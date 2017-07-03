Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo To Run For Presidency In 2023 (Photo) (7170 Views)

Cossy Orjiakor: "I Expected Kemi Olunloyo To Be Locked Up By Her Dad, Obasanjo" / Kemi Olunloyo To Remain In Detention Until March 23rd / Kemi Olunloyo To Tonto Dikeh: "You Should Have Killed Churchill With That Gun" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Today I announced my intention to run for the @NGRpresident in 2023. A grassroots restructuring campaign"



Source: Daughter Of Former Oyo state Governor, Kemi Olunloyo made her intention known after she apologized to biafrans for withdrawing her support for them and also calling them dumb. While enjoying a well boiled corn, Kemi wrote;"Today I announced my intention to run for the @NGRpresident in 2023. A grassroots restructuring campaign"Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/03/photo-journalist-kemi-olunloyo-to-run-for-presidency-in-2023/

Aunty kemi is a Joke 5 Likes

Maybe she wants to be the president of nigeria prisons association 22 Likes

Joke of the year.....

She's much more qualified than Buhari 29 Likes 6 Shares

I hope there would be arrangements for psychos to also obtain voters card.

Her daddy used her for juju pop its now obvious

She must go for psychology test first.

Chai! who do this woman this thing 8 Likes 1 Share

hmmm chai







Loneliness na bad thing 2 Likes 1 Share

May God keep us alive

I prefer Evans to Kemi. Evans is more intelligent.



#Evans4NgrPresident2019 1 Like 2 Shares

Any smart person would take her serious. This was how Trump started. And people will calling him joker , giving him free publicity until he became the president of US.



Imagine the number of times this lady has been getting free publicity , remember media rules the world . Before she was jailed , remember nobody loved her all of a sudden people started having pity on her and she is gradually winning people's hearts.



I'm an internet marketing manager and I know when a brand is thriving and gaining popularity. If you want to know check out abuses on her Instagram page before and after she was released from prison and see the difference.

Well what do I know ? I'm just a website designer and online brand manager . 4 Likes

In as much as a vegetable Buhari could win the election, nothing is impossible in this abysmal cesspit 4 Likes 1 Share

its a trend Now, she too sha don go prison come back...





1 Like

is alright

but honestly there's something about this woman that I love. Her high handedness when its comes to discipline and her straightforwardness.

I'm not saying I want Kemi as the President, but she looks competent to me.

she's very blunt and when she gets into power She'd uncover all those monies that have gone missing.

The only problem with her is her mouth. This is a woman's major problem, me inclusive.

We need fearless people as leaders, people who can stand up in defence for us, some one who's outspoken and most importantly NOT AFRAID.

Many of you condemned Jonathan because some felt he was being controlled.

When Buhari got into power, they knew how valuable Jonathan was.

someone has shown interest in the Presidency. I like her enormously high intellect and non fearless spirit.

If you think you're capable, come out, or present some one who is. Stop bashing some one who is bold enough to make her intentions known.

Kemi, you're a strong woman. Your high spirited personality is what I wish for. 4 Likes

ride on madam

No problem, she is over qualified.... But I know that by 2023, Biafra will be a country of her own by then. Kemi can rule over the Afonja's and Arewa. But if she wants to rule the whole Nigeria I can only say DREAM ON.

Lol

i bet she is going to run Nigeria better than our present president who is running the country from Uk





#kemmy2023 ....atleast I go dey follow flavor enter her bedroom go enjoy presidential pussssyy If Buhari ran and won why not her#kemmy2023 ....atleast I go dey follow flavor enter her bedroom go enjoy presidential pussssyy

For Afonja Republic.



Make Ogbanje fall on u. 1 Like

I know she will come out to apologize for this...u no see money pay your legal fee na presidency u want.



The office of the president have been reduced to joke...first was the clueless Jonah, then come the sick Daura President and now the yaba-left -somebody.

? Ex convict for president

Free Web Design For 50 Persons Today...

.

I will Design A Basic Company Website for 50 people for free. You are not paying me a dime. Its all for free. All you need to ensure is that we handle your hosting and domain. You will also provide your logo, images, banners and content. The Design is exclusively Free and you are not paying a dime for that.



Its a freewill for 50Persons.:::



You can call or chat over whatsapp via O8079031474



Design concept will be based on your kind of business and it will be a basic company website just 5Pages (Home,About Us,Services, Clientele/Gallery, Contact Us) and above all it will be highly responsive. Pls if you need a dynamic website or a blog, you will have to pay for it..,

Joke of the month

OYO fall on you