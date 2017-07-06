₦airaland Forum

Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 5:20pm On Jul 05
Woman who has the 'most beautiful buttocks in China' says she cannot wear tights because people would 'surround her and point' at her eye-catching rear


Gao Qian, 19, is the winner of the 'most beautiful buttocks' contest in Shenyang, China, on June 24
She only wears baggy clothing in public because she would be mobbed by passersby otherwise

The beauty queen said Kim Kardashian has the perfect proportion with curvy buttocks and a tiny waist
Life is not always easy for a woman with a curvy body, according to the champion of the 'most beautiful buttocks' contest in China.

Gao Qian, 19, who stunned the judges with her shapely rear, confessed that she couldn't wear tights on the street because 'people would surround me and point at my backside'.



The young woman, who now only wears baggy clothing in public, told MailOnline that she was particularly embarrassed once when a couple argued in front of her after the man praised her bottom to his girlfriend.

Ms Gao said she realised she has a beautiful backside after her friends point it out to her


Ms Gao showcased her curvy body during the beauty contest held in a shopping mall in Shenyang, China, on June

The newly crowned beauty queen said she had put herself under gruelling training to prepare for the event +21
The newly crowned beauty queen said she had put herself under gruelling training to prepare for the event



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4665374/The-woman-beautiful-buttocks-China.html

Pictures below

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 5:21pm On Jul 05
More

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by MRSoftapples(m): 5:24pm On Jul 05
I've got love for ladies with nice booty..
Free from silicon and natural..
team Latino ladies..

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Oyindidi(f): 5:24pm On Jul 05
Africans don't force it grin

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 5:32pm On Jul 05
Those yanshes kinder look strong sha.but why get big booties? Abi Chinese men don dey join ukwu club like us? luminouz,dacovajnr,deadshot,IdeyFindWife,Lordcrimson how una take reason dis matter na?

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Emodeee: 5:34pm On Jul 05
looking at that picture, many things running through my mindcheesy. can you take a guess?
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 5:36pm On Jul 05
Emodeee:
looking at that picture, many things running through my mindcheesy. can you take a guess?

Dog gy, cow girl... I love animals sha

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Tahrah(f): 5:40pm On Jul 05
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dacovajnr: 5:46pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:
Those yanshes kinder look strong sha.but why get big booties? Abi Chinese men don dey join ukwu club like us? luminouz,dacovajnr,deadshot,IdeyFindWife,Lordcrimson how una take reason dis matter na?
Booties are not meant to be exaggerated as in the case of these ones..let them stand straight instead of the squatting and kneeling issh and you'll see that there's nothing to drool about..Booty ain't Asian Girls thang same way you'll never find an Asian guy with dick above 4inch.

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by FuckExpress: 5:46pm On Jul 05
shocked Fûçk! That fúçking azz going up&down my blöödyfúçkiñg pole grin
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Chukzii(m): 5:51pm On Jul 05
That nyash small for Nigerian standard, make she go keep am one side abeg

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 5:55pm On Jul 05
dacovajnr:
Booties are not meant to be exaggerated as in the case of these ones..let them stand straight instead of the squatting and kneeling issh and you'll see that there's nothing to drool about..Booty ain't Asian Girls thang same way you'll never find an Asian guy with dick above 4inch.
lol d itty bitty(tiny dick) shanigans i guesscheesy.i agree Asian babes might be small on the booty but dem dey gather for boobi area like white girlscheesy or d blenze might just be nicely shaped.now dis is where kennyID17 comes incheesy.
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by LordCrimson(m): 6:05pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:
Those yanshes kinder look strong sha.but why get big booties? Abi Chinese men don dey join ukwu club like us? luminouz,dacovajnr,deadshot,IdeyFindWife,Lordcrimson how una take reason dis matter na?
There's no ukwu there o,This girl is forcing the ass out,It's as fake as Lionel Messi's retirement gringringringrin

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 6:08pm On Jul 05
LordCrimson:
There's no ukwu there o,This girl is forcing the ass out,It's as fake as Lionel Messi's retirement gringringringrin

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dacovajnr: 6:11pm On Jul 05
LordCrimson:
There's no ukwu there o,This girl is forcing the ass out,It's as fake as Lionel Messi's retirement gringringringrin
Tnx Bro you've got an eye shey u see my take on tat bro?

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dairykidd(m): 6:19pm On Jul 05
It's impossible to see a Chinese lady with thick assets.. so I checked the post & wasn't disappointed,as usual flat asses & bending them doesn't make em' any bigger!!!
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by cuvox(m): 6:27pm On Jul 05
Sexy buttocks they said, not fat ASSets

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by KennyID17(m): 7:54pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:
lol d itty bitty(tiny dick) shanigans i guesscheesy.i agree Asian babes might be small on the booty but dem dey gather for boobi area like white girlscheesy or d blenze might just be nicely shaped.now dis is where kennyID17 comes incheesy.
grin
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by OrestesDante: 7:55pm On Jul 05
LordCrimson:
There's no ukwu there o,This girl is forcing the ass out,It's as fake as Lionel Messi's retirement gringringringrin

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Deadshot(m): 8:22pm On Jul 05
lefulefu:
Those yanshes kinder look strong sha.but why get big booties? Abi Chinese men don dey join ukwu club like us? luminouz,dacovajnr,deadshot,IdeyFindWife,Lordcrimson how una take reason dis matter na?

