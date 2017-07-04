Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pro-democracy Group Asks Buhari To Address Nigeria By Thursday Or Face Protest (4942 Views)

It also asked the President to address the nation by live video by Thursday or face the prospects of organized protests in Nigeria and other parts of the world.



In a statement signed by convener Deji Adeyanju and Secretary John Danfulani, the group warned: “If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143.”



Pointing out that July 4th marks 58 days of Mr. Buhari’s absence from his office as President, and from the country on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, the group observed that he has had almost no contact with Nigeria during the period, and made no public appearances.



“To this end, we urge President Buhari to address the nation via a live video on or before the 60th day (2 days from today) of his absence,” it urged.



It further demanded that AIT, Channels, Vanguard and Punch correspondents, along with representatives of SaharaReporters and Premium Times be present at the live event.



“In failing to do so, we will begin a series of peaceful processions and mass action across the country such as [in] Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna and also outside the country in London and New York aimed at sensitizing the public as to the legal & constitutional crisis created by President Buhari’s continued absence from office and the insistence of the cabal to shield him away from his constituents, the Nigerian people.”



“Concerned Nigerians” is a pro-democracy group committed to accountability, rule of law, good governance and the fight against corruption.



Dem dn start again





Any gift for first to coment on front page? 1 Like

Thursday is too far 6 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew mumu sets of people , address KO contact NI 1 Like

yarimo:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew mumu sets of people , address KO contact NI

Buhari also ask yaradua to address Nigerians or resign



Its time for buhari to do the right thing by resigning or address Nigerians Buhari also ask yaradua to address Nigerians or resignIts time for buhari to do the right thing by resigning or address Nigerians 43 Likes 3 Shares

buhari, address the nation this month? how can some people be so wicked 4 Likes

Oops-have they forgotten he had briskly addressed only the people that mattered to him during the last sallah.Saraki playing the treachery game @ the NASS.Osinbajo being sabotaged.The northern conspiracy of silence continues.Summary-Buhari is dead until convincingly proven otherwise. Protesters demanding a dead-sick Buhari whose whereabout is unknown to address themOops-have they forgotten he had briskly addressed only the people that mattered to him during the last sallah.Saraki playing the treachery game @ the NASS.Osinbajo being sabotaged.The northern conspiracy of silence continues.Summary-Buhari is dead until convincingly proven otherwise. 17 Likes 1 Share

pauljumbo:





Buhari also ask yaradua to address Nigerians or resign



Its time for buhari to do the right thing by resigning or address Nigerians The hypocrisy of all the proponents of the APC government will never be forgiven here or in the world to come.A conglomerate of satanic fiends. The hypocrisy of all the proponents of the APC government will never be forgiven here or in the world to come.A conglomerate of satanic fiends. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala, how you feel on top this matter sef? Na so so protest we go dey protest? As if the hardship is not enough.

Buhari sef 2 Likes

You guys are just calling on 'Daura Secret Service' to come after you guys.

Zombies are very unconscientious. 3 Likes

The kind of coup that these guys are plotting eh, Yoruba's will be the worst hit if care isn't taken...Nigeria is in a mess right now. For those that brought this APC on hardworking Nigerians, i hope you people are happy now 12 Likes

Count me in.......... we can't run a country like this 3 Likes

how do they expect a dead man to speak

it easy to say this





but not easy to do that





we re hardly serious.





a dramatic nation 1 Like







Baba is now a Vegetable!!!!











Truly this man is a one chanced president!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria matter no let person put mouth. 3 Likes

I he want to address the country we should be able to livestream it...period 1 Like

. It is a simple theorem. As a President who now belongs to the vegetable family, he is mandated to resign or face the wrath of the law.



Categorically speaker i think he should be impeached, . It is a simple theorem. As a President who now belongs to the vegetable family, he is mandated to resign or face the wrath of the law.Categorically speaker i think he should be impeached, 1 Like

Seconded 2 Likes

happney65:

Empty threat.... Jokers trying to make money







.. Empty threat.... Jokers trying to make money..

Buhari's journey in 2017..





Ear infection treatment 14 days.





Second medical treatment 49 days.





Current medical treatment as at today 59 days.





14 + 49 + 59....= 122 days



Conclusion, Buhari have SPENDED only two months in Nigeria since this year. 2 Likes

I will gladly partake in that procession that will ask the old man to resign. You can't cure old age. 2 Likes

Esseite:

Count me in.......... we can't run a country like this Count me in too Count me in too 1 Like

While the call itself is not wrong, the wrong persons are the one making the call







We need the call to come from prominent clean Nigerians like Emeka Enyioku, soyinka, Chimamanda, etc 1 Like

Karma is a bi*ch 2 Likes

So the protest will change what?



I think some issues are now irrelevant for the time being.

Nigeria is at the verge of war, October1st is just around the corner and I don't think there's anything the government can do about it .



I think a secession referendum should be conducted ASAP , let the states that wants to be Biafra decide and those that want to remain should signify , so that the innocents won't fall victim .





Just go with your bulletproof because Nigeria army will always take the last order...



What we need is Gods intervention...



Because if He don't intervene hmmmm



News flash.. Countries like to start the WW III





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkNktdTjbdY Protest......Just go with your bulletproof because Nigeria army will always take the last order...What we need is Gods intervention...Because if He don't intervene hmmmmNews flash.. Countries like to start the WW III

All this their protest that yields no result. After sit at home protest, nothing happened. After #ourmumudondo protest they went back home and #theirmumucontinued 1 Like

I have nothing to say