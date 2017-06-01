Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) (9522 Views)

Ogba area of Lagos yesterday June 29th was flooded after a heavy rainfall, vehicles could not move smoothly as the water covered a busy road and traffic started building up.



According to reports, the overflow was a result of the bad drainage system in the area.



See more photos below..









Ambode sef...



From my perspective, i think the following should be done:



1. Widen the drainage from Pen Cinema to Mobil

2. Wide the drains from Housing Estate to link up with Area G drains.

3. Shut down Mobil fuel station and widen its drains

4. Widen the drains from Odu Eran to link with Agege garage 18 Likes 1 Share

Benin city is worst than this 2 Likes

Ambode is working 3 Likes

Na wa oh! Potopoto Mainland is like this then how would island be?Na wa oh! Potopoto

Lagos and flood be like ipobs and joblessness. 7 Likes

Ambode sef flood happens everywhere in the world,even the so called united state of america..google it.......am not an ambode fan but blaming ambode for this is myopic and dumb... flood happens everywhere in the world,even the so called united state of america..google it.......am not an ambode fan but blaming ambode for this is myopic and dumb... 1 Like

true or false,,,,? 1 Like 1 Share

Let me come and be going bros abeg count well again bros abeg count well again





http://www.nairaland.com/3646432/abia-state-commissions-seaport-aba That one na child play, compare to these Aba sea port 4 Likes 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uYKEJpkGzc okay 1 Like

Sometimes these floods are inevitable especially after heavy rains..





But it would also help if the drains weren't clogged with garbage people dispose indiscriminately. Everytime you throw a pure water sachet or corn hob out the window of a vehicle, you are a part of this problem.

true or false,,,,?

neither true nor false, just stupid neither true nor false, just stupid

That one na child play, compare to these Aba sea port



http://www.nairaland.com/3646432/abia-state-commissions-seaport-aba





Only God can judge Abians for their perpetual foolishness. 1 Like

Still manageable compare to some areas in lagos state.

Lagos and flood be like ipobs and joblessness.

