



Melaye made this known during Tuesday’s plenary at the floor of the Senate after Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, read a letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo asking for the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.



Gbajabiamila had assumed office shortly after his appointment was announced, without being confirmed, and Melaye brought the issue to the knowledge of the Senate. Therefore, Gbajabiamila was asked to leave office.



But after the letter was read on Tuesday, all the lawmakers, who responded, criticised the executive arm of government for showing gross disrespect for the activities of the legislature.

“Enough of boju boju presentations,” Melaye said.



“In this same chamber, we invited Magu. Magu came for a job interview and failed; and as a result, he was rejected by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As I speak with you, Magu is still parading himself as the Chairman of EFCC despite rejection by this Senate.



“The same executive that has allowed Magu to continue to stay in office, now wrote in a letter this morning to say that we should confirm somebody on whom I raised my voice on this floor, who went to resume without confirmation of the Senate.



“Now they have brought that person for confirmation, and on the other hand, a man that has been rejected, [his rejection] has not been confirmed, and is still acting.



Melaye further noted that the Senate also passed some Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs before it embarked on recess but the executive “chose to swear in some and refuse to swear in some.”

“Mr (Senate) President, it is time for you and this Senate to act. Democracy will continue to be government of the people, for the people and by the people.



“I am moving a motion that it becomes abominable for you to even read another confirmation request from the executive.



“They cannot do our job for us and we will not do their job for them. They are to appoint and we are to confirm; and once you come for confirmation, when you go for an exam, you either pass or fail. And those who have failed should go back.



“Magu is the not the last Nigerian Angel, they should bring another person, we will examine him.If he is qualified, we will pass him. But once you are not passed, you cannot be promoted. His (Magu) mates are area commanders and DPOs, he can serve this country in another capacity.”

Also speaking on the issue, Sam Anyanwu said the Senate had to take a stand and assert its powers of legislation.



“If the leadership doesn’t do anything on this matter within 48 hours, we’ll move against the leadership and I am serious about it,” he said.



“We must make sure that all those we have rejected are not working. And, Mr President, I will say that if anybody (in this chamber) is invited by the EFCC, the person should not go, because whoever that is there is not standing on a tripod.”



The Senate has twice rejected Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Magu as substantive EFCC Chairman, based on a damning report on him by the Department of State Services, DSS.



But the Executive insists that he is the right man for the job and has refused to remove him.

Source: Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, wants the Senate to compel the Executive to act on the recommendations of the upper legislative chamber which rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Melaye made this known during Tuesday’s plenary at the floor of the Senate after Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, read a letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo asking for the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.Gbajabiamila had assumed office shortly after his appointment was announced, without being confirmed, and Melaye brought the issue to the knowledge of the Senate. Therefore, Gbajabiamila was asked to leave office.But after the letter was read on Tuesday, all the lawmakers, who responded, criticised the executive arm of government for showing gross disrespect for the activities of the legislature.“Enough of boju boju presentations,” Melaye said.“In this same chamber, we invited Magu. Magu came for a job interview and failed; and as a result, he was rejected by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As I speak with you, Magu is still parading himself as the Chairman of EFCC despite rejection by this Senate.“The same executive that has allowed Magu to continue to stay in office, now wrote in a letter this morning to say that we should confirm somebody on whom I raised my voice on this floor, who went to resume without confirmation of the Senate.“Now they have brought that person for confirmation, and on the other hand, a man that has been rejected, [his rejection] has not been confirmed, and is still acting.Melaye further noted that the Senate also passed some Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs before it embarked on recess but the executive “chose to swear in some and refuse to swear in some.”“Mr (Senate) President, it is time for you and this Senate to act. Democracy will continue to be government of the people, for the people and by the people.“I am moving a motion that it becomes abominable for you to even read another confirmation request from the executive.“They cannot do our job for us and we will not do their job for them. They are to appoint and we are to confirm; and once you come for confirmation, when you go for an exam, you either pass or fail. And those who have failed should go back.“Magu is the not the last Nigerian Angel, they should bring another person, we will examine him.If he is qualified, we will pass him. But once you are not passed, you cannot be promoted. His (Magu) mates are area commanders and DPOs, he can serve this country in another capacity.”Also speaking on the issue, Sam Anyanwu said the Senate had to take a stand and assert its powers of legislation.“If the leadership doesn’t do anything on this matter within 48 hours, we’ll move against the leadership and I am serious about it,” he said.“We must make sure that all those we have rejected are not working. And, Mr President, I will say that if anybody (in this chamber) is invited by the EFCC, the person should not go, because whoever that is there is not standing on a tripod.”The Senate has twice rejected Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Magu as substantive EFCC Chairman, based on a damning report on him by the Department of State Services, DSS.But the Executive insists that he is the right man for the job and has refused to remove him.Source: https://icirnigeria.org/melaye-magu-can-not-be-efcc-chairman-his-mates-are-area-commanders-and-dpos/ 1 Like