Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Thugs Throw Stones At Dino Melaye's Car In Kogi (12414 Views)

Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo / Is Chris Ngige Blind? See These Photos Of The Minister At Dino's Book Launch / Saraki At Dino Melaye's Sister's Wedding - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Dino Melaye’s Car In Kogi



What could have been a disaster was averted on Saturday when the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, escaped a mob attack at the Kabba Day celebration in Kogi State.



Melaye, who arrived at the venue at about 11am, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd as he was seen snapping pictures with supporters.



The Senator was then invited to make comments and announce his donation before the arrival of Governor Yahaya Bello, who was already in Kabba for the occasion.





Shortly after he announced a donation of N3m, Melaye headed for his car, and some thugs started throwing stones and other missiles at him as he made for his Mercedes Benz G-wagon.



The security men resorted to using tear gas to bring the situation under control.



Meanwhile, all the security apparatus of the state governor, led by his Aide-De-Camp and the chief details, were at the venue ahead of the governor, who was expected to grace the occasion.



Our correspondent gathered that the governor refused to show up for the programme after learning of Melaye’s attack, and instead sent his donation of N20m on behalf of the state government.



The swift intervention of security personnel on the ground saved the day as one of the thugs was arrested and whisked away in a van with number plate PS 300 A/0.



Meanwhile, Melaye has alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello knew about the attack on him.



A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Gideon Ayodele, which confirmed the attack on the lawmaker, however, claimed that his “superlative” outing at the event might have angered Bello and the Kogi State Government officials at the venue.







Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/hoodlums-stone-dino-melayes-car-kogi/ Image result for Hoodlums stone Dino Melaye’s car in KogiDino Melaye’s Car In KogiWhat could have been a disaster was averted on Saturday when the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, escaped a mob attack at the Kabba Day celebration in Kogi State.Melaye, who arrived at the venue at about 11am, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd as he was seen snapping pictures with supporters.The Senator was then invited to make comments and announce his donation before the arrival of Governor Yahaya Bello, who was already in Kabba for the occasion.Shortly after he announced a donation of N3m, Melaye headed for his car, and some thugs started throwing stones and other missiles at him as he made for his Mercedes Benz G-wagon.The security men resorted to using tear gas to bring the situation under control.Meanwhile, all the security apparatus of the state governor, led by his Aide-De-Camp and the chief details, were at the venue ahead of the governor, who was expected to grace the occasion.Our correspondent gathered that the governor refused to show up for the programme after learning of Melaye’s attack, and instead sent his donation of N20m on behalf of the state government.The swift intervention of security personnel on the ground saved the day as one of the thugs was arrested and whisked away in a van with number plate PS 300 A/0.Meanwhile, Melaye has alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello knew about the attack on him.A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Gideon Ayodele, which confirmed the attack on the lawmaker, however, claimed that his “superlative” outing at the event might have angered Bello and the Kogi State Government officials at the venue. 1 Like 1 Share

This is a very good development, that is hopefully an indication of how the wasted and pointless life of Mr. Maajale will be terminated by his own people one fine day, and with extreme prejudice.



In a country where vast numbers of voters have no idea where their next meal will come from, it is the height of callous obscenity, for this uncultured and semi-literate buffoon, who evidently had NO visible source of income prior to being elevated into the corridors of power, to spend his every waking moment boasting and crowing online in celebration of his fleet of hugely expensive luxury cars all acquired with stolen public funds.



Hopefully it won't be too long before the laws of karma finally catch up with Mr. Maajale, whereby the ballistic rain of hurled stones will not only lay waste the entire collection of ostentatious status-symbol cars bought by this monkey with stolen government money, but also shatter the vacuous bony cranium of the arrogant and comically vain career criminal who bought every one of the vehicles with looted public wealth. 53 Likes 7 Shares

The poster above me has said it all. No comment. 26 Likes 4 Shares

The witch cry for night and the baby die in the morning. The king must hear this 1 Like

Very good



Kogi youths must get sense by force and fire for allowing the likes of Dino and Bello determine their future..



Kudos to the stoners 12 Likes

They are already been branded hoodlums..



It reminds me of a certain people that said Nigeria have tire them, and they are now been called terrorists.



