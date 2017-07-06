₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,913 members, 3,640,760 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 06:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) (10139 Views)
Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Sheriff, Akpabio At Opening Of Obasanjo Library / The Handshake Magnus Abe Gave To Akpabio At His Swearing-in (Photo) / Man Lies On The Ground For Akpabio At The Airport (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by domesifa(m): 2:51pm
The Akwa Ibom North West Constituency Briefing and Empowerment Scheme by Sen. Godswill Akpabio is currently ongoing at Ikot Ekpene. Here are the items to be distributed
11 6.5KVA Generators
24 5.5KVA Generators
699 2.5KVA Generators
55 Block Moulding Machines\Listers
113 Computers/Printers
194 Sewing Machines
154 Grinding Machines
58 Tricycles(Keke)
10 Cassava Processing Machines
30 Home Grinding Machines
40 Industrial Sewing Machines
20 Cars
10 Buses
4 Tractors
Scholarship to 250 Beneficiaries
Bursary Allowance to 22 Beneficiaries
40 Cargo Tricycles
1 Like
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by domesifa(m): 2:53pm
More
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by Igboesika: 3:01pm
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.
Those people quoting me should know that Legislators have the capacity to checkmate the excesses of the executive. That's why there is chairman Senate committee on power. If a minister is not performing, it's left for the legislators to force him to resign.
But here in zoo, every animal is corrupt, both those that are checking and those that are under check.
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by StainlessH(m): 3:02pm
What is this?
1 Like
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by morbeta(m): 3:09pm
Better than nothing.
12 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by kunlexy1759(m): 3:14pm
He tried small pass Dino Melaye.
4 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 3:18pm
Robin Hood
Steal from them give back some to them
21 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by evy1(m): 3:18pm
Atleast him try pass Mr wheelbarrow
20 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ojobekehinde: 3:41pm
If they no do,we go complain.If they do,we go complain.wetin nah?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:44pm
Igboesika:Tell fashola to give us light first...
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by Mjshexy(f): 3:46pm
It's better than nothing. They are now afraid of being recalled
6 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by fyneguy: 3:52pm
The fear of a recall is the...
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 4:15pm
if true, i will say great, this is what we want.
4 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:18pm
Mjshexy:Nice shape love
3 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 4:18pm
That's great. Atleast shame on Fashola
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by nabiz(m): 4:22pm
good move. better than many
4 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 4:39pm
Igboesika:
Go and collect odourless fufu from your osun senator.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 4:42pm
kunlexy1759:
Akpabio has done more for akwa ibom than all your useless governors combined since 1999
Only fayose deserves some kudos
13 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by emedy(m): 5:06pm
fyneguy:You see Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio? You can't attempt to recall such a man.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 5:09pm
This thread will never make FP so as not to upset the already humiliated Afonjas
Restructuring or seccession will see Afonjas trooping to ND as house boys
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by edenhazard(f): 5:31pm
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by bunjosep(m): 5:32pm
buh wait o, how much Senators de earn monthly
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:32pm
Igboesika:
So Senator Akpabio is now the Minister for power?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by jadonboss: 5:33pm
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:33pm
ImadeUReadThis:
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by chiealexia: 5:34pm
indirect bribe
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by bercarray(m): 5:34pm
Igboesika:in Nigeria? meeehn, blame fashola for that,this man try sef, if e no do anything nko who go arrest him? let's say thank to those that did somethin, perhaps they will continue?
edenhazard:[quote]anybody that knows this guy should just talk some sense into his head, you were the one that said nnamdi f**k you,now you saying rubbish again, wake up poo, the post is now on fp?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 5:34pm
D
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ngadmin: 5:34pm
what do you do when online?
do you just waste your time and hard earned money on data subscription without making it in return?
well, I'm here to teach you how to make money with facebook at work.
follow us on
https://apps.facebook.com/techworeld/proo/?i=942844
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by jieta: 5:34pm
g
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by selfmadeboss: 5:36pm
this is why i hate poor retards. i do my best to stay off poor peasants like the ones commenting above me because their mind is so fuckedup.
if you give them , they complain, if you dont, they complain.
this dude was kind enough to give a little to some peasants they are complaining.
this is why i like dino malaye. he will use the money to buy a good audi r8.
poverty fall on any peasant that quotes me to critizize me.
this is why my chinese millionaire friend always say "Liú xià qióng rén''
2 Likes
|Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 5:36pm
Igboesika:Is He The Minister Of Power Nd Housing
3 Likes 1 Share
Nigerian Mum Flew Into Britain And Had Quinns / El-rufai Live On Channels Tv / Prisoners In Nigeria Have Right To Vote In All Elections, Court Rules
Viewing this topic: Olasultan(m), ayayamedia(m), eliskelly, franzis(m), kickman(m), saturnjay(m), AmaUwana, Austinbass12, Stanlyag(m), ahmodu4real(m), penta(m), popnation1, ablavi01, chiealexia, StamfordTraford, Donovan, paybak(m), abdulahi001, chigo4flow(m), LexMacquin(m), MediumStout(m), shaklisco(m), Atiajesu(m), alphabern(m), m1amr(m), Olushauneddy(m), walexyatzion, Richogroup, katakata555, akoff123, hungryboy(m), Akin0, masterpix(m), starklannister, laborious(m), BentSpoon(m), esty16(f), olayemiabdul, 377, ib22003(m), eDeity, oyewale0001(m), Champella(m), deewhone19, jwaliu, Taiwotasungo, valentinodon93(m), fisfat(m), hfc80, Dammytemmy(f), eghuan1(m), nanceelaja, hilomdave, MacMillz, Lawrence6(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30