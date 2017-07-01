₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,873 members, 3,629,738 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 02:28 PM

Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai (13624 Views)

Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" / Nigerian Rapper Phyno And American Rapper Rihanna Cuddle In New Photos / OMG!!! Actress Funke Akindele And Rapper Falz Get Married (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by oluwasegun400: 11:39am
This is Throwback Photo of Malaysia based, Nigerian Big boy Ray Hushpuppi and Rapper Phyno and Mc Galaxy together in Dubai.


See below:

2 Shares

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Ekakamba: 11:40am
Ah! Photo shop mall. tongue

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by 2dice01: 11:44am
seems hushpuppi just renew your monthly allawee
So we should fry cement abi

35 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by majamajic(m): 11:46am
Photo factory grin grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Hotshawarma: 12:11pm
majamajic:
Photo factory grin grin
that is not photo factory even phyno said it himself and even mentioned in his jabs that hushpuppi begged him to snap with him at malaysia......naija and i too know undecided. @op that is not mc Galaxy ...stop drinking garri too much..it is affecting your eyes

17 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by wiloy2k8(m): 1:19pm
hmm
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by iamdannyfc(m): 1:19pm
Oowkay.....

Are you writing jamb,waec,neco or gce? Lets meet at http://Onlysage.Tk so we can chat by question and answering ourselve..
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by nony43(m): 1:19pm
This guy Hushpuppy wear the most expensive designers, yet they don't look on him, he loves fashion but fashion dislikes him.

6 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by jazinogold(m): 1:19pm
When will the puppy become a Grown up dog! make person feed m with JoJo noe!
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Marvel1206: 1:19pm
All these na public stunt

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by bercarray(m): 1:19pm
so
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Harmored(m): 1:19pm
grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by ugosonics: 1:19pm
Ok oo..

I came to sell cheap internet data plan, just incase u want , check my signature

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by momodub: 1:19pm
And so
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by sukkot: 1:19pm
phyno has the face of a very old man
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by BroZuma: 1:19pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:19pm
where is mc galaxy in the photo??
open your eyes .
oluwasegun400:
This is Throwback Photo of Malaysia based, Nigerian Big boy Ray Hushpuppi and Rapper Phyno and Mc Galaxy together in Dubai.


See below:
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by pinkguy(m): 1:20pm
Always remember to never forget

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Respect55(m): 1:20pm
Even as I hate Hushpuppi's attitude, I don't think he wud beg phyno for a shot

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by NLProblemChild(m): 1:20pm
Who are they

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Houseofglam7: 1:20pm
Rubbish
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by naijaboiy: 1:20pm
Are you not tired undecided
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Ericjohnsonjnr: 1:20pm
Let me go and fry corn ...
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by MrDandy(m): 1:20pm
All na public stunts just to make puppy more popular.. they know what they are doing
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Frankyboy1(m): 1:21pm
This men will meet soon and laugh over some bottles of good liquor, while so called jobless fans keep on making a big deal out of nothing! I can never.be caught in the demeaning croosfire of defending anyone not directly involved with me. It's so wrong carrying someone who doesn't know you on the head like gala, I can like their brand or product,but that's just where it ends! Fan fire! For delusional kids and empty people

1 Like

Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Robi65(f): 1:21pm
Dor undecided
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by BigBrother9ja: 1:21pm
Mumus
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by xamiel: 1:21pm
I see
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by SageTravels: 1:22pm
okay seen. what next
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by whizzyleejr(m): 1:22pm
Phyno looks 50 in that picture
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Gaypal: 1:22pm
HushPpie ma niggure. Dude representing well.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by ALAYORMII: 1:23pm
Before they start wearing fake wristwatch

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Chinedu Ikedieze, (aki) To Wed This November / MC Loph's Son Is Adopted By His Record Label Boss / Burna Boy Calls Out MTV Base For Not Nominating Him For MAMA Awards 2015

Viewing this topic: Veritas234(m), Kylexy3000(m), ekoboy, post111(m), Aguyhasnoname(m), 14june(m), richybankx, Anjeco, Cladez(m), nacotic(m), ekensi01(m), louiskay(m), sisqology(m), EbonyX(m), ogbeitem, paulos4me50, Holmes07(m), codedest, shogat(m), Miles300, LilSmith55(m), okiks12, mykeh1m2(m), Goahead(m), tomwallex(m), naija2dabone(m), Rikimuaru, majamajic(m), Yeezyayo(m), babatops(m), Rosheal(m), SteveTyla(m), EddieCAD, madukovich, haymekus, joncom(m), abokidan4shege, hopeforcharles(m), 1Rebel, bisoye11, papusky(m), Luckyomon(m), theDEVILisHERE, xeruni(m), lightheart(m), tripleaa, obami007(m), ebuka10box(m), philchudi, micky90(m), iyayip, Emescot(m), kellytrips, adraskey, Bontia(m), Chibuezestan, Chukslar, whizdame(m), firebrand, onyeogalu1(m), Lifezhead, idowuswap, Godwin0420(m) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.