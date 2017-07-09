Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Defeats Mudashiru Hussain In Osun West Senatorial By-Election (7672 Views)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of 97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.



Hussain, who was Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate got 66,116 votes.







In Iwo Local Government Area, Adeleke had 12,547 votes as against Hussain’s 12,205. While in Ejigbo Local Government Area, Hussain’s stronghold, the PDP candidate with 9,723 votes trailed his opponent who polled 12,229 votes.



Again, the former APC member, led with 9,096 votes with Hussain having 8952 votes in Irewole Local Government Area.



In Ayedire Local Government Area, Adeleke had 5,789 votes while Hussain trailed him with 5,360 votes.



It was a similar result in Olaoluwa Local Government Area as Adeleke led with 5,618 votes to Hussain’s 5,316.



The PDP candidate with 18,559 votes, led by a wide margin in Ede North Local Government Area as the APC candidate polled 2,784 votes.



It was a similar result in Ede South Local Government as Adeleke polled 13,406 votes while his opponent had 2,096 votes.



In Ayedaade Local Government Area, PDP had 9,061 votes while APC polled 7,179.



Hussain, who polled 4,768 votes in Egbedore Local Government Area, lost to Adeleke who had 7,142; while in Isokan Local Government Area, the PDP candidate led with 6,539 votes, with his APC counterpart polling 5,227.



Our correspondent observed that the by-election was peaceful in many places as security agents including soldiers were present at various points to prevent any breakdown of law and order just as the police on Saturday arrested three people.



The individuals were accused of attacking voters as they attempted to snatch ballot boxes.



Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums invaded Igbokiti Unit Ward 10 in Okinnin, Egbedore Local Government Area and attacked some voters, who prevented them from snatching the boxes.



One of the voters, Olusegun Ige, who spoke with SUNDAY PUNCH said, “Some political thugs invaded our unit and attempted to hijack ballot boxes and stuff them with their own ballot papers but they were prevented. They injured some of the people who stopped them. But they were eventually overpowered and arrested by security agents.”



However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, when contacted on the telephone said three persons were arrested but not arrested in connection with the election.



Speaking on the poll, Adeleke had said, “The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious.”



The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, who eventually lost the election had also said he was confident of emerging the winner of the poll.



He said, “I want to laud INEC for their arrangements and also want to want to laud the electorate for their enthusiasm. I am very optimistic of victory.”



Accreditation and voting started at 8 am in many polling units with voters trooping out early to exercise their franchise in all the 10 local government areas which make up the senatorial district.



Security was tight in Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Iwo and other local government areas, while most roads were barricaded by soldiers.

http://punchng.com/adeleke-defeats-aregbesolas-candidate/





early warning sign to APC govt that it is becoming unpopular. if buhari govt does not deliver come 2019 we kick them out 37 Likes 1 Share

Vote out incompetence, if a party is not working. Vote them out. The only power Nigerians have is the thumb. If we keep switching these people. They will be back to their senses in no time.



Just like I saw a student of Lautech here on nairaland begging APC government to reopen Lautech and after his plea, he ended with APC all the way.



Just imagine! 48 Likes 2 Shares

the masses are gradually coming back to their senses after APC and Buhari scam, a clear message that all won't be well with APC come 2019,...PDP had thieves among them during their time, but today APC has more thieves, not only thieves, they have mind readers who think they know how to read de minds of Nigerians and can manipulate us by issues and propagandas, God will never forgive APC for their disappointment 31 Likes 2 Shares

Apc going down, just happy for my people back home 7 Likes

Osun don't joke with incompetency. Whether APC or PDP as far as you deliver the dividend of democracy, you are good to go.

Aisha Buhari should contest in 2019. Sentimental Voters. Dead Party wining election in our strong zone. We should wake up and smell the coffee. We must not go back to Egypt in 2019. 1 Like

The only thing i noticed was that the division within APC is getting wider.

The FG owned security agencies had to stand down so that free and fair election can hold because they know that Tinubu faction of APC will be bloodied by PDP under Deji Adeleke.







We can see that the power tussle against Tinubu is being won gradually 10 Likes

Thank God.



Those wicked and senseless apc people is going down. Thank God.Those wicked and senseless apc people is going down. 5 Likes

APC is dead. 5 Likes

APC did not loose this Election. Tinubu's Faction Lost. 1 Like

I'm glad people are now seeing that they are totally not different from PDP, or maybe they are even worse. SMH 5 Likes

The late Adeleke is the man of the people any day any time,a grass root politician to the core,he has left a legacy behind,little wonder why it was easier for Deji Adeleke to defeat the chosen one.congratulations PDP congratulations Adeleke.

Very good observation.



Also add that Adelekes' must be very popular over there. Very good observation.Also add that Adelekes' must be very popular over there. 1 Like

the masses are gradually coming back to their senses after APC and Buhari scam, a clear message that all won't be well with APC come 2019,...PDP had thieves among them during their time, but today APC has more thieves, not only thieves, they have mind readers who think they know how to read de minds of Nigerians and can manipulate us by issues and propagandas, God will never forgive APC for their disappointment Just pray he doesn't decamp to APC,politician's in Nigeria are not to be trusted. Just pray he doesn't decamp to APC,politician's in Nigeria are not to be trusted. 4 Likes

Aregbesola better wise up.. You don't joke with the people