11:05pm On Jun 26
who is she hiding her face for now? maybe T Maya
9 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 11:06pm On Jun 26
[/color]where z the source of this car??
time will tell
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Evablizin(f): 11:17pm On Jun 26
No comment i don't know her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Evablizin(f): 11:20pm On Jun 26
iammee:no not Tmaya rather Evans boys NPF never catch all of them lols
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Hotshawarma: 11:26pm On Jun 26
EbukaHOkechukwu:how is the source your business??is she ur sister or wife or gf?
8 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by thorpido(m): 11:27pm On Jun 26
Why is she bleaching?
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by praizephoto(m): 5:17am
mama ooo
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by lenghtinny(m): 6:20am
Timaya flex this girl that year
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Nutase(f): 6:35am
Cool
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Elnino4ladies: 7:29am
Timaya bitch
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Omotayor123(f): 9:01am
hmmmmm.... ma no talk
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by kings09(m): 9:01am
Should we expect anoda prophet story?
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by seunoni34(m): 9:02am
Na her sugar daddy get am
2 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Dutchey(m): 9:02am
booked space 4 sale.
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by BigBrother9ja: 9:02am
What is her occupation
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Nma27(f): 9:02am
Dem politicians are really working.
9 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by solace8(m): 9:03am
Seen. Nxt
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Fresca(f): 9:03am
This one hasn't acted a movie in years, plus when she was acting, she didn't really make it big in nollywood so Atleast we could say na acting money, but we all know nollywood doesn't pay like that.
I will continue to say, nollywood is just a cover up for these Premium oloshos to hide under. Mtchewww. Atleast Tag Your Sponsor....
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by MadCow1: 9:03am
I think say na Journalist motor.
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by dangotesmummy: 9:03am
Hope it's not borrow pose abi stolen car because all this celebrities this days can do anything to show
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by tellwisdom: 9:03am
She wants to make us believe she's balling. BUT ALL NA WASH
10 Likes
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by UgoFly: 9:03am
v
|Re: Empress Njamah Poses With Her Range Rover With Customized Plates by Myself2(m): 9:03am
Why is this picture coming online now,she's had that vehicle for about three years now
2 Likes
Wizkid An Illuminati Member? / Ellen Degeneres' Turns 55! / Comedian Fred Bright Buries Father. (photos)
Viewing this topic: ufeedoh, pystar, Yewandequeen(f), Darksider131, xtivin(m), carlvon, tsmart360(m), oluphilip2008(f), Uiturba(m), ciwi, foyeks2001(f), Nnaminnami(m), adecamp(m), edi287, mizvee(f), fedrick1(m), adijakan(m), hizzylife(f), daududaniel(m), Matilda77(f), Sugarkay, Softmojo, giftygirl1(f), omikel(m), micky90(m), Hydriss(m), Ucheoman, ddjay, heartbitmi, abua(m), ashbishop(m), ncoolsome(m), uwanIsong(f), Dinhoo(m), Vicolan, Jaqenhghar, aycd44(m), ibironkefayemi(f), kings2079(m), EFGH, obagangan, Bekeem(f), iammee(f), Valsaz20 and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24