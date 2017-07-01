₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:26am
Superstar singer Wizkid left Lagos state University for Lead City University after he had very poor CGPAs of 1.86 & 1.00, final CGPA of 0.91 in 2 semesters.
In 2008, Wizkid was admitted to study Sociology at the Lagos State University’s Faculty of Social Science. However, he dropped out to focus on his music in mid-2009.
He was later admitted to Lead City University in Ibadan to study International Relations where he also dropped out after two sessions.
Below is a transcript showing his results for the two semesters in LASU.
As a young man obviously more passionate about his music than education, Wizkid started music at the age of 11 while understudying notable producer, OJB Jezreel.
As a frequent visitor to OJB’s PointBeat Studios at Gbaja Street in Surulere, he got inspired while watching 2face Idibia record songs for his Grass to Grace album. He was also around while Sound Sultan recorded his debut album, Jangbajantis.
Wizkid first came to the limelight when he featured on MI Abaga’s ‘Fast Money Fast Cars’ in 2009. He also featured on Kel’s track ‘Turn By Turn’ which further set him up as an act to watch out for.
He got signed to Banky W’s EME in 2009, same year he finally left school, and started recording his debut album.
Wizkid’s first single, ‘Holla At Your Boy’ was released in January 2010 and became an instant hit nationwide. The rest is history.
Today Wizkid is a force to reckon with in the music world, locally and internationally, among stars Tuface, Sound Sultan, MI Abaga & OJB he drew inspiration from.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/see-wizkids-transcript-lasu-shows-poor-cgpa-1-86-0-25.html
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 11:29am
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Kingblingz(m): 11:31am
I dont get.... Why all this? From leeds university to Lasu again? Shey now that he didnt graduate combine all ur lecturers nd Vc together he is richer than them all withoit the so called result... Who book epp?
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Cooldream(m): 11:31am
44 carry overs with CGPA of 0.91
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Elmojiid(m): 11:35am
bloggers u can lie o....aye le ibosi o
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by taylor88(m): 11:38am
I pray to have such poor result
and have a fat account like him
no be 1st class graduates dey struggle for Npower
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:47am
Na wa o! Olodo!
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by odeade1(m): 11:48am
education is super hyped just Like sex
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by LegendVibes: 12:06pm
Poor or no poor result...
All I knw is....he z now rich
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Hollawaley(m): 12:21pm
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Ra88: 12:41pm
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by jieta: 1:19pm
op you when go school get high GP watin you don achieve for your life
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by petux(m): 1:36pm
you that your cgpa is on first class, I hope you have succeeded more than him...
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Nbote(m): 1:59pm
How has his CGPA affected his success so far?? Even if he had pass or let my ppl go, He's balling big time... Show us his mates dat came out with first class let's see how successful dey have become...
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Nature223: 2:06pm
wizkid thank God for ur life. no wonder u sang i want ur body in bed. i don't know say u be olodo part one. thankGod for ur music life. God way do it for u go do it for too. but i no be olodo like wizkid
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 2:07pm
Nature223:bill gate is not even a graduate....I guess he is olodo too??mumu people everywhere
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Kx: 2:10pm
Matric nos looks like MTN number with some missing digits.
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by EmyLeo(m): 2:11pm
no b by school ogbeni!.
learn to discover your true self, cos I no sabi maths no mean say I no fit count millions.
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by YelloweWest: 2:17pm
So?? So what if he had a low cgp??
The guy write most of his songs and is very successful
Those broke 1st class holders, are they better than him?
Rubbish post.
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 2:17pm
But he can buy the whole of LASU
These hungry people will never get to wizkid's level
Wizkid was never in school, have you seen him attend classes ?? He's busy performing all over the world making millions of dollars
I would like to have poor GPA, fail woefully in school and be rich as Wizkid
Where's the guy with the highest GPA ?? He's somewhere laying in the sun battling a terrible hunger and poverty
Continue crying like a rat on mensturation
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by IllegalMoney: 2:18pm
Superstar singer Wizkid left Lagos state University for Lead City University after he had very poor CGPAs of 1.86 & 1.00, final CGPA of 0.91 in 2 semesters.
Wizkid result is worse than Buhari's result....Battle of the Dullards
Wizkid don buy market,his leaky leaky mouth is exposing him already
Dem don dey open him yansh
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Nma27(f): 2:18pm
And so??
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by huligann: 2:18pm
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:19pm
Olodo ooooo
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by MirJay: 2:19pm
Wizkid ain't a dullard, his music strategy and Gods grace made him the best outta Africa.
I categorically state that this is just sabotage and baseless. Wiz is intelligent and blessed.
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 2:19pm
Kids
I used to know of kids who are very smart. But down here, we have (wiz)kids who are only good in chasing the v-shape in a baby's mama pants
Such an unfortunate useless but olodo ewedu rich kids
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Sniper12: 2:19pm
yet pple wey carry first class no get money reach am
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:19pm
Abeg shift ooo make I faint
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Naijahelm: 2:19pm
Who CGPA help?
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by Shitor(f): 2:19pm
Olodo boy
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:19pm
Dullard ooooooo
|Re: Wizkid's LASU Results, Transcript Show His Poor CGPA Of 1.86 & 0.25 (Photos) by dacovajnr: 2:19pm
Really?? But he's earning more than First class graduates
