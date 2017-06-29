Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To (9925 Views)

Lol... So I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw this post by Krakstv, I couldnt help but Laugh and decided to share it. Oya sharp sharp Lets go dia!!

1. When they be claiming fine boi with baby face. Zeal of Style plus na example 8 Likes 1 Share

Yes. Spite me when you can!!





Izzz allowed! 3 Likes

2. Then somebody just woke up and started d #Beardgang ish 10 Likes

beardless guy pls endure



Sometimes shiit happens

3. How you be at home, work, seeing the #Beardgang every social media you log on to 5 Likes

4: And even all the babes around you start talking about how sexy beards makes men look 1 Like

Homeboiy:

beardless guy pls endure



Sometimes shiit happens Lmao...dz got me ROTF Lmao...dz got me ROTF

5: Then Came d miracle!! Pple be advertising beard oils on Facebook, then they rushing to hv d oil 7 Likes 2 Shares

6: After buying bearf oil and using it in the morning, after few hours they be like oya make d beards come out na 7 Likes

7. Then your friend with beards be asking u, guy u no wan gree grow?? 5 Likes

Chai I can relate to this,but when the beards come finally show face.The thing tire me 2 Likes

8. And your friends start talking bout how sexy and cute the beard makes them look 5 Likes 1 Share

9. Then at 35 years of age, no single beard show up after using gallons of beard oil...



Lalasticlala.

Mynd44. muna push am go FP for dem make dem see 7 Likes 2 Shares

beard na trophy??

niqqar go hustle abegg 14 Likes 1 Share

I laugh small.. Nice one

Not funny jor 2 Likes















Hahaha

Lol. Me that can't even carry beard for two days. The itching be like hell.



The only set of people gaining from all this beard madness na people wet dey sell Igbo (weed) wey dey make beard grow fast. 3 Likes

God punish Buhari for this joblessness he brought upon Nigerian youths 8 Likes 1 Share

lol ;Dlol

. Let my father catch you with bear bear in his house? Your body Wii suffer. Your head and Chin must be perfectly Gorimakpa.

when that barber shave off the four strands you've been managing 21 Likes 1 Share





MAKE I DANCE NAA







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAN_J46d2r0?list=PLnyPm5N2V8kn_a1Tey38sMyxNMD8rFekp LWKMDMAKE I DANCE NAA 1 Like

who beard epp? 1 Like

who beard epp? 1 Like 1 Share

Op see me in my office 1 Like