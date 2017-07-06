₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,697 members, 3,639,956 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 12:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks (20762 Views)
Guys, Never Miss A Lady With The Following Qualities… / Men Staring At Woman's Buttocks Publicly Lose Concentration. See Photos / Lady With Big Boobs At Computer Village Responds (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 5:20pm On Jul 05
Woman who has the 'most beautiful buttocks in China' says she cannot wear tights because people would 'surround her and point' at her eye-catching rear
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4665374/The-woman-beautiful-buttocks-China.html
Pictures below
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 5:21pm On Jul 05
More
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by MRSoftapples(m): 5:24pm On Jul 05
I've got love for ladies with nice booty..
Free from silicon and natural..
team Latino ladies..
10 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Oyindidi(f): 5:24pm On Jul 05
Africans don't force it
96 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 5:32pm On Jul 05
Those yanshes kinder look strong sha.but why get big booties? Abi Chinese men don dey join ukwu club like us? luminouz,dacovajnr,deadshot,IdeyFindWife,Lordcrimson how una take reason dis matter na?
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Emodeee: 5:34pm On Jul 05
looking at that picture, many things running through my mind. can you take a guess?
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 5:36pm On Jul 05
Emodeee:
Dog gy, cow girl... I love animals sha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Tahrah(f): 5:40pm On Jul 05
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dacovajnr: 5:46pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:Booties are not meant to be exaggerated as in the case of these ones..let them stand straight instead of the squatting and kneeling issh and you'll see that there's nothing to drool about..Booty ain't Asian Girls thang same way you'll never find an Asian guy with dick above 4inch.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by FuckExpress: 5:46pm On Jul 05
Fûçk! That fúçking azz going up&down my blöödyfúçkiñg pole
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Chukzii(m): 5:51pm On Jul 05
That nyash small for Nigerian standard, make she go keep am one side abeg
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 5:55pm On Jul 05
dacovajnr:lol d itty bitty(tiny dick) shanigans i guess.i agree Asian babes might be small on the booty but dem dey gather for boobi area like white girls or d blenze might just be nicely shaped.now dis is where kennyID17 comes in.
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by LordCrimson(m): 6:05pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:There's no ukwu there o,This girl is forcing the ass out,It's as fake as Lionel Messi's retirement
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 6:08pm On Jul 05
LordCrimson:
14 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dacovajnr: 6:11pm On Jul 05
LordCrimson:Tnx Bro you've got an eye shey u see my take on tat bro?
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dairykidd(m): 6:19pm On Jul 05
It's impossible to see a Chinese lady with thick assets.. so I checked the post & wasn't disappointed,as usual flat asses & bending them doesn't make em' any bigger!!!
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 6:27pm On Jul 05
Sexy buttocks they said, not fat ASSets
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by KennyID17(m): 7:54pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by OrestesDante: 7:55pm On Jul 05
LordCrimson:
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Deadshot(m): 8:22pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:
Man chinese like big booty too ohh...i get some chinese friends for clash of clans them pik talk about big ass but they said their girls are not too endowned with it
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 8:27pm On Jul 05
Deadshot:really? Well i never see Chinese guys chase naija babes the way i see Indian and Lebanese men dey run after naija babes wen dey get here.lebanese and Indian men can kill just to get a feel of black ukwu.
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Tushtunez: 8:36pm On Jul 05
confirm
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Nedfed: 8:47pm On Jul 05
God is great
No matter how big a butt can be
No matter how much you admire female butt
You can never withstand the odour of it poo.
Or try to have a taste of it.
So, what is the big deal freaking you about a butt?
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:19pm On Jul 05
if(china==chinko){
SO It's FAAAKKKKEE!
}
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by pryme(m): 9:26pm On Jul 05
Oyindidi:
That one no be lie, I wonder wetin the Op go call a African own - "Soul reaching Asses"?
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by IdeyFindWife: 9:40pm On Jul 05
dacovajnrlefulefuBooties are not meant to be exaggerated as in the case of these ones..let them stand straight instead of the squatting and kneeling issh and you'll see that there's nothing to drool about..Booty ain't Asian Girls thang same way you'll never find an Asian guy with dick above 4inch.
