₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,406 members, 3,645,891 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 10:28 AM

Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election (7672 Views)

Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election Results (Unofficial) / Excited Supporters Welcome Ademola Adeleke To APC Secretariat For Screening / Ademola Adeleke Weeps At Isiaka Adeleke's Grave In Osun. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by donbrowser(m): 4:35am
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of 97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.

Hussain, who was Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate got 66,116 votes.



In Iwo Local Government Area, Adeleke had 12,547 votes as against Hussain’s 12,205. While in Ejigbo Local Government Area, Hussain’s stronghold, the PDP candidate with 9,723 votes trailed his opponent who polled 12,229 votes.

Again, the former APC member, led with 9,096 votes with Hussain having 8952 votes in Irewole Local Government Area.

In Ayedire Local Government Area, Adeleke had 5,789 votes while Hussain trailed him with 5,360 votes.

It was a similar result in Olaoluwa Local Government Area as Adeleke led with 5,618 votes to Hussain’s 5,316.

The PDP candidate with 18,559 votes, led by a wide margin in Ede North Local Government Area as the APC candidate polled 2,784 votes.

It was a similar result in Ede South Local Government as Adeleke polled 13,406 votes while his opponent had 2,096 votes.

In Ayedaade Local Government Area, PDP had 9,061 votes while APC polled 7,179.

Hussain, who polled 4,768 votes in Egbedore Local Government Area, lost to Adeleke who had 7,142; while in Isokan Local Government Area, the PDP candidate led with 6,539 votes, with his APC counterpart polling 5,227.

Our correspondent observed that the by-election was peaceful in many places as security agents including soldiers were present at various points to prevent any breakdown of law and order just as the police on Saturday arrested three people.

The individuals were accused of attacking voters as they attempted to snatch ballot boxes.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums invaded Igbokiti Unit Ward 10 in Okinnin, Egbedore Local Government Area and attacked some voters, who prevented them from snatching the boxes.

One of the voters, Olusegun Ige, who spoke with SUNDAY PUNCH said, “Some political thugs invaded our unit and attempted to hijack ballot boxes and stuff them with their own ballot papers but they were prevented. They injured some of the people who stopped them. But they were eventually overpowered and arrested by security agents.”

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, when contacted on the telephone said three persons were arrested but not arrested in connection with the election.

Speaking on the poll, Adeleke had said, “The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious.”

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, who eventually lost the election had also said he was confident of emerging the winner of the poll.

He said, “I want to laud INEC for their arrangements and also want to want to laud the electorate for their enthusiasm. I am very optimistic of victory.”

Accreditation and voting started at 8 am in many polling units with voters trooping out early to exercise their franchise in all the 10 local government areas which make up the senatorial district.

Security was tight in Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Iwo and other local government areas, while most roads were barricaded by soldiers.

http://punchng.com/adeleke-defeats-aregbesolas-candidate/

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Jeffboi(m): 4:44am
Sorry for ogbeni rauf

He saw it coming he declared fasting and prayers




But are people really happy that they voted PDP in?? Am sure they're happy APC loss

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by missticke(m): 4:46am
early warning sign to APC govt that it is becoming unpopular. if buhari govt does not deliver come 2019 we kick them out

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by bigboss80s(m): 4:49am
It has started

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by optional1(f): 4:54am
they will start going to court now angry

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by donbrowser(m): 5:02am
Vote out incompetence, if a party is not working. Vote them out. The only power Nigerians have is the thumb. If we keep switching these people. They will be back to their senses in no time.

Just like I saw a student of Lautech here on nairaland begging APC government to reopen Lautech and after his plea, he ended with APC all the way.

Just imagine!

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by ZKOSOSO(m): 5:04am
Buharism smelling everywhere u go.....

The faggott is due...... chant down the babylon......!!

APC is Demonic and Evil...

20 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by nero2face: 5:46am
the masses are gradually coming back to their senses after APC and Buhari scam, a clear message that all won't be well with APC come 2019,...PDP had thieves among them during their time, but today APC has more thieves, not only thieves, they have mind readers who think they know how to read de minds of Nigerians and can manipulate us by issues and propagandas, God will never forgive APC for their disappointment

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by okosodo: 5:49am
How manage?
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by gadgetsngs: 5:56am
Hope dey wont do late hour Mathematics?
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by seunlayi(m): 6:04am
Apc going down, just happy for my people back home

7 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:18am
optional1:
they will start going to court now angry
In the church now .....


Lemme know your intentions so I hand them over to God in the blessed sacrament


Glory to Jesus ....

4 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Rayjaymay(m): 6:25am
Osun don't joke with incompetency. Whether APC or PDP as far as you deliver the dividend of democracy, you are good to go.
Now Aregbese go know 2018

14 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by optional1(f): 6:53am
CROWNWEALTH019:
In the church now .....

