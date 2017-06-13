₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 12:27pm
As the election for OSUN West senatorial District post remains few days now (8th July, 2017)
Osun O'MEAL WOMEN, were spotted today in Ejigbo town, Ejigbo Local Government, Osun State, to campaign for APC candidates Senator Mudasiru Hussain,
Recall, that the election is predominantly between Senator Ademola Adeleke, brother of Late Isiaka Adeleke who decamped to PDP recently,
And Senator Mudasiru Hussain who hails from Ejigbo,
It also has been affirmed that the governor of Osun state too, will be in Ejigbo for the campaign of Senator Mudasiru Hussain
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 12:47pm
i think they've been given 1000 each again
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 12:59pm
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 1:38pm
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 1:52pm
Covfefe
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Papiikush: 1:53pm
Bribe local women and they will do anything for you.
They literally become your HellHound ...
I think there is something with women and money
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by brainpulse: 1:53pm
Campaigning on behalf of the person feeding them. Not bad
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by 61Penguins: 1:53pm
nobody cares
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by muller101(m): 1:54pm
Just look at them
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by otunbabadok(m): 1:54pm
Kerosene and rice coming their way.
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by idrisolaide(m): 1:54pm
THESE OUR AFONJA PEOPLE WONT STOP DISGRACING US IN PUBLIC.
UNA GO ALLOW NCA BEGIN GET MOUTH NOW.
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by johnemeka(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by ajepako(f): 1:55pm
These women could be owed oh
Yet they will be dancing eleya dance for politicians upandan..
All our politicians: Ewedu tree fall on una..
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Ademat7(m): 1:55pm
They've turn govt programme as personal campaign machinery more reason for the delay of state police
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by nenergy(m): 1:56pm
Incomplete reporting. Who are they?
Edit: Osun State Elementary School Feeding Program
-O'Meal
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by dee02(m): 1:56pm
Smh. So the roles and responsibilities of these women includes this nonsense?
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Papiikush: 1:56pm
Naughtytboy:Does my comment in anyway insult women?
Maybe I should type in slow motion for you to understand.
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 1:56pm
Now this is a typical south waaste environment. Not the lagos they are using to form
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by PointZerom: 1:56pm
See how dirty Osun state is, red mud everywhere abi developers no dey there ni?.
Tufiakwa.
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Utchgirl(f): 1:56pm
Lollzzz !
Brown Roof Every where !
Kikikikikiki
kikikikikiki
kikikikikiki
Quote me negatively and Brown Roof will fall on u !
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 1:56pm
Apropos to what
Are they supposed to do this in that apron
Bia, OP, come and tell me what is going on gan gan
I don't want to conclude
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by chemberlin: 1:57pm
Politics has made most people not knowing their right...Am 1000% sure the women in this pic have not had salary since the last three months...
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by CocaMoola: 1:57pm
What are they doing
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by keypad1: 1:57pm
Buhari y na
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 1:58pm
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Drinokrane: 1:59pm
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 2:00pm
|Re: Osun O'Meal Women Campaign For Mudasiru Hussain (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 2:00pm
ajepako:That is what N500 can do
