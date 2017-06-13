₦airaland Forum

Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 12:27pm
As the election for OSUN West senatorial District post remains few days now (8th July, 2017)




Osun O'MEAL WOMEN, were spotted today in Ejigbo town, Ejigbo Local Government, Osun State, to campaign for APC candidates Senator Mudasiru Hussain,





Recall, that the election is predominantly between Senator Ademola Adeleke, brother of Late Isiaka Adeleke who decamped to PDP recently,
And Senator Mudasiru Hussain who hails from Ejigbo,





It also has been affirmed that the governor of Osun state too, will be in Ejigbo for the campaign of Senator Mudasiru Hussain

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 12:47pm
i think they've been given 1000 each again

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 12:59pm
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 1:38pm
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 1:52pm
Covfefe

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Papiikush: 1:53pm
Bribe local women and they will do anything for you.
They literally become your HellHound ...

I think there is something with women and money angry

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by brainpulse: 1:53pm
Campaigning on behalf of the person feeding them. Not bad

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by 61Penguins: 1:53pm
nobody cares
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by muller101(m): 1:54pm
Just look at them

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by otunbabadok(m): 1:54pm
Kerosene and rice coming their way.
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by idrisolaide(m): 1:54pm
THESE OUR AFONJA PEOPLE WONT STOP DISGRACING US IN PUBLIC.

UNA GO ALLOW NCA BEGIN GET MOUTH NOW.

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by johnemeka(m): 1:55pm
Ok
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ajepako(f): 1:55pm
These women could be owed oh

Yet they will be dancing eleya dance for politicians upandan..

All our politicians: Ewedu tree fall on una.. grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Ademat7(m): 1:55pm
They've turn govt programme as personal campaign machinery more reason for the delay of state police
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by nenergy(m): 1:56pm
Incomplete reporting. Who are they?

Edit: Osun State Elementary School Feeding Program
-O'Meal
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by dee02(m): 1:56pm
Smh. So the roles and responsibilities of these women includes this nonsense?

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Papiikush: 1:56pm
Naughtytboy:
do you have a mother at all? Werey
Does my comment in anyway insult women?

Maybe I should type in slow motion for you to understand. undecided

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 1:56pm
Now this is a typical south waaste environment. Not the lagos they are using to form

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by PointZerom: 1:56pm
See how dirty Osun state is, red mud everywhere abi developers no dey there ni?.


Tufiakwa.

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Utchgirl(f): 1:56pm
Lollzzz !



Brown Roof Every where !


Kikikikikiki

kikikikikiki

kikikikikiki



Quote me negatively and Brown Roof will fall on u !

Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:56pm
Apropos to what undecided
Are they supposed to do this in that apron
Bia, OP, come and tell me what is going on gan gan grin
I don't want to conclude sad
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by chemberlin: 1:57pm
Politics has made most people not knowing their right...Am 1000% sure the women in this pic have not had salary since the last three months...
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by CocaMoola: 1:57pm
What are they doing
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by keypad1: 1:57pm
Buhari y na
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 1:58pm
Aminat508
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Drinokrane: 1:59pm
Hi bro... I sent u a mail... Kindly reply me Lt P.chat...

M also from Osun state
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 2:00pm
Papiikush:

Does my comment in anyway insult women?

Maybe I should type in slow motion for you to understand. undecided
ur iq needs a new battery.
Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 2:00pm
ajepako:
These women could be owed oh
Yet they will be dancing eleya dance for politicians upandan..
All our politicians: Ewedu tree fall on una.. grin grin grin grin grin
That is what N500 can do

