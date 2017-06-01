Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC (10036 Views)

"I Hold No Grudges Against Anyone" -- James Ibori Says After His Release. Photos / When The Inspector General Is Your Friend (hilarious Photos) / Can This Ever Happen In Nigeria,London-based Nigerian Ask?(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I hitched a ride from the Nigerian police. I flagged them and told them I wanted to report myself. And they were a great spot. They offered me a ride to the top of the road. "The Nigerian police is your friend." Put some respect on their name. . Thanks NPF for community service.



Source; A Nigerian lady, Susan Henshaw who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States - has hailed the Nigerian police after offering her a ride when she stopped them. The lady from Calabar, Cross River state appeared very excited after receiving the lift from the security operatives. Below is what she shared on Facebook..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/police-friend-us-based-nigerian-lady-says-hitching-ride-photo.html 3 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

This one never know where dey pain her.... 47 Likes 1 Share

Same police that would release criminals and replace them with innocent people? Same police that would kill innocent people and put guns in their hands? Thunder fire all of una 22 Likes





If they can do this to themselves..........?! Madam you never met the REAL Nigeria PoliceIf they can do this to themselves..........?! 53 Likes 5 Shares

i pity u



l swear she cant get this love from US police they will shoot her b4 waving 6 Likes

dlondonbadboy:

Same police that would release criminals and replace them with innocent people? Same police that would kill innocent people and put guns in their hands? Thunder fire all of una Is that what the topic is talking about..

coconut fall on you Is that what the topic is talking about..coconut fall on you 7 Likes

Oladimejyy:

Is that what the topic is talking about..

coconut fall on you

Are we not talking about Nigeria police? So they are now saints becuse they gave some woman a lift? Make una get sense na Are we not talking about Nigeria police? So they are now saints becuse they gave some woman a lift? Make una get sense na 26 Likes 3 Shares

Oladimejyy:

Is that what the topic is talking about..

coconut fall on you which one be coconut fall on u now.. which one be coconut fall on u now.. 21 Likes 1 Share



Make she come naija na...na so dem go press her destiny 18 Likes

An unknown woman staying in Nevada is used as a PR stunt by NPF to keep me busy while BH holds female police officers hostage.







Madam, can you kindly 8 Likes

The woman was lifted cos she is a diaspora candidate





Even armed robber na woman friend



so forget - and u come fine and look American-ish



Police go even offer to carry u to London from Nigeria ....hahaha





Abeg checkout say and I quote: "If I Have Her As A Wife, I Wont Work Again, I Will Stay Home Always"



see photo @ For wereEven armed robber na woman friendso forget - and u come fine and look American-ishPolice go even offer to carry u to London from Nigeria ....hahahaAbeg checkout say and I quote: "If I Have Her As A Wife, I Wont Work Again, I Will Stay Home Always"see photo @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/06/if-i-have-her-as-wife-i-wont-work-again.html 3 Likes 1 Share

ok

Indeed





I'd rather make Evans my friend than the Nigerian police 2 Likes

Woman, police is not anybody's friend

Nigeria is getting BLEAK as the day goes by, and we the Youths are at the Forefront of it all.....







Its very difficult if not "IMPOSSIBLE" to read comments here on Nairaland about a sensible topic without it being turned into Arewa, Afonja n Flatino's fight.....



Truth Is we are destroying ourselves instead of coming together to purge Nigeria off our corrupt leaders.....



Its so painful that even if a "NUDE Picture" of a girl with "FALLEN OLYMPUS" is posted without mentioning her name nor state, the comments here would be majorly about the"STATE OF ORIGIN" of the BOOBEE and throwing shades at each region instead of addressing the "FALLEN OLYMPUS"



I was once a party to it though I am neither an Afonja, a Flatino nor Arewa bt #IDONREPENT 7 Likes

Look at people criticizing our police



You think for you to be identified as a uniform person is easy.

Nigeria way of reasoning is dog shiit.

We can never see anything good in any sector of this nation

Our sense of reasoning and judgement is fuucked already that is why Nigeria will never grow. Even if it manage to grow it will definitely grow at the speed of an injured snail

We are quick to lambast the Nigeria police and praise the police of other nation that is not even up to our standard

Pathetic Nigerians 2 Likes





Hitch a ride with Nigerian police? God forbid bad thing. Is that Michael kors original?!Hitch a ride with Nigerian police? God forbid bad thing.

OK





Na your accent help u.



To we ordinary Nigerians police is definitely not your friend.

Even my 3year old during morning devotion when asked to pray, prays against our car being stopped by police. No worry madam.Na your accent help u.To we ordinary Nigerians police is definitely not your friend.Even my 3year old during morning devotion when asked to pray, prays against our car being stopped by police. 3 Likes

Police is not my friend!

Oladimejyy:

Is that what the topic is talking about..

coconut fall on you

Yes, that is what the topic is talking about. Yes, that is what the topic is talking about.

Your own friend not mine, probably because they didn't search your bag and later sexually harrasing you and maybe they are not high on beer and cigarette

This one never know wetin dey work am.....

k

lucky them no rob you

Of course the police is "your friend".

I just pity her. She is saying the police is your friend. When she meets the real Nigerian police, she will change her statement. Photos of Kim Kardashian as she grueling workout with personal trainer in LA Stadium to tone her body www.updatesflow.tk/2017/06/photos-of-kim-kardashian-as-she.html

Tell me more!