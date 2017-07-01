₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by PapiNigga: 8:54am
Breadseller turned super star, Olajumoke Orisaguna is all shades of beauty in these lovely makeup photo session with MAU, MaryGee Beauty.
See more below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/olajumoke-orisaguna-is-beautiful-in-new.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by PapiNigga: 8:54am
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by dingbang(m): 8:55am
No one is ever ugly.. They are just broke....
13 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by sunnysunny69(m): 8:59am
God answereth prayer, money answers all things !
6 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Aguyhasnoname(m): 9:01am
Her head is shaped like a #70 bread
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Papiikush: 9:05am
What year was she discovered sef? E don reach one year?
Aguyhasnoname:
Bros you don chop bread so tey you don kram how 70 naira bread be like... 300 naira bread fall on you.
25 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Aguyhasnoname(m): 9:09am
Papiikush:
#70 bread fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by sugarsoul(m): 9:12am
Oga driver, drop me here. E be like this one go hit f.p.
I must make am
#f.p fall on me
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Caustics: 9:22am
whoever invented makeup created one of the biggest scams in humanity.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Hdanny(m): 9:33am
hmmn
beauty in the eyes of the beholder!!!
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by pamijlove(f): 9:41am
Cool
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by oshe11(m): 11:33am
she as she blike who dem paint
Paint fall on her
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by sakalisis(m): 11:33am
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by pyyxxaro: 11:34am
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by ta4ba3(m): 11:35am
Who she help
5 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by itiswellandwell: 11:36am
Do you think you are ugly? My guy just get money.
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Sarahlyn081: 11:36am
She's just there...ntin new
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by dumininu01(m): 11:36am
Hmm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by feldido(m): 11:36am
Another Calculated Distraction
I'm beginning to believe that Nairaland is helping FG to distract us from the Fact that we are suffering in this Country
6 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Antoeni(m): 11:37am
Hmmm like play like play o, levels don change
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Abfinest007(m): 11:37am
this ugly thing na u de call beautiful just bcus she bleach
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 11:37am
horlareey:La click like,la bend.Come and beat me,am in my toilet.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 11:37am
In P-Square's voice, Nobody Ugly
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by ridollar(m): 11:38am
Indeed
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Nma27(f): 11:39am
Makeup cannot hide d yorubatic look though. #NoHating
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by iamtardey(m): 11:40am
ko kan aye.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by GeoOla25(m): 11:40am
bread! bread! bread!.....nice bread looking photo
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Tiny23(f): 11:41am
Lovely
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by aklaw1: 11:42am
She is beautiful..and God bless her hustle...i sell vintage shirts for unisex at affordable price...nation wide delivery..follow me on IG@ ak47_collection..whatsapp me with 08142435711...!!!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by sinola: 11:42am
PapiNigga:
Is like she is pregnant...just saying tho
