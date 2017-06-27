Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics (25203 Views)

Lara Olubo Leaks Tonto Dikeh's Text Message To Churchill’s Mother / Queen Ashley Foundation Apologizes To Churchill's Family Over Nanny Story / Jane Emoka Was Involved In Chidinma Okeke's Leaked Sex Video (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)







Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.



Crdt: @mediaroomhub





Watch Video below:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEdUoXx6WvE



Source: The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh's family house to have her bride price refunded.Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.Crdt: @mediaroomhubWatch Video below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/its-over-churchill-family-takes-back-his-bride-price-from-tonto-dikehs-family-video/ 2 Likes 1 Share

Celebrity's marriage is as weak as buhari Ehya...Celebrity's marriage is as weak as buhari 70 Likes 4 Shares

Where's d money?



Nigerians are still angry at our president sending a voice note to us in Hausa. Both families should rot in hell for all we care.Nigerians are still angry at our president sending a voice note to us in Hausa. 107 Likes 7 Shares

Good Riddance .... on my way to collect my vote back from APC 33 Likes 2 Shares



Churchill should return the money back to her na How come??,I thought tonto dike said she paid her bride price?Churchill should return the money back to her na 72 Likes 4 Shares









why is this even a news..

Nansanse!

Nigerian celebrity marriage dey weak pass buhari spermatozoa..





1 Like

na wa oo

the guy before me sha

I wonder why toto lied, she say na she pay her bride price... Na wa oooooo... Wetin church do toto really pain am, way make am bitter like that.... Hmmmmmmm!!!! 7 Likes

But someone said she paid her brideprice herself. All these media noise women always put up to gather public pity. 12 Likes

so she lied that she paid her bride price? why is tonto dike such a liar? 25 Likes 3 Shares

but Anty dey lie ooo 6 Likes

Wake up, pray and pray again



U really need it.. 6 Likes

Cc: Lalasticlala

God yoruba elders are shameless ....u mean they came to collect their bride price





WAS it not both of them dat enjoyed the one year nonsense marriage ?......why will they shamelessly want there bride price backback





After using her and her fame u still shamelessly came to collect bride price back





yea we Nigerians will only blame the women why the men walk free.....nonsense human beings





my advice to Toto dike is that he should change that his son's name to Dike....to hell with the fuccking marraige









stupid elders with no shame 22 Likes 3 Shares

Awkward... They married on social media and ultimately broke up on social media. I didn't even know bride price return can be publicised.



This generation of young people don't know or understand the meaning of marriage. 14 Likes

IgboAmakaa:

God yoruba elders are shameless ....u mean they came to collect their bride price











my advice to toto dike is that he should change that his son name to dike









stupid elders with no shame

Why are you blaming the elders? what would you have them do? They just set both of them free now.







Click link in my signature to get your USA USED LAPTOP AT AMAZING PRICES Why are you blaming the elders? what would you have them do? They just set both of them free now.Click link in my signature to get your USA USED LAPTOP AT AMAZING PRICES 22 Likes 2 Shares

I knew Tonto lied that she paid her own bride price.

I am expecting another carefully cooked lie from her

in few days time.



If you must get married, choose wisely! 16 Likes 2 Shares

GLORY

Fvck them all

Toto pls avoid those agent of darkness 1 Like 1 Share

am happy for churchhill... he doesn't know how God has saved him 26 Likes

Tot Tonto said she paid it by herself?? 10 Likes 1 Share

dacblogger:

How come??,I thought tonto dike said she paid her bride price?

Churchill should return the money back to her na

sister i wonder o.... sister i wonder o.... 6 Likes

This is disgraceful, it is shameful, lucubrious, demeaning and an act of oddorrifferrous-saga... They are disgrace to all Church-Alters... 3 Likes 2 Shares

I thought that shameless hoe said that she paid her bride price by herself? 25 Likes