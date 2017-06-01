Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 5 Suicide Bombers Die In Borno After Suicide Belt Detonation Error(Graphic Pics) (8355 Views)

'VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED

5 suicide bombers died along Mamanti village yesterday, after suicide belt detonation error from one of the terrorist'



Before you quote me, when it happened during Jonathan's era many people instead of condemning book haram were celebrating them, so don't quote me to say shiit. sad newsBefore you quote me, when it happened during Jonathan's era many people instead of condemning book haram were celebrating them, so don't quote me to say shiit. 6 Likes

You die being roasted on earth and the same fate awaits you in the other side. Kaare 7 Likes 1 Share

It wasnt an error. The acient of days was involved. "Let God arise and let his enemies be sactterred" psalm 68:1 he sacttered their flesh also. If you can say amen like a believer as many as those who rise against you, before the end of this month, not only will they scatter but holy ghost will scatter their flesh like these bombers. 25 Likes

"Peaceful people" bombing their kind. 1 Like

Nothing as good as seeing these bastards roast on earth. they should feed the remains to dogs, let something useful comeout of their life/death Nothing as good as seeing these bastards roast on earth. they should feed the remains to dogs, let something useful comeout of their life/death





Wish I was born in an era of peace and tranquility

Olowo Gbogboro at work. Borno will be worse than Syria if care is not taken by their elites.



They initially thought they were doing Christians. See now. 3 Likes

More errors needed please....

but those pictures are disgusting man! 1 Like

Fighting for god went wrong.

If your god can't fight for himself, find another one!

Nowadays I hear alot of suicide bombings in Nigeria and less in Iraq.

May God help us

Nawa these people will never learn why will I kill myself as this life sweet

I still wonder what they brainwash them with that make them decide to give up their live easily 1 Like



no need adding graphic pictures or viewer discretion

their deaths is always a pleasure to see when it comes to these animalsno need addingtheir deaths is always a pleasure to see 4 Likes

Islam is a disease...Just negodu



I can't believe I'm sharing country with these animals 2 Likes

When they about to enter heaven and dem dey jollificate dey wait for their promised vigirns God be like...My friend will u go to hell 3 Likes

Wish I was born in an era of peace and tranquility There has never been such era There has never been such era 1 Like

This is the type of news we should be hearing. 20 suicide bomber kill them selves

Good for them rot in hell

NIGERIANS THE BIBLE SAYS WOE TO THOSE WHO CALL EVIL GOOD.



Isaiah 5:20

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!



ADEBOYE GAVE BUHARI HIS BLESSINGS, THEREBY CALLING BUHARI GOOD.





EVERYBODY KNEW THAT BUHARI SUPPORTS SHARIA LAW, THAT'S WHY THESE KILLINGS ARE GOING ON.





SO WHY WILL ADEBOYE & REDEEMED SUPPORT A MAN WHO AS WE CAN ALL SEE SUPPORT SHARIA LAW?





THIS IS THE SAME ADEBOYE WHO CLAIMS TO RAISE THE DEAD





http://kingdomnews.ng/pastor-adeboyes-handkerchiefs-raise-the-dead/





SO FELLOW NIGERIANS I BLAME ADEBOYE FOR MAKING THE SOUTH SUPPORT BUHARI WHO HAS AN ISLAMIC AGENDA





BUT GOD WAS MERCIFUL TO US AND WARNED US ABOUT BUHARI.

PASTOR BOSUN EMMANUEL WARNED US ABOUT BUHARI.

YET ADEBOYE MADE US IGNORE HIM.





NIGERIANS WE TOO ARE TO BLAME FOR BEING FOOLED INTO ACCEPTING THIS ISLAMIC GOVT

THAT PROTECTS FULANI HERDSMEN, WHILE IGNORING THE REST OF US.

IMAGINE KILLING FULANI HERDSMEN IS GENOCIDE, BUT KILLING CHRISTIANS IS OKAY







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EgzLOtFjUY

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/880109274717966346/video/1 Isaiah 5:20Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nJx907Ffhs?list=PLnyPm5N2V8kn_a1Tey38sMyxNMD8rFekp ndi ara

Are these people dumb?! How will you kill yourself? For what?...