|Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by lordkit2: 1:37pm
The Presidential aide and the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla has reacted to the death of his nephew, Mr. Jude Iroh Junior suspected to be a member of the supreme vikings Confraternity.
Mr. Jude was killed in the brouhaha duringa renewed fight between the Vikings and the Confraternity at the the palace of Obol Lopon Of Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State on Thursday.
See what he wrote below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/02/president-buharis-s-a-on-prosecution-reacts-to-the-killing-of-his-nephew-in-a-cult-war-in-cross-river/
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:41pm
I am sorry to say this, I don't pity cultists .... He died a useless death. I only pity the parents
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:44pm
I personally think it is ChukwuAbiama punishing him for saying a referendum on Biafra is a constitutional impossibility.
I hope he realizes after this that despite our humanly powers; God always has the final say...and when you try to play the role of God and stop his will, you get what Pharoah got.
(Exodus 7:14-11:10)
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:47pm
Kai his reward for being a cultist is 6ft,shun cultism it don't pay they won't hear,this fine boy don waste after all the expenses on him by his parents.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by SpecialAdviser(m): 1:53pm
Evil thrives when good men keep quiet. Time for all of us to speak up is now! Time for revolution is now. It may be your turn tomorrow. Your kids are at danger. Nobody is safe in an evil society.
Nigeria should be reviewed. Nigeria need a change of system. Nigeria is now a jungle. Worse than anything.
Say no to occultism!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by Jamidats: 3:04pm
Cry cry
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:04pm
The guy's way is not pure.
Say no to cultism
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:04pm
What a wicked world
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:04pm
Oga Special Assistant
Go and ask you fellow Politicians @the Top
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:04pm
How did he got caught up in it
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by youngbravian(m): 3:05pm
busted!!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by ghe95ric(m): 3:05pm
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:05pm
D guy na cultist
Gbam!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by doublewisdom: 3:06pm
They looked alike. Cultism no dey pay.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by yommyk222(m): 3:06pm
sometime I sit down and ask myself how much they even pay this cultist self? and how many of they travel out of the country yearly for been a good cultist nd don't know when you will realise that cultistm don't pay and it a waste for life at early age, Let me come and been going
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:06pm
What is the name of the rival caught
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by gideoN91(m): 3:06pm
Which cults are fighting again?
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by Teeabod(m): 3:06pm
Product of bad society
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by obailala(m): 3:07pm
Dead men don't count...
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:07pm
The guy burial go make sense be that since he has people in power
Enough food and drinks for all!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 3:07pm
AK47 fell on him
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by Franzinni: 3:07pm
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:08pm
..
HE COME DIE THROWAAY LIKE CHICKEN
AND NA EM RIVALS GO DEY NYANSH EM WIDOW GIRLFRIEND NOW
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 3:08pm
Ehya
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 3:08pm
Wasted
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by ascaloth(m): 3:09pm
How did he get caught up in this act
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by maxithonnie(m): 3:09pm
I just hate cultism.
Why will someone shout some stupid meaningless chorus, and begin to shoot guns, killing people?
i think we really need to stop this cultism.
It ir really getting outta' hand!!
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by kazzygodwin59(m): 3:09pm
What goes around comes around
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by burkingx(f): 3:09pm
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by DrGraveYardz: 3:09pm
This is not a genuine fight against occultism. If his nephew hadn't been killed, would he have spoken out publicly against occultism. What does this government officials take the masses for, something they can easily play with their emotion?
PS: This is the sad reality about occultism. Occultism pays no one.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 3:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Where is the sense in this comment?
