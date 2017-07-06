₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,977 members, 3,641,010 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu (7003 Views)
We Must Do Everything Possible To Stop Nnamdi Kanu - Olusegun Obasanjo / IGBO Leaders Should Stop Nnamdi Kanu Now! / This Is How The Federal Government Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu Before It's Too Late (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by blackfase(m): 1:01pm
Those from outside Igboland that say that they do not want Biafra have missed the point. It is for the people of the east to make that call and to make that decision and not for you.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10208753818752264&id=1516216357
14 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by niceprof: 1:46pm
Nnamdi Kanu is a metaphor to every well meaning Igbo man,deep in the heart of the Igbo man are the words that Nnamdi has given a face and a voice.
17 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by ShootToKill: 2:20pm
Nice one from FFK. More pain to ewedu muslim skull above me. Insha allah!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by facelessangel: 2:23pm
But l am begining to sispect this man. Why cant he use this energy to champion the liberation of his people from their Abokki slave masters.
Yorubas have been ill treated and have their leaders killed by the hausas. Why is he so much interested in Biafra affairs?
7 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by blackfase(m): 3:44pm
niceprof:
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by feelgoodInc: 3:52pm
Anyone who doesn't believe FFK on this one need some Dr. Igodos goko cleanser.
26 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by dokie: 4:00pm
If 10% of Nigerians had the courage of Nnamdi Kanu,this country would have been a much better country for our leaders wouldn't have been able to take us for a ride.
Let's face it, how many of us are willing to suffer imprisonment for our convictions not to talk of dying? This guy has all it takes to live a very comfortable life within and outside the shores of Nigeria, yet he has put all of it at stake, including his life and by extension the happiness and comfort of his wife and kids.
I respect Nnamdi kanu immensely bcoz he is doing what almost all Nigerians, including you and I ranting and calling him names on social media, as well as our fraudulent, selfish and irresponsible leaders cannot do - fighting for a cause he believes will better the lives of some People.
He is indeed a lion.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by Pvin: 4:03pm
Hail Biafra; Our promised land. Hail Biafra; the land of the rising sun. The land flowing with milk and honey. Let my hand wither if I ever forget you. Let my tongue clip to my jaw if I fail to sing to the tone of your greatness. Let me be unworthy to live the day I am not prepared to fight and die for your restoration. Amen.
11 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by feelgoodInc: 4:46pm
finally someone said something.
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by feelgoodInc: 4:50pm
shame on you for blocking this thread.
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by feelgoodInc: 7:25pm
best piece
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by PreyingMantis(m): 8:01pm
facelessangel:He's presently married to a Biafran. So he has a stake as well.
3 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by Igboesika: 8:05pm
Distance yourself from anybody telling you that this zoo will remain the same ,because such fellow is a child of a lucifer who drives joy from deceiving you and himself as well. Again such individual should be considered as a diabolical and mischievous person for not being truthful
The zoo MUST fall .
7 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by bbbabes: 8:19pm
Ode
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by yang(m): 8:20pm
The zoo must fall!!!
Let the whole world hear that obassanjo has threatened to assassinate Nnamdi KANU
The evil men have gathered
7 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by Sniper12: 8:20pm
attention seeker
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by MirJay: 8:20pm
. It is confirmed.
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster and Mr FFK is trying to sell him to us.
The fraudster below me and those quoting me while spewing trash are obviously enemies of this Country.
May the Lord in his mercies forgive you all but that is after punishing u all for trying to divide what he made one.
categorically the only Lion i know is from the tribe of Judah not from the east,west or anywia.
God bless Nigeria and punish Tinubu,Obansanjo, Babangida Ibrahim and all Thieves of this country wealth.
Goodnight all
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by NwaAmaikpe: 8:20pm
There are only two lions in Nigeria.
The Lion of Ubima and the other one.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by lazsnaira(m): 8:21pm
OK
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by ngolokante(m): 8:21pm
No problem... Same thing he did for Jonah... It's like Fani Femi has seen the kind of money bags behind Kanu
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by CaptainGOOD: 8:21pm
Nice one... thats d truth but I dnt trust ffk tho.
Becoz he is a snake.
OR
Fear women bedroom powers
Same thing peterLola did to peter okoye and he started fighting his brothers.
1 Like
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by keypad1: 8:22pm
Make igbo go na but they should forget about niger delta oyel
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by selfmadeboss: 8:22pm
simply because you dey Bleep calabar girl toto wey me and my guys don condemn finish then you carry put for house as wife, you go dey talk rubish abi?
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by smarleybiz(m): 8:22pm
Ohamadike, voice of d voiceless.
Biafra all d way... #The_victory_no_vanquish.
3 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by Bari22(m): 8:22pm
MUMUS
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by gozmok1(m): 8:22pm
DESCENDANTS OF FALLEN BASTARDSSS WON'T SLEEP TODAY QUOTE ME
buhalis coffin will fall on you
4 Likes
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by ayusco85(m): 8:23pm
Confused man
1 Like
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by Thisis2raw(m): 8:24pm
keypad1:abeg you from Niger Delta?
1 Like
|Re: The Lion Of The East By Femi Fani-Kayode: Nothing & No One Can Stop Nnamdi Kanu by scribble: 8:24pm
Beware assassins bullets
Just fyi
Osisikankwu, Leader Of Aba-based Kidnap Gang, Declared Wanted / Area Boys Get Training School In Lagos / Niger Delta Indeed Have Been CHEATED In Nigeria.
Viewing this topic: Ariel20(m), Ephraimatic(m), JimaeChinko, abhosts(m), Desmond2011, evanstical, Ebenezeradeyemi, pussyAvenger, Hidentity(m), Frankbaro(m), Siddeek, AkaoluDotCom, Statsocial, Praktikals(m), Godfirst89, Realtouchnot, fablani(m), OfficialVpOsinb, Olumyco(m), checkengine(m), freethesheeple(m), sylver1(m), AncientTimes, Onopa, waze63, NafeesaAA(f), DAntivirus(m), tete7000(m), Kfed4ril(m), Dreambeat, spactacus(m), henryobinna(m), oladoja1(m), Nextleve89, froshhomie(m), Adegokenath(m), ehioba, sinisters(m), belzabull(f), ayogozie(m), allrightsir, sukkot, bionixs, solreb and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28