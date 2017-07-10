₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by npowerng: 9:36am On Jul 06
IF YOU SEE THIS MESSAGE THAT MEANS YOU HAVE TRIED TO LOGGING WITHOUT RECEIVING THE SMS FOR ASSESSMENT TEST.
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by godsgracealways: 9:48am On Jul 07
Hello good morning sir
I registered for Npower tax and upstill now,i haven't got text to write the text.
Thanks
Waiting for your responds
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by md90(m): 11:16am On Jul 07
npowerng:PLS i need assistance, my bvn is inline with my application but i did not receive sms till now. this my : Unique Reference Number: N-Tax-2017-0000040319-98
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by mustymatic(m): 11:25am On Jul 07
npowerng:I also haven't recieved message to write, I applied for N-Health
1 Like
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by RealAdewole(m): 11:35am On Jul 07
what of those that DND will not lwt them receive the message?
1 Like
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by uzoheva: 3:29pm On Jul 07
I registered for N- teach but I didn't finished the registration when I mistakenly clicked summit. my unique reference number is N-TEACH-2017-00000210946-39. Any hope for me?
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Soloracheal: 4:04pm On Jul 07
Hi Sir/Ma,
I noticed an error with my name arrangement after I have successfully registered for the N-Power program. The name is not arranged as shown on my BVN so I re-applied immediately with same details so as to correct my misarranged name.
I hereby want to notify the authority in charge of it. I didn't register twice for any dubious motive but for the reason stated earlier.
Here is the unique reference number for the first and second applications respectively:
-> N-Health-2017-00000409879-83
-> N-Health-2017-00000-27
I will like the authority in charge to kindly fix the error; probably clear the first account so as to avoid my name being shown as double registration which I think might attract a penalty. Thanks in anticipation for your consideration.
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by dayo2me(m): 4:14pm On Jul 07
of what purpose are you on nairaland if you fail to reply or response to related issues?
you need to react to already raised issues, please.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by steve888(m): 5:27pm On Jul 07
The text msg is taking too long to come ooooh.
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by RealLordZeus(m): 7:44pm On Jul 07
dayo2me:Are you sure the handler is genuine, tread with caution
4 Likes
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by YalaTech(m): 8:27pm On Jul 07
I no get much to talk go check it out now How To Solve N-power Assessment Test Portal Error Message – See how to login http://www.yalatech.com.ng/solve-n-power-assessment-test-portal-error-message-see-login/
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by OMEKAPAPAYA(m): 8:43pm On Jul 07
[color=#770077][/color]
gud pm frnds i applied for npower since last month yet have nt receive an sms to knw wen dy assessment will start for teach
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by kinkybunny(f): 7:32am
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by solace89(m): 7:33am
Na wa 4 9ja o
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Diebyfire05(m): 7:34am
Another BIGGEST SCAM FOR THE GULLIBLE ONES! WHICH WAY!
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Kapasky80: 7:34am
I did not received message but I log in to NY account and do the accessment test and penalty for this?
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Evergreen4(m): 7:38am
Mr op or mr npower, better deactivate this account if u can't respond to question being asked because you are just useless on this forum
2 Likes
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by authority2006(m): 7:38am
Diebyfire05:Tell that to the gullible ones who are already benefiting from the scheme. I wonder who is the gullible one.
1 Like
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by ObaroFaisal(m): 7:38am
Diebyfire05:
Every thing is a scam to you... Even your birthday. ... Ndiala.
2 Likes
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Abeyjide: 7:38am
h
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Kapasky80: 7:42am
npowerng:....Good morning, I did not received any text message nor email but I log in to my portal and write the accessment text yesterday Sunday. pls any penalty for this thks.
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Valleoo: 7:43am
It's no scam
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by admindim: 7:44am
good info
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by wese90(m): 7:44am
Na WA oo
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by lofty900(m): 7:46am
They said npower is now on nairaland and everyone is happy, not knowing that it's just useless. The guy is just here for formality sake. Doesn't he know that nairaland is an interactive forum and he needs to respond to people's questions? Npower on nairaland is totally useless if you just come here to post information that we can get elsewhere and you can't respond to questions or solve people's problems. Seun take note of this
2 Likes
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Arccangel(f): 7:46am
OK
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by KingGBsky(m): 7:47am
@op scammer will kill you...
or else you say your motive here... why on earth will you use npowerng as your moniker or you are trying to scam.
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by antontech(m): 7:47am
And the OP cannot respond to comments. Nawao
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by jtjohn(m): 7:48am
obuizz:Scam every were.
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by Movingcoil(m): 7:49am
|Re: GoodMorning,#npowerng ,Please Do Not Log in For Assessment Without Receiving Sms by igedeboy: 7:53am
RealLordZeus:true talk