Dino abeg continue using their money to buy cars and buy clothes...na your God do for you.. 5 Likes

Acts of violence don't result in victories. The true victory lies in the ballot box. If they aren't happy with Dino, they should vote him out. 4 Likes

Leaders should always be sensitive to the people's feeling 1 Like

our so called leaders will start doing right when people start to advance from stoning them to throwing them bombs. Nigeria will still get to that level if things continue like this. who said politicians can't be killed,there are many ways people can kill them and nobody would be caught. they will start doing right by force when they start getting killed. they come for campaigning,dance with people,come in contact with people,with that alone,they can be killed. has anybody watched 24? how the girl shook David Palmer. Kim's brother was killed with nerves agent recently. any politician in Nigeria can be killed by people. 5 Likes

aolawale025:

Acts of violence don't result in victories. The true victory lies in the ballot box. If they aren't happy with Dino, they should vote him out. you are one of the people that has contributed to the way Nigeria is with this mumu mentality. So people should always wait for the next 4yrs if their leaders ain't doing right? and if another one comes in and doesn't do right,they should wait for another 4yrs? Nigerians are too mumu indeed you are one of the people that has contributed to the way Nigeria is with this mumu mentality. So people should always wait for the next 4yrs if their leaders ain't doing right? and if another one comes in and doesn't do right,they should wait for another 4yrs? Nigerians are too mumu indeed 17 Likes 1 Share

Jakumo:

This is a very good development, that is hopefully an indication of how the wasted and pointless life of Mr. Maajale will be terminated by his own people one fine day, and with extreme prejudice.



In a country where vast numbers of voters have no idea where their next meal will come from, it is the height of callous obscenity, for this uncultured and semi-literate buffoon, who evidently had NO visible source of income prior to being elevated into the corridors of power, to spend his every waking moment boasting and crowing online in celebration of his fleet of hugely expensive luxury cars all acquired with stolen public funds.



Hopefully it won't be too long before the laws of karma finally catch up with Mr. Maajale, whereby the ballistic rain of hurled stones will not only lay waste the entire collection of ostentatious status-symbol cars bought by this monkey with stolen government money, but also the shatter vacuous bony cranium of the arrogant and comically vain career criminal who bought every one of the vehicles with looted public wealth.

So you think the hoodlums are the category of people u just described eh?



For ur info it was done by some paid thugs hired by another looter who hates dino's guts. So you think the hoodlums are the category of people u just described eh?For ur info it was done by some paid thugs hired by another looter who hates dino's guts. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Mtcheeew, its not even the Ferrari!

The OP must be high for labelling them thugs.



They are not thugs but the oppressed natives of Kogi 3 Likes

Jakumo:

This is a very good development, that is hopefully an indication of how the wasted and pointless life of Mr. Maajale will be terminated by his own people one fine day, and with extreme prejudice.



In a country where vast numbers of voters have no idea where their next meal will come from, it is the height of callous obscenity, for this uncultured and semi-literate buffoon, who evidently had NO visible source of income prior to being elevated into the corridors of power, to spend his every waking moment boasting and crowing online in celebration of his fleet of hugely expensive luxury cars all acquired with stolen public funds.



Hopefully it won't be too long before the laws of karma finally catch up with Mr. Maajale, whereby the ballistic rain of hurled stones will not only lay waste the entire collection of ostentatious status-symbol cars bought by this monkey with stolen government money, but also the shatter vacuous bony cranium of the arrogant and comically vain career criminal who bought every one of the vehicles with looted public wealth.

WAWU WAWU

Kingdov:

20 million on behalf of the state govt lets clap for him when the same amount can be used to pay 100 workers under 18000 minimum wage .

It's very obvious your mathematics teacher is among those denied salary It's very obvious your mathematics teacher is among those denied salary 1 Like

I buy gift cards. check my signature on how to contact me or my profile. . a trial will convince you. .

Good to know





He who fetches ants infested firewood, dines with Lizards. This is always the result when mediocrity becomes the mainstay of Governance



Tragic...... Tragic......

If one politician is killed in the manner of jungle justice in this country....I'll be the happiest person

C

No waoh

I’ve waited for this story.

weapon fashion

Jakumo:

This is a very good development, that is hopefully an indication of how the wasted and pointless life of Mr. Maajale will be terminated by his own people one fine day, and with extreme prejudice.



In a country where vast numbers of voters have no idea where their next meal will come from, it is the height of callous obscenity, for this uncultured and semi-literate buffoon, who evidently had NO visible source of income prior to being elevated into the corridors of power, to spend his every waking moment boasting and crowing online in celebration of his fleet of hugely expensive luxury cars all acquired with stolen public funds.



Hopefully it won't be too long before the laws of karma finally catch up with Mr. Maajale, whereby the ballistic rain of hurled stones will not only lay waste the entire collection of ostentatious status-symbol cars bought by this monkey with stolen government money, but also the shatter vacuous bony cranium of the arrogant and comically vain career criminal who bought every one of the vehicles with looted public wealth. Oga you be professor? See all the big grammar wey you put for just one post. Oga you be professor? See all the big grammar wey you put for just one post. 2 Likes

20 million on behalf of the state govt lets clap for him when the same amount can be used to pay 100 workers under 18000 minimum wage . 2 Likes

#BelloIsWorkingKogiIsWorking

Thugs abi Nigerians

This is serious. Another way to heat up the polity in Kogi State.

J