The Akwa Ibom North West Constituency Briefing and Empowerment Scheme by Sen. Godswill Akpabio is currently ongoing at Ikot Ekpene. Here are the items to be distributed



11 6.5KVA Generators



24 5.5KVA Generators



699 2.5KVA Generators



55 Block Moulding Machines\Listers



113 Computers/Printers



194 Sewing Machines



154 Grinding Machines



58 Tricycles(Keke)



10 Cassava Processing Machines



30 Home Grinding Machines



40 Industrial Sewing Machines



20 Cars



10 Buses



4 Tractors



Scholarship to 250 Beneficiaries



Bursary Allowance to 22 Beneficiaries



40 Cargo Tricycles 1 Like

More

Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.



Those people quoting me should know that Legislators have the capacity to checkmate the excesses of the executive. That's why there is chairman Senate committee on power. If a minister is not performing, it's left for the legislators to force him to resign.



But here in zoo, every animal is corrupt, both those that are checking and those that are under check. 52 Likes 1 Share

What is this? 1 Like

Better than nothing. 12 Likes

He tried small pass Dino Melaye. 4 Likes

Robin Hood



Steal from them give back some to them 21 Likes

Atleast him try pass Mr wheelbarrow 20 Likes

If they no do,we go complain.If they do,we go complain.wetin nah? 23 Likes 1 Share

Igboesika:

Tell fashola to give us light first... Tell fashola to give us light first...

It's better than nothing. They are now afraid of being recalled 6 Likes

The fear of a recall is the...

if true, i will say great, this is what we want. 4 Likes

Mjshexy:

Nice shape love Nice shape love

That's great. Atleast shame on Fashola 6 Likes 1 Share

good move. better than many 4 Likes

Igboesika:

Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Go and collect odourless fufu from your osun senator. Go and collect odourless fufu from your osun senator.

kunlexy1759:

He tried small pass Dino Melaye.

Akpabio has done more for akwa ibom than all your useless governors combined since 1999



Akpabio has done more for akwa ibom than all your useless governors combined since 1999

Only fayose deserves some kudos

fyneguy:

You see Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio? You can't attempt to recall such a man.

This thread will never make FP so as not to upset the already humiliated Afonjas



Restructuring or seccession will see Afonjas trooping to ND as house boys 4 Likes 1 Share

buh wait o, how much Senators de earn monthly

Igboesika:

Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

So Senator Akpabio is now the Minister for power?

ImadeUReadThis:

This thread will never make FP so as not to upset the already humiliated Afonjas



Restructuring or seccession will see Afonjas trooping to ND as house boys

indirect bribe

Igboesika:

Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria. in Nigeria? meeehn, blame fashola for that,this man try sef, if e no do anything nko who go arrest him? let's say thank to those that did somethin, perhaps they will continue? edenhazard:

in Nigeria? meeehn, blame fashola for that,this man try sef, if e no do anything nko who go arrest him? let's say thank to those that did somethin, perhaps they will continue?

anybody that knows this guy should just talk some sense into his head, you were the one that said nnamdi f**k you,now you saying rubbish again, wake up poo, the post is now on fp?

D



g

this is why i hate poor retards. i do my best to stay off poor peasants like the ones commenting above me because their mind is so fuckedup.

if you give them , they complain, if you dont, they complain.

this dude was kind enough to give a little to some peasants they are complaining.

this is why i like dino malaye. he will use the money to buy a good audi r8.

poverty fall on any peasant that quotes me to critizize me.

this is why my chinese millionaire friend always say "Liú xià qióng rén'' 2 Likes