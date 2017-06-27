Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates The Dissolution Of Her Marriage To Churchill (13013 Views)

Some minute ago Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh poseted a video on her IG celebrating the final dissolution of her marriage to Churchill.







Watch Video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38cSPTbagsM





Celebrate?. 1 Like

You can't even keep your marriage... What a shame 26 Likes

How the hell do you return a brideprice you paid yourself? Isn't that double jeopardy?

Tonto ought to desist from weed before spewing trash in public. 69 Likes 1 Share

Nothing wey person no go see! What kind of mad girls do we have these days bikonu 18 Likes 1 Share

She will turn to a feminist now..



She will turn to a feminist now..







Tonto Dikeh, here is a drink to that if it makes your day . 21 Likes 1 Share

husband snatching going wrong since time immemorial.

The fate of the first wife awaits the second but will ladies hear?







husband snatching going wrong since time immemorial.The fate of the first wife awaits the second but will ladies hear? 4 Likes

.. Was she dancing here?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NlFTDxXMyQ ..... Was she dancing here?

What will this woman tell her children if she eventually have one?



A fool @ 40 is a fool forever. 11 Likes 1 Share





Now that she is free,

She should devote more time to brushing the insides of her teeth and her tongue properly.



Her saliva smells like a stagnated pond of dead fish Now that she is free,She should devote more time to brushing the insides of her teeth and her tongue properly.Her saliva smells like a stagnated pond of dead fish 6 Likes 1 Share

Many people that rush into marriages are not really matured enough for it ,



Maturity is not about age

That's why there are numerous wrecked homes, people should endeavour to attend marriage courses and date their partner more before marriage.





Now ,this lady that is celebrating what's the point of her celebration if not immaturity? 4 Likes

. Well, I rejoice with you.



But...



We all know you will cry yourself to sleep over this. Tonto is just crazy. Well, I rejoice with you.But...We all know you will cry yourself to sleep over this. 7 Likes

seriously



Why are women naturally dumb ??



When Tiwa Savage and T billz broke up because Tiwa Savage always cheats on him and wouldn't cook for her family, she was on TV granting interviews and crying like a baby donkey, did you hear anything from her ex husband ??



Now, Tonto Dike divorced her husband because she keeps having sex with any moving thing, her husband stayed off of social media and the public eye while her cheating and worthless wife dances on Instagram



Why are women naturally dumb ?? 10 Likes 1 Share

Over here we advise our women not to marry an AFONJA man because they don't take marriage serious... Very common in the western part of Nigeria.. When I was in OGUN state most of the young men/ ladies are either divorced or have babies out of wedlock. 2 Likes

When you open your mouth and say the things before you exactly as they appear, online good Samaritans will start shouting "don't judge! Don't this Don't that"



If you knew who Tonto was before that marriage will you be surprised with the way she's handling the breakup?



Abegi 1 Like

Who will not celebrate divorce from a millionaire?



When the divorce settlement package is huge.



Yahoo yahoo plus

Olofo! 2 Likes

Babe don hammer una dey talk trash... 3 Likes

Well, she wore the shoes...she knew the fit.

Mentally unbalanced celeb

buhari why na

Ehiscotch:

How the hell do you return a brideprice you paid yourself? Isn't that double jeopardy?

Tonto ought to desist from weed before spewing trash in public. my tot exactly! Nothing way person no go see. my tot exactly! Nothing way person no go see. 2 Likes

frustration bad...it reads all over her face

Where is the IDGAF president?





His attention is needed here.





We no send Tonto message..... Na she sabi..... If I were her, i ll be ashamed of myself 3 Likes

OYA LET THE 4KING COMENCE