|Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Youngadvocate: 1:54pm
The governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has bragged over his achievement as the governor of Imo state for the second successive time, claiming that it would be impossible to have a governor that would match his achievement in Imo.
According to him, the inability of anyone to surpass his achievments may spell doom for his successor, who may be stoned by the people for not living up to his standards.
The governor’s ironic political stunt is coming at a time majority of the Imo people express strong disgust and outright detestation of the poor governance of the his administration especially in his second tenure.
Also, noteworthy are the complaints of the civil servants in the state who are owned over 6 months salary even after about 30% salary slashed was effected by the governor.
But according to Rochas Okorocha who spoke during an interview with State House Correspondents, at Abuja, yesterday, Friday, his administration had spoilt the people of Imo with infrastructural development which would be his huge legacy to the people after service as their governor.
Hear him: “I am in this job not for the profit of it but for the honour and glory of the job. So I want to leave a legacy. I want Imo people to miss me and they will definitely miss me. Believe you me they have not seen such developmental work before now and they will miss it.
“The only problem I have is that anybody that comes after me and does not perform will be stoned. Because you cannot come to Imo State now and say you want to abolish free education from primary to university, they will not accept. I have spoilt Imo people believe me.
“You cannot come to Imo State and say you want to give them a single lane road when they are now used to eight lane road in the city, they won’t accept it. You cannot come here and tell the children to go to schools where the floors are not tiled they will not accept because all the schools have been rebuilt. I have rebuilt 450 schools.”
Although most of the hospitals the administration started over three years ago were yet to be completed and have not taken off, the governor claimed that, “You can no longer take them to those ramshackle hospitals, those shanties they called hospitals because I have built 27 to 200 bed general hospitals. You can no longer tell them those stories. All the infrastructures are there.
“You cannot tell them that there are criminal activities any more and that your hands are tied they will not accept it because we know where we brought Imo from, from unsafe place to a safe place right now. And you can no longer tell our workers to dress shabbily they will not, they will want to dress in their suits and tie and white shirts. So Imo has changed believe me.”
Giving himself pass mark, he said, “I stand to be challenged and corrected by anybody that what we have done in Imo State in six years can be comparable to what any governor in that state living or dead has done.
“And if we put all of them together, I can’t say whether they can match what we have done. Have you seen me sounding boisterous? That is the truth. But the point is I don’t make media noise, I don’t make foundation laying stones Programme, I don’t bring women to dance because I want to lay foundation project. I don’t commission projects because for me it doesn’t make sense.
http://igbobia.com/?q=i-have-spoilt-imo-people-with-quality-infrastructure-my-successor-may-be-stoned-ifgov-rochas-okorcha
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by olatola00: 2:01pm
It will even be easier for his successor to out shine him looking at the current situation, provided the successor is not an embezzler.
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Ofunaofu: 2:01pm
Really!
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Youngadvocate: 2:08pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by dahunsy(m): 2:13pm
Coughs***clears throat# most of these our leaders are not normal, thats what people fail to understand, most of our leaders needs MENTAL evaluation.... The problem now is, we tend to take most of their words serious.....No incoming IMO state gov'nor can beat Rocha's foolishness
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Unimaginable123: 2:16pm
Okorocha is just a mad man. The man has killed the development of my dear imo state.
Which hospital did he build? The white elephant uncompleted building inside a forest in okigwe, is that hospital?
the nearly completed sports stadium in orlu that he destroyed without rebuilding. Is that another achievement?
Talking of criminal activities, the broad daylight robbery in zenith owerri in Feb 2017, which video went viral, is that tackling criminal activities?
Or are we talking of imo end of PH-Owerri expressway, which Amaechi completed Rivers end years ago, while imo end remains death-trap till today.
Or the fact that there are no motorable roads in imo state except owerri.
Okorocha should pls shut up
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Weselion(m): 2:16pm
Can you just imagine? Okorocha is high on Oshogbo weed.
What the hell did he do? Free Education?
Okorocha that likes to boast for nothing and carry hand up like person that has boil in his two armpits
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Pavore9: 2:16pm
Delusional!
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:16pm
Lol. Okorocha the noisemaker.
Any politician that inserts the words " believe me" when they talk should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Donald Trump, Okorocha, Fayose, Wike all attended the same school of politics. Brash and vain...
