http://www.metronaija.com/2017/06/photos-osinbajo-presides-over-fec.html Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo presided over FEC of 28th June 2017, Presidential Villa, Abuja. See photos below

Who the meeting help? See them smiling and laughing like all is well with the country. 8 Likes

All is not well in the presidency, From the first pix, is like the Chief of staff is warning the acting President 6 Likes 1 Share

Loosed engine works this way Loosed engine works this way 5 Likes

Wetin them de always discuss self ?? 1 Like

Loosed engine works this way No engine quotes this way! No engine quotes this way! 9 Likes

But who this meeting go epp sef

You are back



Be a good Boi



So that you don't go for another ban You are backBe a good BoiSo that you don't go for another ban 2 Likes

Meeting without results to show for it is a gathering of vultures

who ban me?



Better remove the cob webs for your brain to reason well! who ban me?Better remove the cob webs for your brain to reason well! 2 Likes







Adieu Bubu is gone for goodAdieu

Buhari please resign

1 Like

See as Presido fit Baba Kekere. If na me be God, I for just select am as President with immediate effect.

Am speaking from New York, coma slap me...

All I want from this meeting is : YEEBOS MUST GO! WE DONT WANT THEM IN NIGERIA 1 Like

Grow up......and leave that tribalisim behind.



Seriously....grow up. Grow up......and leave that tribalisim behind.Seriously....grow up. 2 Likes

Good Acting President! How I wish he becomes our President some day. My love for PMB goes beyond wishing him dead now.

See as they are laughing while there was bombings at maiduguri that claimed lives..



We are poo

Yeah.



God bless the ag president.



Haters can go and die.

If only they could just allow Osinbajo act substantively, maybe this hardship would reduce.



Enough of this acting thing and Baba should just park himself somewhere joor

Is a normal routine don't make a news out of it

Na wa o. Nigeria is in a precarious state...

Is like they want to unveil a new flavour of close up abi?

Other way Governor Wike visits Nnamdi Kanu here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jz9UwQquGlM I love this man. But this Buhari news is getting scary day by day.

I know say one day, this ACTING of a thing will stop, when we are not acting in a film!!!

Na me go preside before?,we can't find baba.

ftc ftc