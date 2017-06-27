₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,803 members, 3,621,902 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 09:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill (13013 Views)
Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics / Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother / Queen Ashley Foundation Apologizes To Churchill's Family Over Nanny Story (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by feranmi400: 5:56pm
Following After Churchill's Family Take back Bride Price From Actress tonto Dikeh's Family.
Some minute ago Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh poseted a video on her IG celebrating the final dissolution of her marriage to Churchill.
Watch Video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38cSPTbagsM
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/video-actress--celebrates-the-final-dissolution-of-her-marriage-to-churchill/
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Camlot000007: 5:59pm
Celebrate?.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Yeligray(m): 6:02pm
You can't even keep your marriage... What a shame
26 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Ehiscotch(m): 6:12pm
How the hell do you return a brideprice you paid yourself? Isn't that double jeopardy?
Tonto ought to desist from weed before spewing trash in public.
69 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Moving4: 6:15pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by LesbianBoy(m): 6:30pm
Nothing wey person no go see! What kind of mad girls do we have these days bikonu
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Peaceboss5: 7:17pm
She will turn to a feminist now..
WATCH AS TBOSS BARES HER BOOBS IN BATHROOM PHOTOS
17 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by sunnysunny69: 7:27pm
Tonto Dikeh, here is a drink to that if it makes your day .
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by lordkit2: 7:52pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Wassce: 7:52pm
husband snatching going wrong since time immemorial.
The fate of the first wife awaits the second but will ladies hear?
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by Jajayi: 7:56pm
... .. Was she dancing here?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NlFTDxXMyQ
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by ignis: 7:58pm
What will this woman tell her children if she eventually have one?
A fool @ 40 is a fool forever.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
Now that she is free,
She should devote more time to brushing the insides of her teeth and her tongue properly.
Her saliva smells like a stagnated pond of dead fish
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by brunofarad(m): 7:59pm
Many people that rush into marriages are not really matured enough for it ,
Maturity is not about age
That's why there are numerous wrecked homes, people should endeavour to attend marriage courses and date their partner more before marriage.
Now ,this lady that is celebrating what's the point of her celebration if not immaturity?
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by BoosBae(f): 7:59pm
Tonto is just crazy . Well, I rejoice with you.
But...
We all know you will cry yourself to sleep over this.
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by tonysony59(m): 7:59pm
seriously
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by GossipHeart(m): 7:59pm
Why are women naturally dumb ??
When Tiwa Savage and T billz broke up because Tiwa Savage always cheats on him and wouldn't cook for her family, she was on TV granting interviews and crying like a baby donkey, did you hear anything from her ex husband ??
Now, Tonto Dike divorced her husband because she keeps having sex with any moving thing, her husband stayed off of social media and the public eye while her cheating and worthless wife dances on Instagram
Why are women naturally dumb ??
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by dbynonetwork: 7:59pm
Over here we advise our women not to marry an AFONJA man because they don't take marriage serious... Very common in the western part of Nigeria.. When I was in OGUN state most of the young men/ ladies are either divorced or have babies out of wedlock.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by jejemanito: 7:59pm
When you open your mouth and say the things before you exactly as they appear, online good Samaritans will start shouting "don't judge! Don't this Don't that"
If you knew who Tonto was before that marriage will you be surprised with the way she's handling the breakup?
Abegi
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by wellmax(m): 7:59pm
Who will not celebrate divorce from a millionaire?
When the divorce settlement package is huge.
Yahoo yahoo plus
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by holluwai(m): 8:00pm
Olofo!
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by BroZuma: 8:00pm
Babe don hammer una dey talk trash...
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by sisisioge: 8:00pm
Well, she wore the shoes...she knew the fit.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by muller101(m): 8:00pm
Mentally unbalanced celeb
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by samkay3g(m): 8:00pm
buhari why na
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by fantasticone1: 8:00pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by iphiechuks: 8:00pm
Ehiscotch:my tot exactly! Nothing way person no go see.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by crismark(m): 8:00pm
frustration bad...it reads all over her face
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by BuhariNaWah: 8:00pm
Where is the IDGAF president?
His attention is needed here.
We no send Tonto message..... Na she sabi..... If I were her, i ll be ashamed of myself
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by babseg(m): 8:00pm
OYA LET THE 4KING COMENCE
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill by ikorodureporta: 8:01pm
Next....
3 Likes
Ice Prince E.l.i Album Launch Concert In Pictures / Meet These Preety Ladies!! / Does Toolz Looks So Curvy In These Pics?
Viewing this topic: FX(m), Chirolechick, irahub, austanoy2k, Olukologia(m), golddust6000(m), defemidefemi(m), Peeo(f), nerodenero, Mercylix20(f), ventoh, OJEROBIN, DaFlash, duerap, 2chainzz(m), feido, Ilefoaye(m), nicerichard05, sugah, samomeh(m), BMusdapha(m), Henry240, emmchi(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), vitality22(m), Victorakats(m), cassidy1996(m), chioge04, sexyjuly(f), igwejay67, Tedassie(m), adeyemmiesam(m), smig101, igbeke, VampireeM(f), masterplan303(m), Peaceboss5, congenial, blueeyes1, Fm4real06, enoqueen, judette(f), puntmaniac, missbronze(f), IFEANNYI(m), idoo4love, Tushnigerian(f), trustworthy1, chatwithjide(m), annie74(f), flowers4me(f), JAMANZE, Foxrain, nelszx, Chikkichukky(f), yvelchstores(f), ASAbraham(m), olaben16, karmaA3, Olamarkjoel(m), Oluwafemitosin(f), Nogodyej, jasontrigga(m), mcgaius, becca28(f), ijeky, datizy(f), Righteous555(m), amarige, grafixdon, Professurr(m), omotolly22(f), Jadapinket, foyeks2001(f), sleazy5(m), Sammmypoko(m), gawk, dionma, Cornel101, mars123(m), DonChizi(m), nothingdou1(m), trappatoni(m), william5, Barristertemmie(f), sparkle10(m), ollins(m), Randyhot(m), 2shure, Goovo(m), Adekanmi93(m), simrot, cozyfaithex(f), miracleoscar(m), Agewithgrace(f), fizech, JideJamez(m), fortunes01, Annruby(f), wizkidblogger(f), jurgyvideos, babamadiba(m), Jackpotmill, Mrteju(m), olamiposi007(m), Billw(m), dearbunny, chakado1, Faculty14(m), horlaydhay(m), Flets, sellYourCar, elobyobi, udayeke, Nosaghae(m), lifeispeace(f), BENJOKO, castrokins(m), Tamaris1, purplelady, skyisthelimit(m), odiokay, samuelmaureen, culcid(m), damola44(m), Erums(m), livinbygrace, matasinc, Farrydaddy, Emmyspecial01, Sammypope4all(m), Thiannah(f), dustmalik, Kimcutie(m), snowblaq(f), Riduane, Phantom01, envoy17 and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28