Man chinese like big booty too ohh...i get some chinese friends for clash of clans them pik talk about big ass but they said their girls are not too endowned with it
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by lefulefu(m): 8:27pm On Jul 05
Deadshot:


Man chinese like big booty too ohh...i get some chinese friends for clash of clans them pik talk about big ass but they said their girls are not too endowned with it
really? Well i never see Chinese guys chase naija babes the way i see Indian and Lebanese men dey run after naija babes wen dey get herecheesy.lebanese and Indian men can kill just to get a feel of black ukwucheesycheesy.
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Tushtunez: 8:36pm On Jul 05
confirm
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by Nedfed: 8:47pm On Jul 05
God is great
No matter how big a butt can be
No matter how much you admire female butt
You can never withstand the odour of it poo.
Or try to have a taste of it.
So, what is the big deal freaking you about a butt?
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:19pm On Jul 05
if(china==chinko){
SO It's FAAAKKKKEE!
}

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by pryme(m): 9:26pm On Jul 05
Oyindidi:
Africans don't force it grin

That one no be lie, I wonder wetin the Op go call a African own - "Soul reaching Asses"?
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by IdeyFindWife: 9:40pm On Jul 05
dacovajnr
lefulefu
Those yanshes kinder look strong sha.but why get big booties? Abi Chinese men don dey join ukwu club like us? luminouz,dacovajnr,deadshot,ideyfindwife,Lordcrimson how una take reason dis matter na?
Booties are not meant to be exaggerated as in the case of these ones..let them stand straight instead of the squatting and kneeling issh and you'll see that there's nothing to drool about..Booty ain't Asian Girls thang same way you'll never find an Asian guy with dick above 4inch.

Nor mind them; I been done see the news 2days ago on https://www.mycelebrityandi.com/china-holds-womens-beautiful-buttock-contest/. I dey consider to post am sef but I say no; noble Lords & Knights of the #BigBhootyKingsConnect nor dey chop bony pigeons like their own, mehn, na correct king-size #christmasturkey bhooty #DistinguishedSirs dey chop.

Besides, i just felt cheated again by dese chinkos! Dem get nerve to dey jonze us low quality toothpick-booties like say na Itel or Oppo phone levels, ehn? Wey #LexingtonSteel come dey see those #bigbooty Asian gals wey hin dey bang ? For where? Anyone whu know make e tell me, after am thru with my current quest, na that AsianArss Utopia I been wan dey go do my Summertime demo with my mandem dey "fo shizzle ma nizzle" their "pokemon" dey go grin! And Daco-J, na dat ur 4in talk dey inspire my waka make i go 'obtain' dem small!

If i enta Singapore, chai, see d kind wey i been dey aim... abi, yhu nor see am?!

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by stGabrielo(m): 9:50pm On Jul 05
#singing..I have a very big nyansh oo,she always by my c*rk,a very bad nyansh oo,in ma bed, on ma D*ck...
but I like this potable one tho...ago like to sample you... tongue
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by dacovajnr: 10:26pm On Jul 05
IdeyFindWife:


Nor mind them; I been done see the news 2days ago on https://www.mycelebrityandi.com/china-holds-womens-beautiful-buttock-contest/. I dey consider to post am sef but I say no; noble Lords & Knights of the #BigBhootyKingsConnect nor dey chop bony pigeons like their own, mehn, na correct king-size #christmasturkey bhooty #DistinguishedSirs dey chop.

Besides, i just felt cheated again by dese chinkos! Dem get nerve to dey jonze us low quality toothpick-booties like say na Itel or Oppo phone levels, ehn? Wey #LexingtonSteel come dey see those #bigbooty Asian gals wey hin dey bang ? For where? Anyone whu know make e tell me, after am thru with my current quest, na that AsianArss Utopia I been wan dey go do my Summertime demo with my mandem dey "fo shizzle ma nizzle" their "pokemon" dey go grin! And Daco-J, na dat ur 4in talk dey inspire my waka make i go 'obtain' dem small!

If i enta Singapore, chai, see d kind wey i been dey aim... abi, yhu nor see am?!

Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by mrtegation99(m): 11:30pm On Jul 05
If this one FALL ON YOU, na triplets sharp sharp
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by paybak(m): 12:00am
Wait op, are you kidding me? Tell that website(source) that i said they are mad for that rubish... God bless my God that created that thing for my sexybbstar. Any time you see me on nl, it's her profile ayam chacking. Damn.. That thing will make these ladies burst into tears.
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by sexybbstar(f): 12:04am
paybak:
Wait op, are you kidding me? Tell that website(source) that i said they are mad for that rubish... God bless my God that created that thing for my sexybbstar. Any time you see me on nl, it's her profile ayam chacking. Damn.. That thing will make these ladies burst into tears.

Pay back
Re: Pictures Of Chinese Lady With The Sexiest Buttocks by sexybbstar(f): 12:04am
paybak:
Wait op, are you kidding me? Tell that website(source) that i said they are mad for that rubish... God bless my God that created that thing for my sexybbstar. Any time you see me on nl, it's her profile ayam chacking. Damn.. That thing will make these ladies burst into tears.

Paybak

