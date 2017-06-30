₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,443 members, 3,628,118 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) (16323 Views)
10 Categories Of Men Ladies Consider As Husbands Out Of Marital Frustration / Say No To Broke Men, Ladies Be Smart! / 7 Facts About Men,ladies Beware (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (10) (Reply) (Go Down)
|The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by redbeans(m): 12:38pm
sometimes i feel like a woman because i lack what is required in order for girls to look my way.
- one of the pics portrays a guy rich up to the tune of 30 billion.
- one with a charming outlook.
- one with enough beards like that of naijaboiy and maxi112. Just the way lionessza, makydebbie and the rest girls like it.
- one with a well-built body that looks sex-appealing.
Which category do you belong guys? For me, it's the same story. Just a big head with no property to my name
2 Likes
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 12:46pm
The guy in the 1st picture is oozing sex appeal from every pore. He just my type I love his intense gaze
9 Likes
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 12:49pm
ZarZar:thought its the middle one u would choose
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Tahrah(f): 12:51pm
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 12:52pm
lefulefu:
Lol no, I'm not a 6 pack kind of girl. I like them dirty looking & gritty like that guy
2 Likes
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 12:55pm
redbeans abeg upload a good pix of davido na.
Benita27
thornapple
Lalas247
makydebbie,oyindidi
come and see sexy men
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 12:56pm
ZarZar:hmm u quite different
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by jamarifox(m): 12:57pm
the guy in the third pic tho. Head so bleeping shapless
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:04pm
lefulefu:30 billon is my spec. Redbeans God go answer your prayer. No feel too bad
1 Like
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 1:04pm
lefulefu:
I know
On a serious note, I don't see what all the big fuss is about, about guys with taut, mascular bodies. It has never been a thing for me. I go for the average Joes, all dipped in sexy
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:05pm
Oyindidi:cos davido aint broke?
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:06pm
Tahrah:you like?
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:07pm
lefulefu:brokeness na sin
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:08pm
ZarZar:different stroke 4 d/f ladies
1 Like
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by preccy69(f): 1:08pm
redbeans:its dsame way ladies feel wen u chase after girls with big booty,karma's a bitch dear
2 Likes
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:09pm
jamarifox:u must be a whizkid fan
1 Like
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:11pm
Oyindidi:u still remember that broke guy quote abi?
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:12pm
lefulefu:Broke guy no suppose get erection you eeh
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by ZarZar(f): 1:13pm
lefulefu:
Maybe the majority of ladies then. IDK. I'm not a trend follower though. I like what I like. Don't care what the majority's views are about it either.
2 Likes
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:14pm
Oyindidi:so right....hahaha
1 Share
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by redbeans(m): 1:16pm
preccy69:hmm... You really don't know me. I prefer slim girls.
Read my thread 'obsession for slim girls' and you will find out.
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Tahrah(f): 1:16pm
Oyindidi:The third guy make others park well
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by jamarifox(m): 1:17pm
lefulefu:no. I dont know whizkid
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:18pm
lefulefu:you too like that quote
1 Like
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Oyindidi(f): 1:19pm
Tahrah:this your color too light
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:19pm
preccy69 i am the one who loves ukwucious ladies not redbeans
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:21pm
jamarifox:hmm d way u jus bash davido no be here o
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by lefulefu(m): 1:23pm
Oyindidi:anytime i see dat quote here i no know why my belle go just dey tear wit laugh
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Tahrah(f): 1:24pm
Oyindidi:Almost invisible
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by Ajewealth123(m): 1:30pm
No 3 is the ideal one for every nigerian girls
Quote me anyhow and have a protruding anus
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by redbeans(m): 1:34pm
Oyindidi:?
3 Likes
|Re: The Kind Of Men Ladies Long For (photos Included) by iweecureyou: 1:35pm
redbeans:Mtcheeew me dart is fined parss dis ones
vewa discrision below!!
Cc itsjude
iweecureyou
fineboysmallprick
thepussyhunter
lefulefu
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (10) (Reply)
Pictures Of a Lesbian Couple ............... / This Girl Has Got So Many People Taking About Her boobs See Photos / 99-year-old Man Divorcing 97 year-old Wife Due To 1940s Affair
Viewing this topic: labanji(m), Pweezy(m), bizyromy(m), ladychicheers(f), AstuteJay, uyoboi, Sall(m), cielo(m), dguizman(m), NowIKnow(f), oputaemma, Mologi(m), pusskhole(m), austanoy2k, press005, adeluk2000, Maxi112, redbeans(m), Sonnik212(m), laglo, NoMoreTrolling, wunmi590(m), ikyTech(m), Fearlez, Celestyn8213, KingEbukasBlog(m), kokowe(m), xclusiveguy4(m), shibanbo(m), Koolking(m), Watmoree(m), freekick, Itsteewhy(f), Sheriftoyin, kasheemawo(m), anzaku47(m), timinpharm(m), MissIndependent(f), Hazkel(f), Prinxxdave(m), Alennsar, oluwatobi75, olushola777(m), coliform, missyadorable(f), Rukky2010, mars123(m), natureboy2(m), Majesticniyi(m), samonak(m), Anubiri(m), generalstingz(m), Jfast, ilemobayo40, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), emmyid(m), vicfuntop(f), DancingSkeleton(m), Maj196(m), akudofarms, Depe(f), iloice, hsdgraphics, oluwashegunfunm(m), Achor1111(m), DrTemtee(m), preciousfuture, tommenoh(m), chinedum13(m), Bibiangel(f), Choplyf(m), KingzPen(m), gbengaolu360, Sirdy48(m), rhemadhee(m), igboom, greyboy5000(m), chomaloo(m), Rozaytee(f), abimbolabolaw(m), Politicking, kzubyar, Obiomon, DeeChukwu, Schro4real, pragnosis, EARN, Charmish(f), khiaa(f), vinsilva, felixeze(m), stifYan(m), lighteningTega, Shindharah(f), Style007(m), Drnice, akins56(m), uchebest2006(m), jametex(m), HarryDuce(m), emmydee(m), Kelvinprinzyy(m), eedreez505(m), Emaprince, Deesick7(m), egorov(m), anneboleyn(f), Okinqz01(m), chidi4sam(m), Bobolanko(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18