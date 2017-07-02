Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okoi Obono-Obla's Nephew Killed In A Cult War In Cross River (Photos) (12857 Views)

Mr. Jude was killed in the brouhaha duringa renewed fight between the Vikings and the Confraternity at the the palace of Obol Lopon Of Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State on Thursday.



See what he wrote below:



I am sorry to say this, I don't pity cultists .... He died a useless death. I only pity the parents





I personally think it is ChukwuAbiama punishing him for saying a referendum on Biafra is a constitutional impossibility.







I hope he realizes after this that despite our humanly powers; God always has the final say...and when you try to play the role of God and stop his will, you get what Pharoah got.



I personally think it is ChukwuAbiama punishing him for saying a referendum on Biafra is a constitutional impossibility.

I hope he realizes after this that despite our humanly powers; God always has the final say...and when you try to play the role of God and stop his will, you get what Pharoah got.

(Exodus 7:14-11:10)

Kai his reward for being a cultist is 6ft,shun cultism it don't pay they won't hear,this fine boy don waste after all the expenses on him by his parents. 3 Likes

Evil thrives when good men keep quiet. Time for all of us to speak up is now! Time for revolution is now. It may be your turn tomorrow. Your kids are at danger. Nobody is safe in an evil society.



Nigeria should be reviewed. Nigeria need a change of system. Nigeria is now a jungle. Worse than anything.

Say no to occultism!

The guy's way is not pure.



The guy's way is not pure.

Say no to cultism

What a wicked world





Go and ask you fellow Politicians @the Top

How did he got caught up in it

D guy na cultist



They looked alike. Cultism no dey pay.

sometime I sit down and ask myself how much they even pay this cultist self? and how many of they travel out of the country yearly for been a good cultist nd don't know when you will realise that cultistm don't pay and it a waste for life at early age, Let me come and been going

What is the name of the rival caught

Which cults are fighting again?

Product of bad society

Dead men don't count...

The guy burial go make sense be that since he has people in power



Enough food and drinks for all!

AK47 fell on him

HE COME DIE THROWAAY LIKE CHICKEN

HE COME DIE THROWAAY LIKE CHICKEN

AND NA EM RIVALS GO DEY NYANSH EM WIDOW GIRLFRIEND NOW

How did he get caught up in this act

I just hate cultism.

Why will someone shout some stupid meaningless chorus, and begin to shoot guns, killing people?



i think we really need to stop this cultism.



It ir really getting outta' hand!! 2 Likes

What goes around comes around

This is not a genuine fight against occultism. If his nephew hadn't been killed, would he have spoken out publicly against occultism. What does this government officials take the masses for, something they can easily play with their emotion?















PS: This is the sad reality about occultism. Occultism pays no one.