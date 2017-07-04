₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by happney65: 12:04am
A Nigerian pro-democracy group has again demanded that Senate President Bukola Saraki, in conjunction with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, direct the setting up of a medical panel to ascertain whether President Muhammadu Buhari is incapacitated, under the provisions of Section 144 sub-section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution. It also asked the President to address the nation by live video by Thursday or face the prospects of organized protests in Nigeria and other parts of the world.
In a statement signed by convener Deji Adeyanju and Secretary John Danfulani, the group warned: “If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143.”
Pointing out that July 4th marks 58 days of Mr. Buhari’s absence from his office as President, and from the country on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, the group observed that he has had almost no contact with Nigeria during the period, and made no public appearances.
“To this end, we urge President Buhari to address the nation via a live video on or before the 60th day (2 days from today) of his absence,” it urged.
It further demanded that AIT, Channels, Vanguard and Punch correspondents, along with representatives of SaharaReporters and Premium Times be present at the live event.
“In failing to do so, we will begin a series of peaceful processions and mass action across the country such as [in] Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna and also outside the country in London and New York aimed at sensitizing the public as to the legal & constitutional crisis created by President Buhari’s continued absence from office and the insistence of the cabal to shield him away from his constituents, the Nigerian people.”
“Concerned Nigerians” is a pro-democracy group committed to accountability, rule of law, good governance and the fight against corruption.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Luisema4luv(m): 12:07am
Dem dn start again
Any gift for first to coment on front page?
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by limeta(f): 12:09am
Thursday is too far
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by yarimo(m): 12:24am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew mumu sets of people , address KO contact NI
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by pauljumbo: 1:10am
yarimo:
Buhari also ask yaradua to address Nigerians or resign
Its time for buhari to do the right thing by resigning or address Nigerians
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by chairman010: 1:29am
buhari, address the nation this month? how can some people be so wicked
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Paperwhite(m): 1:40am
Protesters demanding a dead-sick Buhari whose whereabout is unknown to address them Oops-have they forgotten he had briskly addressed only the people that mattered to him during the last sallah.Saraki playing the treachery game @ the NASS.Osinbajo being sabotaged.The northern conspiracy of silence continues.Summary-Buhari is dead until convincingly proven otherwise.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Paperwhite(m): 1:54am
pauljumbo:The hypocrisy of all the proponents of the APC government will never be forgiven here or in the world to come.A conglomerate of satanic fiends.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by NothingDoMe: 1:57am
Lalasticlala, how you feel on top this matter sef? Na so so protest we go dey protest? As if the hardship is not enough.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by veekid(m): 8:31am
Buhari sef
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Slai1: 8:55am
You guys are just calling on 'Daura Secret Service' to come after you guys.
Zombies are very unconscientious.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Bishop000(m): 9:36am
The kind of coup that these guys are plotting eh, Yoruba's will be the worst hit if care isn't taken...Nigeria is in a mess right now. For those that brought this APC on hardworking Nigerians, i hope you people are happy now
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Esseite: 9:46am
Count me in.......... we can't run a country like this
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by dessz(m): 9:51am
how do they expect a dead man to speak
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Kennitrust: 9:52am
it easy to say this
but not easy to do that
we re hardly serious.
a dramatic nation
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by wildchild1: 9:53am
Talk is cheap
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by chesterlee(m): 9:53am
Baba is now a Vegetable!!!!
Truly this man is a one chanced president!!
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by TheLordIsGr8(m): 9:53am
Nigeria matter no let person put mouth.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by whizzyleejr(m): 9:53am
I he want to address the country we should be able to livestream it...period
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by MirJay: 9:54am
. It is a simple theorem. As a President who now belongs to the vegetable family, he is mandated to resign or face the wrath of the law.
Categorically speaker i think he should be impeached,
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by ayusco85(m): 9:54am
Seconded
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by felaliveson: 9:54am
happney65:
Empty threat.... Jokers trying to make money
..
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by PointZerom: 9:55am
Buhari's journey in 2017..
Ear infection treatment 14 days.
Second medical treatment 49 days.
Current medical treatment as at today 59 days.
14 + 49 + 59....= 122 days
Conclusion, Buhari have SPENDED only two months in Nigeria since this year.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by eyeview: 9:55am
I will gladly partake in that procession that will ask the old man to resign. You can't cure old age.
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by ona25ZIGG(m): 9:56am
Esseite:Count me in too
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by greatiyk4u(m): 9:56am
While the call itself is not wrong, the wrong persons are the one making the call
We need the call to come from prominent clean Nigerians like Emeka Enyioku, soyinka, Chimamanda, etc
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Omeokachie: 9:56am
Karma is a bi*ch
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Modsenemy(f): 9:56am
So the protest will change what?
I think some issues are now irrelevant for the time being.
Nigeria is at the verge of war, October1st is just around the corner and I don't think there's anything the government can do about it .
I think a secession referendum should be conducted ASAP , let the states that wants to be Biafra decide and those that want to remain should signify , so that the innocents won't fall victim .
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by ujpikin(f): 9:56am
Protest......
Just go with your bulletproof because Nigeria army will always take the last order...
What we need is Gods intervention...
Because if He don't intervene hmmmm
News flash.. Countries like to start the WW III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkNktdTjbdY
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by VIPERVENOM(m): 9:56am
All this their protest that yields no result. After sit at home protest, nothing happened. After #ourmumudondo protest they went back home and #theirmumucontinued
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by Hawlahscho(m): 9:56am
I have nothing to say
|Re: Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest by abumeinben(m): 9:57am
In a statement signed by convener Deji Adeyanju and Secretary John Danfulani, the group warned: “If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143.
Well this is embarrassing that we all know "they" don't even respect the Constitution.
Naturally, there shouldn't be any agitation as regards his health, there should be periodical updates, daily or weekly. But our constitution is but like our EEE433 University handout we know theoretically but never applied.
