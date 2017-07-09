₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,406 members, 3,645,891 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 10:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election (7672 Views)
Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election Results (Unofficial) / Excited Supporters Welcome Ademola Adeleke To APC Secretariat For Screening / Ademola Adeleke Weeps At Isiaka Adeleke's Grave In Osun. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by donbrowser(m): 4:35am
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of 97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.
http://punchng.com/adeleke-defeats-aregbesolas-candidate/
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Jeffboi(m): 4:44am
Sorry for ogbeni rauf
He saw it coming he declared fasting and prayers
But are people really happy that they voted PDP in?? Am sure they're happy APC loss
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by missticke(m): 4:46am
early warning sign to APC govt that it is becoming unpopular. if buhari govt does not deliver come 2019 we kick them out
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by bigboss80s(m): 4:49am
It has started
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by optional1(f): 4:54am
they will start going to court now
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by donbrowser(m): 5:02am
Vote out incompetence, if a party is not working. Vote them out. The only power Nigerians have is the thumb. If we keep switching these people. They will be back to their senses in no time.
Just like I saw a student of Lautech here on nairaland begging APC government to reopen Lautech and after his plea, he ended with APC all the way.
Just imagine!
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by ZKOSOSO(m): 5:04am
Buharism smelling everywhere u go.....
The faggott is due...... chant down the babylon......!!
APC is Demonic and Evil...
20 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by nero2face: 5:46am
the masses are gradually coming back to their senses after APC and Buhari scam, a clear message that all won't be well with APC come 2019,...PDP had thieves among them during their time, but today APC has more thieves, not only thieves, they have mind readers who think they know how to read de minds of Nigerians and can manipulate us by issues and propagandas, God will never forgive APC for their disappointment
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by okosodo: 5:49am
How manage?
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by gadgetsngs: 5:56am
Hope dey wont do late hour Mathematics?
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by seunlayi(m): 6:04am
Apc going down, just happy for my people back home
7 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:18am
optional1:In the church now .....
Lemme know your intentions so I hand them over to God in the blessed sacrament
Glory to Jesus ....
4 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Rayjaymay(m): 6:25am
Osun don't joke with incompetency. Whether APC or PDP as far as you deliver the dividend of democracy, you are good to go.
Now Aregbese go know 2018
14 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by optional1(f): 6:53am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Honour to Mary...
thanks 7am mass already in church.
5 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by kurt09(m): 6:59am
Aisha Buhari should contest in 2019. Sentimental Voters. Dead Party wining election in our strong zone. We should wake up and smell the coffee. We must not go back to Egypt in 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Towncrier007: 6:59am
jjjjjj
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by chemicalDisease: 7:06am
PDP. 16YRS
APC. 2YRS
The child died prematurely.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by QueenOfNepal: 7:23am
The only thing i noticed was that the division within APC is getting wider.
The FG owned security agencies had to stand down so that free and fair election can hold because they know that Tinubu faction of APC will be bloodied by PDP under Deji Adeleke.
We can see that the power tussle against Tinubu is being won gradually
10 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by juman(m): 7:31am
seunlayi:
Thank God.
Those wicked and senseless apc people is going down.
5 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by EmeeNaka: 7:53am
APC is dead.
5 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by beamtopola: 8:01am
This party cu LA land belongs to the guy down below.
No trespassing!
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by beamtopola: 8:04am
Where i go him done die
APC power. Power to the people PDP
But that man will soon defect to APC.
Only fuc k and dumb PDP.
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by surgical: 8:08am
ok
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by abhosts(m): 8:10am
APC did not loose this Election. Tinubu's Faction Lost.
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Rilwayne001: 8:10am
I'm glad people are now seeing that they are totally not different from PDP, or maybe they are even worse. SMH
5 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by mexxmoney: 8:23am
Aregbese omo ale, Aregberascal
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by daeger: 8:26am
The late Adeleke is the man of the people any day any time,a grass root politician to the core,he has left a legacy behind,little wonder why it was easier for Deji Adeleke to defeat the chosen one.congratulations PDP congratulations Adeleke.
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by signz: 8:27am
QueenOfNepal:
Very good observation.
Also add that Adelekes' must be very popular over there.
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by udemzyudex(m): 8:29am
nero2face:Just pray he doesn't decamp to APC,politician's in Nigeria are not to be trusted.
4 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Omofunaab2: 8:29am
Aregbesola better wise up.. You don't joke with the people
|Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by kokoA(m): 8:36am
nero2face:mcheeww.. My brother stop deceiving yourself. Which masses are coming back to their senses? This man left APC less than 2 weeks ago because he was denied the ticket. If they are really changing why didn't they vote for another party entirely?
18 Likes 2 Shares
Hadiza Abubakar Breaks Fast With IDPs / EFCC Probe Links Obanikoro To Diezani Poll Cash / Obama Is A Gay:obama Admits His Wife Is A Transexual Man Named “michael”(lavaugh
Viewing this topic: princekalani, Zicoman78, tolugbile, donbrowser(m), AniwetaluEmma(m), zeezee007, akinakinyele, olash, Israelconcepts, bigchica(m), D9ty7(m), Fringes(m), Daguccizgreat(m), olubams, anigbajumo(m), haruna1970(m), marxist88, abubakar23, priceless20(f), ObodoJ2, frankzone, chiefo44(m), ochukwuma15(m), salardeman, okpanachil, youngwolf(m), jahlid(m), Abluvs9ja, Sparkies(m), adelaja70, Dontrapatolli(m), Doyin2, nikkybeez(f), biggestmanhood(m), Namzy(m), Dimejidude(m), Drversatile, Micholo22, libertyfather(m), Nathseun(m), auschris, Bosslady22, yinchar(m), RijiyarLemo(m), zagadat1 and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13