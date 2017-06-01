₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,765 members, 3,629,380 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo (10764 Views)
Adedeji Adeleke At The Burial Of Isaka Adeleke (Photo) / Ikpeazu To Appeal High Court Judgement: Tells Abians Not To Panic / T.A Orji Sleeping During Senate Screening (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by mrBN: 7:19am
It was a disgraceful day for former Governor of Abia State, Senator T. A Orji, as prominent sons and daughters of the state Friday gathered to pay their last respect to the former secretary to the state government under ex-Gov Orji Kalu's regime, Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo.
The event which was held at Ikwuano local government area of the state had in attendance Ex-Gov. Orji Kalu, Abia State Deputy Governor -Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu among others.
As guests were pouring encomiums on the deceased, the gathering took another dimension as the youth sighted ex-Gov. T.A Orji at the venue and his entry was received with shouts of "we don't want you", "thief" among other negative names.
The former governor and now senator had barely sat down when artisans and students started throwing pure water and stones in his direction before he was later rescued at out of the venue by his fierce looking policemen.
Earlier in his remarks, Kalu extolled the virtues of the late administrator describing him as a perfect gentleman whose life was anchored on fairness, justice and equity.
He noted that the success of his regime as Governor can be largely attributed to the tireless efforts of the likes of the late Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo.
Also speaking, Abia State deputy governor stressed that the deceased will be remembered for his contributions to the development of the state.
Source: http://www.abacityblog.com/2017/06/abians-throws-pure-water-stones-at-ta.html
3 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by tysontim(m): 7:24am
Good
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by khalhokage(m): 7:25am
Very Good.
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by dunkem21(m): 7:26am
Very very good.
56 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by alcmene: 7:26am
Why them no throw biafran flag at him
That would have made develop seizure... fool
7 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by Ilefoaye(m): 7:29am
awon eyan evanx
11 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by Rucheen(m): 7:33am
Kudos to Aba boys
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by zombieHUNTER: 7:35am
Ilefoaye:i hear say for your place una dey honor and worship thieves... For instance Tinubu who owns more than half of Lagos
Na true ?
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by KahlDrogo(m): 7:37am
Spot t he difference.
16 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by legislatively: 7:43am
Very Good
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by OrestesDante: 7:47am
Yet this won't change him.
2 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by MaziOmenuko: 7:47am
That devilish dwarf with demented brain.
They kept stonning him and throwing him pure water, he won a 2nd term bid. They kept stonning him and throwing pure water, he won the senatorial seat. They kept stonning him and throwing him pure water, his son won a slot at the state house of assembly. They will keep stonningbhim and throwing pure water while he wins another term at the senate, his wife wins house of reps and his son is made the speaker of the house where he will proceed to be governor. Pure water is just N100 per bag and stones are free at your disposal.
Next election day, don't come out and vote, stay in your houses and be shouting 'he will not win'. After the low turnout, he will pack Ghana must go to INEC office and they will count all your votes that you refused to cast and give to him while you stay at auban shop, ikpu-jones, feel D place, dementos, nwanyi uzuakoli and all outlets in umuahia and be drinking beer and waiting for the next time to throw pure water at him.
***Rip Dr Nwaogbo. Just learning of your death right now. Your legacies will surpass that of the demented dwarf who is an embodiment of failure and a mobile embarrassment.
89 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by psucc(m): 7:59am
He outwit his predecessor to emerge the worst governor of Nigeria and yet lost voice in the talking assembly where all they do is to talk and shout for money.
I have never seen him on screen as a Senator.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by hardcore007: 8:01am
This wicked soul/devil that ruined Abia.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by eastsidechillz: 8:05am
That's how we roll in SE.
We don't give a bleep about this suckers
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by FirstCounsel(m): 8:23am
MaziOmenuko:Well said. Couldn't agree more
13 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by FirstCounsel(m): 8:24am
psucc:Honestly. He's just marking time in the senate
1 Like
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by ajebuter(f): 8:33am
Me likey.....
More of this for our thieving and useless politicians..
Kudos to Abia people..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by sarrki(m): 8:35am
I pray its Bourne out of his failure
Not someone trying to get at him
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by slimfit1(m): 8:39am
MaziOmenuko:
Igbo people are very funny.
3 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by MaziOmenuko: 8:41am
slimfit1:
And you got to that conclusion how? By reading 4 paragraphs I submitted?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by slimfit1(m): 8:51am
MaziOmenuko:
Igbo people need to get their act together before fighting for independence otherwise South Sudan will be better than you. I was in republic of Ireland few weeks ago, even small Wales was far far better than them.
4 Likes
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by MaziOmenuko: 9:04am
slimfit1:
And how does your stereotyping an entire race with negative tantrums relate to this thread? Who cares if you visited banana republic or Western Sahara last lunar year? Na waoh!
Person no fit just speak him mind innocently for this forum again without the tribalistic gingoist and bigots mastur'bating everywhere.
Abeg, no spam my mentions again. There are willing bigots like you that are more than willing to engage you.
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by partnerbiz4: 9:35am
He deserves it...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by itiswellandwell: 9:36am
Ok
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by auntysimbiat(f): 9:36am
ok
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by enemyofprogress: 9:36am
Let the revolution begin
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by sukkot: 9:37am
the okija shrine maestro lmao
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 9:37am
A piece of land measuring 120ft X 200ft and strategically located, for sale in Enugu.
Price :N5.5M only.
Interested person should call 08105866473
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by Dutchey(m): 9:37am
hmm...flat and whala
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by Ariel20(m): 9:38am
Instead of Kanu to tackle this criminal he is busy shouting Biafra
|Re: Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo by Juve4(m): 9:38am
e like say nigerians don dey wake up oooh
1 Share
Okonjo-iweala Accepts To Serve In Jonathan’s Government / Did Fg Declare Monday Public Holiday? / How The General Elections Are Going To Be Decided
Viewing this topic: anthonyezeoke(m), guru03(m), Asapcy(m), tobeson(m), hemjaylee(m), 3Ceagle, Ptown(m), Davenells24, Fingerprinter(m), nelxxy(m), kretoz, NairalandAsasin(m), MEGAWATCH, warriiboguy, dunkem21(m), Vessi, Juggernauts, Bucky001(m), chimeziedickson, ipreach(m), atomicdele, david52, Barbara007(f), omobaba101(m), remmy0912, semyman, legislatively, EddieCAD, biophilia, Peteragan(m), Naughtysite, MarassG(m), nNEOo(m), igbohausayoruba, Bofoy4(m), toluls(m), mazimee(m), IgboAmakaa(f), Obumiyk(m), nnamxxx(m), sommyblaze(m), gidson12(m), bravetentewa(m), shu10(f), Fadman4real(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28