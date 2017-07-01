₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by UNIZIK1stSon: 3:57am
Photos As Nnamdi Kanu Visits Umueri Town in Anambra.
The Leader of apex pro-Biafra group - IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has visited Obugad village, Umume - Umueri town in Anambra state, the ancestral land of the Igbo people to say Prayers on behalf of the Igbos.
Kanu who was recently accused by APGA, the ruling party in Anambra of heating up the polity through his "no referendum - no election" order in the south east was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters from the state.
See Photos below...
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/07/nnamdi-kanu-visit-anambra-amidst-election-saga/
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by UNIZIK1stSon: 3:59am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Notasyouthink: 6:20am
Kanu my mentor!!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Chimez1: 6:44am
we must continue
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by alizma: 7:01am
see what this prodigal son is turning his people into.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Getintouch2004(m): 7:06am
The storm is taking shape...its coming!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by danelson007: 7:16am
I see one hausa man in the 4th. in his mind he is shouting "sai kunu"
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by jen4r: 7:20am
the sun will rise , for sure ........
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by raker300: 7:22am
Op, don't mind online propaganda..the guy was warmly received in anambra.
Afonjas have seen they make no impact through the "we're not biafrans" now they've retired to using "we anambra are not biafrans"
Shame!!!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by perez100: 7:25am
The politicians only make noise on the pages of newspapers. They will be shocked by Nnamdi Kanu they called 'a small boy'. It is not easy to leave London for Kuje Prison all for the sake of your people. How many people will do it?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by GuyWise(m): 7:34am
The fact of the matter is that this is an unannouced visit. Nnamdi Kanu idi ike
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by yarimo(m): 7:35am
Justice BINTA NYAKO may God bless you, please where are you? NNAMDI KANU the fraudster has disobey the court order of the federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by GuyWise(m): 7:41am
yarimo:Your nightmare will continue to torment you until you start to sing "give them their biafra"
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Nonybb: 7:45am
KANU is like those ants that bites and stuck on your scrotum. You don't know how to kill it without damaging the scrotum. Nigeria nevertheless has more power than KANU but they don't know what to do with this young man. Remember the time of Jesus, the Sadducees could not arrest him because multitude were with him
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Donchips(m): 8:11am
I see people climbing a tree to see our Hero. Is that a sycamore tree?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by MilesLamar(m): 8:33am
NNAMDI KANU is GREATNESS
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by mgbadike81: 8:45am
this visit was unannounced but the crowd that followed him stretched all the way to onitsha.i can only imagine what would happen if he should pay a scheduled visit to onitsha.the politicians would continue to be disgraced. on November 18,it's no referendum, no election.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by exlinklodge: 5:04pm
home of Igboland
In another news, I think they are burning incriminating materials at Secretariat Abuja
Breaking News: Federal Secretariat Abuja On Fire - Photos
see @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/breaking-news-federal-secretariat-abuja.html
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by pauljumbo: 5:04pm
Hero of the east
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by josephine123: 5:05pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s9jMAF69ic
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Pavarottii(m): 5:05pm
There is fire on the mountain. And nobody seems to be on the run.
One day the river will overflow and there be no place for us to go. We will run run wishing we had put out the fire.
Nigerian government should listen to this song.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by HRich(m): 5:05pm
Afonjas came to see if the people there is up to 10 in Number.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by MrMcJay(m): 5:06pm
Elections would hold in Anambra whether Kanu likes it or not. Whether voters turn out enmasse or in trickes is another matter entirely.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by laurel03: 5:06pm
make federal govt gv ibo biafra wt simple condition that all ibo should leave Nigeria
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by mpowa(m): 5:08pm
mgbadike81:Election will hold, there will only be low turnout. If three people voted, election is held. End of the day you Igbos will be the losers, because wrong people will win.
The only way to stop the election is for him to instigate violence against those who wants to go and vote and you know what that means - Continuation of his watery beans in Kuje prison.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Rilwayne001: 5:08pm
danelson007:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Juve4(m): 5:08pm
This man is gaining momentum everyday.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Zane2point4(m): 5:09pm
So all this news i read on nairaland is fake, see crowd.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by whizzyleejr(m): 5:09pm
Go on we will be here waiting for your outcome
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by Praktikals(m): 5:09pm
May commonsense fall on this Kanu guy.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by bushnick: 5:09pm
jen4r:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd by NwaAmaikpe: 5:09pm
The last time I saw people proudly holding and waving their flag was when IBB visited Fidelis Tapgun at Jos, Plateau State in 1992.
My fear for the Biafrans is the quest to out-do and compete with each other.
But God will give us that wisdom not to be our own enemy.
Long live Biafra.
God bless Nnamdi KANU and the many who died in the course of lighting the flame for this movement.
