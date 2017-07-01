₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by oluwasegun400: 11:39am
This is Throwback Photo of Malaysia based, Nigerian Big boy Ray Hushpuppi and Rapper Phyno and Mc Galaxy together in Dubai.
See below:
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Ekakamba: 11:40am
Ah! Photo
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by 2dice01: 11:44am
seems hushpuppi just renew your monthly allawee
So we should fry cement abi
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by majamajic(m): 11:46am
Photo factory
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Hotshawarma: 12:11pm
majamajic:that is not photo factory even phyno said it himself and even mentioned in his jabs that hushpuppi begged him to snap with him at malaysia......naija and i too know . @op that is not mc Galaxy ...stop drinking garri too much..it is affecting your eyes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by wiloy2k8(m): 1:19pm
hmm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by iamdannyfc(m): 1:19pm
Oowkay.....
Oowkay.....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by nony43(m): 1:19pm
This guy Hushpuppy wear the most expensive designers, yet they don't look on him, he loves fashion but fashion dislikes him.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by jazinogold(m): 1:19pm
When will the puppy become a Grown up dog! make person feed m with JoJo noe!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Marvel1206: 1:19pm
All these na public stunt
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by bercarray(m): 1:19pm
so
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Harmored(m): 1:19pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by ugosonics: 1:19pm
Ok oo..
Ok oo..
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by momodub: 1:19pm
And so
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by sukkot: 1:19pm
phyno has the face of a very old man
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by BroZuma: 1:19pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:19pm
where is mc galaxy in the photo??
open your eyes .
oluwasegun400:
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by pinkguy(m): 1:20pm
Always remember to never forget
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Respect55(m): 1:20pm
Even as I hate Hushpuppi's attitude, I don't think he wud beg phyno for a shot
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by NLProblemChild(m): 1:20pm
Who are they
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Houseofglam7: 1:20pm
Rubbish
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by naijaboiy: 1:20pm
Are you not tired
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Ericjohnsonjnr: 1:20pm
Let me go and fry corn ...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by MrDandy(m): 1:20pm
All na public stunts just to make puppy more popular.. they know what they are doing
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Frankyboy1(m): 1:21pm
This men will meet soon and laugh over some bottles of good liquor, while so called jobless fans keep on making a big deal out of nothing! I can never.be caught in the demeaning croosfire of defending anyone not directly involved with me. It's so wrong carrying someone who doesn't know you on the head like gala, I can like their brand or product,but that's just where it ends! Fan fire! For delusional kids and empty people
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Robi65(f): 1:21pm
Dor
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by BigBrother9ja: 1:21pm
Mumus
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by xamiel: 1:21pm
I see
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by SageTravels: 1:22pm
okay seen. what next
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by whizzyleejr(m): 1:22pm
Phyno looks 50 in that picture
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by Gaypal: 1:22pm
HushPpie ma niggure. Dude representing well.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai by ALAYORMII: 1:23pm
Before they start wearing fake wristwatch
