This is Throwback Photo of Malaysia based, Nigerian Big boy Ray Hushpuppi and Rapper Phyno and Mc Galaxy together in Dubai.





See below: 2 Shares

Ah! Photo shop mall. 4 Likes 1 Share

So we should fry cement abi 35 Likes

majamajic:

Photo factory that is not photo factory even phyno said it himself and even mentioned in his jabs that hushpuppi begged him to snap with him at malaysia......naija and i too know . @op that is not mc Galaxy ...stop drinking garri too much..it is affecting your eyes that is not photo factory even phyno said it himself and even mentioned in his jabs that hushpuppi begged him to snap with him at malaysia......naija and i too know. @op that is not mc Galaxy ...stop drinking garri too much..it is affecting your eyes 17 Likes

This guy Hushpuppy wear the most expensive designers, yet they don't look on him, he loves fashion but fashion dislikes him. 6 Likes

All these na public stunt 2 Likes

phyno has the face of a very old man



oluwasegun400:

This is Throwback Photo of Malaysia based, Nigerian Big boy Ray Hushpuppi and Rapper Phyno and Mc Galaxy together in Dubai.





See below: where is mc galaxy in the photo??open your eyes .

Always remember to never forget 1 Like 1 Share

Even as I hate Hushpuppi's attitude, I don't think he wud beg phyno for a shot 6 Likes 2 Shares

Who are they 1 Like 1 Share

All na public stunts just to make puppy more popular.. they know what they are doing

This men will meet soon and laugh over some bottles of good liquor, while so called jobless fans keep on making a big deal out of nothing! I can never.be caught in the demeaning croosfire of defending anyone not directly involved with me. It's so wrong carrying someone who doesn't know you on the head like gala, I can like their brand or product,but that's just where it ends! Fan fire! For delusional kids and empty people 1 Like

Phyno looks 50 in that picture

HushPpie ma niggure. Dude representing well.