I remember a friend who drove all the way from Yola in Adamawa State to Lagos and he didn’t have any issue until he lost a tyre after entering a pothole at Oshodi. You know what it’s like when your car Kaputs on the highway at Oshodi! “The home of obtainers”.



What about you? What is the worst place your car has ever broken down?



In front of an army barrack coming back from elegusi around 1am. The Right front tire of my SUV spinned off. 3 Likes

Close to a brothel at Night...

Guess what I did?? 4 Likes

Close to a brothel at Night...



Guess what I did??



of course u came down, looked for a mechanic, repaired your car and continued your journey.. Cos only a very useless, stupid and idiotic bag of Di'ck balls with the brains of a dead chicken would step into that brothel, which I'm sure wasn't what u did.. Am I right? 53 Likes 2 Shares

In front of an army barrack coming back from elegusi around 1am. The front tire of my SUV spinned off.

RIP 6 Likes



It was a scary experience 3rd mainland bridge..It was a scary experience 5 Likes

of course u came down, looked for a mechanic, repaired your car and continued your journey.. Cos only a very useless, stupid and idiotic bag of Di'ck balls with the brains of a dead chicken would step into that brothel, which I'm sure wasn't what u did.. Am I right?











Guy na wa ooo...



Because of this your post, even if I did it, I will just deny oo...



Chai Guy na wa ooo...Because of this your post, even if I did it, I will just deny oo...Chai 64 Likes 4 Shares

RIP



Contrary to you Rip, like 8 of them teamed up to lift the side without the tire till I drove my ride into their barrack. Funny enough they kept on thanking God on my behalf that night. My ride was fixed in the barrack by my mech after which I went for it 3 days after. I tipped them for the uncommon gesture though. Contrary to you Rip, like 8 of them teamed up to lift the side without the tire till I drove my ride into their barrack. Funny enough they kept on thanking God on my behalf that night. My ride was fixed in the barrack by my mech after which I went for it 3 days after. I tipped them for the uncommon gesture though. 5 Likes

Contrary to you Rip, like 8 of them teamed up to lift the side without the tire till I drove my ride into their barrack. Funny enough they kept on thanking God on my behalf that night. My ride was fixed in the barrack by my mech after which I went for it on the third day. I tipped them for the uncommon gesture though.

My brother, did u say ur Tyre spin off and u no find urself inside lagoon? 4 Likes



dats all.....don't ask me about d rest info At Edo statedats all.....don't ask me about d rest info





The worst place my car has broken down is inside my sugar-mummy's compound.





Her soldier husband was also returning from Liberia that day.

The worst place my car has broken down is inside my sugar-mummy's compound.Her soldier husband was also returning from Liberia that day. 7 Likes 3 Shares

That Ikorodu express road





So one guy wanted to help us rent battery. As I was following him one man in his own car just said I should be careful of these guys that most of them are robbers. I went back immediately and luckily th car started again 4 Likes

F

In the thick forest of Omasi-Agu in Anambra State! Called the only mechanic in Awka who could fix Land Rover Defender 110 back then to come over to fix it, he said he has gone to his Church:s revival in Imo State and spending extra 4 days there before he returns!.I hear am! 3 Likes

In front of my ex's house

My brother, did u say ur Tyre spin off and u no find urself inside lagoon?

Of course, it was the grace of God. I was tipsy and when like that, I don't ever panic. I just held unto the wheel to keep it on a straight line ignoring the pedals until it came to a stop. Of course, it was the grace of God. I was tipsy and when like that, I don't ever panic. I just held unto the wheel to keep it on a straight line ignoring the pedals until it came to a stop.

Very lonely part along stadium road ph 3 Likes

ikorodu hahahaha. ikorodu hahahaha.

Mine broke down at a brothel and no one was willing to help push it 2 Likes

In my compound as I was about to drive out in my dream...

My brother, did u say ur Tyre spin off and u no find urself inside lagoon?





What an irony

Your moniker and your grammar is the best example of a Paradox on this thread. What an ironyYour moniker and your grammar is the best example of a Paradox on this thread. 3 Likes 1 Share

Since i bought my car in December last year, it has never broken down, except a security button issue, i forgot to press the button after ignition so the brake became stiffed on motion, i applied the handbrake and stopped beside the road, i called my mechanic and he reminded me that it was the security button i forgot to press. 1 Like

I don't have car



Then what are you doing on this thread,





It's either you can't read or your brain is paining you. Then what are you doing on this thread,It's either you can't read or your brain is paining you.

9th mile in Enugu way down in the night 1 Like

.. is the worst place in front of my girlfriend's house after I have formed good guy and won her parents heart and they all came out to wave me goodbye.. na him my car no gree start o.. or is it when my car broke down at oshodi and I was robbed?



I think it is the gf house that is worst. Shame no gree me tell them make them help me push car. Let me see.. is the worst place in front of my girlfriend's house after I have formed good guy and won her parents heart and they all came out to wave me goodbye.. na him my car no gree start o.. or is it when my car broke down at oshodi and I was robbed?I think it is the gf house that is worst. Shame no gree me tell them make them help me push car. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Middle of the road. I had to alight and help my friend push from d rear... Thank God some guys rushed to our rescue cos I sighted one dangote trailer coming... I fear those trailers eh! I push car not minding those behind me would size up d ass well... Na their problem. Lol 2 Likes

sambisa forest and sola way Ibadan. my enemies car got broken at those places