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by teamsynergy: 2:17pm
to even think that this man nurses presidential ambition is appalling
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Weselion(m): 2:17pm
Imo people have suffered oo.
I'm still thinking what this guy has done in Imo state. He is just a noise maker. Abi is it that Christmas light he did the other time that is sharking him
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Weselion(m): 2:17pm
A friend shared this on Facebook. After reading it I was just think of Okorocha.
========================================================================================
You need innovative leaders more than you need restructuring...
Lagos crossed Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and Niger states to partner with Kebbi state of another geo-political region in the area of rice production. Lagos knows that Kebbi state have significant comparative advantage over the factors of rice production. Lagos knows that she controls significant comparative advantage over the rice market.
Then, Lagos approached Kebbi. Let us pool resources and give birth to Lake rice. The federal government did not stop them. Lagos and Kebbi shared sense, strengths and strategy. However, in the South East, Ebonyi state with far more natural agro potentials cannot feed herself and her four siblings.
There is significant "youth flight" in the South East. No jobs here, no industries, no security, no hope. Go check, the 'best' that the governors do here is to rehabilitate roads which lead to nowhere; not to farms, not to industries, not to big markets but private hotels and highbrow residential estates.
While we advertise the quest for restructuring, let us also beam our searchlights inwards. No law forbids regional and inter-regional integration, collaboration and development in Nigeria. Folks who shout that the federal government stifles such synergies are either being honest by half or completely disohonest.
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by salbis(m): 2:17pm
That's the trade mark of APC. Talk is cheap!
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Abfinest007(m): 2:17pm
if a big criminal like you was not stoned why would u think they will stone a new n smaller criminal
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Kennedymac(m): 2:18pm
biko which 8 lane is he talking about
this man damaged mcc-uratta road wit his chinko road and other roads in owerri na God go punish u
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by nobodysmanrob(m): 2:18pm
Haheheaheahaheheha
I laugh in ibo
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by matotoide(m): 2:18pm
Dumb talk!
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Segadem(m): 2:18pm
dahunsy:GBAM GBAMUER GBAMUEST
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by NoBetterNigeria: 2:18pm
Brag We'll stone you first.
Okorohausa
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Anikulhapo(m): 2:19pm
God, beht y? Why can't you just wipe out these leaders, y?
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by prof1990(m): 2:20pm
NoBetterNigeria:
Must we be tribal?
If you stay in Imo counter him with facts not insults
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Bimpe29: 2:20pm
Okorocha is a disappointment to the good people of Imo, especially to the masses. What a ill thought from a number citizen?
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by CaptPlanet(m): 2:20pm
Surpass whatt smelling achievements? Dude I was I owerri last weekend, all roads were done haphazardly, no/poor drainage systems on the new roads he built.
This man had the golden opportunity to be a demi god in Imo state but just like nigerian politicians, he blew it.
Dont be suprised if you're people end up stonning u
The flexing in the town no get part 2 sha. Daammit
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Tapout(m): 2:21pm
see this one... He's prayer should be that his successor shouldn't outshine him, if not he's going to be the one being stoned come 2019. Abia state have already started it...He should go and ask T. A Orji how far.
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by odoemenacelevian(m): 2:21pm
he has tried as the Governor... He cant please everyone... But the roads he built have gotten bad again.. I think i can beat him
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by masada: 2:21pm
coz of the atrocities u av committed
Imo people r complaining bout his nepotism and embezzlement and lack of viable projects
who will succeed him sef
heard he is grooming his son in law
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by lonelydora(m): 2:22pm
I used to like this Okorocha man back in the days because of his philanthropic traits. But he joined politicians and started misbehaving.
He is counting his achievements? A man who used pensioner's money to build a Christmas tree in Imo state.
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by 88natzy(m): 2:22pm
Let's wait and see. Should have being better IMO state never had a governor than an Irony called Cockroach Awusa!!
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Unimaginable123: 2:23pm
Okorocha should visit Ebonyi state and see the wonders their governor is doing there.
He should visit anambra and see. And Enugu. And even Abia.
Okorocha is the worst governor in the south east
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by sholaypompon(m): 2:24pm
Dude be talking to Aregbesola `I don't carry women to dance'��
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by Franchise21(m): 2:25pm
Rochas na clown I swear
|Re: Why My Successor May Be Stoned By Imo People -- Gov. Rochas Okorocha by kshC(m): 2:25pm
Nice one
