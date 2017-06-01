₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Islie: 5:13pm
Posted by Biodun Oyeleye
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/06/court-fines-sahara-reporters-n4bn-saraki-libel/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:15pm
Story!
10 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by dolphinife: 5:15pm
A court sitting in Ilorin slammed that much on Sahara reporters
Ilorin for that matter.....and saraki is from Ilorin??
Is saraki that broke??
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Keneking: 5:15pm
Great, a Lagos court would grant appropriate judgement soon
17 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:16pm
God bless the judiciary the last hope of the common man
8 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by GavelSlam: 5:17pm
Saraki looking for money.
4 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:Shut up Mr man. Don't even call mynd44 I go call am for you
10 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by jay2pee(m): 5:23pm
Hmmm mm.....
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Mynd44: 5:27pm
Smh.
Can you sue BBC to a Nigerian court?
1 Like
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by ishiamu(m): 5:46pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Ok barrister ngeneukwenu a.k.a ubani
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by nwaanambra1: 5:51pm
y not fine him 1 trillion dollars!
nansense and ignoramus!
make i hear say sahara reporters even answer the yeye court
10 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by doctokwus: 6:10pm
N5billion indeed!
How convenient that it was issued by a court in Ilorin by one of d utterly corrupt judges that litter every branch of d judicial space of Nigeria.
Everyday,u get evidence to just painfully agree with d likes of Nnamdi Kanu that liken this contraption called Nigeria to a zoo.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by slimfit1(m): 6:15pm
Sahara reporters will be stupid to pay a penny.
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by OrestesDante: 6:18pm
GavelSlam:He wants to scare Sahara reporter.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Funlord2(m): 6:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
And you were the one telling someone up there to shut up? Ipob Jews...always in a hurry to flood threads with their skewed and senseless views only to just end up posting nonsense!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Edopesin(m): 6:30pm
4bn because of wht
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by NwaAmaikpe: 6:30pm
What is 4Billion Naira sef
That is less than what Sowore uses to smoke kpoli and MonkeyTail in six months.
It is less than what HushPuppi spends on what he matches the ground with.
If Saraki is broke, I can direct him to Papa Nteje so that a potent money ritual can be done for him
Nonsense
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by eagleeye2: 6:31pm
You are presumed INNOCENT until proven GUILTY
1 Like
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by three: 6:31pm
guess the money is in the budget already
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Oche211(m): 6:31pm
I still stand with sahara reporters.
We all knw that saraki nd co are all corrupt nd sahara reporters remain the best in investigative journalism in the country.
Honestly, our judiciary nd justice system is messed up.
Imagine the likes of Saraki, Dino melaye nd and even Evans claiming damages.
Haba!!! SMH
1 Like
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Umartins1(m): 6:31pm
Phew
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Edopesin(m): 6:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
oya we they wait for uhr punch line
1 Like
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by ipobarecriminals: 6:32pm
olushola Saraki High court, Ilorin.
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by liftedhigh: 6:32pm
Say What?! #4b?!
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Oche211(m): 6:32pm
slimfit1:don't worry, saraki isn't getting a penny.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by guy2two: 6:32pm
The lawyers (both those on the defence and prosecuting sides) will be the real winners of this case at the end of the day.
After the series of appeal that will follow, neither Saraki nor SR will be paid a dime but the lawyers' fees must be paid.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by madridguy(m): 6:32pm
An Ilorin High Court ayam laughing out
Mynd44:
1 Like
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Edu3Again: 6:32pm
So no need to pay anything.
As Briggs the Spokes Person for Both the SS&SE said, it's too late to restructure.
Lets all go are separate ways.
This way Nigeria will be defunct, hence no-one to pay.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/late-restructuring-lets-break-annkio-briggs/
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by ademega(m): 6:33pm
Funny
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by superior1: 6:33pm
Ilorin court fine Sahara New York 4billion naira.
That Ilorin court funny pass alibaba
3 Likes
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Flexherbal(m): 6:33pm
Na the whole company dem go give am.
|Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by omoadeleye(m): 6:34pm
Chai. Gbesere oo
