Source: Wife of the Governor/Founder, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, Dr. Mrs Eunice Erdoo Ortom pictured sharing food to pupils at Lgea Primary School Wurukum, Makurdi as Benue State kick start Home Grown School FeedingSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/governor-ortom-wife-pictured-sharing.html

while others are busy giving scholarships to children







you are here sharing 1 container of cheap food





continue decieving yourself 22 Likes 2 Shares

Ok! Stomach empowerment 1 Like

the best thing the govt should do is better the lives of their parents, pay them their salaries at when due, u feed them today, tomorrow they go hungry again, that doesn't solve it miss first lady of benue state. am not condemning her kind gesture but the point am trying to make is, they should proffer lasting solution to eradicate poverty and not just temporary means of gaining publicity 12 Likes

? Who curse Africa 4 Likes

After the whole food wey full BENUE STATE, na dis kind small food she come dey share for dem.... issssh



Na eye service dey worry dem, na so una go dey give dis children food everyday See as dey classroom dey



why not pay der PAPA and MAMA salary, make dem chop belle full for house. By dey time dis children trekk from school reach house, dat food go don disappear from der belle..



Benue state na state wey I no go allow my enemy stay. 3 Likes

Rapoo:

the best thing the govt should do is better the lives of their parents, pay them their salaries at when due, u feed them today, tomorrow they go hungry again, that doesn't solve it miss first lady of benue state

CROWNWEALTH019:

Who curse Africa ?

Seriously, I shame for our leaders and Africa as a whole Seriously, I shame for our leaders and Africa as a whole 4 Likes

smartty68:







Seriously, I shame for our leaders and Africa as a whole

na to camouflage our leaders only sabi na to camouflage our leaders only sabi

Ok kontinue the better don't poison person pikin in the name of food empowerment,employ their parents and pay them their salary so that the will feed well at home is more safe

Good !

Please lets clap for her.

mrs ortom i dey lagos shey make i come collect

Our Ancestors must really be ashamed of dis?



Will she keep on sharing the food on daily basis or izzy just for today?



c as d class room b!!!

Shame.. 1 Like

I wonder how much was budgeted for this show of shame. 1 Like

For how Long

kids pls don't eat oooo. hmm this is africa Nigeria for that matter. politician for another matter. hmm

rem44:

Camera food........................ go to the school tomorrow when there is no camera. There will be no food. Camera food........................ go to the school tomorrow when there is no camera. There will be no food.

propaganda 101

and where is the food, cos all i can see here is her, sharing something like a piece of prawn cracker

this would have make more sense if any of her children or that of the port folio holders could breed their children or ward under such condition.



BTW...stomach infrastructure isn't applicable for kids, they need mental infrastructure.

rem44:

i wish its Imo state............... Okorocha would have made it look very presidential.

That man is Camera magician......... Just like MI "microphone magician". i wish its Imo state............... Okorocha would have made it look very presidential.That man is Camera magician......... Just like MI "microphone magician".

giving d children fish

they might be full for today

but wat happens tomorrow

teach their parents how to fish

What y is wrong with our politicians. I believe in the saying "teach me how to fish and don't give me fish"



Our problem in Nigeria should have gone past food had our politicians been doing what they were elected to do.

You will later that 50Billion naira was expended on these nonsense.

Food basket of d nation...Na only to chop dem Sabi fr that benue

benzene00:

while others are busy giving scholarships to children







you are here sharing 1 container of cheap food





continue decieving yourself

My brother, I just tire for all these political gymnastics!!! Imagine overcrowding the space the children even needs to eat their food with journalist and statehouse press corps...SAD for Benue! My brother, I just tire for all these political gymnastics!!! Imagine overcrowding the space the children even needs to eat their food with journalist and statehouse press corps...SAD for Benue!