|Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 3:45pm
I think social media is the best way to express or ask anything from these governments of nowadays,
Yesterday pictures of a bad and spoilt road in ejigbo, Osun State blew online, (nairaland, Facebook, Twitter and other sites) and you know how people react about it, as in Nigerian no get chill,
In case you miss the post on nairaland here you can check it here:
www.nairaland.com/3887397/deadly-condition-ejigbo-after-heavy
Those leaders were cursed and they received insults of their life,
And I think the posts reach some of them,
Just from yesterday-today, we've seen people parading the area, and have already started working on the road,
Pictures below
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 3:47pm
More
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Emescot(m): 4:08pm
This is indeed good, i wish the government could open a platform for Lagosians to post bad pictures of roads and then let the governemt say when they will commence work. Good job but please let Government visit odonguyan road, whether state or Federal government
1 Like
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 4:13pm
Lalasticlala
olawalebabs ,
Fynestboi,
Richiez
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by EvilMetahuman: 4:53pm
They now wonder why south west in the most developed region in the country.
See swift response.
See stones brought for construction.
5 Likes
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Keneking: 5:04pm
The action has been taken because it is related to members of family of Ag. President
Rauf had to use Executive Order to ensure that work begins
But why not award a proper contract
Clear the current road or fill with gravel instead of rocks
These stones look like they are from Lagos, part of Eko Atlantic project
But where is lalasticlala sef
1 Like
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 5:26pm
Keneking:
I don't know
1 Like
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by alade112(m): 5:41pm
Rapid response! The social media is a powerful tool which can never be underestimated,the problem we are facing in Africa/Nigeria is that we still don't know how to use it well. Kudos to the person who exposed this bad roads to the world.
To my brothers from the rising sun can you now see the difference? with all the bad roads pics we see here on nairaland almost everyday from your region, how many of those road got the attention needed?
We don't chest beat on nothing.
Thanks
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by MrMystrO(m): 7:58pm
Is that the Best they Can do? That's not Construction, That's Stone filling!
2 Likes
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:59pm
Why will they call this road deadly when it has not killed anyone yet?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Yomzzyblog: 7:59pm
Was even thinking it was ejigbo, lagos...Walks out of thread
3 Likes
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by donkenny(m): 8:00pm
What's deadly about it
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:00pm
Aregbese @ Work!
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:01pm
Enough of all these accolades and appraisals we give to those we voted in there to serve us!
It's our RIGHT and we deserve to get it RIGHTLY and ON-TIME!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by derhyma: 8:03pm
this road fine na..
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Loop1: 8:06pm
It was a party for the potopoto boys yesterday .they started comparing south west with their potopoto land and brain .No be by chest beating .
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by kevoh(m): 8:06pm
Mtchew! Those rocks will not do the work!
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:07pm
It shall never be well with those killing this country
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by asuustrike2009: 8:07pm
alade112:This got the attention because Ag president was involved and had promised to work on it as claimed by op. There had being many post of bad roads in Lagos and other parts of the country on the social media yet the response was slow compare to this one that was posted few days ago. In other to shame political opponent that was why there was swift action.
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Hannahyoumg: 8:08pm
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by dejaomo1: 8:10pm
Emescot:
please kindly visit lagos citizens gate for any complain in your area or download the app on play store (lagos state citizens gate)
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Zico5(m): 8:10pm
Election rerun factor. Aregbe knows what he is doing. He just wish u use this kangaroo project to court sympathy when workers are hungry.
1 Like
|Re: Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) by Smooyis(m): 8:17pm
Like Ejigbo anywhere is jinxed for bad roads. Come to Ejigbo Lagos and experience mother of all worst roads all over. Hoping our governor Ambode radar will soon focus on the area.
1 Like
