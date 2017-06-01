₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by broseme: 3:47pm
According to the story shared by Ismail,five suicide bombers, two males and three females, were killed yesterday in Mamanti village,Borno state after a suicide belt detonation error.Below is what he wrote......
'VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED
5 suicide bombers died along Mamanti village yesterday, after suicide belt detonation error from one of the terrorist'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/5-suicide-bombers-die-in-mammanti.html
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by broseme: 3:47pm
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:48pm
sad news
Before you quote me, when it happened during Jonathan's era many people instead of condemning book haram were celebrating them, so don't quote me to say shiit.
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by MasterChen: 4:52pm
Mehn...what an achievement.
You die being roasted on earth and the same fate awaits you in the other side. Kaare
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by ajigiteri(m): 4:52pm
It wasnt an error. The acient of days was involved. "Let God arise and let his enemies be sactterred" psalm 68:1 he sacttered their flesh also. If you can say amen like a believer as many as those who rise against you, before the end of this month, not only will they scatter but holy ghost will scatter their flesh like these bombers.
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by beardlessdude: 4:52pm
"Peaceful people" bombing their kind.
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Caustics: 4:53pm
Nothing as good as seeing these bastards roast on earth. they should feed the remains to dogs, let something useful comeout of their life/death
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Jaytecq(m): 4:53pm
i laugh in Bauchi's language
#Mumus.com
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by dolphinife: 4:53pm
Wish I was born in an era of peace and tranquility
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Freiden(m): 4:53pm
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by ishua: 4:54pm
Aahn
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by jegz25(m): 4:54pm
thank God
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by lonelydora(m): 4:54pm
Olowo Gbogboro at work. Borno will be worse than Syria if care is not taken by their elites.
They initially thought they were doing Christians. See now.
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by sankky: 4:55pm
More errors needed please....
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by jonili(m): 4:55pm
good news
but those pictures are disgusting man!
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by NLPsychologist: 4:55pm
...off they go in pieces!
Fighting for god went wrong.
If your god can't fight for himself, find another one!
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Ekakamba: 4:55pm
Nowadays I hear alot of suicide bombings in Nigeria and less in Iraq.
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by muhdchilli(m): 4:55pm
May God help us
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Horo(m): 4:55pm
Nawa these people will never learn why will I kill myself as this life sweet
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Charismatic107: 4:55pm
I still wonder what they brainwash them with that make them decide to give up their live easily
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by maberry(m): 4:56pm
when it comes to these animals
no need adding graphic pictures or viewer discretion
their deaths is always a pleasure to see
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:56pm
Islam is a disease...Just negodu
I can't believe I'm sharing country with these animals
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Theblackstalln: 4:57pm
When they about to enter heaven and dem dey jollificate dey wait for their promised vigirns God be like...My friend will u go to hell
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by sunnyside16(m): 4:57pm
Oluwa was involved
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Ramanto(m): 4:57pm
dolphinife:There has never been such era
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by sinistermind(m): 4:57pm
see as that one booby stand.... girls with fallen b**bs carry a bomn today
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by Primebuilders(m): 4:57pm
This is the type of news we should be hearing. 20 suicide bomber kill them selves
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by adorablevic(f): 4:58pm
Good for them rot in hell
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by chuose2: 4:59pm
NIGERIANS THE BIBLE SAYS WOE TO THOSE WHO CALL EVIL GOOD.
Isaiah 5:20
Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
ADEBOYE GAVE BUHARI HIS BLESSINGS, THEREBY CALLING BUHARI GOOD.
EVERYBODY KNEW THAT BUHARI SUPPORTS SHARIA LAW, THAT'S WHY THESE KILLINGS ARE GOING ON.
SO WHY WILL ADEBOYE & REDEEMED SUPPORT A MAN WHO AS WE CAN ALL SEE SUPPORT SHARIA LAW?
THIS IS THE SAME ADEBOYE WHO CLAIMS TO RAISE THE DEAD
http://kingdomnews.ng/pastor-adeboyes-handkerchiefs-raise-the-dead/
SO FELLOW NIGERIANS I BLAME ADEBOYE FOR MAKING THE SOUTH SUPPORT BUHARI WHO HAS AN ISLAMIC AGENDA
BUT GOD WAS MERCIFUL TO US AND WARNED US ABOUT BUHARI.
PASTOR BOSUN EMMANUEL WARNED US ABOUT BUHARI.
YET ADEBOYE MADE US IGNORE HIM.
NIGERIANS WE TOO ARE TO BLAME FOR BEING FOOLED INTO ACCEPTING THIS ISLAMIC GOVT
THAT PROTECTS FULANI HERDSMEN, WHILE IGNORING THE REST OF US.
IMAGINE KILLING FULANI HERDSMEN IS GENOCIDE, BUT KILLING CHRISTIANS IS OKAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EgzLOtFjUY
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/880109274717966346/video/1
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by ziego(m): 4:59pm
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by stevemarkdangot(m): 4:59pm
Are these people dumb?! How will you kill yourself? For what?...
|Re: 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) by fokoyor: 4:59pm
they look like people that were coerced into terrorism.mostly girls.......won't be surprised if they are from those minority Christian villages.....captured and tortured until death becomes pleasant for them.
