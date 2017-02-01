₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly
Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, wants the Senate to compel the Executive to act on the recommendations of the upper legislative chamber which rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Melaye made this known during Tuesday’s plenary at the floor of the Senate after Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, read a letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo asking for the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.
Gbajabiamila had assumed office shortly after his appointment was announced, without being confirmed, and Melaye brought the issue to the knowledge of the Senate. Therefore, Gbajabiamila was asked to leave office.
But after the letter was read on Tuesday, all the lawmakers, who responded, criticised the executive arm of government for showing gross disrespect for the activities of the legislature.
“Enough of boju boju presentations,” Melaye said.
“In this same chamber, we invited Magu. Magu came for a job interview and failed; and as a result, he was rejected by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As I speak with you, Magu is still parading himself as the Chairman of EFCC despite rejection by this Senate.
“The same executive that has allowed Magu to continue to stay in office, now wrote in a letter this morning to say that we should confirm somebody on whom I raised my voice on this floor, who went to resume without confirmation of the Senate.
“Now they have brought that person for confirmation, and on the other hand, a man that has been rejected, [his rejection] has not been confirmed, and is still acting.
Melaye further noted that the Senate also passed some Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs before it embarked on recess but the executive “chose to swear in some and refuse to swear in some.”
“Mr (Senate) President, it is time for you and this Senate to act. Democracy will continue to be government of the people, for the people and by the people.
“I am moving a motion that it becomes abominable for you to even read another confirmation request from the executive.
“They cannot do our job for us and we will not do their job for them. They are to appoint and we are to confirm; and once you come for confirmation, when you go for an exam, you either pass or fail. And those who have failed should go back.
“Magu is the not the last Nigerian Angel, they should bring another person, we will examine him.If he is qualified, we will pass him. But once you are not passed, you cannot be promoted. His (Magu) mates are area commanders and DPOs, he can serve this country in another capacity.”
Also speaking on the issue, Sam Anyanwu said the Senate had to take a stand and assert its powers of legislation.
“If the leadership doesn’t do anything on this matter within 48 hours, we’ll move against the leadership and I am serious about it,” he said.
“We must make sure that all those we have rejected are not working. And, Mr President, I will say that if anybody (in this chamber) is invited by the EFCC, the person should not go, because whoever that is there is not standing on a tripod.”
The Senate has twice rejected Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Magu as substantive EFCC Chairman, based on a damning report on him by the Department of State Services, DSS.
But the Executive insists that he is the right man for the job and has refused to remove him.
Source: https://icirnigeria.org/melaye-magu-can-not-be-efcc-chairman-his-mates-are-area-commanders-and-dpos/
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by omenka(m):
What a claptrap. I don't really blame him, I blame his gullible cheerleaders.
Just so you know, mr Melaye, your own mates (per IQ) are those running okada riders and mass transit unions.
God only knows what Magu has got on you thieves that you are hell bent on his dismissal.
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by Baawaa(m):
Melaye is biting then what he can chew, very soon he will begin to cry like baby
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by baritereign24:
na so.i support u 100%.i dey my house
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by CROWNWEALTH019(m):
omenka:
He's back from London
Bubus mate are in mortuary chilling bro.....
Hope you saw our half dead p******** ?
Bubus coffin fall on you
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by CROWNWEALTH019(m):
Baawaa:An attempt to bring down melaye is an attempt to destroy the senate and the youth of this country would rise up and fight for him. He has done no wrong, instead of fighting melaye channel your powers to do projects for the people..
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by nextprince:
omenka:
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by BabaRamotu1988:
omenka:
trash trash trash
btw
mynd44 lalasticlala seun oam4j obinoscopy
why is this guy running two accounts
Omenkalives and omenka
it's against the rules ooo
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by Kathmandu(f):
Magu should step down.
The problem of Nigeria is rascality from the arms of government. They are doing dick measurement at the expense of the populace.
The Executive cannot always have its way or the principles of check and balances will be defeated.
Melaye is a drama queen but let's npt forget that he is right.
Buhari really messed this country up before leaving. He can never be a democrat and he is a big shame to the populace
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by Kathmandu(f):
omenka:But you voted buhari whose IQ is less than a Neanderthal man
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by omenka(m):
Kathmandu:Thanks for the info. Really appreciate it.
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by NwaAmaikpe:
My joy will be complete when Dino is recalled from the Senate and Evans is released.
#TeamRecallDino
#TeamFreeEvans
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by auntysimbiat(f):
Na xo
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by Solomonudofia(m):
This man still dey talk.... They no recall him again .. Anyway very soon you will chairman kogi west senatorial zone
News flash.... World war III Loading
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeT5j4WZid4
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by tellwisdom:
Magu as DPO?? Melaye, my gurl friend booobbss fall on u
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by omobabalawo:
..
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by rusher14:
Kathmandu:
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by hardywaltz(m):
Soon
Very soon
We wouldn't have this clown called Dino-saur in the upper chamber
Very very soon
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by liftedhigh:
Ok
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by oshe11(m):
Magu is as useless as Yoruba "Magun"
Is has been recovering cash wit no owner....
AFTER ALL HIS INITIAL GRA GRA, NO ONE.... I REPEAT NO ONE HAS BEEN CONVICTED
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by UnknownT:
But there are other qualified EFCC staff that can chair the commission, Magu will not be there forever. Executive can appoint another "good" person after the NASS confirms him, they can set a target for him, "investigate and arrest at least one senator monthly" since they are making the NASS look like they have something they are hiding for rejecting magu
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by eyeview:
If you listen objectively to Dino melaye, you can't but agree that he is the one making sense in the art of legislative function.
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by Houseofglam7:
And he's fit to be a senator
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by IgboticGirl(f):
nawa ooo
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by NtoAkwaIbom(m):
oshe11:
You guys do not read, u just hide somewhere, watch African Magic and porn wit ur MB and use the remaining ones to spread lies on Nairaland.
ikpa go and read this link. it's Vanguard newspaper oo
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/effc-secures-1500-convictions-two-years/
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by NtoAkwaIbom(m):
magu xpose dem.
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by Lanretoye(m):
ofa your dead body abi.
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by FirstCounsel(m):
omenka:
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by magzey:
FINALLY THE TRUTH IS REVEALED , THE SENATE ENVY MAGU thats it. see me see DINO your mate that has 1st class are teaching in classroom so you are not suppose to be in the senate.
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by netoc65(m):
So?
OVERTAKING IS ALLOWED
Re: Melaye: Magu Can NOT Be EFCC Chairman, His Mates Are Area Commanders And Dpos by enemyofprogress:
Dino's mates are garage touts
