Cc: Lalasticlala Breadseller turned super star, Olajumoke Orisaguna is all shades of beauty in these lovely makeup photo session with MAU, MaryGee Beauty.See more below...Cc: Lalasticlala 3 Likes

No one is ever ugly.. They are just broke.... 13 Likes

God answereth prayer, money answers all things ! 6 Likes

Her head is shaped like a #70 bread 2 Likes

What year was she discovered sef? E don reach one year?



Her head is shaped like a #70 bread

Bros you don chop bread so tey you don kram how 70 naira bread be like... 300 naira bread fall on you. 25 Likes

What year was she discovered sef? E don reach one year?







Bros you don chop bread so tey you don kram how 70 naira bread be like... 300 naira bread fall on you.

#70 bread fall on you #70 bread fall on you 2 Likes

whoever invented makeup created one of the biggest scams in humanity. 12 Likes 2 Shares

beauty in the eyes of the beholder!!! 1 Like

she as she blike who dem paint







Paint fall on her 3 Likes

Who she help 5 Likes

Do you think you are ugly? My guy just get money.





She's just there...ntin new 3 Likes 1 Share

Another Calculated Distraction





I'm beginning to believe that Nairaland is helping FG to distract us from the Fact that we are suffering in this Country 6 Likes

Hmmm like play like play o, levels don change

this ugly thing na u de call beautiful just bcus she bleach 1 Like

In P-Square's voice, Nobody Ugly

Makeup cannot hide d yorubatic look though. #NoHating 1 Like

bread! bread! bread!.....nice bread looking photo 1 Like

