|10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 9:47pm On Jun 28
Lol... So I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw this post by Krakstv, I couldnt help but Laugh and decided to share it. Oya sharp sharp Lets go dia!!
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 9:49pm On Jun 28
1. When they be claiming fine boi with baby face. Zeal of Style plus na example
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by beardlessdude: 9:49pm On Jun 28
Yes. Spite me when you can!!
Izzz allowed!
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 9:50pm On Jun 28
2. Then somebody just woke up and started d #Beardgang ish
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by Homeboiy(m): 9:52pm On Jun 28
beardless guy pls endure
Sometimes shiit happens
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 9:52pm On Jun 28
3. How you be at home, work, seeing the #Beardgang every social media you log on to
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 9:54pm On Jun 28
4: And even all the babes around you start talking about how sexy beards makes men look
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 9:55pm On Jun 28
Homeboiy:Lmao...dz got me ROTF
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 10:00pm On Jun 28
5: Then Came d miracle!! Pple be advertising beard oils on Facebook, then they rushing to hv d oil
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 10:03pm On Jun 28
6: After buying bearf oil and using it in the morning, after few hours they be like oya make d beards come out na
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 10:04pm On Jun 28
7. Then your friend with beards be asking u, guy u no wan gree grow??
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by Charismatic107: 10:06pm On Jun 28
Chai I can relate to this,but when the beards come finally show face.The thing tire me
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 10:06pm On Jun 28
8. And your friends start talking bout how sexy and cute the beard makes them look
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kiddoiLL(m): 10:11pm On Jun 28
9. Then at 35 years of age, no single beard show up after using gallons of beard oil...
Lalasticlala.
Mynd44. muna push am go FP for dem make dem see
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by kocvalour(m): 10:26pm On Jun 28
beard na trophy??
niqqar go hustle abegg
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by toyeoye(m): 10:39pm On Jun 28
I laugh small.. Nice one
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by veekid(m): 9:52am
Not funny jor
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by chris6flash: 9:52am
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by johnla: 9:52am
Hahaha
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by Chiefpriest1(m): 9:52am
Lol. Me that can't even carry beard for two days. The itching be like hell.
The only set of people gaining from all this beard madness na people wet dey sell Igbo (weed) wey dey make beard grow fast.
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by DieBuhari: 9:53am
God punish Buhari for this joblessness he brought upon Nigerian youths
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by Oladelson(m): 9:53am
lol ;Dlol
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by mrtegation99(m): 9:53am
Let my father catch you with bear bear in his house? Your body Wii suffer. Your head and Chin must be perfectly Gorimakpa. .
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by Soljaboi44(m): 9:53am
when that barber shave off the four strands you've been managing
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by ziego(m): 9:53am
LWKMD
MAKE I DANCE NAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAN_J46d2r0?list=PLnyPm5N2V8kn_a1Tey38sMyxNMD8rFekp
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by hazyfm1: 9:53am
who beard epp?
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by liftedhigh: 9:53am
Oops
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by ayatt(m): 9:54am
who beard epp?
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by Drsheddy(m): 9:54am
Y
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by donprinyo: 9:54am
Crap
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by SeniorZato(m): 9:55am
Op see me in my office
|Re: 10 Pictures Guys Without Beard Can Relate To by drey69(m): 9:55am
"A man without beard is like a lion without its mane"
Lemme coman be going
