|Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by autojosh: 6:05pm
We put a lot of faith in our cars, but sometimes they can’t help but mess us up. Sure, the most convenient place for your car to breakdown is “Home”. However, they usually breakdown away from home.
I remember a friend who drove all the way from Yola in Adamawa State to Lagos and he didn’t have any issue until he lost a tyre after entering a pothole at Oshodi. You know what it’s like when your car Kaputs on the highway at Oshodi! “The home of obtainers”.
What about you? What is the worst place your car has ever broken down?
https://autojosh.com/whats-the-worst-place-your-car-has-ever-broken-down/
3 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Afonjashapmouth: 6:10pm
In front of an army barrack coming back from elegusi around 1am. The Right front tire of my SUV spinned off.
3 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:20pm
Close to a brothel at Night...
Guess what I did??
4 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Tapout(m): 6:27pm
BiafraBushBoy:
of course u came down, looked for a mechanic, repaired your car and continued your journey.. Cos only a very useless, stupid and idiotic bag of Di'ck balls with the brains of a dead chicken would step into that brothel, which I'm sure wasn't what u did.. Am I right?
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by tellwisdom: 6:30pm
Afonjashapmouth:
RIP
6 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by obafemee80(m): 6:37pm
3rd mainland bridge..
It was a scary experience
5 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:37pm
Tapout:
Guy na wa ooo...
Because of this your post, even if I did it, I will just deny oo...
Chai
64 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Afonjashapmouth: 6:37pm
tellwisdom:
Contrary to you Rip, like 8 of them teamed up to lift the side without the tire till I drove my ride into their barrack. Funny enough they kept on thanking God on my behalf that night. My ride was fixed in the barrack by my mech after which I went for it 3 days after. I tipped them for the uncommon gesture though.
5 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by tellwisdom: 6:44pm
Afonjashapmouth:
My brother, did u say ur Tyre spin off and u no find urself inside lagoon?
4 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Victornezzar(m): 6:47pm
At Edo state
dats all.....don't ask me about d rest info
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by NwaAmaikpe: 6:48pm
The worst place my car has broken down is inside my sugar-mummy's compound.
Her soldier husband was also returning from Liberia that day.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by hakeem4(m): 6:48pm
That Ikorodu express road
So one guy wanted to help us rent battery. As I was following him one man in his own car just said I should be careful of these guys that most of them are robbers. I went back immediately and luckily th car started again
4 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by LoveJesus87(m): 6:49pm
F
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Pavore9: 6:49pm
In the thick forest of Omasi-Agu in Anambra State! Called the only mechanic in Awka who could fix Land Rover Defender 110 back then to come over to fix it, he said he has gone to his Church:s revival in Imo State and spending extra 4 days there before he returns!.I hear am!
3 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by indoorscholar(m): 6:49pm
In front of my ex's house
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Afonjashapmouth: 6:49pm
tellwisdom:
Of course, it was the grace of God. I was tipsy and when like that, I don't ever panic. I just held unto the wheel to keep it on a straight line ignoring the pedals until it came to a stop.
I don't have car!
I don't have car!
.
5 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Oyindidi(f): 6:50pm
Very lonely part along stadium road ph
3 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by bangging(m): 6:50pm
autojosh:ikorodu hahahaha.
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by tosyne2much(m): 6:50pm
Mine broke down at a brothel and no one was willing to help push it
2 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Beehshorp(m): 6:51pm
In my compound as I was about to drive out in my dream...
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by NwaAmaikpe: 6:51pm
tellwisdom:
What an irony
Your moniker and your grammar is the best example of a Paradox on this thread.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Omotaday(m): 6:51pm
Since i bought my car in December last year, it has never broken down, except a security button issue, i forgot to press the button after ignition so the brake became stiffed on motion, i applied the handbrake and stopped beside the road, i called my mechanic and he reminded me that it was the security button i forgot to press.
1 Like
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by NwaAmaikpe: 6:52pm
KvnqPrezo:
Then what are you doing on this thread,
It's either you can't read or your brain is paining you.
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Desdola(m): 6:52pm
9th mile in Enugu way down in the night
1 Like
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by ujpikin(f): 6:52pm
Ok
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by leej(m): 6:52pm
Let me see .. is the worst place in front of my girlfriend's house after I have formed good guy and won her parents heart and they all came out to wave me goodbye.. na him my car no gree start o.. or is it when my car broke down at oshodi and I was robbed?
I think it is the gf house that is worst. Shame no gree me tell them make them help me push car.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Dutchey(m): 6:53pm
.
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Nma27(f): 6:53pm
Middle of the road. I had to alight and help my friend push from d rear... Thank God some guys rushed to our rescue cos I sighted one dangote trailer coming... I fear those trailers eh! I push car not minding those behind me would size up d ass well... Na their problem. Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by PointB: 6:53pm
Nigeria!
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Olibboy: 6:54pm
sambisa forest and sola way Ibadan. my enemies car got broken at those places
|Re: Where Is The Worst Place Your Car Has Ever Broken Down? by Nma27(f): 6:54pm
KvnqPrezo:You will.. Give it time. D lord will make a way
Which Of These Two Vehicles Should I Go For? / Why Is My Timming Belt Always Cutting / Manual Transmission Of Nissan Making Loud Noise
