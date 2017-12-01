₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by exclusiveppGod: 7:30am
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is surprised that in spite of the atrocities committed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it is still making efforts to come back to power in 2019.
Speaking at an interactive session with community leaders to mark the president’s 2-day working visit to Kano on Thursday, Mr Buhari said Nigerians would never forget PDP’s 16 years of misgovernment.
According to Mr Buhari, corruption thrived during the administration of PDP, lamenting that the Nigerian treasury was rendered empty during the party’s reign.
He added that the party performed woefully on Security and economy.
He said the change agenda of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was to fight Boko Haram insurgency, corruption and revamp the economy, adding that his government was recording successes, but fighting corruption was the most difficult among the three agenda.
Mr Buhari added that Nigerians must understand the difference between democratic and military administration, adding that since his military regime, corruption was fighting back, as he himself ended in jail for about 3 years.
When I was a military head-of-State, I arrested and jailed some politicians on alleged corruption. Only two of them, late Bilyaminu Usman, former state minister, and Mallam Adamu Ciroma were found clean. But since that time, corruption was fighting back, as I myself was not jailed for more than two years.
This is a country where we found a judge, hiding foreign and domestic currencies running into millions, and 4 diplomatic passports in his house. This is the man that sends people to 20 years in jail for committing corruption, now he is found wanting.
Mr Buhari lamented.
He also recalled that from 1999 to 2014, Nigeria produced 2.1 million Barrel of crude oil per day at the rate of at least $100, lamenting that the money were nowhere to be found under the opposition PDP.
Unfortunately, when we came on board, the price of oil crashed to $28. From $28, it rose to $37 up to $40. I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria, because everywhere in the world knew what Nigeria got at that time. I then asked, what about what has been saved for the country, I was told at the CBN that nothing was left in the treasury but liabilities.
I couldn’t believe it because it is lie. They said the money was used in food and fuel importation, while we produce our own food in the southeast, southwest, northeast and Northwest. Most of the peoples in these regions produce their own food because they are not government workers, as such, they can’t buy foreign food. This is a lie.
When we investigated how the fuel was imported, sadly, we found that more than half of the money were going in bogus deals between the importers and the buyers in connivance with the CBN officials. They don’t care about the plight of the remaining Nigerians,
he emphasized.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by DjAndroid: 7:33am
I'm even more shocked that he wants to go for a re-election, when his first tenure has been a total disaster.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by eezeribe(m): 7:37am
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by greatermax77(m): 7:38am
Do'nt worry sir, you will be shocked out of Aso Rock come 2019
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Ayoemrys(m): 7:47am
Pdp Are Always In Power, They Are The Cabal Controling Your Government, So Shut Up And Continue Dulling Yourself Like A Snail,
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Mrokaykay(m): 7:49am
We are all Atikulating in 2019
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by odogwubiafra: 7:50am
PDP coming back is secondary, the primary thing is that Nigerians want you OUT. Anybody can substitute for you cos you lack every quality of a leader starting from;
1) Technical skill: Not qualified to contest, cos you didn't meet the prerequisites, no WAEC certificate.
2) Interpersonal skill: You don't relate with and carry your subjects along equally hence 97/5% issue. Father of hate speech.
3) Conceptual skill: You don't have any solution to offer when faced with real situation other than propaganda, hence you recently confessed that you almost ran away in 2016.
Why is 2019 delaying, hey, next month is just 2018. Baba God can we forget 2018 and jump to 2019 first, maybe later we'll come back? Na beg l dey beg.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by ehbellsho(m): 7:52am
Haven't you tried? The shocker is still coming when we "Change the Change"
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Afonjacoward: 7:52am
You ain't seen nothing yet Jubrin
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by DrDeji20(m): 7:52am
Nigerians are shocked that the APC that didn't perform is still trying to sell their failure in 2019 , Buhari will also be shocked that he will fail in 2019.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by obonujoker(m): 7:52am
Then start acting like a leader if you want to remain.....
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Atiku2019: 7:53am
sai baba
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by abescom: 7:56am
PDP have no shame and those supporting them are doing so mainly because of ethnic reasons and because APC's inability to put their house in order gives them a fighting chance.
If PDP comes back in 2019 ( certainly not happening) then Buhari and APC would have themselves to blame. Nigerians ideally do not want PDP but APC giving some people no choice, unfortunately.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by dunkem21(m): 7:56am
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by orion7: 7:57am
is he ever Aware of anything?
President Buhari
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by edoman2016: 7:58am
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by edoman2016: 7:59am
Buhari, stop the blame game and face your job as Mr. President. You should let PDP do their own too. If you perform excellently as president, PDP will stand no chance. Otherwise, you figure it out yourself.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by ruggedised: 8:00am
this dullard will be more shocked when patriotic Nigerians will send him back to dura without shoes by 2019
Our Fri-enemies from SW should join good/patriotic citizens let's send this man parking
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by dodelight(m): 8:03am
Bubu, I'm shocked you think you should be reelected!
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by CharleyBright(m): 8:03am
Am equally shocked that Buhari wants to contest for 2019 after under performing.
Corruption that he accused PDP of is thriving big time under his govt and being perpetuated by his very own boys.
Pls show me a single person that has been thrown into jail since his inception despite the numerous corruption cases in his govt.
I don't support PDP, but if they can kick Buhari out I don't care.
PDP and Jonathan failed to perform, they were kicked out..
APC and Buhari has failed to perform, they must be kicked out.
And if PDP comes back, and fail to oerfom, they must be kicked out.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Okoroawusa: 8:04am
Blood of CHISOS!
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Northernonyenku(m): 8:04am
We are shocked that you refused to die sorry I mean resign
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Suprnov3r(m): 8:05am
I am shocked at your shock... buhari. 2019 is anything but buhari
The fact that Nigerians are willing to bring back a failed humongous party like PDP is evidence of the greater disasters you have unleashed on them. It is obvious that you will loose in a fair election to a monkey
Mr Jubrin, Nigerians want to so badly get rid of your government they will settle for Mugabe self. Please carry your wahala and be going. We nor wan do again
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Okoroawusa: 8:06am
odogwubiafra:IPOBS!
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by Bari22(m): 8:09am
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by DrRasheed(m): 8:17am
Im also shock baba...If it is in develop countries they won't dare to. In fact they will be ashamed to show up in public even their children.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by anibi9674: 8:17am
see oluku buhari sef o. when Nigerians day cap jubrin from Sudan too day cap
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by DrDeji20(m): 8:21am
I just won't stop blaming this buhari. the rate at which Nigerians are suffering since this man came to power, nothing has been done, you don't need anyone to tell you that Nigerians are impoverished , the suicidal rate just increased, oh we Nigerians missed GEJ a lot. we have been taken back to stone age by Buhari. the little people are earning they spend all on feeding alone. God forbid that I vote APC in 2019. we yorubas was used to achieve the aim of this wicked regime in 2015.. never will it happen again.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by odogwubiafra: 8:24am
Okoroawusa:
Face reality and stop being blindly naive. A better Nigeria was handed over to this mumu and co, but they chose to allow it grow worse.
Wake up dude.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by luvinhubby(m): 8:46am
abescom:
You can obviously see that you are in the minority.
Re: 2019 Election: I'm Shocked That PDP Wants To Come Back To Power – Buhari by columbus007(m): 8:48am
I av never been dis shocked b4 until I read your shocking comments,i'm shocked even to my spine to think that you even have in mind to be re-elected,finally the real shock will come to you come 2019 you will be shocked out.
