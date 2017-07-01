



July 1st 2017. PRESS RELEASE



With our heart full of pains , we announced the demise of two of our colleagues, OLABIYI EMMANUEL , from the department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering (AGE) 300level, and OLOKUN BABATUNDE ALEX, from the department of Project Management Technology (PMT) 300level.



The news reached us that they at the place for their Entrepreneurship training (ENT) at the laboratory for Fishery and Aquaculture, at the back of great hall, Obakekere. After the training, four of them decided to take a selfie on the canoe packed at the venue, during that process, the canoe which the four of them where in capsized, in which they drowned inside the water, and two of them narrowly escaped because they were able to swim, while the other two find it difficult to swim which leads to their death.



Therefore, we implore you all to pay your last respect to our colleagues we lost in this disaster.



RIP to the deceased, we which you both AlJanah Fridaus.







Signed:



comrade FOWOWE AYOMIDE

FUTASU P.R.O



comrade OLASEINDE ADEYINKA

FUTASU PRESIDENT