Nor mind them; I been done see the news 2days ago on https://www.mycelebrityandi.com/china-holds-womens-beautiful-buttock-contest/. I dey consider to post am sef but I say no; noble Lords & Knights of the #BigBhootyKingsConnect nor dey chop bony pigeons like their own, mehn, na correct king-size #christmasturkey bhooty #DistinguishedSirs dey chop.
Besides, i just felt cheated again by dese chinkos! Dem get nerve to dey jonze us low quality toothpick-booties like say na Itel or Oppo phone levels, ehn? Wey #LexingtonSteel come dey see those #bigbooty Asian gals wey hin dey bang ? For where? Anyone whu know make e tell me, after am thru with my current quest, na that AsianArss Utopia I been wan dey go do my Summertime demo with my mandem dey "fo shizzle ma nizzle" their "pokemon" dey go ! And Daco-J, na dat ur 4in talk dey inspire my waka make i go 'obtain' dem small!
If i enta Singapore, chai, see d kind wey i been dey aim... abi, yhu nor see am?!
1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by stGabrielo(m): 9:50pm On Jul 05
#singing..I have a very big nyansh oo,she always by my c*rk,a very bad nyansh oo,in ma bed, on ma D*ck...
but I like this potable one tho...ago like to sample you...
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dacovajnr: 10:26pm On Jul 05
IdeyFindWife:
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by mrtegation99(m): 11:30pm On Jul 05
If this one FALL ON YOU, na triplets sharp sharp
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by paybak(m): 12:00am
Wait op, are you kidding me? Tell that website(source) that i said they are mad for that rubish... God bless my God that created that thing for my sexybbstar. Any time you see me on nl, it's her profile ayam chacking. Damn.. That thing will make these ladies burst into tears.
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by sexybbstar(f): 12:04am
paybak:
Pay back
|Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by sexybbstar(f): 12:04am
paybak:
Paybak
Why Are Fine Boys Always Shy / She Wants To Know How To Attract And Keep A Responsible Man? / Guys/Girls What Skin Color Or Looks Do You Prefer Your Dream Woman/Man To Have
Viewing this topic: ibrafia, mokshaq7, 2baga(m), Adele200(m), fhranciz(m), emmagbenga, Namzy(m), Kowiy(m), baddest99(m), geesilver(m), freshbear(m), imustsaymymindo, rotex1941, GreatManBee, akastan(m), jibola22(f), Castle88, amamahdaniel(m), Phoenix619, bennynaza(m), samirchudi(m), ibkkk(f), 4kimportX, iamsparrow(m), do4luv14(m), baset36(m), vtsouthpaw(m), yambold, AyamZeus, axglide(m), Alphadoor, akabang, ironprocs(m), Bekeem(f), saintuti, mysteriousman(m), lagosboy86, derprince(m), Slimzjoe(m), bluebella(m), LivngTestimony1, mekybabe1, Tdarry, Alamin28(m), skyhadi16(m), pejuhazel, TITOBIGZ(m), 1stNumeroUno, Bamidupe20(f), Omeokachie, chuggy(m), kommy27(f), wonderiyke(m), GameGod(m), bemyguest(f), GbarukoBajo(m), Cyberrex(m), Obamwonyi(m), victorvezx(m), bemtos, centvin008(m), horciglowri(f), canadianprince, Jazzrym, sorach(f), carsprayer, senitorspeaker(m), amclimax(m), avatar19(m), dhantey324(m), notttty(m), alaamword, kuhuz(f), emyibe(m), Jameswealth(m), Fitzy4real(m), drraysconcept, wealthyhenry(m), Iykmann, brichyk, zillonnair(m), nely(m), door2(m), dannytech2uni, INDESTRUCTABLEX(m), Baloguncred(m), johnson8213(m), sommy03(m), ndika128(m), lexy2014, alorax2(f), gidos91(m), wenimo, biggestbros, PANDOGARI, kehinde1588(m), justmeg(f), dave2(m), kinnlive(m), 100naira(m), Bullet01, Albion05, Demmzy15(m), mexmex1, TOPAI7(m), agadaone1(m), Ruler2, to12(f) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16