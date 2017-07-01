₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by PrettyCrystal: 2:08pm
This young man has set the internet "agog" after showering his girlfriend with love and adoration on social media. In a bid to show that his love for her is "bigger" than anything, the young man posted various loved up photos of him and his big-sized lady - which got online users talking.
Then, in one of the photos, he made a joke about her obviously big stature. He compared her to a Range Rover , a big car that he loves driving.
After being bashed online, the guy later deleted the photos.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-man-sends-internet-frenzy-loved-photos-big-sized-girlfriend.html
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by ElizaVeta(f): 2:11pm
Hmmmm!
Oh Chim!
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Tahrah(f): 2:12pm
She's not that big.
E no even consign me.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by IamAirforce1: 2:12pm
I guess she's the one paying all the bills
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by adajoe555(f): 2:13pm
like I care
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by lefulefu(m): 2:13pm
Lol wich type of food go make person large like dis? Certainly not our naija food.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Cinderella5(f): 2:13pm
She looks like his mum.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by doublewisdom: 2:14pm
If she's the same person in the second picture, she's okay na.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:20pm
Aawww...this is exactly like me and new bae
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by iamDaisy(f): 2:23pm
IamKashyBaby:kikikiki that is too much
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by lefulefu(m): 2:25pm
doublewisdom:d one in d second pix looks much slimmer
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:27pm
iamDaisy:
Yaaaz!
My bae likes heavy weight pedigree
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by dollytino4real(f): 2:28pm
hungry dey mak man discover him talent! love in sambisa.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Tahrah(f): 2:29pm
IamKashyBaby:The man be like prisoner.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by simplyhonest(m): 2:33pm
someone Wil just wake up and choose to commit suicide...
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:39pm
Tahrah:
Hahahha! I be like his walking soft mattress bed
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Dandeson1(m): 3:59pm
GU
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Keneking: 3:59pm
Mouka sleeping foam
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by YelloweWest: 4:00pm
It's a lie!
Did that dude just lift that big asś
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Oladelson(m): 4:00pm
is okay...
the Lord is their strength!
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by burkingx(f): 4:01pm
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by kingrt2(m): 4:01pm
No interested
Check ma signature and have fun please guys I need traffic
By the way that guy wants to be having back surgery monthly I guess
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by burkingx(f): 4:01pm
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Evaberry(f): 4:02pm
..
WTF is this
oh my God
this is horrible
why are men so senseless
I mean why do u want to kill yourself
why
why
why
what's wrong with men
oh my gosh.. I'm so disgusted
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by toxxnoni(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by dacovajnr: 4:02pm
Tahrah:
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by oladipo322(m): 4:02pm
that guy is playing with his spinal cord.
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by ayamprecious: 4:02pm
To the op and MOD that moved this.. ....
How This reduce the price of rice
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by maxiuc(m): 4:03pm
Slim guys with big things I don't really understand
You see this God is very perfect
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by Mac2016(m): 4:03pm
Set of truck drivers...
|Re: Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog by youngbravian(m): 4:03pm
........... space booked, com and buy 4 shikini money
