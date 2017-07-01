₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,190 members, 3,630,870 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 08:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car (3456 Views)
LASG Unveils Buses That Will Replace Danfo Buses - AjayiWrites.com / Peugeot 301 Wins Car Of The Year / Ford Nigeria Unveils The First FordRanger To Come Out Of Nigeria Plant (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by AutoReportNG: 3:39am
Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director of PAN Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Boyi said that since announcement of the 301 series, the auto firm has recovered its customers and market share which has improved from 6% in 2015 to 8% in 2016.
Boyi who pointed out that PAN wants to reconnect with the emotions and heritage of the brand added that the brand covers all age groups and that is why there is strong emotional connection.
Putting the price of the new 301 at N5.6 million, Boyi said the car is the cheapest in it class, stressing that there are a large number of Nigerians who like simple functional vehicle like 301.
Listing ground clearance, safety features, space, reliability and comfort as some of the unique advantages of Peugeot 301 Midlife, Boyi said “The new Peugeot 301 reinforces it’s qualities with new assets. The body is dressed in the latest stylistic codes of the brand. The vertical grille, body set spotlight and neat adjustments embody the sturdiness of the car. The luminous signatures, incorporating LEDs at the front are expressions of the technological content”.
Also speaking was the Yerima Zazzau, Alhaji Munir Ja’Afaru who confirmed that 301 is a fantastic vehicle, just as he appealed to Nigerians to patronize made-in-Nigeria vehicles.
Hon Nasiru Babale, representing Tarauni Federal Constituency, Kano applauded PAN, saying that the new Peugeot is a good one and that Nigerians should patronize the product. He however, noted that the House had decided to buy Peugeot for their members for their oversight functions due to the unique attributes of the brand.
General Manager, Sales and Marketing Mr Omagbitse Bawo said that the new car is loaded with sophisticated features
According to the GM, the body is dressed in the latest stylistic codes of the brand, laced with striking vertical grille, body-set spotlights even as neat adjustments embody the sturdiness of the car.
Bawo said that the luminous signatures, incorporating LEDs at the front, are the expression of the technological content. This Peugeot 301 offers considerable skill and trunk volume, dynamic behaviour and a design adapted to local requirements.
“At the front is a powerful front face with a wide vertical grille (‘Hot Chrome’ on Allure level or with ‘Chrome Pack’ in Active) surrounding the lion that epitomises the brand’s traditional logo” .
An even more feline look, with refined lights incorporating the “tooth” going up largely is found the optical block. These headlamps, with black and chromed masks and LED daytime running lights integrated into the bumper, contribute fully to the modernity and identity of the new 301.
“The horizontal hood contributes to the feeling of robustness that emerges from the car. That also results in a retracted positioning of the bumper of the new grille for better resistance to small shocks. Laterally, any curious observer would easily notice a “horizontal” hood and new rims for more dynamism”, he said.
Furthermore, the new 16 ” wheels highlight the dynamism of the car. The ‘Albury’ style steel rim offers a 16″ economical offer with a rewarding style. The Perth diamond rim brings a lot of dynamism to the profile of the car and participates in the sense of upscale.
“The new car has Triple Play compatible Mirror Screen, to duplicate the smartphone content on the touchscreen of the vehicle. USB connectivity, Bluetooth. It offers unprecedented safety and comfort for the driver and passengers in terms of ergonomics, driving position, height adjustment of the seat and steering wheel with touch screen at the fingertips and eyes, comfortable seats ensuring lateral support and comfort on all types of roads”.
It would be recalled that the present model won the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) Award in the country in 2016.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/07/pan-nigeria-unveils-301-wildfire-car.html
Lalasticlala
Seun
Mynd44
Marpol
Ishilove
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by dumo1(m): 4:21am
5.6m naira for a Peugeot, Tokunbo sure pass and I will still have more than enough change to declare drinks for the guys.
11 Likes
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Sharming95(m): 4:52am
Peugeot is bae....d ride looks dope and sleek...more lyk Peugeot 508 mini
5 Likes
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Sharming95(m): 4:53am
Peugeot is bae....d ride looks dope and sleek...more lyk Peugeot 508 mini 4rm d front view...
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Okaakoko(m): 7:13am
Ok
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by NwaAmaikpe: 7:14am
Decent ride,
It could do with a standard 22" default rim.
Off to church;
Altar call on my mind.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Dutchey(m): 7:14am
.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by neoapocalypse: 7:15am
Nice car
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by MyPWisINCORRECT: 7:15am
Make I begin save
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by yousee: 7:16am
Front like range
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Bern1992(m): 7:16am
Soo cute. More grease PAN.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by apesinola001(m): 7:16am
Nice ride
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by BigSarah(f): 7:17am
h
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Iconoclaste: 7:17am
Its cute and all that but the peugeot if today aren't as rugged as those of the past. I'd rather spend that money to buy a Toyota equivalent.
4 Likes
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by yousee: 7:18am
Abeg all this unveiling no make sense if i have to cough out 5.6 millions complete b4 i buy car.
Give me options to pay 10% carry car then stretch payment over 5 yrs
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by mgbadike81: 7:18am
how much is an innoson vehicle of a similar class.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by OBAGADAFFI: 7:18am
Nice car, but Peugeot label shouldn't be in front, the Crest is enough.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by hisgrace090: 7:20am
Recovery of Peugeot automobile loading fast.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by vertueptime: 7:21am
Peugeot and breakdown are like 5 and 6,
1 Like
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by signz: 7:21am
yousee:
I am telling you. I mean it makes more sense and more people will be ablee to afford a car
Tthe company will even make more money at the long run.
7 Likes
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Collins87: 7:22am
Old news, even NTA have carried this one.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Anijay1212(m): 7:23am
Nice car.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by dumo1(m): 7:26am
yousee:Your brain is working faster than a 4GB RAM.
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by olarwarleh(m): 7:30am
Made in naija,thats cool
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by Heromaniaa: 7:31am
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by justscorchone(m): 7:42am
Naija Chevy, but it's alil bit cost na
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by buchilino(m): 7:48am
BASE ON LOOKS, I DONT C D DIFFERENCE BW 508 N DIS ONE
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by KINGwax007(m): 7:49am
dumo1:not for the poor, bro
1 Like
|Re: PAN Nigeria Unveils 301-wildfire Car by ojibole(m): 8:06am
Wow nice ride..I remember back in d days PAN was standard official car
(0) (Reply)
10 Top Cheap Cars In The World Check Them Out... / Ford, Lincoln And Mercury Vehicles, Fuel Injector Nozzles. / How To Diagnose A Burned Piston
Viewing this topic: paafin, CaptainRahl(m), Neossos(m), justjackson(m), kefidoh(m), Reborn14(m), dejidejavu, alegekola(m), CuteLexy, Dikolas(m), clintz(m), chmeze(m), bigtt76(f), dondonald, Nyntynplus, noahac, Gimporters, mohisd(m), makazona(m), Aurhelius(m), Paultue, Masterclass32, osculate(m), LorDBolton(m), Senatorpalmer(m), expee06(m), Roland17(m), Angeleye5(m), donlemson(m), fleshbone(m), boykas(m), 5thcolm(m), jakautoworld, nengiscrib and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24