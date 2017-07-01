Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Storms Anambra, Amidst Election Saga, Received By Huge Crowd (15848 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Storms Port-harcourt, Gets Heroic Welcome [video] / Biafra : Nnamdi Kanu Storms Edmunds Catholic Church & This Happened (photos) / BREAKING: Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Storms Aba [PHOTOS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Leader of apex pro-Biafra group - IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has visited Obugad village, Umume - Umueri town in Anambra state, the ancestral land of the Igbo people to say Prayers on behalf of the Igbos.



Kanu who was recently accused by APGA, the ruling party in Anambra of heating up the polity through his "no referendum - no election" order in the south east was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters from the state.



See Photos below...



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/07/nnamdi-kanu-visit-anambra-amidst-election-saga/ Photos As Nnamdi Kanu Visits Umueri Town in Anambra.The Leader of apex pro-Biafra group - IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has visited Obugad village, Umume - Umueri town in Anambra state, the ancestral land of the Igbo people to say Prayers on behalf of the Igbos.Kanu who was recently accused by APGA, the ruling party in Anambra of heating up the polity through his "no referendum - no election" order in the south east was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters from the state.See Photos below... 3 Likes





http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/07/nnamdi-kanu-visit-anambra-amidst-election-saga/ More Photos.... 4 Likes 3 Shares

Kanu my mentor!! 48 Likes

we must continue 27 Likes 1 Share

see what this prodigal son is turning his people into. 16 Likes

The storm is taking shape...its coming! 18 Likes 1 Share

I see one hausa man in the 4th. in his mind he is shouting "sai kunu" 34 Likes 1 Share

the sun will rise , for sure ........ 13 Likes

Op, don't mind online propaganda..the guy was warmly received in anambra.



Afonjas have seen they make no impact through the "we're not biafrans" now they've retired to using "we anambra are not biafrans"



Shame!!! 49 Likes 4 Shares

The politicians only make noise on the pages of newspapers. They will be shocked by Nnamdi Kanu they called 'a small boy'. It is not easy to leave London for Kuje Prison all for the sake of your people. How many people will do it? 36 Likes 3 Shares

The fact of the matter is that this is an unannouced visit. Nnamdi Kanu idi ike 17 Likes

Justice BINTA NYAKO may God bless you, please where are you? NNAMDI KANU the fraudster has disobey the court order of the federal republic of Nigeria 7 Likes 2 Shares

yarimo:

Justice BINTA NYAKO may God bless you, please where are you? NNAMDI KANU the fraudster has disobey the court order of the federal republic of Nigeria Your nightmare will continue to torment you until you start to sing "give them their biafra" Your nightmare will continue to torment you until you start to sing "give them their biafra" 52 Likes 5 Shares

KANU is like those ants that bites and stuck on your scrotum. You don't know how to kill it without damaging the scrotum. Nigeria nevertheless has more power than KANU but they don't know what to do with this young man. Remember the time of Jesus, the Sadducees could not arrest him because multitude were with him 46 Likes 5 Shares

I see people climbing a tree to see our Hero. Is that a sycamore tree? 35 Likes 2 Shares

NNAMDI KANU is GREATNESS 17 Likes

this visit was unannounced but the crowd that followed him stretched all the way to onitsha.i can only imagine what would happen if he should pay a scheduled visit to onitsha.the politicians would continue to be disgraced. on November 18,it's no referendum, no election. 37 Likes 4 Shares







In another news, I think they are burning incriminating materials at Secretariat Abuja



Breaking News: Federal Secretariat Abuja On Fire - Photos





see @ home of IgbolandIn another news, I think they are burning incriminating materials at Secretariat Abujasee @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/breaking-news-federal-secretariat-abuja.html 3 Likes

Hero of the east 1 Like

WATCH THE VIDEO









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s9jMAF69ic 2 Likes 1 Share

There is fire on the mountain. And nobody seems to be on the run.



One day the river will overflow and there be no place for us to go. We will run run wishing we had put out the fire.



Nigerian government should listen to this song. 6 Likes

Afonjas came to see if the people there is up to 10 in Number. 26 Likes

Elections would hold in Anambra whether Kanu likes it or not. Whether voters turn out enmasse or in trickes is another matter entirely. 8 Likes 1 Share

make federal govt gv ibo biafra wt simple condition that all ibo should leave Nigeria 3 Likes

mgbadike81:

this visit was unannounced but the crowd that followed him stretched all the way to onitsha.i can only imagine what would happen if he should pay a scheduled visit to onitsha.the politicians would continue to be disgraced. on November 18,it's no referendum, no election. Election will hold, there will only be low turnout. If three people voted, election is held. End of the day you Igbos will be the losers, because wrong people will win.



The only way to stop the election is for him to instigate violence against those who wants to go and vote and you know what that means - Continuation of his watery beans in Kuje prison. Election will hold, there will only be low turnout. If three people voted, election is held. End of the day you Igbos will be the losers, because wrong people will win.The only way to stop the election is for him to instigate violence against those who wants to go and vote and you know what that means - Continuation of his watery beans in Kuje prison. 12 Likes

danelson007:

I see one hausa man in the 4th. in his mind he is shouting "sai kunu"

1 Like

This man is gaining momentum everyday. 2 Likes 1 Share

So all this news i read on nairaland is fake, see crowd. 16 Likes

Go on we will be here waiting for your outcome 2 Likes

May commonsense fall on this Kanu guy. 3 Likes 2 Shares

jen4r:

the sun will rise , for sure ........ 1 Like