As the election for OSUN West senatorial District post remains few days now (8th July, 2017)









Osun O'MEAL WOMEN, were spotted today in Ejigbo town, Ejigbo Local Government, Osun State, to campaign for APC candidates Senator Mudasiru Hussain,











Recall, that the election is predominantly between Senator Ademola Adeleke, brother of Late Isiaka Adeleke who decamped to PDP recently,

And Senator Mudasiru Hussain who hails from Ejigbo,











It also has been affirmed that the governor of Osun state too, will be in Ejigbo for the campaign of Senator Mudasiru Hussain

i think they've been given 1000 each again 2 Shares

Covfefe

Bribe local women and they will do anything for you.

They literally become your HellHound ...



I think there is something with women and money 3 Likes

Campaigning on behalf of the person feeding them. Not bad 2 Likes

nobody cares

Just look at them 1 Like

Kerosene and rice coming their way.

THESE OUR AFONJA PEOPLE WONT STOP DISGRACING US IN PUBLIC.



UNA GO ALLOW NCA BEGIN GET MOUTH NOW. 4 Likes

Yet they will be dancing eleya dance for politicians upandan..



These women could be owed oh
Yet they will be dancing eleya dance for politicians upandan..
All our politicians: Ewedu tree fall on una..

They've turn govt programme as personal campaign machinery more reason for the delay of state police

Incomplete reporting. Who are they?



Edit: Osun State Elementary School Feeding Program

-O'Meal

Smh. So the roles and responsibilities of these women includes this nonsense? 1 Like

Naughtytboy:

do you have a mother at all? Werey



Maybe I should type in slow motion for you to understand. Does my comment in anyway insult women?

Now this is a typical south waaste environment. Not the lagos they are using to form 2 Likes

See how dirty Osun state is, red mud everywhere abi developers no dey there ni?.





Tufiakwa. 2 Likes

Brown Roof Every where !





Brown Roof Every where !
Quote me negatively and Brown Roof will fall on u !



Are they supposed to do this in that apron

Bia, OP, come and tell me what is going on gan gan

Are they supposed to do this in that apron
Bia, OP, come and tell me what is going on gan gan
I don't want to conclude









Politics has made most people not knowing their right...Am 1000% sure the women in this pic have not had salary since the last three months...

What are they doing

Buhari y na

Aminat508

ADEWUMIMichael:

ur iq needs a new battery.