Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by domesifa(m): 2:51pm
The Akwa Ibom North West Constituency Briefing and Empowerment Scheme by Sen. Godswill Akpabio is currently ongoing at Ikot Ekpene. Here are the items to be distributed

11 6.5KVA Generators

24 5.5KVA Generators

699 2.5KVA Generators

55 Block Moulding Machines\Listers

113 Computers/Printers

194 Sewing Machines

154 Grinding Machines

58 Tricycles(Keke)

10 Cassava Processing Machines

30 Home Grinding Machines

40 Industrial Sewing Machines

20 Cars

10 Buses

4 Tractors

Scholarship to 250 Beneficiaries

Bursary Allowance to 22 Beneficiaries

40 Cargo Tricycles

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by domesifa(m): 2:53pm
More
More

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by Igboesika: 3:01pm
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Those people quoting me should know that Legislators have the capacity to checkmate the excesses of the executive. That's why there is chairman Senate committee on power. If a minister is not performing, it's left for the legislators to force him to resign.

But here in zoo, every animal is corrupt, both those that are checking and those that are under check.

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by StainlessH(m): 3:02pm
What is this?

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by morbeta(m): 3:09pm
Better than nothing.

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by kunlexy1759(m): 3:14pm
He tried small pass Dino Melaye.

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 3:18pm
Robin Hood

Steal from them give back some to them

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by evy1(m): 3:18pm
Atleast him try pass Mr wheelbarrow

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ojobekehinde: 3:41pm
If they no do,we go complain.If they do,we go complain.wetin nah?

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:44pm
Igboesika:
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.
Tell fashola to give us light first...

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by Mjshexy(f): 3:46pm
It's better than nothing. They are now afraid of being recalled cheesy

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by fyneguy: 3:52pm
The fear of a recall is the...
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 4:15pm
if true, i will say great, this is what we want.

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:18pm
Mjshexy:
It's better than nothing. They are now afraid of being recalled cheesy
Nice shape love kiss

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 4:18pm
That's great. Atleast shame on Fashola

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by nabiz(m): 4:22pm
good move. better than many

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 4:39pm
Igboesika:
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Go and collect odourless fufu from your osun senator.

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 4:42pm
kunlexy1759:
He tried small pass Dino Melaye.

Akpabio has done more for akwa ibom than all your useless governors combined since 1999

Only fayose deserves some kudos

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by emedy(m): 5:06pm
fyneguy:
The fear of a recall is the...
You see Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio? You can't attempt to recall such a man.

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 5:09pm
This thread will never make FP so as not to upset the already humiliated Afonjas

Restructuring or seccession will see Afonjas trooping to ND as house boys

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by edenhazard(f): 5:31pm
sad
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by bunjosep(m): 5:32pm
buh wait o, how much Senators de earn monthly
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:32pm
Igboesika:
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

So Senator Akpabio is now the Minister for power?

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by jadonboss: 5:33pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYDsNAY5Yok
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:33pm
ImadeUReadThis:
This thread will never make FP so as not to upset the already humiliated Afonjas

Restructuring or seccession will see Afonjas trooping to ND as house boys

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by chiealexia: 5:34pm
indirect bribe grin
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by bercarray(m): 5:34pm
Igboesika:
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.
in Nigeria? meeehn, blame fashola for that,this man try sef, if e no do anything nko who go arrest him? let's say thank to those that did somethin, perhaps they will continue?
edenhazard:
sad
[quote]anybody that knows this guy should just talk some sense into his head, you were the one that said nnamdi f**k you,now you saying rubbish again, wake up poo, the post is now on fp?

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 5:34pm
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by jieta: 5:34pm
Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by selfmadeboss: 5:36pm
this is why i hate poor retards. i do my best to stay off poor peasants like the ones commenting above me because their mind is so fuckedup.
if you give them , they complain, if you dont, they complain.
this dude was kind enough to give a little to some peasants they are complaining.
this is why i like dino malaye. he will use the money to buy a good audi r8.
poverty fall on any peasant that quotes me to critizize me.
this is why my chinese millionaire friend always say "Liú xià qióng rén''

Re: Items Distributed By Senator Akpabio At His Constituency Briefing (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 5:36pm
Igboesika:
Shameless THIEVES. He even shared generators instead of striving to fix epileptic power supply in Nigeria.
Is He The Minister Of Power Nd Housing undecided

