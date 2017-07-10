Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms (7064 Views)

N-Power Now On Nairaland: #NPowerNG, You Can Reach Us On Any Of These Platforms / The June Stipend Will Be Paid Today! #npowerng 2017 / N-power Assessment Portal Works Even Without Receiving Any Text Message (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

IF YOU SEE THIS MESSAGE THAT MEANS YOU HAVE TRIED TO LOGGING WITHOUT RECEIVING THE SMS FOR ASSESSMENT TEST.

Hello good morning sir



I registered for Npower tax and upstill now,i haven't got text to write the text.

Thanks

Waiting for your responds

npowerng:

IF YOU SEE THIS MESSAGE THAT MEANS YOU HAVE TRIED TO LOGGING WITHOUT RECEIVING THE SMS FOR ASSESSMENT TEST. PLS i need assistance, my bvn is inline with my application but i did not receive sms till now. this my : Unique Reference Number: N-Tax-2017-0000040319-98 PLS i need assistance, my bvn is inline with my application but i did not receive sms till now. this my : Unique Reference Number: N-Tax-2017-0000040319-98

npowerng:

IF YOU SEE THIS MESSAGE THAT MEANS YOU HAVE TRIED TO LOGGING WITHOUT RECEIVING THE SMS FOR ASSESSMENT TEST. I also haven't recieved message to write, I applied for N-Health I also haven't recieved message to write, I applied for N-Health 1 Like

what of those that DND will not lwt them receive the message? 1 Like

I registered for N- teach but I didn't finished the registration when I mistakenly clicked summit. my unique reference number is N-TEACH-2017-00000210946-39. Any hope for me?

Hi Sir/Ma,



I noticed an error with my name arrangement after I have successfully registered for the N-Power program. The name is not arranged as shown on my BVN so I re-applied immediately with same details so as to correct my misarranged name.



I hereby want to notify the authority in charge of it. I didn't register twice for any dubious motive but for the reason stated earlier.



Here is the unique reference number for the first and second applications respectively:

-> N-Health-2017-00000409879-83



-> N-Health-2017-00000-27



I will like the authority in charge to kindly fix the error; probably clear the first account so as to avoid my name being shown as double registration which I think might attract a penalty. Thanks in anticipation for your consideration.

of what purpose are you on nairaland if you fail to reply or response to related issues?



you need to react to already raised issues, please. 6 Likes 1 Share

The text msg is taking​ too long to come ooooh.

dayo2me:

of what purpose are you on nairaland if you fail to reply or response to related issues?



you need to react to already raised issues, please. Are you sure the handler is genuine, tread with caution Are you sure the handler is genuine, tread with caution 4 Likes

I no get much to talk go check it out now How To Solve N-power Assessment Test Portal Error Message – See how to login http://www.yalatech.com.ng/solve-n-power-assessment-test-portal-error-message-see-login/

[color=#770077][/color]

gud pm frnds i applied for npower since last month yet have nt receive an sms to knw wen dy assessment will start for teach

Na wa 4 9ja o

Another BIGGEST SCAM FOR THE GULLIBLE ONES! WHICH WAY!

I did not received message but I log in to NY account and do the accessment test and penalty for this?

Mr op or mr npower, better deactivate this account if u can't respond to question being asked because you are just useless on this forum 2 Likes

Diebyfire05:

Another BIGGEST SCAM FOR THE GULLIBLE ONES! WHICH WAY! Tell that to the gullible ones who are already benefiting from the scheme. I wonder who is the gullible one. Tell that to the gullible ones who are already benefiting from the scheme. I wonder who is the gullible one. 1 Like

Diebyfire05:

Another BIGGEST SCAM FOR THE GULLIBLE ONES! WHICH WAY!

Every thing is a scam to you... Even your birthday. ... Ndiala. Every thing is a scam to you... Even your birthday. ... Ndiala. 2 Likes

h

npowerng:

IF YOU SEE THIS MESSAGE THAT MEANS YOU HAVE TRIED TO LOGGING WITHOUT RECEIVING THE SMS FOR ASSESSMENT TEST. ....Good morning, I did not received any text message nor email but I log in to my portal and write the accessment text yesterday Sunday. pls any penalty for this thks. ....Good morning, I did not received any text message nor email but I log in to my portal and write the accessment text yesterday Sunday. pls any penalty for this thks.

It's no scam

good info

Na WA oo

They said npower is now on nairaland and everyone is happy, not knowing that it's just useless. The guy is just here for formality sake. Doesn't he know that nairaland is an interactive forum and he needs to respond to people's questions? Npower on nairaland is totally useless if you just come here to post information that we can get elsewhere and you can't respond to questions or solve people's problems. Seun take note of this 2 Likes

OK

@op scammer will kill you...

or else you say your motive here... why on earth will you use npowerng as your moniker or you are trying to scam.

And the OP cannot respond to comments. Nawao

obuizz:

Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.

Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow



Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc..



✅*DAILY PLANS*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

15GB @ 1000



✅*WEEKLY PLANS*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

10GB @ 1000

15GB @ 1300



✅*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

4GB @ 1000

5GB @ 1200

7.5GB @ 1,500

10GB @ 2,000

15GB @ 2,000

Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)



✅*NIGHT PLANS*

MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL

5GB @ 800

10GB @ 1000

15gb @ 1200



✅*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)



Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a cheat..

#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...



✅*Refer A Friend and Get 500MB as Compensation..

100% Sure and Reliable...



✅*These Prices are valid if you are‎ paying via Airtime.

WhatsApp✔️

☎օ8146391966

To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS..... Scam every were. Scam every were.