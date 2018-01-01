₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by dainformant(m): 5:31pm
On Sunday, January 7, 2018, soldiers deployed to Arufu a boundary town between Taraba and Benue State disarmed and arrested 9 Civilian Joint Task Force CJTF with 5 AK 47 rifles. According to reports, initially a reinforcement of CJTF came to prevent the security operatives from transporting the arrested CJTF to Benue headquarters. The reinforcements later withdrew.
During the preliminary investigation the arrested CJTF claimed that the weapons were issued to them by some elements in Benue state as they reportedly said they are a legally constituted body by the Benue state government.
Interrogation of the suspected militia revealed that the gang had members of about 60 men camped in Gbeyi, Benue state. It was also gathered that over 1,000 of the gang team were stationed at different camps while 700 out of them bear arms.
The group said they were being trained by some ex-service men assembled all over Benue state.
They are currently in custody as investigation continues.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/soldiers-arrest-9-ctjf-members-guns-boundary-taraba-benue-photos.html
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by Evablizin(f): 5:32pm
GOD. So is a crime for them to defend themselves and their people? And soldiers are very quick in arresting them than being quick in fighting against fulani terrorists terrorizing them.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by FRESHG(m): 5:37pm
Evablizin:WHAT IS GOOD ABOUT THE NEWS ARE THEY NOT SUPPOSE TO PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM BUHARI SORRY HERDSMEN
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by SHAKABOOM: 5:37pm
Tufia!I spit on the Nigerian fulani army.
Niggaz are trying to defend demselves from those foolani vampires the terrorist army is busy arresting them.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by SHAKABOOM: 5:41pm
Evablizin:What's Good?Go ad read the story again.
Those guys are vigilantes defending dia community from buharis blood thirsty brothers.
Upon the presence of those spineless soldiers those herdsmen are still causing havoc at will.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by CaptainStephen(m): 5:45pm
Lord help us all, Defending their communities is noble but this is a wrong way to go about this.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by Fxmanager(m): 6:09pm
Okay.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by elvischukie(m): 6:26pm
mtchew,, useless govt, what stops them from arresting the fulani herdsmen for illegal possession of arms
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by sarrki(m): 6:27pm
Where are the Fulani herdsmen ?
Militia was arrested within hours
Please we need to get serious
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by sarrki(m): 6:30pm
Evablizin:
Once not legal
Its illegal
The rules is don't get caught
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by denko(m): 6:34pm
Oh Nigeria, it has gone, no Fulani herdsmen has been arrested for their heinous crime. those that are armed by the state to protect the masses are being disarmed by those that cannot protect the masses. There should urgent need for restructuring
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by maclatunji: 6:46pm
This proves the IGP right, there are at least 2 sides fighting in Benue. However, where the IGP and other security officials are failing is in curtailing all non-state actors from obtaining, brandishing and using weapons with impunity.
Those hailing this development are severely myopic.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by RZArecta(m): 6:57pm
Idíot's, why will you defend yourselves from Fulani terrorists when bayajida hasn't said so ? The bloodshed must continue #FireOnBaba
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by RZArecta(m): 7:00pm
sarrki:Sai Baba na
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by denko(m): 7:01pm
The fulanis conquers the hausas and install emir in kano and all other norther states till today no more hausa emir in kano only fulanis
maclatunji:
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by boostdom: 7:01pm
These men appear to be a paramilitary body recently constituted by the state to fight insecurity, just as we have in the North East. The necessary arrangements must be ensured by the Benue state govt for these men to return to their duty posts if found to be genuine.
Rampaging herdsmen must be expunged with stunning precision.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by FreddyKruger: 7:12pm
Good to know people are defending themselves against these dirty almajiri desert marauders. Keep your arms and defend your lands from these parasites, we know the foolani army and who they answer to. Never relent to kill the demonic cattle herders when you see them.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by SalamRushdie: 7:16pm
Buhari is using the the Army to disarm anti grazing vigilantes while the killer herdsmen roam freely
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by SalamRushdie: 7:18pm
maclatunji:
Thats the anti grazing corp of Benue state and their patrol vehicle
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by arent88(m): 7:24pm
maclatunji:shut up pls,if u are ignorant of wat is happening in Benue.Fulani herdsmen are slughtering helpless villagers u are hear talking abt two sides in the conflict.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by rhemmiedream(m): 7:51pm
Nigeria is rapidly turning into a joke.
Oftentimes I wonder how easy arresting southern criminal elements seems. But when it comes to doing same up north, it becomes Herculean.
The so called don Waney was brought down within a week .
The mystery behind Badoo has been unravelled.
Kanu is nowhere to be found.
Shekau has remained elusive while the Fulani herdsmen continue to kill with reckless abandon.
I think it is high time we started to ask serious questions.
In spite of all his perceived shortcomings, Fayose has forever won my admiration for standing up against those blood thirsty demons.
This isn't about APC/PDP.. sons and daughters of Benue, arise and defend your homeland lest you turn out like the dinosaurs!!!!
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by Lusola15: 7:56pm
Which way Nigeria,
The government can't protect you when you try protecting youself you are labeled a criminal
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by Troublemaker007(m): 7:58pm
I weep for the people of Benue State. Yeye dey smell.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by loveth361(f): 7:59pm
Good because they are terrorist.
Why should they take up arms against the state.
One nigeria
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by yang(m): 8:00pm
They disarm the people who want to defend their Land
And allow free passage way for Fulani terrorists to murder kill and pillage
But when you ask the animals they will tell you one Zoo
Break up this zoo now and allow people to manage their future and defend their families
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by staystrong(m): 8:01pm
space for lease,but we aware of my son kamoru,he is a motherfucker
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by Troublemaker007(m): 8:01pm
sarrki:
Keep on deceiving yourself. Grade-A Zombie
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by Grafixnuel(m): 8:01pm
Buhari knows and supports these monsters called Fulani herdsmen....
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by mightyhaze: 8:02pm
they are quik to arrest ppl defending their lands, but turn the other way wen terrorist herdsmen attack
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by brunofarad(m): 8:02pm
loveth361:
I dont want to tell you what my mind said i should tell you
|Re: Soldiers Arrest CJTF Members With Guns At Boundary Between Taraba And Benue.PICS by SalamRushdie: 8:03pm
loveth361:
So Fulani is now the state
