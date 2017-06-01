Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) (6433 Views)

Source: On Wednesday 28th June 2017, the remains of two gallant soldiers that paid the supreme price on Saturday 17th June 2017, along Damboa-Biu road in Borno State, 11NA/66/10788 Lance Corporal Auwal Halliru and 15NA/73/0188 Private Halilu Aliyu of 254 Task Force Battalion were buried according Islamic religious rites at the Gombe military ceremony.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/remains-of-two-gallant-soldiers-killed.html 1 Like

Rest in peace Gallant Soldiers 2 Likes

may there soul rest in peace

RIP

RIP sirs

Yet again Boko haram snatch two of Nigerian brave soldiers, thank you so much for the service, may God comfort and stay with the families you left behind. 1 Like

they are killing a lot of Nigeria soldiers,it's not just been reported by the media

After Bubu & Co will be Jubilating of Ending Insurgency in this country called Zoo Nonsence set of People !!! 1 Like

Hope their families are well taken care off

rest well able gallant

rip .u die as hero

Allahumma gafirylahum warahamhum

:l When are we going to end this nonsense called bokoharam??:l

Since the inception of this present administration we have lost gallant soldiers and we are still losing more to boko -haram

We didn't lose such in the previous administration despite the allegations from everywhere that money for arms were diverted.

The worse part of it is the fact that the arms bought by previous administration are being used by this present government to fight insurgency and our media are silent about this development. No media house dare to report the killing of our men by boko Boys Anymore.

.....because some people feel they have a religion.



Too bad.

This nonsense will stop the moment politicians become the victims.



imagine that 15NA.. such a young soldier Rest in peace comrades..

may there soul rest in peace



Amen hipsy Vanida

Sad

RIP boys





Abba Kyari should be sent to capture Shekau...so he can have a befitting selfie. Abba Kyari should be sent to capture Shekau...so he can have a befitting selfie. 1 Like 1 Share

We are leaving for our dear country (Biafra), so that boko haram will finish u all mudafucking northerners... Bastards... Extremists... NIGERIA is already a sinking ship...

MAY THEIR SOUL RIP.





People are actually dying for Nigeria



Meanwhile buhari's jet at Heathrow is consuming £4000 daily as parking charges and tax.



Times £4000 (500 naira to £1) to 50+ days buhari had been in london...



People are actually dying for Nigeria

Meanwhile buhari's jet at Heathrow is consuming £4000 daily as parking charges and tax.

Times £4000 (500 naira to £1) to 50+ days buhari had been in london...

I weep for my country

for how long My God have mercy

RIP. But you died for nothing.



Boko Haram is fighting for a country in the north to be governed with Islamic Sharia Criminal laws.



Boko Haram emerged shortly after the 12 northern Nigeria states adopted Islamic Sharia Criminal codes.



There are millions of Muslims in northern Nigeria who share same objectives with Boko Haram fighters.



Soldiers, use your tongue to count your teeth before embarking on a futile fight.



An Islamic Country for far-northern Nigeria shall see to the disappearance of Boko Haram, not waste of precious lives through war.