|Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by rem44: 12:05pm
Wife of the Governor/Founder, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, Dr. Mrs Eunice Erdoo Ortom pictured sharing food to pupils at Lgea Primary School Wurukum, Makurdi as Benue State kick start Home Grown School Feeding
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by benzene00: 12:05pm
while others are busy giving scholarships to children
you are here sharing 1 container of cheap food
continue decieving yourself
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by rem44: 12:06pm
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by smartty68(m): 12:08pm
Ok! Stomach empowerment
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Rapoo(m): 12:08pm
the best thing the govt should do is better the lives of their parents, pay them their salaries at when due, u feed them today, tomorrow they go hungry again, that doesn't solve it miss first lady of benue state. am not condemning her kind gesture but the point am trying to make is, they should proffer lasting solution to eradicate poverty and not just temporary means of gaining publicity
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:08pm
Who curse Africa ?
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by ExpensiveG: 12:09pm
After the whole food wey full BENUE STATE, na dis kind small food she come dey share for dem.... issssh
Na eye service dey worry dem, na so una go dey give dis children food everyday See as dey classroom dey
why not pay der PAPA and MAMA salary, make dem chop belle full for house. By dey time dis children trekk from school reach house, dat food go don disappear from der belle..
Benue state na state wey I no go allow my enemy stay.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by smartty68(m): 12:10pm
Rapoo:
CROWNWEALTH019:
Seriously, I shame for our leaders and Africa as a whole
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Rapoo(m): 12:13pm
smartty68:
na to camouflage our leaders only sabi
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 12:14pm
Ok kontinue the better don't poison person pikin in the name of food empowerment,employ their parents and pay them their salary so that the will feed well at home is more safe
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 12:14pm
Good !
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Maziebuka01(m): 1:19pm
Please lets clap for her.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by kittykollinxx(m): 1:19pm
.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:20pm
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by bamdly(m): 1:21pm
mrs ortom i dey lagos shey make i come collect
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Kendroid: 1:21pm
Our Ancestors must really be ashamed of dis?
Will she keep on sharing the food on daily basis or izzy just for today?
c as d class room b!!!
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by dlondonbadboy: 1:21pm
Shame..
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by rheether(f): 1:23pm
I wonder how much was budgeted for this show of shame.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by obembet(m): 1:23pm
For how Long
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by senitorspeaker(m): 1:23pm
kids pls don't eat oooo. hmm this is africa Nigeria for that matter. politician for another matter. hmm
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by rightwingz: 1:23pm
rem44:
Camera food........................ go to the school tomorrow when there is no camera. There will be no food.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by FRANKOSKI(m): 1:24pm
propaganda 101
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by tolexy007(m): 1:24pm
and where is the food, cos all i can see here is her, sharing something like a piece of prawn cracker
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by tobrinskilanski: 1:25pm
this would have make more sense if any of her children or that of the port folio holders could breed their children or ward under such condition.
BTW...stomach infrastructure isn't applicable for kids, they need mental infrastructure.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by rightwingz: 1:25pm
rem44:
i wish its Imo state............... Okorocha would have made it look very presidential.
That man is Camera magician......... Just like MI "microphone magician".
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by masada: 1:26pm
giving d children fish
they might be full for today
but wat happens tomorrow
teach their parents how to fish
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by lonelydora(m): 1:27pm
What y is wrong with our politicians. I believe in the saying "teach me how to fish and don't give me fish"
Our problem in Nigeria should have gone past food had our politicians been doing what they were elected to do.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by belindar: 1:28pm
You will later that 50Billion naira was expended on these nonsense.
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 1:31pm
Food basket of d nation...Na only to chop dem Sabi fr that benue
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by rolchi(m): 1:33pm
benzene00:
My brother, I just tire for all these political gymnastics!!! Imagine overcrowding the space the children even needs to eat their food with journalist and statehouse press corps...SAD for Benue!
|Re: Eunice Erdoo Ortom Shares Food To Pupils In Classrooms In Benue (Pics) by Dreambeat: 1:35pm
Do these sort of nonsense still work in this day and time.Some people will still come online to shout Ortom till thy kingdom come.SMH
