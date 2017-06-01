₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by CastedDude: 2:01pm
A Nigerian lady, Susan Henshaw who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States - has hailed the Nigerian police after offering her a ride when she stopped them. The lady from Calabar, Cross River state appeared very excited after receiving the lift from the security operatives. Below is what she shared on Facebook..
I hitched a ride from the Nigerian police. I flagged them and told them I wanted to report myself. And they were a great spot. They offered me a ride to the top of the road. "The Nigerian police is your friend." Put some respect on their name. . Thanks NPF for community service.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/police-friend-us-based-nigerian-lady-says-hitching-ride-photo.html
3 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by CastedDude: 2:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by dlondonbadboy: 2:03pm
This one never know where dey pain her....
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by dlondonbadboy: 2:05pm
Same police that would release criminals and replace them with innocent people? Same police that would kill innocent people and put guns in their hands? Thunder fire all of una
22 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by softwerk(f): 2:06pm
Madam you never met the REAL Nigeria Police
If they can do this to themselves..........?!
53 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by koladebrainiac(m): 2:07pm
i pity u
l swear she cant get this love from US police they will shoot her b4 waving
6 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by Oladimejyy(m): 2:08pm
dlondonbadboy:Is that what the topic is talking about..
coconut fall on you
7 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by dlondonbadboy: 2:12pm
Oladimejyy:
Are we not talking about Nigeria police? So they are now saints becuse they gave some woman a lift? Make una get sense na
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by dessz(m): 2:34pm
Oladimejyy:which one be coconut fall on u now..
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by Bossontop(m): 2:45pm
Make she come naija na...na so dem go press her destiny
18 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by Kathmandu(f): 2:49pm
An unknown woman staying in Nevada is used as a PR stunt by NPF to keep me busy while BH holds female police officers hostage.
Madam, can you kindly
8 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by leofab(f): 3:06pm
The woman was lifted cos she is a diaspora candidate
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by exlinkleads(f): 3:16pm
For were
Even armed robber na woman friend
so forget - and u come fine and look American-ish
Police go even offer to carry u to London from Nigeria ....hahaha
Abeg checkout say and I quote: "If I Have Her As A Wife, I Wont Work Again, I Will Stay Home Always"
see photo @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/06/if-i-have-her-as-wife-i-wont-work-again.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by falcon01: 3:16pm
ok
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by ALAYORMII: 3:16pm
Indeed
I'd rather make Evans my friend than the Nigerian police
2 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by adetayo234: 3:16pm
Woman, police is not anybody's friend
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by oshe11(m): 3:16pm
Nigeria is getting BLEAK as the day goes by, and we the Youths are at the Forefront of it all.....
Its very difficult if not "IMPOSSIBLE" to read comments here on Nairaland about a sensible topic without it being turned into Arewa, Afonja n Flatino's fight.....
Truth Is we are destroying ourselves instead of coming together to purge Nigeria off our corrupt leaders.....
Its so painful that even if a "NUDE Picture" of a girl with "FALLEN OLYMPUS" is posted without mentioning her name nor state, the comments here would be majorly about the"STATE OF ORIGIN" of the BOOBEE and throwing shades at each region instead of addressing the "FALLEN OLYMPUS"
I was once a party to it though I am neither an Afonja, a Flatino nor Arewa bt #IDONREPENT
7 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by slawomir: 3:16pm
Look at people criticizing our police
You think for you to be identified as a uniform person is easy.
Nigeria way of reasoning is dog shiit.
We can never see anything good in any sector of this nation
Our sense of reasoning and judgement is fuucked already that is why Nigeria will never grow. Even if it manage to grow it will definitely grow at the speed of an injured snail
We are quick to lambast the Nigeria police and praise the police of other nation that is not even up to our standard
Pathetic Nigerians
2 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by ephi123(f): 3:17pm
Is that Michael kors original?!
Hitch a ride with Nigerian police? God forbid bad thing.
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by liftedhigh: 3:17pm
OK
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by YelloweWest: 3:18pm
No worry madam.
Na your accent help u.
To we ordinary Nigerians police is definitely not your friend.
Even my 3year old during morning devotion when asked to pray, prays against our car being stopped by police.
3 Likes
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by Dopeyomi(m): 3:18pm
Police is not my friend!
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by adetayo234: 3:18pm
Oladimejyy:
Yes, that is what the topic is talking about.
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by whizzyleejr(m): 3:18pm
Your own friend not mine, probably because they didn't search your bag and later sexually harrasing you and maybe they are not high on beer and cigarette
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by ReubenE(m): 3:19pm
This one never know wetin dey work am.....
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by MilesLamar(m): 3:20pm
k
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by tlops(m): 3:21pm
lucky them no rob you
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by isalie(m): 3:22pm
Of course the police is "your friend".
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by lific: 3:22pm
I just pity her. She is saying the police is your friend. When she meets the real Nigerian police, she will change her statement.
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by hisroyalrealnes: 3:22pm
Tell me more!
|Re: "Police Is Your Friend"- US Based Nigerian Lady Says After Hitching A Ride. PIC by Runaway: 3:24pm
Hope u will not come next time to tell us another story. Naija police is ur friend today and enemy tomorrow.
