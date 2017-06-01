₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by jonhemma11: 4:59am
On Wednesday 28th June 2017, the remains of two gallant soldiers that paid the supreme price on Saturday 17th June 2017, along Damboa-Biu road in Borno State, 11NA/66/10788 Lance Corporal Auwal Halliru and 15NA/73/0188 Private Halilu Aliyu of 254 Task Force Battalion were buried according Islamic religious rites at the Gombe military ceremony.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/remains-of-two-gallant-soldiers-killed.html
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Lastking147(m): 5:11am
Rest in peace Gallant Soldiers
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by vanida6(f): 6:13am
may there soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by mmb: 6:23am
RIP
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by OrestesDante: 6:27am
RIP sirs
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by sunnysunny69(m): 6:40am
Yet again Boko haram snatch two of Nigerian brave soldiers, thank you so much for the service, may God comfort and stay with the families you left behind.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by walemoney007(m): 7:18am
sunnysunny69:they are killing a lot of Nigeria soldiers,it's not just been reported by the media
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 7:45am
After Bubu & Co will be Jubilating of Ending Insurgency in this country called Zoo Nonsence set of People !!!
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Randyhot(m): 7:53am
Hope their families are well taken care off
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Abawonder: 8:45am
rest well able gallant
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 9:44am
rip .u die as hero
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by sotall(m): 9:44am
ok
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Soljaboi44(m): 9:44am
hmmmm
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by husnath(m): 9:45am
Allahumma gafirylahum warahamhum
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by susidy(m): 9:46am
When are we going to end this nonsense called bokoharam?? :l
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by freemanbubble: 9:46am
Since the inception of this present administration we have lost gallant soldiers and we are still losing more to boko -haram
We didn't lose such in the previous administration despite the allegations from everywhere that money for arms were diverted.
The worse part of it is the fact that the arms bought by previous administration are being used by this present government to fight insurgency and our media are silent about this development. No media house dare to report the killing of our men by boko Boys Anymore.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by dlondonbadboy: 9:46am
.....because some people feel they have a religion.
Too bad.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by freemanbubble: 9:46am
O
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Akwasi(m): 9:47am
This nonsense will stop the moment politicians become the victims.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Soljaboi44(m): 9:48am
Rest in peace comrades..
imagine that 15NA.. such a young soldier
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by malware: 9:49am
vanida6:
Amen hipsy Vanida
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by johnla: 9:49am
Sad
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by Ugoeze2016: 9:49am
RIP boys
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49am
Abba Kyari should be sent to capture Shekau...so he can have a befitting selfie.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by pinkyz: 9:51am
We are leaving for our dear country (Biafra), so that boko haram will finish u all mudafucking northerners... Bastards... Extremists... NIGERIA is already a sinking ship...
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by ignis: 9:53am
MAY THEIR SOUL RIP.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by YelloweWest: 9:59am
Na wa o.
People are actually dying for Nigeria
Meanwhile buhari's jet at Heathrow is consuming £4000 daily as parking charges and tax.
Times £4000 (500 naira to £1) to 50+ days buhari had been in london...
I weep for my country
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by izospindle(m): 10:04am
for how long My God have mercy
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by kikake: 10:09am
RIP. But you died for nothing.
Boko Haram is fighting for a country in the north to be governed with Islamic Sharia Criminal laws.
Boko Haram emerged shortly after the 12 northern Nigeria states adopted Islamic Sharia Criminal codes.
There are millions of Muslims in northern Nigeria who share same objectives with Boko Haram fighters.
Soldiers, use your tongue to count your teeth before embarking on a futile fight.
An Islamic Country for far-northern Nigeria shall see to the disappearance of Boko Haram, not waste of precious lives through war.
|Re: Burial Of Two Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:27am
Rest in Peace gallant men.
Meanwhile, I thought this Muslim coffin or whatever they call it is made of bamboo? This one is made of iron.
