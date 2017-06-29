Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Deadly Roads In Ejigbo Under Construction(photos) (5823 Views)

Yesterday pictures of a bad and spoilt road in ejigbo, Osun State blew online, (nairaland, Facebook, Twitter and other sites) and you know how people react about it, as in Nigerian no get chill,







In case you miss the post on nairaland here you can check it here:



www.nairaland.com/3887397/deadly-condition-ejigbo-after-heavy









Those leaders were cursed and they received insults of their life,







And I think the posts reach some of them,







Just from yesterday-today, we've seen people parading the area, and have already started working on the road,





This is indeed good, i wish the government could open a platform for Lagosians to post bad pictures of roads and then let the governemt say when they will commence work. Good job but please let Government visit odonguyan road, whether state or Federal government 1 Like

They now wonder why south west in the most developed region in the country.





See swift response.



See stones brought for construction. 5 Likes



Rauf had to use Executive Order to ensure that work begins

But why not award a proper contract

Clear the current road or fill with gravel instead of rocks

These stones look like they are from Lagos, part of Eko Atlantic project



I don't know

Rapid response! The social media is a powerful tool which can never be underestimated,the problem we are facing in Africa/Nigeria is that we still don't know how to use it well. Kudos to the person who exposed this bad roads to the world.



To my brothers from the rising sun can you now see the difference? with all the bad roads pics we see here on nairaland almost everyday from your region, how many of those road got the attention needed?



We don't chest beat on nothing.



Is that the Best they Can do? That's not Construction, That's Stone filling! 2 Likes







Why will they call this road deadly when it has not killed anyone yet? Why will they call this road deadly when it has not killed anyone yet? 1 Like 1 Share

Was even thinking it was ejigbo, lagos...Walks out of thread 3 Likes

What's deadly about it

Aregbese @ Work!

Enough of all these accolades and appraisals we give to those we voted in there to serve us!





It's our RIGHT and we deserve to get it RIGHTLY and ON-TIME!! 1 Like 1 Share

this road fine na..

It was a party for the potopoto boys yesterday .they started comparing south west with their potopoto land and brain .No be by chest beating .

Mtchew! Those rocks will not do the work!

It shall never be well with those killing this country

Thanks This got the attention because Ag president was involved and had promised to work on it as claimed by op. There had being many post of bad roads in Lagos and other parts of the country on the social media yet the response was slow compare to this one that was posted few days ago. In other to shame political opponent that was why there was swift action. This got the attention because Ag president was involved and had promised to work on it as claimed by op. There had being many post of bad roads in Lagos and other parts of the country on the social media yet the response was slow compare to this one that was posted few days ago. In other to shame political opponent that was why there was swift action.

This is indeed good, i wish the government could open a platform for Lagosians to post bad pictures of roads and then let the governemt say when they will commence work. Good job but please let Government visit odonguyan road, whether state or Federal government

please kindly visit lagos citizens gate for any complain in your area or download the app on play store (lagos state citizens gate) please kindly visit lagos citizens gate for any complain in your area or download the app on play store (lagos state citizens gate)

Election rerun factor. Aregbe knows what he is doing. He just wish u use this kangaroo project to court sympathy when workers are hungry. 1 Like