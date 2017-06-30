₦airaland Forum

The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by redbeans(m): 12:38pm
sometimes i feel like a woman because i lack what is required in order for girls to look my way.

- one of the pics portrays a guy rich up to the tune of 30 billion.

- one with a charming outlook.

- one with enough beards like that of naijaboiy and maxi112. Just the way lionessza, makydebbie and the rest girls like it.

- one with a well-built body that looks sex-appealing.

Which category do you belong guys? For me, it's the same story. Just a big head with no property to my name sad

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 12:46pm
The guy in the 1st picture is oozing sex appeal from every pore. He just my type grin I love his intense gaze kiss

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 12:49pm
ZarZar:
The guy in the 1st picture is oozing sex appeal from every pore. He just my type grin I love his intense gaze kiss
thought its the middle one u would choose cheesy
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Tahrah(f): 12:51pm
cheesy grin cheesy grin cheesy
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 12:52pm
lefulefu:

thought its the middle one u would choose cheesy

Lol no, I'm not a 6 pack kind of girl. I like them dirty looking & gritty like that guy wink

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 12:55pm
redbeans abeg upload a good pix of davido na.
Benita27
thornapple
Lalas247
makydebbie,oyindidi
come and see sexy men wink
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 12:56pm
ZarZar:


Lol no, I'm not a 6 pack kind of girl. I like them dirty looking & gritty like that guy wink
hmm u quite different cheesy

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by jamarifox(m): 12:57pm
the guy in the third pic tho. Head so bleeping shapless

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:04pm
lefulefu:
redbeans abeg upload a good pix of davido na.
Ben..ita27
thorna..pple
Lalas..247
makydeb..bie,oyi.ndidi
come and see sexy men wink
30 billon is my spec. Redbeans God go answer your prayer. No feel too bad

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 1:04pm
lefulefu:

hmm u quite different cheesy

I know tongue

On a serious note, I don't see what all the big fuss is about, about guys with taut, mascular bodies. It has never been a thing for me. I go for the average Joes, all dipped in sexy grin
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:05pm
Oyindidi:
30 billon is my spec. Redbeans God go answer your prayer. No feel too bad
cos davido aint broke? grin grin grin grin
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:06pm
Tahrah:
cheesy grin cheesy grin cheesy
you like?
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:07pm
lefulefu:

cos davido aint broke? grin grin grin grin
brokeness na sintongue
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:08pm
ZarZar:


I know tongue

On a serious note, I don't see what all the big fuss is about, about guys with taut, mascular bodies. It has never been a thing for me. I go for the average Joes, all dipped in sexy grin
different stroke 4 d/f ladies cheesy

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by preccy69(f): 1:08pm
redbeans:
sometimes i feel like a woman because i lack what is required in order for girls to look my way.

- one of the pics portrays a guy rich up to the tune of 30 billion.

- one with a charming outlook.

- one with enough beards like that of fynestboi and maxi112. Just the way lionessca, makydebbie and the rest girls like it.

- one with a well-built body that looks sex-appealing.

Which category do you belong guys? For me, it's the same story. Just a big head with no property to my name sad
its dsame way ladies feel wen u chase after girls with big booty,karma's a bitch dear

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:09pm
jamarifox:
the guy in the third pic tho. Head so bleeping shapless
u must be a whizkid fan grin

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:11pm
Oyindidi:
brokeness na sintongue
u still remember that broke guy quote abi? wink
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:12pm
lefulefu:

u still remember that broke guy quote abi? wink
Broke guy no suppose get erectiongrin you eeh
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 1:13pm
lefulefu:

well social media would have us believe that ladies are crazy for men with huge and buff bodies..hence every girl has to follow d trend cheesy

Maybe the majority of ladies then. IDK. I'm not a trend follower though. I like what I like. Don't care what the majority's views are about it either.

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:14pm
Oyindidi:
Broke guy no suppose get erectiongrin you eeh
so right....hahaha grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by redbeans(m): 1:16pm
preccy69:
its dsame way ladies feel wen u chase after girls with big booty,karma's a bitch dear
hmm... You really don't know me. I prefer slim girls.

Read my thread 'obsession for slim girls' and you will find out.
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Tahrah(f): 1:16pm
Oyindidi:
you like?
The third guy make others park well cheesy
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by jamarifox(m): 1:17pm
lefulefu:

u must be a whizkid fan grin
no. I dont know whizkid
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:18pm
lefulefu:

so right....hahaha grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
you too like that quote grin

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:19pm
Tahrah:
The third guy make others park well cheesy
this your color too light grin
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:19pm
preccy69 i am the one who loves ukwucious ladies not redbeans cheesy
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:21pm
jamarifox:
no. I dont know whizkid
hmm d way u jus bash davido no be here o cheesy
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:23pm
Oyindidi:
you too like that quote grin
anytime i see dat quote here i no know why my belle go just dey tear wit laugh grin
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Tahrah(f): 1:24pm
Oyindidi:
this your color too light grin
Almost invisible grin
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Ajewealth123(m): 1:30pm
No 3 is the ideal one for every nigerian girls
Quote me anyhow and have a protruding anus
Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by redbeans(m): 1:34pm
Oyindidi:
Broke guy no suppose get erection
?

Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by iweecureyou: 1:35pm
redbeans:
sometimes i feel like a woman because i lack what is required in order for girls to look my way.

- one of the pics portrays a guy rich up to the tune of 30 billion.

- one with a charming outlook.

- one with enough beards like that of fynestboi and maxi112. Just the way lionessca, makydebbie and the rest girls like it.

- one with a well-built body that looks sex-appealing.

Which category do you belong guys? For me, it's the same story. Just a big head with no property to my name sad
Mtcheeew me dart is fined parss dis ones angry

vewa discrision below!!


Cc itsjude
iweecureyou
fineboysmallprick
thepussyhunter
lefulefu

