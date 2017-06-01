Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo (10764 Views)

The event which was held at Ikwuano local government area of the state had in attendance Ex-Gov. Orji Kalu, Abia State Deputy Governor -Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu among others.



As guests were pouring encomiums on the deceased, the gathering took another dimension as the youth sighted ex-Gov. T.A Orji at the venue and his entry was received with shouts of "we don't want you", "thief" among other negative names.



The former governor and now senator had barely sat down when artisans and students started throwing pure water and stones in his direction before he was later rescued at out of the venue by his fierce looking policemen.



Earlier in his remarks, Kalu extolled the virtues of the late administrator describing him as a perfect gentleman whose life was anchored on fairness, justice and equity.



He noted that the success of his regime as Governor can be largely attributed to the tireless efforts of the likes of the late Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo.



Also speaking, Abia State deputy governor stressed that the deceased will be remembered for his contributions to the development of the state.



They kept stonning him and throwing him pure water, he won a 2nd term bid. They kept stonning him and throwing pure water, he won the senatorial seat. They kept stonning him and throwing him pure water, his son won a slot at the state house of assembly. They will keep stonningbhim and throwing pure water while he wins another term at the senate, his wife wins house of reps and his son is made the speaker of the house where he will proceed to be governor. Pure water is just N100 per bag and stones are free at your disposal.



Next election day, don't come out and vote, stay in your houses and be shouting 'he will not win'. After the low turnout, he will pack Ghana must go to INEC office and they will count all your votes that you refused to cast and give to him while you stay at auban shop, ikpu-jones, feel D place, dementos, nwanyi uzuakoli and all outlets in umuahia and be drinking beer and waiting for the next time to throw pure water at him.



***Rip Dr Nwaogbo. Just learning of your death right now. Your legacies will surpass that of the demented dwarf who is an embodiment of failure and a mobile embarrassment.

He outwit his predecessor to emerge the worst governor of Nigeria and yet lost voice in the talking assembly where all they do is to talk and shout for money.

I have never seen him on screen as a Senator. 5 Likes 1 Share

Well said. Couldn't agree more

He outwit his predecessor to emerge the worst governor of Nigeria and yet lost voice in the talking assembly where all they do is to talk and shout for money.

Honestly. He's just marking time in the senate

***Rip Dr Nwaogbo. Just learning of your death right now. Your legacies will surpass that of the demented dwarf who is an embodiment of failure and a mobile embarrassment.

Igbo people are very funny.

And you got to that conclusion how? By reading 4 paragraphs I submitted?

And you got to that conclusion how? By reading 4 paragraphs I submitted?

Igbo people need to get their act together before fighting for independence otherwise South Sudan will be better than you. I was in republic of Ireland few weeks ago, even small Wales was far far better than them.

Igbo people need to get their act together before fighting for independence otherwise South Sudan will be better than you. I was in republic of Ireland few weeks ago, even small Wales was far far better than them.

And how does your stereotyping an entire race with negative tantrums relate to this thread? Who cares if you visited banana republic or Western Sahara last lunar year? Na waoh!



Person no fit just speak him mind innocently for this forum again without the tribalistic gingoist and bigots mastur'bating everywhere.



And how does your stereotyping an entire race with negative tantrums relate to this thread? Who cares if you visited banana republic or Western Sahara last lunar year? Na waoh!

Person no fit just speak him mind innocently for this forum again without the tribalistic gingoist and bigots mastur'bating everywhere.

Abeg, no spam my mentions again. There are willing bigots like you that are more than willing to engage you.

