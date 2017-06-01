₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 10:07am
By Lasgidi Online
Ogba area of Lagos yesterday June 29th was flooded after a heavy rainfall, vehicles could not move smoothly as the water covered a busy road and traffic started building up.
According to reports, the overflow was a result of the bad drainage system in the area.
See more photos below..
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/06/ogba-flooded-after-heavy-rainfall.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by LasgidiOnline: 10:09am
eyaa
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Keneking: 12:32pm
Ambode sef...
From my perspective, i think the following should be done:
1. Widen the drainage from Pen Cinema to Mobil
2. Wide the drains from Housing Estate to link up with Area G drains.
3. Shut down Mobil fuel station and widen its drains
4. Widen the drains from Odu Eran to link with Agege garage
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by liftedhigh: 12:32pm
Na wah
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Elijahrona(m): 12:32pm
Very fine.
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 12:33pm
Aaaah ambo!
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by joekes(m): 12:33pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by anonymuz(m): 12:33pm
Benin city is worst than this
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Nellybank(m): 12:33pm
Ambode is working
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by emsheddy(m): 12:33pm
Naija ooooooo
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by jonero4(m): 12:33pm
4th to comment
Let me come and be going
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Nofuckgiven: 12:33pm
Mainland is like this then how would island be?
Na wa oh! Potopoto
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 12:33pm
go get some kayak
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by sureheaven(m): 12:34pm
Lagos and flood be like ipobs and joblessness.
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Hotshawarma: 12:34pm
Keneking:flood happens everywhere in the world,even the so called united state of america..google it.......am not an ambode fan but blaming ambode for this is myopic and dumb...
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by oatzeal(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Abalado: 12:34pm
true or false,,,,?
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by kinkybunny(f): 12:34pm
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by emsheddy(m): 12:34pm
jonero4:bros abeg count well again
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by adem30: 12:34pm
That one na child play, compare to these Aba sea port
http://www.nairaland.com/3646432/abia-state-commissions-seaport-aba
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by ziego(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by MadCow1: 12:35pm
Sometimes these floods are inevitable especially after heavy rains..
But it would also help if the drains weren't clogged with garbage people dispose indiscriminately. Everytime you throw a pure water sachet or corn hob out the window of a vehicle, you are a part of this problem.
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by themonk: 12:35pm
Abalado:
neither true nor false, just stupid
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Abalado: 12:35pm
FAYOSE oya ans dem
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by MadCow1: 12:35pm
adem30:
Only God can judge Abians for their perpetual foolishness.
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 12:36pm
Lagos and water don make oath tey tey
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by NERO2015: 12:37pm
Still manageable compare to some areas in lagos state.
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by bewla(m): 12:37pm
which place
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by nextprince: 12:37pm
sureheaven:
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Bimpe29: 12:37pm
Eko Aromi Sa Legbe Legbe
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by Dicksonpal: 12:38pm
Lagos ilu omi
|Re: Ogba Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Yesterday (photos) by dominique(f): 12:38pm
It's not that bad.
