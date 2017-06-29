₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by atorioke(m): 6:13am
Three suspected terrorists who planted the explosive and hid themselves had been fished out and neutralised.
The Nigerian Army has confirmed that it lost four soldiers in Borno on Thursday when their patrol vehicle ran into a bomb trap on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno village.
Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, Army Spokesman, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, while giving update on troops’ clearance operations in the North-East between Tuesday and Thursday.
He disclosed that three other soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries, while the patrol vehicle was completely damaged by the booby trap.
The army spokesman, however, said three suspected terrorists who planted the explosive and hid themselves had been fished out and neutralised.
Usman added that apart from clearance operations, troops stationed at Banki in Borno rendered humanitarian assistance to over 887 Nigerian refugees who returned from Cameroon since Tuesday.
He said the troops, also on Thursday, handed over Miss Jada Hachaba, who was abducted by the terrorists to her mother at Gulak in Adamawa.
The army spokesman explained that Hachaba escaped from the terrorists’ captivity, adding that she was handed over in the presence of the District Head of Gulak.
At Buni Yadi in Yobe, Usman said that troops in the period under review discovered a 122mm D30 unexploded ordinance inside an uncompleted building at the Federal Low Cost Housing Estate.
He said the Explosive Ordinance Team was drafted into the scene to safely detonated the explosive.
Usman said that based on credible information, troops arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ collaborators/informants; Abubakar Ahmed, 23 and Aji Maina, 45, on Wednesday.
“Both were arrested at Garin Gada and Kanamma after painstaking trailing.
“Abubakar Ahmed was arrested while trying to collect relief materials for onward conveyance to Boko Haram terrorists, while Aji Maina was arrested while on transit at Kanamma enroute Gamari in Niger Republic,’’ he said.
Similarly, Usman said that vigilant elements of 8 Division Nigerian Army stationed at Kukawa in northern Borno intercepted two minors on Thursday.
He named them as Abubakar Aji, 13 and Isah Mustapha, 12, adding that they were on spying mission on troops’ location at Kukawa.
“On further interrogation, the minors claimed to have been with Boko Haram terrorists in Kangarawa since 2014,’’ he said.
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by olisa4(m): 6:25am
Rest in heaven Warriors.
2 Likes
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Pheals(f): 5:19pm
jesus ....I pity the innocent men... there family
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Tolbanks(f): 5:20pm
RIP WARRIORS!
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by bushnick: 5:20pm
Ever gallant even in death.. Amen
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by BuhariNaWah: 5:20pm
Whoever read the comprehension passage and NTA midweek extra news up there should please summarize for us
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Chikelue2000(m): 5:21pm
Boko matter just tire me
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by kshC(m): 5:22pm
Same Boko haram fg said they defeated and ended
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by lukotony: 5:24pm
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by teebillz: 5:26pm
Lionel Messi marries his childhood sweetheart! Nigerian girls, una hear? Most of you left your childhood sweethearts to follow the money.
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by mirabel001(f): 5:26pm
they died lawfully
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by pussyAvenger: 5:31pm
four Nigerian soldiers died
And then?...
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Pavarottii(m): 5:32pm
If na army talk the story. Just know say e pass that 4. They always reduce their causality number.
Always.
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by BiafraBushBoy(m): 5:33pm
perfect!!!
Read this story!!!
http://topwritersden.com/mission-sambisa-tale-of-a-survivor/
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by depezee(m): 5:35pm
Good for them
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Ndkings1(m): 5:36pm
That's what they signed up for..... Rest in perfect peace soldiers
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Danielmoore(m): 5:39pm
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Danielmoore(m): 5:39pm
Nice one after dismissing my uncle because of on yeye coup smh
O pe Ki e to Ku danu danu
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:49pm
can we just stop fighting this people and give them what they want
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by oshe11(m): 5:50pm
before them say na FOUR, jst know say im reach 20 SOLDIERS WEN DIE!!!
1 Like
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by Amah70: 5:52pm
RIP.
Boko Haram's objective is for a new country to be ruled with Islamic Sharia Criminal Codes..
The same Sharia Criminal codes adopted by twelve northern Nigeria States.
There are millions of Nigerians in the far north who share same religious objectives with Boko Haram.
Boko Haram must stop if north gets its Sharia country.
Nigeria's political class from the south who continue to cling to one Nigeria, you shall account on the Day of Judgement for these soldiers killed by Boko Haram
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by veacea: 6:01pm
RIP to the gallant troops
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by dbynonetwork: 6:04pm
Lie MOHAMMED come and defend this news..
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by ebony111(m): 6:08pm
teebillz:what about you? My hear say u dey will your childhood sweetheart
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by cutestcee: 6:17pm
How can the people purportedly defeated by this government kill soldier?
Ayam nor understanding
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by pythonkid: 6:19pm
Re: Four Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Bomb Trap - Nigerian Army by karlz(m): 6:32pm
...craze for 72 demons in hell, evil souls.
