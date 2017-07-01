₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by OHIsIManuEL(m): 5:44pm
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY STUDENTS UNION
July 1st 2017. PRESS RELEASE
With our heart full of pains , we announced the demise of two of our colleagues, OLABIYI EMMANUEL , from the department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering (AGE) 300level, and OLOKUN BABATUNDE ALEX, from the department of Project Management Technology (PMT) 300level.
The news reached us that they at the place for their Entrepreneurship training (ENT) at the laboratory for Fishery and Aquaculture, at the back of great hall, Obakekere. After the training, four of them decided to take a selfie on the canoe packed at the venue, during that process, the canoe which the four of them where in capsized, in which they drowned inside the water, and two of them narrowly escaped because they were able to swim, while the other two find it difficult to swim which leads to their death.
Therefore, we implore you all to pay your last respect to our colleagues we lost in this disaster.
RIP to the deceased, we which you both AlJanah Fridaus.
Signed:
comrade FOWOWE AYOMIDE
FUTASU P.R.O
comrade OLASEINDE ADEYINKA
FUTASU PRESIDENT
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Palmslight(m): 5:45pm
Eyaa
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by SUPERPACK: 5:49pm
make GOD punish the spirit of wild selfies.
18 Likes
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by chyy5(m): 5:50pm
Forget selfie,, na mamiwater called them.
3 Likes
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Drogbotel(m): 6:17pm
So sad
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:26pm
Teach your kids how to swim; teach your kids how to swim; TEACH YOUR FUKCING KIDS HOW TO SWIM!!!
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by OrdercityWeb: 7:28pm
Hmmmmmn
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:05pm
RIP
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Iseoluwani: 10:05pm
Lemme come and be going
7 Likes
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by seyizma(m): 10:06pm
.
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 10:06pm
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:06pm
Too bad. What is the essence of living if all we do is live to die. Too many young deaths these days.
I 've come to realise that learning to swim is as important as learning to drive. If you have the time, pls learn.
You don't know when you will need it.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by femo86(m): 10:06pm
RIP.....what a loss
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Appliedmaths(m): 10:07pm
MrBrownJay1:
You missed the last F*CK(ING) bro!
1 Like
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by grandstar(m): 10:07pm
R.I.P (Read Eccl 9:5,20-12)
2 Likes
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by omobabalawo: 10:07pm
.
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 10:07pm
RIP
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by swiz123(m): 10:08pm
Must it be on a canoe? This is wha social media have cost
6 Likes
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by olusola200: 10:08pm
Rip
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Deadshot(m): 10:08pm
21st century and they still cant swim....RIp tho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Margy(f): 10:08pm
MrBrownJay1:
The nigerian family see swimming to be immoral!,...i repeat teach them to swin...lasss warnnninng!
4 Likes
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by pesinfada(m): 10:09pm
Girls uwa nmeh bi
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by chuks34(m): 10:09pm
I really need to know how to swim
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by madgoat(m): 10:10pm
Which kind bad luck be this?
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by corpershun: 10:11pm
eeeeyah...May their Souls Rest in Perfect Peace!!!
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by martolux(m): 10:11pm
I pity the family and friends. May God give them the fortitude to bear this grt loss.
1 Like
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by swiz123(m): 10:11pm
Must it be on a canoe? This is wha social media has caused
1 Like
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:13pm
Rip
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by jonsnow92: 10:13pm
chyy5:Ah Omo yii Ponu sha
1 Like
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by Dmatter(m): 10:13pm
Be warned!!! ***** selfie kills
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by oyetunder: 10:14pm
haba.
|Re: 2 FUTA Students Drown While Taking Selfie On Canoe (Graphic Photos) by slawomir: 10:14pm
may their soul rest in peace
that is life!
for everyday we live we are faced with more than a hundred ways to die.
we are dying to live but not knowing we are living to die
we are born to die.
2 Likes
