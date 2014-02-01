Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Obaseki Acquires Commuter Buses (Photos) (9567 Views)

Better days ahead for indigenes and non indigenes living, schooling and doing businesses in Edo State as Gov Godwin Obaseki acquires more buses to ameliorate transportation challenges.



This is in line with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring Edo residents have access to quality and affordable transport service across the state with ease.



Better days ahead for indigenes and non indigenes living, schooling and doing businesses in Edo State as Gov Godwin Obaseki acquires more buses to ameliorate transportation challenges.

This is in line with the Governor's commitment to ensuring Edo residents have access to quality and affordable transport service across the state with ease.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE NEW BUS here>> http://www.enzyhub.com/edo-state-governor-obaseki-rolls-out-commuter-buses-photos/ 1 Share

New buses on old roads. 37 Likes 1 Share

nice one

as per say I'm based in Edo, I can stand and say..





























OBASEKI IS NOT DOING CRAP, HE ONLY DOES THINGS ONCE IN 2 MONTHS.WTF 14 Likes

Nice one





But I think Edo State needs more of interconnected roads 3 Likes

I believe one day i will surely be FTC. But of a truth some guys na witch? B4 i could type pom... men don comment finish

Nice move. He started from where Osho stopped. Next one should be massive road construction. Rome was not build in a day. Weldone Sir. 4 Likes

otokx:

New buses on old roads. New wines in old bottles New wines in old bottles 1 Like









This does not call for celebration .Is this the best he can come up with out of that fat allocation he receive monthly ? When will our state government embark on big projects that last a lifetime ? 5 Likes

Na only one bus I see oo 3 Likes

the danfo's in benin are worst than those in lag i swear 5 Likes

Nice one but where are the roads for the buses to use 1 Like

just two buses for the whole edo state on top red road 15 Likes

gud work.....10 ova 10

Make I ask abeg, where is the $80 million Oshiomole borrowed?

At least for public uses. Isn't that a good thing?









Horo:

Nice one but where are the roads for the buses to use Purchased a single bus abi coz all can see is one bus.



Very good question there.



So you saw the mud too femo122:

Red mud every where obasek work on your roads not buses

abike12:

new buses on bad roads plus no maintenance = ? we want sustainable change abeg

Purchased a single bus abi coz all can see is one bus.

Very good question there.

So you saw the mud too

Very true. Meaningful and sustainable change.

Red mud every where obasek work on your roads not buses

new buses on bad roads plus no maintenance = ? we want sustainable change abeg 2 Likes 1 Share

But how did this mushroom post get to front page already moderators

Good initiative

Good job oba, but is the transport free??

new buses no roads

All I see are just 2 buses?

I think this obaseki is up to something.

Am a pdp loyalist and ardent supporter of pdp

Live in Benin City. For the fact am a Pdp supporter doesn't take my sense of judgement away from me. This man is doing great

With what we have been seeing so far In Edo, I think this man is trying but that doesn't mean he will get my vote next election.

Once a pdp always remain a pdp!!!



This buses can be of help sometimes ehnnnn especially when you are going to a long distance. Maybe from eyean(aduwawa) to ring road. All you need to do is just pay forty Naira if you have the card or fifty naira if you don't have the card. Whereas without this buses then be ready to pay 200 to 150 to Ring Road with normal buses in the street 2 Likes

ONE BUS

dessz:

as per say I'm based in Edo, I can stand and say..





























He wasn't elected to do crap, but to develop the state, the true Edo State people are solidly behind him.

he's doing real crap, Edo people tell you say dm dn use the ones Oshiomole provide finish??... all I see here is misplaced priorities...see the road sef

Are they made in Nigeria?

What does that mean for their maintenance?

What happened to similar buses bought in the past?

Should we not ask these questions from our public servants if we are reasonable people?