|Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by feranmi400: 5:18pm
The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh's family house to have her bride price refunded.
Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Port Harcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEdUoXx6WvE
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/its-over-churchill-family-takes-back-his-bride-price-from-tonto-dikehs-family-video/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by fkpboss: 5:19pm
Ehya... Celebrity's marriage is as weak as buhari
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by SUPOL(m): 5:23pm
Where's d money?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by Papiikush: 5:27pm
Both families should rot in hell for all we care.
Nigerians are still angry at our president sending a voice note to us in Hausa.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by bigFOOTcaveMAN(m): 5:29pm
Good Riddance .... on my way to collect my vote back from APC
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by dacblogger(f): 5:30pm
How come??,I thought tonto dike said she paid her bride price?
Churchill should return the money back to her na
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by chymes0359(m): 5:31pm
why is this even a news..
Nansanse!
Nigerian celebrity marriage dey weak pass buhari spermatozoa..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by auntysimbiat(f): 5:39pm
na wa oo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by Jostico: 5:39pm
the guy before me sha
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by Came: 5:39pm
I wonder why toto lied, she say na she pay her bride price... Na wa oooooo... Wetin church do toto really pain am, way make am bitter like that.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by LaurelP(m): 5:42pm
But someone said she paid her brideprice herself. All these media noise women always put up to gather public pity.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by NubiLove(m): 5:44pm
so she lied that she paid her bride price? why is tonto dike such a liar?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by praizephoto(m): 5:51pm
but Anty dey lie ooo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by EmyLeo(m): 5:52pm
Wake up, pray and pray again
U really need it..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by feranmi400: 6:11pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by IgboAmakaa(f): 6:23pm
God yoruba elders are shameless ....u mean they came to collect their bride price
WAS it not both of them dat enjoyed the one year nonsense marriage ?......why will they shamelessly want there bride price backback
After using her and her fame u still shamelessly came to collect bride price back
yea we Nigerians will only blame the women why the men walk free.....nonsense human beings
my advice to Toto dike is that he should change that his son's name to Dike....to hell with the fuccking marraige
stupid elders with no shame
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by Ishilove: 6:35pm
Awkward... They married on social media and ultimately broke up on social media. I didn't even know bride price return can be publicised.
This generation of young people don't know or understand the meaning of marriage.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by computerboy: 6:40pm
IgboAmakaa:
Why are you blaming the elders? what would you have them do? They just set both of them free now.
Click link in my signature to get your USA USED LAPTOP AT AMAZING PRICES
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by ivolt: 6:44pm
I knew Tonto lied that she paid her own bride price.
I am expecting another carefully cooked lie from her
in few days time.
If you must get married, choose wisely!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by rattlesnake(m): 6:44pm
GLORY
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by hilroy: 6:45pm
Fvck them all
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by IgboAmakaa(f): 6:45pm
Toto pls avoid those agent of darkness
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by adorablevic(f): 6:45pm
am happy for churchhill... he doesn't know how God has saved him
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by ALAYORMII: 6:45pm
Tot Tonto said she paid it by herself??
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by connectpoint: 6:46pm
dacblogger:
sister i wonder o....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by Olasco93: 6:46pm
This is disgraceful, it is shameful, lucubrious, demeaning and an act of oddorrifferrous-saga... They are disgrace to all Church-Alters...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by ikp120(m): 6:46pm
I thought that shameless hoe said that she paid her bride price by herself?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Father Refunds Bride Price To Churchill's Family (Video, Pics by TurboBuilder: 6:46pm
May be she would consider marrying an igbo man this time around... *Just saying*
