|Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by metronaija2: 5:35pm
Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo presided over FEC of 28th June 2017, Presidential Villa, Abuja. See photos below
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by bolanto24(m): 5:39pm
Who the meeting help? See them smiling and laughing like all is well with the country.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by wawappl: 5:49pm
All is not well in the presidency, From the first pix, is like the Chief of staff is warning the acting President
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 5:57pm
wawappl:
Loosed engine works this way
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Jeffboi(m): 6:11pm
Wetin them de always discuss self ??
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Tolexander: 6:17pm
sarrki:No engine quotes this way!
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Keneking: 6:20pm
But who this meeting go epp sef
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by sarrki(m): 6:22pm
Tolexander:
You are back
Be a good Boi
So that you don't go for another ban
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Cityfirstborn(m): 6:24pm
Meeting without results to show for it is a gathering of vultures
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Tolexander: 6:30pm
sarrki:who ban me?
Better remove the cob webs for your brain to reason well!
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:32pm
Bubu is gone for good
Adieu
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by hilroy: 6:33pm
Buhari please resign
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by TINALETC3(f): 6:33pm
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Olasco93: 6:34pm
See as Presido fit Baba Kekere. If na me be God, I for just select am as President with immediate effect.
Am speaking from New York, coma slap me...
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by ascaloth(m): 6:34pm
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by mmb: 6:34pm
All I want from this meeting is : YEEBOS MUST GO! WE DONT WANT THEM IN NIGERIA
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by 9jakohai(m): 6:37pm
mmb:
Grow up......and leave that tribalisim behind.
Seriously....grow up.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Dannyset(m): 6:37pm
Good Acting President! How I wish he becomes our President some day. My love for PMB goes beyond wishing him dead now.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by REDshouse(m): 6:38pm
See as they are laughing while there was bombings at maiduguri that claimed lives..
We are poo
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by lighteningTega: 6:38pm
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by LionDeLeo: 6:38pm
Yeah.
God bless the ag president.
Haters can go and die.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Lawalemi(m): 6:38pm
If only they could just allow Osinbajo act substantively, maybe this hardship would reduce.
Enough of this acting thing and Baba should just park himself somewhere joor
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Shakes85: 6:38pm
Is a normal routine don't make a news out of it
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Xionez(m): 6:38pm
Na wa o. Nigeria is in a precarious state...
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by vickodedon(m): 6:39pm
Sweetest P
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by experimentist: 6:39pm
Is like they want to unveil a new flavour of close up abi?
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by harizonal123(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by IpobExposed: 6:40pm
I love this man. But this Buhari news is getting scary day by day.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Laple0541(m): 6:40pm
I know say one day, this ACTING of a thing will stop, when we are not acting in a film!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by thestevens: 6:40pm
Na me go preside before?,we can't find baba.
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by Hemcy(m): 6:41pm
ftc
|Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting by senzy001: 6:41pm
i just dey observe oooi
