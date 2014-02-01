₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,682 members, 3,621,431 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 04:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) (9567 Views)
Governor Obaseki Appoints 192 Special Assistants In Edo State / In Support Of APC, Orji Uzor Kalu Rolls Out Branded Buses (photos) / Governor Obaseki Sacks Lawrence Loye As Permanent Secretary (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by fingard02k(m): 12:56pm
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has rolled out more buses to the state in other to curb transportation problem in the State.
Better days ahead for indigenes and non indigenes living, schooling and doing businesses in Edo State as Gov Godwin Obaseki acquires more buses to ameliorate transportation challenges.
This is in line with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring Edo residents have access to quality and affordable transport service across the state with ease.
http://www.enzyhub.com/edo-state-governor-obaseki-rolls-out-commuter-buses-photos/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by fingard02k(m): 12:56pm
Slay Queen Stripe Unclad Just To Get Facebook Likes (photos) >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/endtime-slay-queen-str-pe-unclad-just-to-get-facebook-likes-photos/
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE NEW BUS here>> http://www.enzyhub.com/edo-state-governor-obaseki-rolls-out-commuter-buses-photos/
1 Share
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by otokx(m): 12:57pm
New buses on old roads.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:03pm
nice one
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by dessz(m): 2:41pm
as per say I'm based in Edo, I can stand and say..
OBASEKI IS NOT DOING CRAP, HE ONLY DOES THINGS ONCE IN 2 MONTHS.WTF
14 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 2:49pm
Nice one
But I think Edo State needs more of interconnected roads
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by sirugos(m): 2:49pm
I believe one day i will surely be FTC. But of a truth some guys na witch? B4 i could type pom... men don comment finish
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by pautex: 2:50pm
Nice move. He started from where Osho stopped. Next one should be massive road construction. Rome was not build in a day. Weldone Sir.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Goahead(m): 2:50pm
otokx:New wines in old bottles
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by sunnysunny69: 2:50pm
This does not call for celebration .Is this the best he can come up with out of that fat allocation he receive monthly ? When will our state government embark on big projects that last a lifetime ?
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by ajilegend(m): 2:50pm
Na only one bus I see oo
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by hoodedjaystrim(m): 2:50pm
the danfo's in benin are worst than those in lag i swear
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Horo(m): 2:50pm
Nice one but where are the roads for the buses to use
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 2:50pm
just two buses for the whole edo state on top red road
15 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by papiwyte(m): 2:50pm
gud work.....10 ova 10
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by oxygen247(m): 2:50pm
Make I ask abeg, where is the $80 million Oshiomole borrowed?
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by BizLifeE: 2:51pm
At least for public uses. Isn't that a good thing?
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Dexpro: 2:51pm
Horo:Purchased a single bus abi coz all can see is one bus.
Very good question there.
So you saw the mud too
femo122:
abike12:
Very true. Meaningful and sustainable change.
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by femo122: 2:51pm
Red mud every where obasek work on your roads not buses
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by abike12(f): 2:52pm
new buses on bad roads plus no maintenance = ? we want sustainable change abeg
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by bobnatlo: 2:52pm
But how did this mushroom post get to front page already moderators
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by abdulrazaq83: 2:53pm
Good initiative
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 2:53pm
Good job oba, but is the transport free??
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by wizzyenya(m): 2:53pm
new buses no roads
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:53pm
All I see are just 2 buses?
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by slawomir: 2:54pm
I think this obaseki is up to something.
Am a pdp loyalist and ardent supporter of pdp
Live in Benin City. For the fact am a Pdp supporter doesn't take my sense of judgement away from me. This man is doing great
With what we have been seeing so far In Edo, I think this man is trying but that doesn't mean he will get my vote next election.
Once a pdp always remain a pdp!!!
This buses can be of help sometimes ehnnnn especially when you are going to a long distance. Maybe from eyean(aduwawa) to ring road. All you need to do is just pay forty Naira if you have the card or fifty naira if you don't have the card. Whereas without this buses then be ready to pay 200 to 150 to Ring Road with normal buses in the street
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:54pm
ONE BUS
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Stevosty: 2:55pm
dessz:He wasn't elected to do crap, but to develop the state, the true Edo State people are solidly behind him.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by gideoN91(m): 2:55pm
he's doing real crap, Edo people tell you say dm dn use the ones Oshiomole provide finish??... all I see here is misplaced priorities...see the road sef
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by Brandmanager(m): 2:55pm
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by seguno2: 2:56pm
Are they made in Nigeria?
What does that mean for their maintenance?
What happened to similar buses bought in the past?
Should we not ask these questions from our public servants if we are reasonable people?
|Re: Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) by bishopjoe02(m): 2:56pm
why buy buses when there are no roads, apart from the capital no other local govt can boost of a good road, all the interconnecting roads are bad, of what use are these buses
Is BEN TV An Extention Of NTA? / 2011: Bloodshed, Calamity Ahead – Primate Olabayo / Richest Countries In Africa According To Their GDP
Viewing this topic: Greenbullet(m), Ionkidiz(m), smilingfortune(m), RexyDon(m), Epiczi(m), brownM2, rollUP(m), EEmTiJ, misano(m), isahsalee, Jossy4luv1(m), Djdamian(m), collinspro(m), emmafems01, DammyInforms(m), sasquareT(m), talk2riel, GentlePirot, bigclem22, stanech, beadaholic, yom2(m), pilarnig, isalie(m), saqo(m), Gigateem(m), richieallen, francezB(m), ghostntommy, BrownChima212(m), ULSHERLAN(m), EBlessyn(m), DrChatNuff, wayodude(m), sasteve(m), Askmewhy, ambackforu(m), juman(m), Idreal22, Sholy29ice, osazee12(m), naija4(m), Mayydayy(m), Davidtolu(m), bcee100, curvilicious, ibpoloking(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19