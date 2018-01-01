Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS (10917 Views)

During the preliminary investigation the arrested CJTF claimed that the weapons were issued to them by some elements in Benue state as they reportedly said they are a legally constituted body by the Benue state government.



Interrogation of the suspected militia revealed that the gang had members of about 60 men camped in Gbeyi, Benue state. It was also gathered that over 1,000 of the gang team were stationed at different camps while 700 out of them bear arms.



The group said they were being trained by some ex-service men assembled all over Benue state.



They are currently in custody as investigation continues.



GOD. So is a crime for them to defend themselves and their people? And soldiers are very quick in arresting them than being quick in fighting against fulani terrorists terrorizing them. 64 Likes 5 Shares

Evablizin:

GOOD. WHAT IS GOOD ABOUT THE NEWS ARE THEY NOT SUPPOSE TO PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM BUHARI SORRY HERDSMEN WHAT IS GOOD ABOUT THE NEWSARE THEY NOT SUPPOSE TO PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM BUHARI SORRY HERDSMEN 32 Likes 3 Shares





Niggaz are trying to defend demselves from those foolani vampires the terrorist army is busy arresting them. Tufia!I spit on the Nigerian fulani army.Niggaz are trying to defend demselves from those foolani vampires the terrorist army is busy arresting them. 23 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

GOOD. What's Good?Go ad read the story again.



Those guys are vigilantes defending dia community from buharis blood thirsty brothers.



Upon the presence of those spineless soldiers those herdsmen are still causing havoc at will. What's Good?Go ad read the story again.Those guys are vigilantes defending dia community from buharis blood thirsty brothers.Upon the presence of those spineless soldiers those herdsmen are still causing havoc at will. 16 Likes

Lord help us all, Defending their communities is noble but this is a wrong way to go about this. 2 Likes 1 Share

Okay.

mtchew,, useless govt, what stops them from arresting the fulani herdsmen for illegal possession of arms 21 Likes 1 Share

Where are the Fulani herdsmen ?



Militia was arrested within hours



Please we need to get serious 9 Likes

Evablizin:

GOD. So is a crime for them to defend themselves and their people? And soldiers are very quick in arresting them than being quick in fighting against fulani terrorists terrorizing them.

Once not legal



Its illegal



The rules is don't get caught Once not legalIts illegalThe rules is don't get caught 4 Likes

Oh Nigeria, it has gone, no Fulani herdsmen has been arrested for their heinous crime. those that are armed by the state to protect the masses are being disarmed by those that cannot protect the masses. There should urgent need for restructuring 24 Likes

This proves the IGP right, there are at least 2 sides fighting in Benue. However, where the IGP and other security officials are failing is in curtailing all non-state actors from obtaining, brandishing and using weapons with impunity.



Those hailing this development are severely myopic. 2 Likes

#FireOnBaba Idíot's, why will you defend yourselves from Fulani terrorists when bayajida hasn't said so ? The bloodshed must continue#FireOnBaba 1 Like

sarrki:

Where are the Fulani herdsmen ?



Militia was arrested within hours



Please we need to get serious Sai Baba na Sai Baba na 3 Likes

maclatunji:

This proves the IGP right, there are at least 2 sides fighting in Benue. However, where the IGP and other security officials are failing is in curtailing all non-state actors from obtaining, brandishing and using weapons with impunity.



Those hailing this development are severely myopic. The fulanis conquers the hausas and install emir in kano and all other norther states till today no more hausa emir in kano only fulanis

These men appear to be a paramilitary body recently constituted by the state to fight insecurity, just as we have in the North East. The necessary arrangements must be ensured by the Benue state govt for these men to return to their duty posts if found to be genuine.



Rampaging herdsmen must be expunged with stunning precision. 7 Likes

Good to know people are defending themselves against these dirty almajiri desert marauders. Keep your arms and defend your lands from these parasites, we know the foolani army and who they answer to. Never relent to kill the demonic cattle herders when you see them. 2 Likes

Buhari is using the the Army to disarm anti grazing vigilantes while the killer herdsmen roam freely 4 Likes

maclatunji:

This proves the IGP right, there are at least 2 sides fighting in Benue. However, where the IGP and other security officials are failing is in curtailing all non-state actors from obtaining, brandishing and using weapons with impunity.



Those hailing this development are severely myopic.

Thats the anti grazing corp of Benue state and their patrol vehicle Thats the anti grazing corp of Benue state and their patrol vehicle 3 Likes 1 Share

maclatunji:

This proves the IGP right, there are at least 2 sides fighting in Benue. However, where the IGP and other security officials are failing is in curtailing all non-state actors from obtaining, brandishing and using weapons with impunity.



Those hailing this development are severely myopic. shut up pls,if u are ignorant of wat is happening in Benue.Fulani herdsmen are slughtering helpless villagers u are hear talking abt two sides in the conflict. shut up pls,if u are ignorant of wat is happening in Benue.Fulani herdsmen are slughtering helpless villagers u are hear talking abt two sides in the conflict. 9 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is rapidly turning into a joke.

Oftentimes I wonder how easy arresting southern criminal elements seems. But when it comes to doing same up north, it becomes Herculean.



The so called don Waney was brought down within a week .

The mystery behind Badoo has been unravelled.

Kanu is nowhere to be found.



Shekau has remained elusive while the Fulani herdsmen continue to kill with reckless abandon.



I think it is high time we started to ask serious questions.



In spite of all his perceived shortcomings, Fayose has forever won my admiration for standing up against those blood thirsty demons.



This isn't about APC/PDP.. sons and daughters of Benue, arise and defend your homeland lest you turn out like the dinosaurs!!!! 5 Likes





The government can't protect you when you try protecting youself you are labeled a criminal Which way Nigeria,The government can't protect you when you try protecting youself you are labeled a criminal 6 Likes

I weep for the people of Benue State. Yeye dey smell.

Good because they are terrorist.

Why should they take up arms against the state.







One nigeria

They disarm the people who want to defend their Land



And allow free passage way for Fulani terrorists to murder kill and pillage



But when you ask the animals they will tell you one Zoo



Break up this zoo now and allow people to manage their future and defend their families 6 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Where are the Fulani herdsmen ?



Militia was arrested within hours



Please we need to get serious

Keep on deceiving yourself. Grade-A Zombie 5 Likes

Buhari knows and supports these monsters called Fulani herdsmen.... 3 Likes

they are quik to arrest ppl defending their lands, but turn the other way wen terrorist herdsmen attack 3 Likes

loveth361:

Good because they are terrorist.



Why should they take up arms against the state.









One nigeria

I dont want to tell you what my mind said i should tell you I dont want to tell you what my mind said i should tell you