Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Islie: 5:13pm
Posted by Biodun Oyeleye


An Ilorin High Court, presided over by Justice Adeyinka Oyinloye on Wednesday slammed a N4 billion judgment against the publisher of popular online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, over a series of stories published two years ago by the medium against Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The judgment affected stories published by the online medium against Saraki between September and December of 2015. The Senate President had, through his lawyer, Babatunde Olomu, asked for the intervention of the court following the publication of series of libellous stories against him by Sahara Reporters. Both Sowore and Sahara Reporters were joined as defendants in the suit marked as KWS/23/2017.

Delivering the judgment, the court agreed with Olomou and granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant in the case. The reliefs granted are as follows: “The sum of N1 billion as general and aggravated damages for libellous words falsely, maliciously and recklessly published by the defendants of and concerning the claimant in the online issue of Sahara Reporters of October 5, 2015 under the caption “Nigeria at 55: Bukola Saraki and 83 Inmates Are Running the Asylum”.

“The sum of N1 billion as general and aggravated damages for libellous words falsely, maliciously and recklessly published by the defendants of and concerning the claimant in the online issue of Sahara Reporters of Sahara Reporters of September 20, 2015 under the caption: “A polished Name for political immorality.

Time for Saraki to Go!”
“The sum of N1 billion as general and aggravated damages for libellous words falsely, maliciously and recklessly published by the defendants of and concerning the claimant in the online issue of Sahara Reporters of Sahara Reporters of November 09, 2015 under the caption: “Bukola Saraki On a shopping Spree to Buy Judges…Stop Being a Clown And A Coward Man Up, face The Music”.

“The sum of N1 billion as general and aggravated damages for libellous words falsely, maliciously and recklessly published by the defendants of and concerning the claimant in the online issue of Sahara Reporters of Sahara Reporters of December 1, 2015 under the caption: “Arms Contract Scandal: Senator Saraki.

Blackmailed CBN Officials To Pay N250 Million Hush Funds”.

“An order for injunction restraining the defendants from further writing, printing or causing to be written, printed or circulated or otherwise published of the claimant the said, or similar libel.

“An order directing the defendants to remove the offending publications from its website on the internet within three days from the date of judgment and an order directing the defendants to publish an apology to the claimant on its online newspaper and in three other daily newspapers.”


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/06/court-fines-sahara-reporters-n4bn-saraki-libel/

lalasticlala

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:15pm
Story!

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by dolphinife: 5:15pm
A court sitting in Ilorin slammed that much on Sahara reporters

Ilorin for that matter.....and saraki is from Ilorin??

Is saraki that broke??

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Keneking: 5:15pm
Great, a Lagos court would grant appropriate judgement soon grin grin

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:16pm
God bless the judiciary the last hope of the common man

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by GavelSlam: 5:17pm
Saraki looking for money.

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Story!
Shut up Mr man. Don't even call mynd44 I go call am for you

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by jay2pee(m): 5:23pm
Hmmm mm.....
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Mynd44: 5:27pm
Smh.

Can you sue BBC to a Nigerian court? undecided undecided

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by ishiamu(m): 5:46pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Story!

Ok barrister ngeneukwenu a.k.a ubani
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by nwaanambra1: 5:51pm
y not fine him 1 trillion dollars!

nansense and ignoramus!


make i hear say sahara reporters even answer the yeye court cheesy

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by doctokwus: 6:10pm
N5billion indeed!
How convenient that it was issued by a court in Ilorin by one of d utterly corrupt judges that litter every branch of d judicial space of Nigeria.
Everyday,u get evidence to just painfully agree with d likes of Nnamdi Kanu that liken this contraption called Nigeria to a zoo.

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by slimfit1(m): 6:15pm
Sahara reporters will be stupid to pay a penny.
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by OrestesDante: 6:18pm
GavelSlam:
Saraki looking for money.
He wants to scare Sahara reporter.

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Funlord2(m): 6:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
God bless the judiciary the last hole of the common man



And you were the one telling someone up there to shut up? Ipob Jews...always in a hurry to flood threads with their skewed and senseless views only to just end up posting nonsense! grin

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Edopesin(m): 6:30pm
4bn because of wht
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by NwaAmaikpe: 6:30pm
shocked

What is 4Billion Naira sef undecided


That is less than what Sowore uses to smoke kpoli and MonkeyTail in six months.

It is less than what HushPuppi spends on what he matches the ground with.


If Saraki is broke, I can direct him to Papa Nteje so that a potent money ritual can be done for him


Nonsense

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by eagleeye2: 6:31pm
You are presumed INNOCENT until proven GUILTY

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by three: 6:31pm
guess the money is in the budget already
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Oche211(m): 6:31pm
I still stand with sahara reporters.
We all knw that saraki nd co are all corrupt nd sahara reporters remain the best in investigative journalism in the country.
Honestly, our judiciary nd justice system is messed up.
Imagine the likes of Saraki, Dino melaye nd and even Evans claiming damages.
Haba!!! SMH

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Umartins1(m): 6:31pm
Phew
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Edopesin(m): 6:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

oya we they wait for uhr punch line

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by ipobarecriminals: 6:32pm
sad olushola Saraki High court, Ilorin.
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by liftedhigh: 6:32pm
Say What?! #4b?!
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Oche211(m): 6:32pm
slimfit1:
Sahara reporters will be stupid to pay a penny.
don't worry, saraki isn't getting a penny.

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by guy2two: 6:32pm
The lawyers (both those on the defence and prosecuting sides) will be the real winners of this case at the end of the day.

After the series of appeal that will follow, neither Saraki nor SR will be paid a dime but the lawyers' fees must be paid.

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by madridguy(m): 6:32pm
An Ilorin High Court grin grin grin grin grin ayam laughing out

Mynd44:
Smh.

Can you sue BBC to a Nigerian court? undecided undecided

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Edu3Again: 6:32pm
Sharia Sahara Reporters dont worry very soon there will be no Nigeria.
So no need to pay anything.

As Briggs the Spokes Person for Both the SS&SE said, it's too late to restructure.
Lets all go are separate ways.
This way Nigeria will be defunct, hence no-one to pay.




http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/late-restructuring-lets-break-annkio-briggs/
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by ademega(m): 6:33pm
Funny
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by superior1: 6:33pm
Ilorin court fine Sahara New York 4billion naira.
That Ilorin court funny pass alibaba

Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by Flexherbal(m): 6:33pm
Na the whole company dem go give am.
Re: Court Fines Sahara Reporters N4bn For Saraki Libel by omoadeleye(m): 6:34pm
Chai. Gbesere oo

