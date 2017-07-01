Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) (14568 Views)

In 2008, Wizkid was admitted to study Sociology at the Lagos State University’s Faculty of Social Science. However, he dropped out to focus on his music in mid-2009.



He was later admitted to Lead City University in Ibadan to study International Relations where he also dropped out after two sessions.



Below is a transcript showing his results for the two semesters in LASU.

As a young man obviously more passionate about his music than education, Wizkid started music at the age of 11 while understudying notable producer, OJB Jezreel.



As a frequent visitor to OJB’s PointBeat Studios at Gbaja Street in Surulere, he got inspired while watching 2face Idibia record songs for his Grass to Grace album. He was also around while Sound Sultan recorded his debut album, Jangbajantis.



Wizkid first came to the limelight when he featured on MI Abaga’s ‘Fast Money Fast Cars’ in 2009. He also featured on Kel’s track ‘Turn By Turn’ which further set him up as an act to watch out for.



He got signed to Banky W’s EME in 2009, same year he finally left school, and started recording his debut album.



Wizkid’s first single, ‘Holla At Your Boy’ was released in January 2010 and became an instant hit nationwide. The rest is history.



Today Wizkid is a force to reckon with in the music world, locally and internationally, among stars Tuface, Sound Sultan, MI Abaga & OJB he drew inspiration from.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/see-wizkids-transcript-lasu-shows-poor-cgpa-1-86-0-25.html



How Una tey know BTW FTC 4 d very first time....alert received.....thanks 5 Likes 1 Share

I dont get.... Why all this? From leeds university to Lasu again? Shey now that he didnt graduate combine all ur lecturers nd Vc together he is richer than them all withoit the so called result... Who book epp? 92 Likes 4 Shares











source : 44 carry overs with CGPA of 0.91source : http://www.comfam247.com/2017/07/wizkids-lasu-result-leaks-online-he-got.html

bloggers u can lie o....aye le ibosi o 8 Likes

I pray to have such poor result













and have a fat account like him















no be 1st class graduates dey struggle for Npower 34 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa o! Olodo! 1 Like 2 Shares

education is super hyped just Like sex 9 Likes 3 Shares



















































































All I knw is....he z now rich Poor or no poor result...All I knw is....he z now rich 18 Likes 1 Share

� 11 Likes

lol

op you when go school get high GP watin you don achieve for your life 13 Likes

you that your cgpa is on first class, I hope you have succeeded more than him... 12 Likes

How has his CGPA affected his success so far?? Even if he had pass or let my ppl go, He's balling big time... Show us his mates dat came out with first class let's see how successful dey have become... 8 Likes

wizkid thank God for ur life. no wonder u sang i want ur body in bed. i don't know say u be olodo part one. thankGod for ur music life. God way do it for u go do it for too. but i no be olodo like wizkid

Nature223:

wizkid thank God for ur life. no wonder u sang i want ur body in bed. i don't know say u be olodo part one. thankGod for ur music life. God way do it for u go do it for too. but i no be olodo like wizkid bill gate is not even a graduate....I guess he is olodo too??mumu people everywhere bill gate is not even a graduate....I guess he is olodo too??mumu people everywhere 8 Likes 1 Share

Matric nos looks like MTN number with some missing digits. 1 Like

no b by school ogbeni!.







learn to discover your true self, cos I no sabi maths no mean say I no fit count millions. 5 Likes

So?? So what if he had a low cgp??



The guy write most of his songs and is very successful





Those broke 1st class holders, are they better than him?

Rubbish post.

But he can buy the whole of LASU



These hungry people will never get to wizkid's level



Wizkid was never in school, have you seen him attend classes ?? He's busy performing all over the world making millions of dollars



I would like to have poor GPA, fail woefully in school and be rich as Wizkid



Where's the guy with the highest GPA ?? He's somewhere laying in the sun battling a terrible hunger and poverty



Continue crying like a rat on mensturation 14 Likes

Wizkid result is worse than Buhari's result....Battle of the Dullards





Wizkid don buy market,his leaky leaky mouth is exposing him already





Dem don dey open him yansh 3 Likes

And so?? 1 Like

Hahahaha



Olodo ooooo Olodo ooooo 1 Like

Wizkid ain't a dullard, his music strategy and Gods grace made him the best outta Africa.



I categorically state that this is just sabotage and baseless. Wiz is intelligent and blessed. Wizkid ain't a dullard, his music strategy and Gods grace made him the best outta Africa.I categorically state that this is just sabotage and baseless. Wiz is intelligent and blessed. 3 Likes





I used to know of kids who are very smart. But down here, we have (wiz)kids who are only good in chasing the v-shape in a baby's mama pants



Such an unfortunate useless but olodo ewedu rich kids KidsI used to know of kids who are very smart. But down here, we have (wiz)kids who are only good in chasing the v-shape in a baby's mama pantsSuch an unfortunate useless but olodo ewedu rich kids

yet pple wey carry first class no get money reach am 2 Likes

Abeg shift ooo make I faint

Who CGPA help? 3 Likes

Olodo boy 1 Like

Dullard ooooooo