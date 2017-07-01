Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Carries His Big-Sized Girlfriend On His Back And Got Internet Agog (15733 Views)

Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancee Effortlessly In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos / Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos / Man Carries His Large-Sized Fiancee In Viral Pre-Wedding Photo. Caption This (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Then, in one of the photos, he made a joke about her obviously big stature. He compared her to a Range Rover , a big car that he loves driving.



After being bashed online, the guy later deleted the photos.



Source; This young man has set the internet "agog" after showering his girlfriend with love and adoration on social media. In a bid to show that his love for her is "bigger" than anything, the young man posted various loved up photos of him and his big-sized lady - which got online users talking.Then, in one of the photos, he made a joke about her obviously big stature. He compared her to a Range Rover , a big car that he loves driving.After being bashed online, the guy later deleted the photos.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-man-sends-internet-frenzy-loved-photos-big-sized-girlfriend.html 1 Share

Hmmmm!

Oh Chim! 6 Likes

She's not that big.

E no even consign me. 8 Likes

I guess she's the one paying all the bills 18 Likes

like I care

Lol wich type of food go make person large like dis? Certainly not our naija food. 4 Likes

She looks like his mum.

If she's the same person in the second picture, she's okay na. 5 Likes





Aawww...this is exactly like me and new bae 16 Likes

IamKashyBaby:





Aawww...this is exactly like me and new bae kikikiki that is too much kikikiki that is too much 2 Likes

doublewisdom:

If she's the same person in the second picture, she's okay na. d one in d second pix looks much slimmer d one in d second pix looks much slimmer 1 Like 1 Share

iamDaisy:

kikikiki that is too much









My bae likes heavy weight pedigree Yaaaz!My bae likes heavy weight pedigree

hungry dey mak man discover him talent! love in sambisa. 4 Likes

IamKashyBaby:





Aawww...this is exactly like me and new bae The man be like prisoner. The man be like prisoner.

someone Wil just wake up and choose to commit suicide...

Tahrah:

The man be like prisoner.





Hahahha! I be like his walking soft mattress bed

GU







Mouka sleeping foam Mouka sleeping foam 1 Like





Did that dude just lift that big asś It's a lie!Did that dude just lift that big asś

is okay...



the Lord is their strength!

16 Likes 1 Share

No interested

Check ma signature and have fun please guys I need traffic

By the way that guy wants to be having back surgery monthly I guess

..



WTF is this

oh my God

this is horrible

why are men so senseless

I mean why do u want to kill yourself





why

why

why



what's wrong with men



oh my gosh.. I'm so disgusted 1 Like 1 Share

Tahrah:

She's not that big.



E no even consign me.

that guy is playing with his spinal cord. 2 Likes 1 Share

To the op and MOD that moved this.. ....



How This reduce the price of rice 1 Like

Slim guys with big things I don't really understand



You see this God is very perfect 1 Like

Set of truck drivers...