Lemme know your intentions so I hand them over to God in the blessed sacrament

Glory to Jesus ....

Honour to Mary...
thanks 7am mass already in church.

5 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by kurt09(m): 6:59am
Aisha Buhari should contest in 2019. Sentimental Voters. Dead Party wining election in our strong zone. We should wake up and smell the coffee. We must not go back to Egypt in 2019.

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Towncrier007: 6:59am
jjjjjj
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by chemicalDisease: 7:06am
PDP. 16YRS
APC. 2YRS
The child died prematurely.

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by QueenOfNepal: 7:23am
The only thing i noticed was that the division within APC is getting wider.
The FG owned security agencies had to stand down so that free and fair election can hold because they know that Tinubu faction of APC will be bloodied by PDP under Deji Adeleke.



We can see that the power tussle against Tinubu is being won gradually

10 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by juman(m): 7:31am
seunlayi:
Apc going down, just happy for my people back home

Thank God.

Those wicked and senseless apc people is going down. grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by EmeeNaka: 7:53am
APC is dead.

5 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by beamtopola: 8:01am
This party cu LA land belongs to the guy down below.
No trespassing!
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by beamtopola: 8:04am
Where i go him done die
APC power. Power to the people PDP
But that man will soon defect to APC.

Only fuc k and dumb PDP.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by surgical: 8:08am
ok
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by abhosts(m): 8:10am
APC did not loose this Election. Tinubu's Faction Lost.

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Rilwayne001: 8:10am
I'm glad people are now seeing that they are totally not different from PDP, or maybe they are even worse. SMH

5 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by mexxmoney: 8:23am
Aregbese omo ale, Aregberascal

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by daeger: 8:26am
The late Adeleke is the man of the people any day any time,a grass root politician to the core,he has left a legacy behind,little wonder why it was easier for Deji Adeleke to defeat the chosen one.congratulations PDP congratulations Adeleke.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by signz: 8:27am
QueenOfNepal:
The only thing i noticed was that the division within APC is getting wider.
The FG owned security agencies had to stand down so that free and fair election can hold because they know that Tinubu faction of APC will be bloodied by PDP under Deji Adeleke.



We can see that the power tussle against Tinubu is being won gradually

Very good observation.

Also add that Adelekes' must be very popular over there.

1 Like

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by udemzyudex(m): 8:29am
nero2face:
the masses are gradually coming back to their senses after APC and Buhari scam, a clear message that all won't be well with APC come 2019,...PDP had thieves among them during their time, but today APC has more thieves, not only thieves, they have mind readers who think they know how to read de minds of Nigerians and can manipulate us by issues and propagandas, God will never forgive APC for their disappointment
Just pray he doesn't decamp to APC,politician's in Nigeria are not to be trusted.

4 Likes

Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by Omofunaab2: 8:29am
Aregbesola better wise up.. You don't joke with the people
Re: Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election by kokoA(m): 8:36am
nero2face:
the masses are gradually coming back to their senses after APC and Buhari scam, a clear message that all won't be well with APC come 2019,...PDP had thieves among them during their time, but today APC has more thieves, not only thieves, they have mind readers who think they know how to read de minds of Nigerians and can manipulate us by issues and propagandas, God will never forgive APC for their disappointment
mcheeww.. My brother stop deceiving yourself. Which masses are coming back to their senses? This man left APC less than 2 weeks ago because he was denied the ticket. If they are really changing why didn't they vote for another party entirely?

18 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (Reply)

Hadiza Abubakar Breaks Fast With IDPs / EFCC Probe Links Obanikoro To Diezani Poll Cash / Obama Is A Gay:obama Admits His Wife Is A Transexual Man Named “michael”(lavaugh

Viewing this topic: princekalani, Zicoman78, tolugbile, donbrowser(m), AniwetaluEmma(m), zeezee007, akinakinyele, olash, Israelconcepts, bigchica(m), D9ty7(m), Fringes(m), Daguccizgreat(m), olubams, anigbajumo(m), haruna1970(m), marxist88, abubakar23, priceless20(f), ObodoJ2, frankzone, chiefo44(m), ochukwuma15(m), salardeman, okpanachil, youngwolf(m), jahlid(m), Abluvs9ja, Sparkies(m), adelaja70, Dontrapatolli(m), Doyin2, nikkybeez(f), biggestmanhood(m), Namzy(m), Dimejidude(m), Drversatile, Micholo22, libertyfather(m), Nathseun(m), auschris, Bosslady22, yinchar(m), RijiyarLemo(m), zagadat1 and 54 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.